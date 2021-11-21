« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5400 on: Today at 06:41:22 pm
Good news that it seems we may get agreement that people can get safe passage out of Cities although it appears that in Syria et al, that was used as an excuse to label everyone left behind a combatant, to give an excuse to level the city
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5401 on: Today at 06:44:04 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 06:15:56 pm
I'm amazed Ukranian groups haven't brought the war to Russia yet.

That's exactly what Putin wants.
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5402 on: Today at 06:44:32 pm
It seems Edward Snowden is still in Russia. Seems like he is starting to regret life at the moment.

I dont want to link his tweet here, but if you want to look for it its pretty easy to find on Twitter.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5403 on: Today at 06:45:32 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 06:31:43 pm
Why would they? They are defending their homes and country, not imvade Russia.
Invade? 

I'm talking city bombs.

Introduce them to freedom fighters.

I'd blow up his Sochi palace.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5404 on: Today at 06:47:18 pm
I'm not sure even the domestic audience will believe this shite

AFP News Agency@AFP
#BREAKING Vladimir Putin says Ukraine and Russia are 'one people'

Putin says Russia's military advance in Ukraine 'going to plan'
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5405 on: Today at 06:50:09 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:10:09 pm
Years ago, I would have agreed with the bolded part. If you literally stopped watching sky news years ago (or never even started) I would recommend giving it a go.


Just remember that Sky news would be different in a world without the BBC (or ITV), if there is a standard, people use it. The BBC is far from perfect but remove it and we get dilution.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5406 on: Today at 06:54:13 pm
Sorry we don't have your son's body for you to bury.  We gave him a 'battlefield' burial.  Here's a million roubles.  Spend it before it's worthless.

Beyond words.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5407 on: Today at 06:55:53 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 06:44:32 pm
It seems Edward Snowden is still in Russia. Seems like he is starting to regret life at the moment.

*world's smallest violin*
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #5408 on: Today at 06:58:05 pm
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 06:16:09 pm
Think China have close links with Kenya. India, Pakistan and Russia are quite pally and of course the US, like the UK has been infiltrated on the Right. So you can see the possibilities.

Pakistan is very pally with China, I dont think they particularly pally with Russia as its obviously pally with India but both Pakistan and India are usually pretty good at playing the West, Russia and China off against each other and changing sides depending on the issue.
