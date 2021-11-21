I'm amazed Ukranian groups haven't brought the war to Russia yet.
Why would they? They are defending their homes and country, not imvade Russia.
Years ago, I would have agreed with the bolded part. If you literally stopped watching sky news years ago (or never even started) I would recommend giving it a go.
It seems Edward Snowden is still in Russia. Seems like he is starting to regret life at the moment.
Think China have close links with Kenya. India, Pakistan and Russia are quite pally and of course the US, like the UK has been infiltrated on the Right. So you can see the possibilities.
Thinking is overrated.The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
