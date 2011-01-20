« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5320 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:46:59 pm
I'm still hoping, partly in genuine expectation, that someone close to him will put a bullet in the back of his head.

By definition such a person would be an equally deplorable character, deeply bound up in the apparatus of the Russian imperial state. But he and his mates will be losing loads of money now and won't be able to imagine any way of getting some of it back while Putin lives.
Not just the money either. they must feel like outcasts themselves. persona non grata nearly everywhere they go in the West. moneys great but must be infuriating not being able to enjoy the good life it brings.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5321 on: Today at 03:43:36 pm »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5322 on: Today at 03:43:52 pm »
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:13:05 pm
Reading that article above, surely there is a way for twitter to see bot creation, or a way to determine which accounts are bots and which are human (during account creation somehow). It shouldn't be that hard to see accounts being created on mass with stupid alphanumeric usernames and class them as bots somehow and then just like they can tag a post as being sponsored or purported to be state media, include the number of retweets/comments made by said bot accounts to give a true reflection of actual human interaction on tweets. "1000 retweets of this tweet made by X amount of bot accounts"


Social media sites probably have plenty of ways of detecting bots, but it generally isnt in their interests to do much about it.
If they started revealing actual human interactions, advertisers might start questioning exactly what they're spending money on.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5323 on: Today at 03:47:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:25:10 pm
However, Putin doesn't have a Beria.  He seems to have loads of Malenkovs.   Which is a good thing, from our perspective.

Now if only we had a Zhukov.



Stalin was very wary of Zhukovs ability and fame and, at one critical point, moved from fighting the Germans to some barracks in Outer Mongolia or the like.

Putin wouldnt have a Zhukov for that reason.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5324 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 03:43:36 pm
45 mins from now.

16:30 GMT

Lets hope he apologises and turns himself in eh?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5325 on: Today at 03:53:22 pm »
This is Diane Abbott from 2 weeks ago.  Starmer should withdraw the whip from her and begin the process of deselecting her as an MP.

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1499375611894190081?s=20&t=Er8Bai7L2aviho_oEdLbAA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5326 on: Today at 03:57:47 pm »
The US and EU should be issuing sanctions on the UK crown dependencies and tax havens until we actually follow up on oligarch sanctions.
See Johnson squirm then.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5327 on: Today at 04:04:52 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 12:40:26 pm


My original post was of an article highlighting sterotypes, not comparing wars or invasions:

Quote
While on air, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie DAgata stated last week that Ukraine isnt a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European  I have to choose those words carefully, too  city, one where you wouldnt expect that, or hope that its going to happen.

If this is DAgata choosing his words carefully, I shudder to think about his impromptu utterances. After all, by describing Ukraine as civilized, isnt he really telling us that Ukrainians, unlike Afghans and Iraqis, are more deserving of our sympathy than Iraqis or Afghans?

Righteous outrage immediately mounted online, as it should have in this case, and the veteran correspondent quickly apologized, but since Russia began its large-scale invasion on 24 February, DAgata has hardly been the only journalist to see the plight of Ukrainians in decidedly chauvinistic terms.

Quote
The BBC interviewed a former deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine, who told the network: Its very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blond hair  being killed every day. Rather than question or challenge the comment, the BBC host flatly replied, I understand and respect the emotion. On Frances BFM TV, journalist Phillipe Corbé stated this about Ukraine: Were not talking here about Syrians fleeing the bombing of the Syrian regime backed by Putin. Were talking about Europeans leaving in cars that look like ours to save their lives.

In other words, not only do Ukrainians look like us; even their cars look like our cars. And that trite observation is seriously being trotted out as a reason for why we should care about Ukrainians.

Quote
Theres more, unfortunately. An ITV journalist reporting from Poland said: Now the unthinkable has happened to them. And this is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe! As if war is always and forever an ordinary routine limited to developing, third world nations. (By the way, theres also been a hot war in Ukraine since 2014. Also, the first world war and second world war.) Referring to refugee seekers, an Al Jazeera anchor chimed in with this: Looking at them, the way they are dressed, these are prosperous  Im loath to use the expression  middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees looking to get away from areas in the Middle East that are still in a big state of war. These are not people trying to get away from areas in North Africa. They look like any. Apparently looking middle class equals the European family living next door.

Quote
And writing in the Telegraph, Daniel Hannan explained: They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations.


Quote
What all these petty, superficial differences  from owning cars and clothes to having Netflix and Instagram accounts  add up to is not real human solidarity for an oppressed people. In fact, its the opposite. Its tribalism. These comments point to a pernicious racism that permeates todays war coverage and seeps into its fabric like a stain that wont go away. The implication is clear: war is a natural state for people of color, while white people naturally gravitate toward peace.

Its not just me who found these clips disturbing. The US-based Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association was also deeply troubled by the coverage, recently issuing a statement on the matter: Ameja condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is uncivilized or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict, reads the statement. This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, south Asia, and Latin America. Such coverage, the report correctly noted, dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected.

More troubling still is that this kind of slanted and racist media coverage extends beyond our screens and newspapers and easily bleeds and blends into our politics. Consider how Ukraines neighbors are now opening their doors to refugee flows, after demonizing and abusing refugees, especially Muslim and African refugees, for years. Anyone fleeing from bombs, from Russian rifles, can count on the support of the Polish state, the Polish interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, recently stated. Meanwhile, however, Nigeria has complained that African students are being obstructed within Ukraine from reaching Polish border crossings; some have also encountered problems on the Polish side of the frontier.

In Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated that of course we will take in refugees, if necessary. Meanwhile, just last fall and in his then-role as interior minister, Nehammer was known as a hardliner against resettling Afghan refugees in Austria and as a politician who insisted on Austrias right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers, even if that meant returning them to the Taliban. Its different in Ukraine than in countries like Afghanistan, he told Austrian TV. Were talking about neighborhood help.

Yes, that makes sense, you might say. Neighbor helping neighbor. But what these journalists and politicians all seem to want to miss is that the very concept of providing refuge is not and should not be based on factors such as physical proximity or skin color, and for a very good reason. If our sympathy is activated only for welcoming people who look like us or pray like us, then we are doomed to replicate the very sort of narrow, ignorant nationalism that war promotes in the first place.

The idea of granting asylum, of providing someone with a life free from political persecution, must never be founded on anything but helping innocent people who need protection. Thats where the core principle of asylum is located. Today, Ukrainians are living under a credible threat of violence and death coming directly from Russias criminal invasion, and we absolutely should be providing Ukrainians with life-saving security wherever and whenever we can. (Though lets also recognize that its always easier to provide asylum to people who are victims of anothers aggression rather than of our own policies.)

But if we decide to help Ukrainians in their desperate time of need because they happen to look like us or dress like us or pray like us, or if we reserve our help exclusively for them while denying the same help to others, then we have not only chosen the wrong reasons to support another human being. We have also, and Im choosing these words carefully, shown ourselves as giving up on civilization and opting for barbarism instead.

You (or others) may not agree with his opinion, but it's definitely worth a discussion / thought.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:09:50 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5328 on: Today at 04:07:41 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 03:19:22 pm
That immediately brought to my mind Armando Iannuccis deeply cynical, outrageously funny The death of Stalin. Paranoia on an incredible scale, no one trusting anyone.

Terrific film. My favourite bit is when the brigade doing the 'clean-up op' of everyone who was in the house when Stalin croaked are themselves cleaned up by a second brigade. Genius.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 04:09:02 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 03:39:54 pm
Not just the money either. they must feel like outcasts themselves. persona non grata nearly everywhere they go in the West. moneys great but must be infuriating not being able to enjoy the good life it brings.

Yes, sorry Boris. We know you like to winter in Monte Carlo. But they say Siberia is nice this time of year.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 04:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:53:22 pm
This is Diane Abbott from 2 weeks ago.  Starmer should withdraw the whip from her and begin the process of deselecting her as an MP.

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1499375611894190081?s=20&t=Er8Bai7L2aviho_oEdLbAA

That is truly grotesque. (To think she was recently the shadow Home Secretary under the man who shall not be named.)

Her excuse as tweeted today is slightly unconvincing. She's claiming it's not her and that it's a clever ventriloquist's dummy that has been made to look like her. Possible I suppose, on second viewing. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 04:17:53 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:07:41 pm
Terrific film. My favourite bit is when the brigade doing the 'clean-up op' of everyone who was in the house when Stalin croaked are themselves cleaned up by a second brigade. Genius.

And they have great difficulty finding a doctor because Stalin has sent them to the Gulags.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 04:19:23 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin
It was fine, except I strongly disagree with this passage:
Quote
There is a strong argument that Nato should have been disbanded at the end of the cold war. But while Putins sense of threat seems to have been heightened by Nato expansion and mission creep, Nato expansion has also been driven in part by Putins belligerence. Are we really to believe that Estonia and Latvia joined because they wanted to attack Russia? On the contrary, its because they fear attack. While Natos growth is likely to have contributed to the crisis, its ridiculous to suggest that Russia is not the aggressor.
Although a better argument can be made that NATO should not have expanded into Eastern Europe, neither do I agree with this. Irrespective of how Russia operates and develops over the coming years and decades, a strong Western alliance is necessary to counter an increasingly dominant China, its stealthy (economic) takeover of many countries, and its Orwellian treatment of its own people. This means NATO, an expanded EU, and other alliances of democratic states.

Pilger, Corbyn, Abbott, and the others need to fuck off out of journalism and politics and take up knitting or something.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 04:23:59 pm »
Moldova has applied to join the EU
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 04:24:10 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:19:23 pm
It was fine, except I strongly disagree with this passage:Although a better argument can be made that NATO should not have expanded into Eastern Europe, neither do I agree with this. Irrespective of how Russia operates and develops over the coming years and decades, a strong Western alliance is necessary to counter an increasingly dominant China, its stealthy (economic) takeover of many countries, and its Orwellian treatment of its own people. This means NATO, an expanded EU, and other alliances of democratic states.

Pilger, Corbyn, Abbott, and the others need to fuck off out of journalism and politics and take up knitting or something.

If the Baltic states hadnt joined NATO I think they may well have been Putins first targets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 04:24:59 pm »
Just watched one of that twat Russel T Bentleys (Rich old Yank) videos and am left wondering why the fuck Youtube are letting him post his shit.

This is the pricks channel

https://www.youtube.com/c/RussellBentleyTexac/videos

Stones article.

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-features/russell-texas-bentley-putin-propaganda-ukraine-interview-1315433/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 04:26:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:24:10 pm
If the Baltic states hadnt joined NATO I think they may well have been Putins first targets.

If not for NATO, they would've gone a while back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 04:27:02 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:47:46 pm
Stalin was very wary of Zhukovs ability and fame and, at one critical point, moved from fighting the Germans to some barracks in Outer Mongolia or the like.

Putin wouldnt have a Zhukov for that reason.

Reverse. Zhukov was stationed in the east at the start of WWII. After the eastern campaign (Khalkin Gol), Zhukov was one of the few with successes to his name, so he was appointed chief of general staff. During Barbarossa, Zhukov got frustrated stuck doing staffwork, and probably he and Stalin got on each other's nerves, so he asked for a field command instead and got one, starting with Leningrad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 04:29:25 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:24:10 pm
If the Baltic states hadnt joined NATO I think they may well have been Putins first targets.
Yes, I think so. Having them join was probably the better decision. And I am sure they think so now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 04:33:43 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:58:19 pm
George Monbiot takes the sword to those parts of the Left who have been happy to spout Russian propaganda for years (particularly the autocrat-lover John Pilger)

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/russian-propaganda-anti-imperialist-left-vladimir-putin

He makes good points. When I first saw some of Pilgers work around Vietnam, Cambodia, Chagos Islanders, Indonesia etc it blew me away and lit a fire for justice in me - investigative journalism 101. But its impossible to get on board with his later years commentary.

I suppose its not a huge step from being a left wing voice for the people and criticising the idea of western imperialism to actually ending up defending the same behaviours and worse from the likes of Putin.

Its great to keep an open ear to different opinions from thinkers and journalists with no skin in the game (if theres such a thing now) while remembering that sometimes-great journalists arent beyond being wrong or ending up (no doubt from a humanitarian starting position) excusing some unforgivable behaviours from authoritarians (the enemy of my enemy?). I guess if you believe that the broad principles of socialism are a good thing its not difficult to have ended up hating on capitalism for its many iniquities, and making everything a simplistic good-bad/east-west narrative.

Theres plenty to criticise about US and British foreign policy but at least (for now) we CAN openly criticise it. Pilger might say hes independent challenging the prevailing narrative but at least hes free to do that. If he did the same in a Putin regime hed be carted off to jail.

All of which says not much other than that maybe the development of peoples critical thinking skills might be the most important key to humanitys future.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 04:57:03 pm »
US News
After call with Putin, Macron convinced that the worst is yet to come and Russia wants to take all of Ukraine
Rick Noack - 30m ago

PARIS  Russian President Vladimir Putin called French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, in what appeared to have been a markedly more tense exchange than previous conversations between the two leaders.

After call with Putin, Macron convinced that the worst is yet to come and Russia wants to take all of Ukraine
The 90-minute call failed to deliver a diplomatic breakthrough, and a senior French official said it left Macron convinced that the worst is yet to come and that Putin aims to take control of all of Ukraine.

Your country will pay dearly because it will end up as an isolated country, weakened and under sanctions for a very long time, Macron told Putin, according to a French official, who added that Macron called on Vladimir Putin to not lie to himself.

The conversation, which the French presidency said was initiated by Putin, came as Ukrainian officials were set to hold talks with a Russian delegation, according to Russian and Ukrainian officials. But based on the two leaders exchange, there was no indication on Thursday that a diplomatic solution could be in sight, according to French officials.

The Kremlins news service cited Putin as having told Macron that the objectives of the special military operation  the term the Kremlin has used to refer to Russias invasion of Ukraine  will be fulfilled in any case.

Attempts to gain time by dragging negotiations will only lead to additional requirements for Kyiv in our negotiating position, Putin told Macron, according to the readout.

A senior French official, speaking on the condition of anonymity because it is French government practice, said Putins remarks reflected a determination to continue the military operation, and to continue it to the end.

According to the Kremlins news service, Putin also took issue with an address to the nation Macron had given on Wednesday evening, in which he had condemned Putins brutal attack on Ukraine and said Putin chose the war.

In his speech, Macron had also said Putins claims that he wants to denazify Ukraine are a lie and an insult to the history of Russia and Ukraine, to the memory of our elders who fought side by side against Nazism.

Responding directly to those comments on Thursday, the Kremlin news service said Putin disagreed with many points raised in Macrons address, and he denied that Russia was behind the shelling of major Ukrainian cities  despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Macron is the only Western leader who has been in consistent public contact with Putin since the invasion of Ukraine, in an effort the French presidency has described as an attempt to keep the doors to meaningful negotiations open. Putin and Macron also spoke on Monday, and last Thursday.

Before the invasion, Macron had led Western efforts to prevent an escalation of the crisis through diplomatic channels, traveling to Moscow last month to keep Putin engaged. Since mid-December, the two leaders have spoken over a dozen times, according to the French presidency. Macron has also been in frequent contact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky  the last time on Thursday, following his call with Putin.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/after-call-with-putin-macron-convinced-that-the-worst-is-yet-to-come-and-russia-wants-to-take-all-of-ukraine/ar-AAUz4SV?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 03:13:35 pm
It feels like we're (NATO, western countries) all in a big safe house looking at atrocious killing going on on the streets outside and occasionally throwing guns and water to help those being overran and killed but we'll only really help and try to stop it all if the attackers come into our garden.

It's fucking bonkers.



Yep. It's horrible to watch. But that is exactly what Nato are made for - to defend the alliance, and and the alliance only. So they'll watch and let non-Nato Ukraine get overrun.

I do wonder how much longer this will be going on though. It feels like we must only be one attrocity away from someone saying, enough of this now.

I think the more likely organisation to act is the UN. Even though Russia has a veto in the security council, the general assembly can overrule it. And the general assembly has already condemmed Russia's aggression.

Den Haag might also say something that could set a military force in motion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5342 on: Today at 05:03:34 pm »
Whats he even saying in his current speech? I cant speak Russian.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5343 on: Today at 05:03:48 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 05:02:39 pm
Yep. It's horrible to watch. But that is exactly what Nato are made for - to defend the alliance, and and the alliance only. So they'll watch and let non-Nato Ukraine get overrun.

I do wonder how much longer this will be going on though. It feels like we must only be one attrocity away from someone saying, enough of this now.

I think the more likely organisation to act is the UN. Even though Russia has a veto in the security council, the general assembly can overrule it. And the general assembly has already condemmed Russia's aggression.

Den Haag might also say something that could set a military force in motion.

I think it'll be the UN who'll have to make the move.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5344 on: Today at 05:06:03 pm »
Canada has asked for Russia to be suspended from Interpol
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5345 on: Today at 05:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:53:22 pm
This is Diane Abbott from 2 weeks ago.  Starmer should withdraw the whip from her and begin the process of deselecting her as an MP.

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1499375611894190081?s=20&t=Er8Bai7L2aviho_oEdLbAA


I haven't even read your link, but I agree wholeheartedly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5346 on: Today at 05:07:23 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Moldova has applied to join the EU

Like Georgia the other day, another massive own goal for Putin
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5347 on: Today at 05:07:50 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:23:59 pm
Moldova has applied to join the EU

Tremendous.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5348 on: Today at 05:09:15 pm »
Well that's confirmed then, Putin has lost his mind.

Utterly delusional.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5349 on: Today at 05:10:03 pm »
Sanctions must be biting for Russia's 2nd largest company. Significant

AFP News Agenc@AFP
#BREAKING Russian oil giant Lukoil calls for halt to Ukraine war
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5350 on: Today at 05:15:05 pm »
Excuse my ignorance here. But what is the long term for Putin here, Im assuming theres no way back for him with Europe even if he pulled out immediately. Hes happy to completely sever ties with the west forever? Arent all these sanctions and a collapse in trade and travel going to just run Russia into the ground over the coming years?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5351 on: Today at 05:16:50 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:17:53 pm
And they have great difficulty finding a doctor because Stalin has sent them to the Gulags.

Leading to them resorting to using the doctor who was the old copper from Hot Fuzz.  .tits.

.cock.  The scene where he gets selected to be the doctor is both terrifying and hilarious.

Death of Stalin is a great film
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5352 on: Today at 05:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:25:10 pm
However, Putin doesn't have a Beria.  He seems to have loads of Malenkovs.   Which is a good thing, from our perspective.



Malenkov was a horrible twat, who seemed to enjoy doing much of Stalin's dirty work.

It's Khrushchevs we need  8)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5353 on: Today at 05:21:08 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:53:22 pm
This is Diane Abbott from 2 weeks ago.  Starmer should withdraw the whip from her and begin the process of deselecting her as an MP.

https://twitter.com/hurryupharry/status/1499375611894190081?s=20&t=Er8Bai7L2aviho_oEdLbAA
I don't know if Abbott or Corbyn realise the damage they have done to their own cause. you can get away with this s,, if people weren't following what has happened, the whole world is outraged yet they are trying to lay the blame on the people who are being praised by the public for taking a stand and supporting Ukraine. we have seen u-turn after u-turn from anyone not taking a tough stance on Russia. all down to public outrage.
I don't think a left led by Corbyn, Abbott etc will ever recover from this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5354 on: Today at 05:21:44 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:15:05 pm
Excuse my ignorance here. But what is the long term for Putin here, Im assuming theres no way back for him with Europe even if he pulled out immediately. Hes happy to completely sever ties with the west forever? Arent all these sanctions and a collapse in trade and travel going to just run Russia into the ground over the coming years?

I dont know either, but I do know if you surround yourself with Yes men for long enough you too might think up is down. Its a weird one; especially because he was doing so well corrupting western governments.  Why fight them when their loyalty is for sale?  But those same ahem business relationships now are coming under the banner of evidence of crimes rather than sweet deal. I really do not understand his motives or aims or how he envisions it ending.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5355 on: Today at 05:22:09 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:18:13 pm

Malenkov was a horrible twat, who seemed to enjoy doing much of Stalin's dirty work.

It's Khrushchevs we need  8)

Including singling out Vasily Stalin for a bollocking in front of others during Stalingrad.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5356 on: Today at 05:22:41 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 05:15:05 pm
Excuse my ignorance here. But what is the long term for Putin here, Im assuming theres no way back for him with Europe even if he pulled out immediately. Hes happy to completely sever ties with the west forever? Arent all these sanctions and a collapse in trade and travel going to just run Russia into the ground over the coming years?

The missus thinks he is terminally ill/insane and just doesn't care anymore.
This is his legacy and wants to take the world with him if he has to.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5357 on: Today at 05:24:46 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 05:21:08 pm
I don't know if Abbott or Corbyn realise the damage they have done to their own cause. you can get away with this s,, if people weren't following what has happened, the whole world is outraged yet they are trying to lay the blame on the people who are being praised by the public for taking a stand and supporting Ukraine. we have seen u-turn after u-turn from anyone not taking a tough stance on Russia. all down to public outrage.
I don't think a left led by Corbyn and his Labour, Abbott etc will ever recover from this.

Starmer needs to jettison her before the next election. She is a massive liability.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5358 on: Today at 05:27:06 pm »
Jennifer Jacobs@JenniferJJacobs
SCOOP: Biden is poised to impose sanctions on a number of Russian oligarchs and their families TODAY, sources tell @nwadhams and me. The sanctions will be in keeping with EU measures but broader, prohibiting the oligarchs travel to US and also targeting their families.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5359 on: Today at 05:27:40 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 05:03:34 pm
Whats he even saying in his current speech? I cant speak Russian.
Aye this.  Any English translation?
