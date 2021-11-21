« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 203088 times)

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,673
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5200 on: Today at 09:14:22 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:35:06 am
No absolutely. Its a solid point

But, as you concede, Putin is so very far past that now. Hes an imperialistic mass murdering despot

And not just this government and the US govt, but The world has slept at the wheel while hes been allowed to sit and stew and plot. How many documentaries, books and info on WW2 did we need?

Boris Johnsons Government have done far more than sleep, they have aided and enabled Putin by pushing through Brexit and whoring themselves to his Oligarchs. Even now our sanctions are weak, allowing their russian handlers to go about hiding and moving their wealth.
There should be a reckoning for Johnson and his cabinet if we avoid MAD and this mess ends.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,174
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5201 on: Today at 09:17:53 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 09:14:22 am
Boris Johnsons Government have done far more than sleep, they have aided and enabled Putin by pushing through Brexit and whoring themselves to his Oligarchs. Even now our sanctions are weak, allowing their russian handlers to go about hiding and moving their wealth.
There should be a reckoning for Johnson and his cabinet if we avoid MAD and this mess ends.

Typically, all sitting governments come out of a crisis with a boost at the polls, purely because they made it through the crisis.

The people will thank him for "keeping Britain safe" by doing fuck all.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,824
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5202 on: Today at 09:21:46 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm
Been thinking about it all day

Its not even up for debate hes commuting war crimes now. The boxes ticked are in plain sight, the conclusion will be reached

What I want to know is, how is he going to get done for it?

He isnt hussein in Iraq hiding down a well, or bin laden in a glorified barn in Pakistan. This is the President of Russia

A simple so what fuck you will do, unless we are willing to start ww3. We cant just walk up to the Kremlin with handcuffs. It will have to come from within Russia

I sincerely hope dark roomed meetings are going on over there.

His own people need to rise up against him. He needs to be Gadaffied. It`s probably his biggest fear; just look at his paranoid cabinet meetings, i`d bet it`s not all a fear of covid, it`s a fear of someone pulling out a gun as they are sat next to him or pushing a briefcase bomb under his table. He longs for the (almost) total control of the Soviet era but he knows he doesnt have it. There`s Russian nationalism that he can try and appeal to, but he doesnt have the ideological devotion of the Russian people. He needs to be ended one way or another, which of course he knows and that is very dangerous for the world in general.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,061
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5203 on: Today at 09:23:56 am »
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/mar/02/moscow-police-arrest-children-for-laying-flowers-at-ukrainian-embassy

Basically the Russians are full on Nazi/Fascists.

Moscow police detain children for laying flowers at Ukrainian embassy

Police in Moscow detained two women and five children who wanted to lay flowers at the Ukrainian embassy.

Photographs of their detention showed the children holding a poster saying No to War.

The children, aged 7 to 11, were held with their mothers in a police van before being taken to a police station. They were released hours later, according to anthropologist Alexandra Arkhipova.

Arkhipova said that the two women detained were Ekaterina Zavizion and Olga Alter along with Liza, 11, Gosha, 11, Matvey, 9, David, 7, and Sofya, 7.

The anthropologist, who works at the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration, wrote on Facebook: None of whats happened is holding up in my head.

Video footage on social media apparently showed one of the women explaining to a crying girl from inside a cell that the task is for fewer people to gather and say theyre against the war.

Arkhipova said that police allegedly threatened to strip the women of custody over the five children. They face a trial and a fine on unspecified charges, Arkhipova added. She wrote: The parents are in fear.

Another sign held by one of the children featured a Russian flag followed by a plus sign and a Ukrainian flag, equalling a heart.

The OVD-Info website, which monitors protests and arrests across Russia, said that children up to the age of 14 cannot be legally held for more than three hours.

The Ukrainian foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, who shared images of the children, said it was another sign of the toll that Putins war against Ukraine is taking on children.

He wrote on Twitter: Putin is at war with children. In Ukraine, where his missiles hit kindergartens and orphanages, and also in Russia. 7 y.o. David and Sofia, 9 y.o. Matvey, 11 y.o. Gosha and Liza spent this night behind bars in Moscow for their NO TO WAR posters.

This is how scared the man is.

A 77-year-old artist and activist, Yelena Osipova, was also marched away by a group of police while she protested against the war in St Petersburg.

Thousands of people in cities across Russia have been defying police threats and staging protests against the invasion of Ukraine. Authorities have a low tolerance for demonstrations and marches, and attending them can have serious consequences including fines, arrests and even imprisonment.

OVD-Info said that authorities have arrested more than 320 anti-war protesters across 33 Russian cities. A total of 6,840 people have been detained since Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, ordered the invasion of Ukraine last Thursday.
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,061
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5204 on: Today at 09:30:02 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
So fucking depressing to see the vast numbers who are effectively shilling for Putin. A lot of my social media is old colleagues from various old jobs in the third sector, HE and TU world and the amount of false equivalence, NATO bashing and amplification of propaganda is weird. It must be coming from somewhere in the left bubble (as well as their inbuilt desire to always be better than others)

Quite a lot probably stems from that Corbyn/Abbott/Others video from a few days back.

They are fans of Putin aren't they from what I gather?

That vid was saying that 'this is all NATOs and 'The West's' fault'
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,061
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5205 on: Today at 09:37:58 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:05:31 am
31 Tweets from a well-known Chinese dissident/artist:

(Just to cheer us all up even more)

https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1497848113029005312


The Chinese..

.. not a great bunch of lads?

Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Offline CheshireDave

  • quite apt, as he's from Gloucestershire and his name's Norman
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,176
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5206 on: Today at 09:40:12 am »
Please seek out your nearest charity collection point and give what you can.

The below link gives a good indication of the type of things theyre needing.

https://www.rochdaleonline.co.uk/news-features/2/news-headlines/145053/ukraine-crisis-local-dropoff-points-for-donations
Logged
Fuckin' 'Ell It's Fred Titmus

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,640
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5207 on: Today at 09:48:52 am »
They are civilised and look like us: the racist coverage of Ukraine

Are Ukrainians more deserving of sympathy than Afghans and Iraqis? Many seem to think so

Quote
While on air, CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie DAgata stated last week that Ukraine isnt a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan, that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European  I have to choose those words carefully, too  city, one where you wouldnt expect that, or hope that its going to happen.

If this is DAgata choosing his words carefully, I shudder to think about his impromptu utterances. After all, by describing Ukraine as civilized, isnt he really telling us that Ukrainians, unlike Afghans and Iraqis, are more deserving of our sympathy than Iraqis or Afghans?

Righteous outrage immediately mounted online, as it should have in this case, and the veteran correspondent quickly apologized, but since Russia began its large-scale invasion on 24 February, DAgata has hardly been the only journalist to see the plight of Ukrainians in decidedly chauvinistic terms.

The BBC interviewed a former deputy prosecutor general of Ukraine, who told the network: Its very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blond hair  being killed every day. Rather than question or challenge the comment, the BBC host flatly replied, I understand and respect the emotion. On Frances BFM TV, journalist Phillipe Corbé stated this about Ukraine: Were not talking here about Syrians fleeing the bombing of the Syrian regime backed by Putin. Were talking about Europeans leaving in cars that look like ours to save their lives.

In other words, not only do Ukrainians look like us; even their cars look like our cars. And that trite observation is seriously being trotted out as a reason for why we should care about Ukrainians.

Theres more, unfortunately. An ITV journalist reporting from Poland said: Now the unthinkable has happened to them. And this is not a developing, third world nation. This is Europe! As if war is always and forever an ordinary routine limited to developing, third world nations. (By the way, theres also been a hot war in Ukraine since 2014. Also, the first world war and second world war.) Referring to refugee seekers, an Al Jazeera anchor chimed in with this: Looking at them, the way they are dressed, these are prosperous  Im loath to use the expression  middle-class people. These are not obviously refugees looking to get away from areas in the Middle East that are still in a big state of war. These are not people trying to get away from areas in North Africa. They look like any. Apparently looking middle class equals the European family living next door.

And writing in the Telegraph, Daniel Hannan explained: They seem so like us. That is what makes it so shocking. Ukraine is a European country. Its people watch Netflix and have Instagram accounts, vote in free elections and read uncensored newspapers. War is no longer something visited upon impoverished and remote populations.

What all these petty, superficial differences  from owning cars and clothes to having Netflix and Instagram accounts  add up to is not real human solidarity for an oppressed people. In fact, its the opposite. Its tribalism. These comments point to a pernicious racism that permeates todays war coverage and seeps into its fabric like a stain that wont go away. The implication is clear: war is a natural state for people of color, while white people naturally gravitate toward peace.

Its not just me who found these clips disturbing. The US-based Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association was also deeply troubled by the coverage, recently issuing a statement on the matter: Ameja condemns and categorically rejects orientalist and racist implications that any population or country is uncivilized or bears economic factors that make it worthy of conflict, reads the statement. This type of commentary reflects the pervasive mentality in western journalism of normalizing tragedy in parts of the world such as the Middle East, Africa, south Asia, and Latin America. Such coverage, the report correctly noted, dehumanizes and renders their experience with war as somehow normal and expected.

More troubling still is that this kind of slanted and racist media coverage extends beyond our screens and newspapers and easily bleeds and blends into our politics. Consider how Ukraines neighbors are now opening their doors to refugee flows, after demonizing and abusing refugees, especially Muslim and African refugees, for years. Anyone fleeing from bombs, from Russian rifles, can count on the support of the Polish state, the Polish interior minister, Mariusz Kaminski, recently stated. Meanwhile, however, Nigeria has complained that African students are being obstructed within Ukraine from reaching Polish border crossings; some have also encountered problems on the Polish side of the frontier.

In Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer stated that of course we will take in refugees, if necessary. Meanwhile, just last fall and in his then-role as interior minister, Nehammer was known as a hardliner against resettling Afghan refugees in Austria and as a politician who insisted on Austrias right to forcibly deport rejected Afghan asylum seekers, even if that meant returning them to the Taliban. Its different in Ukraine than in countries like Afghanistan, he told Austrian TV. Were talking about neighborhood help.

Yes, that makes sense, you might say. Neighbor helping neighbor. But what these journalists and politicians all seem to want to miss is that the very concept of providing refuge is not and should not be based on factors such as physical proximity or skin color, and for a very good reason. If our sympathy is activated only for welcoming people who look like us or pray like us, then we are doomed to replicate the very sort of narrow, ignorant nationalism that war promotes in the first place.

The idea of granting asylum, of providing someone with a life free from political persecution, must never be founded on anything but helping innocent people who need protection. Thats where the core principle of asylum is located. Today, Ukrainians are living under a credible threat of violence and death coming directly from Russias criminal invasion, and we absolutely should be providing Ukrainians with life-saving security wherever and whenever we can. (Though lets also recognize that its always easier to provide asylum to people who are victims of anothers aggression rather than of our own policies.)

But if we decide to help Ukrainians in their desperate time of need because they happen to look like us or dress like us or pray like us, or if we reserve our help exclusively for them while denying the same help to others, then we have not only chosen the wrong reasons to support another human being. We have also, and Im choosing these words carefully, shown ourselves as giving up on civilization and opting for barbarism instead.

    Moustafa Bayoumi is the author of the award-winning books How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America and This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror. He is professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York. He is a contributing opinion writer at Guardian US

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/civilised-european-look-like-us-racist-coverage-ukraine
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,359
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5208 on: Today at 09:49:14 am »
https://apple.news/ArkeLrgdvQpGOi_5nkp6VFw

Russian captive soldiers cry for their mothers
Ukraine has invited Russian women to come to Kyiv and collect their sons, many of whom appear to be inexperienced and frightened teenage conscripts

Ignore the headline, the article is worth a read.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 126 127 128 129 130 [131]   Go Up
« previous next »
 