Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5160 on: Yesterday at 10:43:08 pm »
So Kherson becomes the first city that falls, the Ukrainian army has pulled out of it. I wonder if the Russians manage to rule it peacefully or Will the insurgent war start.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5161 on: Yesterday at 10:43:45 pm »
The BBC world service is a great package I often listen to it in the evenings. It's great to see it being used like this, a bit like when they used to broadcast during the war to occupied territories. Let's hope Russia really wakes up to what is happening in Ukraine.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5162 on: Yesterday at 10:49:14 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:30:09 pm
And Brexit has had little impact on EU unity.

And if anything, the Russian attack has strengthened EU Unity and muffled the dissenters to a degree. If it wasn't for the loss of life, displacement and utter terror of innocents, it would be a grand farce.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5163 on: Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm »
People on Newsnight saying intercepted radio communications suggesting the Russian convoy is experiencing reluctance from soldiers to advance, shortages of food and fuel.
Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5164 on: Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm »
So fucking depressing to see the vast numbers who are effectively shilling for Putin. A lot of my social media is old colleagues from various old jobs in the third sector, HE and TU world and the amount of false equivalence, NATO bashing and amplification of propaganda is weird. It must be coming from somewhere in the left bubble (as well as their inbuilt desire to always be better than others)
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5165 on: Yesterday at 10:57:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 10:54:29 pm
So fucking depressing to see the vast numbers who are effectively shilling for Putin. A lot of my social media is old colleagues from various old jobs in the third sector, HE and TU world and the amount of false equivalence, NATO bashing and amplification of propaganda is weird. It must be coming from somewhere in the left bubble (as well as their inbuilt desire to always be better than others)

There has always been comfortable people here who have supported extreme foreign causes, whether Hitler or Stalin.

Easy to do from the safety of a democracy, albeit with its own flaws. :D
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5166 on: Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm »
Newsweek
Russian Newspapers Condemn Ukraine War: 'This Madness Must be Stopped'
Brendan Cole - 12h ago

A newspaper group in Russia has risked the wrath of government authorities by publishing editions that carry a stern anti-war message.

The publishing group VK-media, which is not connected to social media giant Vkontakte, published editions of their papers in the Urals region with a cover dedicated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The message "This madness must be stopped" sits above the fold of Wednesday's editions of Vecherniy Krasnoturinsk, Vecherniy Karpinsk, Pro Severouralsk and Globus.

In the left-hand corner, the papers issue a direct challenge to Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, which has ordered media outlets in the country to delete reports using the words "assault," "invasion," or "declaration of war" to describe the conflict.

"Roskomnadzor prohibits Russian media outlets from calling what is going on in Ukraine in the last few days a war," the papers' message said. "But if you call black white, then it won't stop being black."

The covers also have a QR code that links to a Change.org petition opposing the war that had been signed by more than 1 million people.

Kevin Rothrock, editor of independent outlet Meduza which itself has been the target of Russian authorities, tweeted that "police have now RAIDED the publisher's offices and are seizing all copies of these newspapers."

Several newspapers that belong to the publisher VK-Media (not to be confused with Vkontakte) have placed anti-war messages above the fold on their latest editions. "This madness must be stopped!" it says. https://t.co/mxxTbHJ1HT pic.twitter.com/2DjII6MsR0

 Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 2, 2022
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Russian prosecutor general's office ordered Roskomnadzor to take off the air the independent broadcasters and Kremlin-critical outlets Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV and block access to their websites.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-newspapers-condemn-ukraine-war-this-madness-must-be-stopped/ar-AAUvprH?ocid=msedgntp
cdav

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5167 on: Yesterday at 11:01:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:53:14 pm
People on Newsnight saying intercepted radio communications suggesting the Russian convoy is experiencing reluctance from soldiers to advance, shortages of food and fuel.

It seems to have been 17 miles outside of Kyiv for a few days now, hopefully they are reluctant and don't attack
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5168 on: Yesterday at 11:03:35 pm »
These soldiers are standing at the gates of Hell.

Just how much longer can anyone justify calling them blameless. It went ages ago with me but I know a lot are still seeing them as victims of Putin and the Russian propaganda state

jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5169 on: Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm »
Its utterly heartbreaking the young Ukraine girl Polina who was killed along with her parents, theyve just said her seven year old brother has succumbed to his injuries tonight. Their older sister is the only surviving member of the family. If he doe not get done for war crimes at the end of this, I will just despair.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5170 on: Yesterday at 11:25:36 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:16:46 pm
Its utterly heartbreaking the young Ukraine girl Polina who was killed along with her parents, theyve just said her seven year old brother has succumbed to his injuries tonight. Their older sister is the only surviving member of the family. If he doe not get done for war crimes at the end of this, I will just despair.

Been thinking about it all day

Its not even up for debate hes commuting war crimes now. The boxes ticked are in plain sight, the conclusion will be reached

What I want to know is, how is he going to get done for it?

He isnt hussein in Iraq hiding down a well, or bin laden in a glorified barn in Pakistan. This is the President of Russia

A simple so what fuck you will do, unless we are willing to start ww3. We cant just walk up to the Kremlin with handcuffs. It will have to come from within Russia

I sincerely hope dark roomed meetings are going on over there.

rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5171 on: Yesterday at 11:30:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
The publishing group VK-media, which is not connected to social media giant Vkontakte, published editions of their papers  in the Urals region with a cover dedicated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Probably freshly delivered right to where Vlad is hiding out
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5172 on: Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm
The BBC has launched a new shortwave radio service in Ukraine to ensure the resilience of its news operations in Ukraine and Russia, the corporation has announced.

The new broadcasts will make four hours of World Service English news available every day and will reach audiences in Ukraine and parts of Russia.

Listeners in the area will be able to tune into the broadcasts at 15735 kHz from 16:00-18:00 GMT and 5875 kHz from 22:00-00:00 GMT.



Good to know there is use for old radios!

Keep paying your licence fees folks.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 12:02:02 am »
« Reply #5173 on: Today at 12:02:02 am »
Putin has taken Russia back to a place it will be hard for them to emerge from without a total collapse of those in power and the real opening up of that country, it's a country with a reputation for abuse of power whether that be the Tsars or Stalin and Putin simply brings those days back. After Gorbachev (whom incidentally was 91 today) moved the country away from darkness, those forces have slowly re-emerged and taken the reins. Once Putin falls, and he will, Russia needs to change in a way it never really has had to in the past, change in the way Ukraine appeared to be doing (Belarus also)


Whilst we know Georgia, Moldova and the Baltic states are nervous I'd be interested in the views of the other former Soviet states, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azebiajan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikstan, they are all in the line for annexation.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
« Reply #5174 on: Today at 12:04:17 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:33:32 pm
Keep paying your licence fees folks.


That's until the BBC exposes the Tory party for it's links to the Russians. We are in danger of becoming like Putin's Russia if institutions like the BBC become under threat when they expose corruption at the highest level. This threat hanging over the licence fee is a threat to democracy in this country.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
« Reply #5175 on: Today at 12:09:34 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 10:38:17 pm
The BBC has launched a new shortwave radio service in Ukraine to ensure the resilience of its news operations in Ukraine and Russia, the corporation has announced.

The BBC noted there has also been a massive increase in Russians accessing their Russian language site to find out what is actually going on
https://www.bbc.co.uk/mediacentre/2022/millions-of-russians-turn-to-bbc-news
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 12:11:10 am »
« Reply #5176 on: Today at 12:11:10 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:17 am

That's until the BBC exposes the Tory party for it's links to the Russians. We are in danger of becoming like Putin's Russia if institutions like the BBC become under threat when they expose corruption at the highest level. This threat hanging over the licence fee is a threat to democracy in this country.

I dont like Tories either

Hate the bbc aswell

But Id have to say that statement is ill timed at best
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 01:03:34 am »
« Reply #5177 on: Today at 01:03:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:05:28 pm
Im glad it occurred to you  :lmao

Dont believe a single word the Ukrainians or Americans say just because they are the good guys. Especially counts of anything. counts out af a war zone are like election promises.

everybody lying about everything,base case. The inside job angle was really nice.
Not sure what's so funny. And I have no idea to what you refer with 'inside job'.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 01:05:53 am »
« Reply #5178 on: Today at 01:05:53 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:18:21 pm
Tow them all up to Scarpa Flow and scuttle them - like the German fleet in 1918. Let Zelinsky press the button.
An attractive idea, but really, they should be auctioned off and the proceeds donated to the legitimate Ukrainian Government to be used for fighting and/or rebuilding.
blert596

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 01:14:57 am »
« Reply #5179 on: Today at 01:14:57 am »
Couple of questions.

These talks on the border. Shouldn't there be a "cessation of hostilities" implemented whilst these go ahead?

What's everyone using for tracking flights and plane types? Flightradar 24?
Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
« Reply #5180 on: Today at 01:18:36 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:11:10 am
I dont like Tories either

Hate the bbc aswell

But Id have to say that statement is ill timed at best


I take it back at that level but the sentiment that if you criticise those in power they use that power to fundamentally undermine your existence is still important. The analogy is inappropriate but the way in which those in power manage the message first is really vital.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 01:35:06 am »
« Reply #5181 on: Today at 01:35:06 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:18:36 am

I take it back at that level but the sentiment that if you criticise those in power they use that power to fundamentally undermine your existence is still important. The analogy is inappropriate but the way in which those in power manage the message first is really vital.

No absolutely. Its a solid point

But, as you concede, Putin is so very far past that now. Hes an imperialistic mass murdering despot

And not just this government and the US govt, but The world has slept at the wheel while hes been allowed to sit and stew and plot. How many documentaries, books and info on WW2 did we need?
Bobinhood

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 01:43:57 am »
« Reply #5182 on: Today at 01:43:57 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:03:34 am
Not sure what's so funny. And I have no idea to what you refer with 'inside job'.

It appeared to me to be so obviously disinformation that it seemed clear to me that it should have occurred to you or anyone else. and the inside job i was referring to was the claim the Ukrainians had been tipped off by Russian Insiders.

But im not laughing at you personally, humble apologies if it seemed that way. Im just old (ish) and ive watched many a conflict unfold and both sides always lie about everything, exponentially lie, no connection with the truth lies, and every statement made is a shot fired in an information war. Its where the expression the fog of war came from. So this particular story had such a happy ending for such good reasons that i personally dismissed it's truthfulness immediately. Even though it would be nice if it was true.

But i wasnt trying to be a dick, sorry if it came across that way. Your just not as cynical as me. Thats probably good for you  ;D
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 01:52:00 am »
« Reply #5183 on: Today at 01:52:00 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:43:57 am
It appeared to me to be so obviously disinformation that it seemed clear to me that it should have occurred to you or anyone else. and the inside job i was referring to was the claim the Ukrainians had been tipped off by Russian Insiders.

But im not laughing at you personally, humble apologies if it seemed that way. Im just old (ish) and ive watched many a conflict unfold and both sides always lie about everything, exponentially lie, no connection with the truth lies, and every statement made is a shot fired in an information war. Its where the expression the fog of war came from. So this particular story had such a happy ending for such good reasons that i personally dismissed it's truthfulness immediately. Even though it would be nice if it was true.

But i wasnt trying to be a dick, sorry if it came across that way. Your just not as cynical as me. Thats probably good for you  ;D
Hi Bobinhood,

No worries. But as I said, it did occur to me. The difference is, I suppose, that I do not assume it to be disinformation. It could be, for example, a single disgruntled FSB operative who leaked the information to the Ukrainians. I have no way of assessing if the attempt was foiled by a leak from the FSB (at a high level), or through the Ukrainians own efforts, or because of a rogue FSB agent. But your assumption could be the correct one, even the most likely one. I have no idea. Irrespective of the truth, I am happy with the claim - whatever the true explanation.

Thanks for the reply.
Lotus Eater

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 02:46:21 am »
« Reply #5184 on: Today at 02:46:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:02:02 am
Putin has taken Russia back to a place it will be hard for them to emerge from without a total collapse of those in power and the real opening up of that country, it's a country with a reputation for abuse of power whether that be the Tsars or Stalin and Putin simply brings those days back. After Gorbachev (whom incidentally was 91 today) moved the country away from darkness, those forces have slowly re-emerged and taken the reins. Once Putin falls, and he will, Russia needs to change in a way it never really has had to in the past, change in the way Ukraine appeared to be doing (Belarus also)


Whilst we know Georgia, Moldova and the Baltic states are nervous I'd be interested in the views of the other former Soviet states, Uzbekistan, Armenia, Azebiajan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Tajikstan, they are all in the line for annexation.

Great post
kcbworth

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 03:03:06 am »
« Reply #5185 on: Today at 03:03:06 am »
I'm sure this is old news, but I've just found out that one of the factors in play here is that Ukraine shut off the main source of drinking water to Crimea and it's believed Russia want to seize control of the entire water source.

I have a diff solution for you Russia. Return Crimea to Ukraine
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 04:34:14 am »
« Reply #5186 on: Today at 04:34:14 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:57 am
Couple of questions.

These talks on the border. Shouldn't there be a "cessation of hostilities" implemented whilst these go ahead?

Doubt it.

Putin blinked, now he wants a concession other than the pleasure of their company.

I'll leave it up to the Russian eggspurts, but if I were them I'd turn up the volume.  Penny/pound.

Imo, Zelensky needs a minor give for a cease fire.
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 05:57:39 am »
« Reply #5187 on: Today at 05:57:39 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:57 am
Couple of questions.

These talks on the border. Shouldn't there be a "cessation of hostilities" implemented whilst these go ahead?

What's everyone using for tracking flights and plane types? Flightradar 24?

I thought they were part of Putin's PR plan, to blame Ukraine later for rejecting the opportunity to stop the war, that man has no interest in peace.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 07:27:28 am »
« Reply #5188 on: Today at 07:27:28 am »
In a stunning reversal, Russian and Belarusian athletes have been banned from the Winter Paralympic Games for their countries' roles in the war in Ukraine, the International Paralympic Committee said Thursday in Beijing.

The about-face comes less than 24 hours after the IPC on Wednesday announced it would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete when the Games open on Friday, but only as neutral athletes with colors, flags and other national symbols removed.

https://www.kob.com/sports/russian-athletes-out-of-paralympics-in-stunning-about-face/6408695/?cat=649

kellan

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
« Reply #5189 on: Today at 07:32:03 am »
Quote from: blert596 on Today at 01:14:57 am
What's everyone using for tracking flights and plane types? Flightradar 24?
Flightradar 24 and also https://globe.adsbexchange.com/

If you use the latter, hit the 'U' icon and it will filter to military aircraft only. FR24 doesn't allow this on the free version.
Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 07:58:39 am »
« Reply #5190 on: Today at 07:58:39 am »
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 08:11:22 pm
Fair play to EA That they are removing all Russian football teams as well as the national team

Also if you missed this nugget

Russian meerkat Aleksandr Orlov Has been sanctioned too

The western world is basically getting rid of anything Russian

The International Cat Federation has banned Russian cats from its shows.

"no cat bred in Russia may be imported and registered in any FIFe pedigree book outside Russia, regardless of, which organization issued its pedigree."

https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/restrictions-imposed-on-russian-cats-in-response-to-moscows-military-operation-in-ukraine-2800290
Barrow Shaun

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
« Reply #5191 on: Today at 08:05:31 am »
31 Tweets from a well-known Chinese dissident/artist:

(Just to cheer us all up even more)

https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1497848113029005312
-Willo-

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 08:18:43 am »
« Reply #5192 on: Today at 08:18:43 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Today at 08:05:31 am
31 Tweets from a well-known Chinese dissident/artist:

(Just to cheer us all up even more)

https://twitter.com/badiucao/status/1497848113029005312

Interesting thread, the walkie talkie thing is a bit stupid though, they probably just bought them off ali express because they're cheap as fuck...
