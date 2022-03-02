Newsweek
Russian Newspapers Condemn Ukraine War: 'This Madness Must be Stopped'
Brendan Cole - 12h ago
A newspaper group in Russia has risked the wrath of government authorities by publishing editions that carry a stern anti-war message.
The publishing group VK-media, which is not connected to social media giant Vkontakte, published editions of their papers in the Urals region with a cover dedicated to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The message "This madness must be stopped" sits above the fold of Wednesday's editions of Vecherniy Krasnoturinsk, Vecherniy Karpinsk, Pro Severouralsk and Globus.
In the left-hand corner, the papers issue a direct challenge to Russia's media watchdog, Roskomnadzor, which has ordered media outlets in the country to delete reports using the words "assault," "invasion," or "declaration of war" to describe the conflict.
"Roskomnadzor prohibits Russian media outlets from calling what is going on in Ukraine in the last few days a war," the papers' message said. "But if you call black white, then it won't stop being black."
The covers also have a QR code that links to a Change.org petition opposing the war that had been signed by more than 1 million people.
Kevin Rothrock, editor of independent outlet Meduza which itself has been the target of Russian authorities, tweeted that "police have now RAIDED the publisher's offices and are seizing all copies of these newspapers."
Several newspapers that belong to the publisher VK-Media (not to be confused with Vkontakte) have placed anti-war messages above the fold on their latest editions. "This madness must be stopped!" it says. https://t.co/mxxTbHJ1HT
pic.twitter.com/2DjII6MsR0
Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) March 2, 2022
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Russian prosecutor general's office ordered Roskomnadzor to take off the air the independent broadcasters and Kremlin-critical outlets Echo of Moscow and Dozhd TV and block access to their websites.https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/russian-newspapers-condemn-ukraine-war-this-madness-must-be-stopped/ar-AAUvprH?ocid=msedgntp