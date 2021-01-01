You mean in this forum? I don't think it's that controversial to say that Corbyn is the person of note. I think if one must support him they must also acknowledge the fact that he is very blatantly anti-NATO in this conflict. It's literally on his twitter feed.



People like Corbyn and others on the far-left are so deeply entrenched in their ideology that they find it impossible to pivot, or see things any other way. They will never see NATO as anything other than a vehicle for US imperialism. The ideology always trumps rational thinking for these people, and anyone who questions them is treated with suspicion and contempt. Meanwhile they offer absolutely no solutions other than pie in the sky anti-war rhetoric. Millions of people could be suffering, but they don't care as long as they get to maintain their moral high ground and keep their noses clean.I was avowedly against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the intervention in Libya. I had many run ins with people on here over it. I thought those actions were misguided and stupid. The western powers were still flush with success after the end of the cold war, and there was a mindset in the US especially, that they had the power to re-shape the world in their image, which was arrogant and short-sighted.But this is a totally different situation. And anyone making comparisons between Ukraine and Iraq is missing the point entirely.It's very simple for me. Russia poses an existential threat to western liberal democracy. They hate liberal democracy, which they see as 'decadent' and weak, and in decay. There's a long history in Russia of blaming the west for all Russia's problem. Putin's favourite fascist philosopher Ilyin, even blamed the west for the rise of bolshevism and the Soviet Union.And as long as this mindset remains, they are a threat to our way of life and democratic freedoms. They'll continue to fund far-right and far-left political figures in Europe and the US, and continue to chip away at westerner's faith in their own democracies via their propaganda channels. And we've seen what this means. It means Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, Orban etc. It means increased attacks on marginalized groups like the LGBTQ community and a rise in white supremacist thinking. It means anti-vax conspiracies and Qanon. It means increased polarization between moderate left and right wing people. And it means more and more social disorder in our streets.And I don't know how an Owen Jones anti-war column in the Guardian is going to stop this. Endless whataboutery around Iraq and Libya only plays right into Putin's hands. So if anyone has a better option than military and economic power being implemented to defend free countries like Ukraine, then I'd love to hear it. Because this wont stop at Ukraine. If Ukraine goes, they will only be emboldened to go further. And god forbid, if Trump gets re-elected, it's not too hard to imagine a scenario down the line where Europe gets isolated and is let fend for itself.This penny has already dropped in Germany, where we've seen a massive sea-change in their foreign policy, not seen in our lifetime. Even Switzerland is getting off the fence, which was unthinkable only a few weeks ago. These are huge moments for European history and anyone who values their democratic freedoms, be they on the left or right, needs to start getting on board to defend those freedoms, and never take them for granted again.