Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4960 on: Today at 12:51:51 pm
Its time to confront the Trump-Putin network

A stunning number of Trumps closest associates had deep ties to the Kremlin. The significance of this cannot be overstated

Quote
In 2014, the Putin regime invaded Ukraines Crimea. In 2016, the same regime invaded the United States. The former took place as a conventional military operation; the latter was a spectacular case of cyberwarfare, including disinformation that it was happening at all and promulgation of a lot of talking points still devoutly repeated by many. It was a vast social-media influencing project that took many forms as it sought to sow discord and confusion, even attempting to dissuade Black voters from voting.

Additionally, Russian intelligence targeted voter rolls in all 50 states, which is not thought to have had consequences, but demonstrated the reach and ambition of online interference. This weekend, British investigative journalist Carole Cadwalladr said on Twitter, We failed to acknowledge Russia had staged a military attack on the West. We called it meddling. We used words like interference. It wasnt. It was warfare. Weve been under military attack for eight years now.

As she notes, Putins minions were not only directing their attention to the United States, and included pro-Brexit efforts and support for Frances far-right racist National Front party. The US interference  you could call it cyberwarfare, or informational invasion  took many forms. Stunningly, a number of left-wing news sources and pundits devoted themselves to denying the reality of the intervention and calling those who were hostile to the Putin regime cold-war red-scare right-wingers, as if contemporary Russia was a glorious socialist republic rather than a country ruled by a dictatorial ex-KGB agent with a record of murdering journalists, imprisoning dissenters, embezzling tens of billions and leading a global neofascist white supremacist revival. In discrediting the news stories and attacking critics of the Russian government, they provided crucial cover for Trump.

In her 2019 testimony to House of Representatives Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, former National Security Agency staffer Fiona Hill declared, Russia was the foreign power that systematically attacked our democratic institutions in 2016. This is the public conclusion of our intelligence agencies, confirmed in bipartisan congressional reports. It is beyond dispute, even if some of the underlying details must remain classified. The impact of the successful 2016 Russian campaign remains evident today. Our nation is being torn apart; truth is questioned; our highly professional expert career Foreign Service is being undermined. US support for Ukraine, which continues to face armed aggression, is being politicized. President Putin and the Russian security services aim to counter US foreign policy objectives in Europe, including in Ukraine, where Moscow wishes to reassert political and economic dominance.

The assertions of interference were compelling all along. On October 7, 2016, US intelligence agencies released a bombshell press release declaring The US Intelligence Community (USIC) is confident that the Russian Government directed the recent compromises of e-mails from US persons and institutions, including from US political organizations. In one of the weirdest days in US political history, the Access Hollywood tape of Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women was released half an hour later, and half an hour after that, WikiLeaks began tweeting links to emails hacked from the personal account of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta. Wikileaks is thought to have gotten its material from the Russian intelligence agency GRU; longtime Republican operative and Trump ally Roger Stone appears to have been a liason between Wikileaks and the Trump team.

On October 30, 2016, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reidput out a furious letter to then-FBI director James Comey, charging it has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government  a foreign interest hostile to the United States, which Trump praises at every opportunity. He demanded, unsuccessfully, that Comey publicize this information. On October 31, Obama contacted called Putin on the nuclear risk reductions hotline to demand he stop this interference, but the public didnt know about this until after Trump had lost the popular vote but won the electoral college.

Of course the most striking role of the Russian government in the 2016 US election was its many, many ties with the Trump campaign, including with Trump himself, who spent the campaign and the four years of his presidency groveling before Putin, denying the reality of Russian interference, and changing first the Republican platform and then US policy to serve Putins agendas. This included cutting support for Ukraine against Russia out of the Republican platform when he won the primary, considerable animosity toward Nato, and ultimately trying to blackmail Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in 2019 by withholding military aid while demanding he offer confirmation of a Russian conspiracy theory blaming Ukraine rather than Russia for 2016 election interference.

A stunning number of Trumps closest associates had deep ties to the Russian government. They included Paul Manafort, who during his years in Ukraine worked to build Russian influence there and served as a consultant to the Kremlin-backed Ukrainian president who was driven out of the country  and into Russia by popular protest in 2014 (the Russian line is that this was an illegitimate coup and thus a justification for invasion is still widely repeated). Manafort was, during his time in the campaign, sharing data with Russian intelligence agent Konstantin V Kilimnik, while campaign advisor Jeff Sessions was sharing information with the Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Manafort, Donald Trump Jr and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner held an illegal meeting in Trump Tower with a Kremlin-linked lawyer on June 9, 2016, where they were promised damaging material on the Clinton campaign.

After being seated next to Putin while being paid to speak at a dinner celebrating RT, Russias news propaganda outlet, Michael Flynn briefly became Trumps national security advisor. He was soon was fired for lying to White House officials and later pled guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russian ambassador. Jared Kushner allegedly directed him to make those contacts and as the Washington Post reported in May 2017, Jared Kushner and Russias ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trumps transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring. The Guardian reported the same year that Donald Trump Jr has been forced to release damning emails that reveal he eagerly embraced what he was told was a Russian government attempt to damage Hillary Clintons election campaign.

Whats striking in retrospect is that all of this was made possible by corruption and amorality inside the United States. It was Silicon Valleys mercenary amorality that created weapons and vulnerabilities and sat by pocketing the profit as they were exploited to destructive ends. It was corrupt Americans  from Manafort to Trump himself  that gave Putin his influence. It was international players such as Wikileaks and Cambridge Analytica that helped. It was corruption of media outlets such as Fox News that continued  in Tucker Carlsons case until last weeks invasion of Ukraine caught up with him  to defend Putin and spread disinformation.

The Republican party met its new leader by matching his corruption, and by covering up his crimes and protecting him from consequences, including two impeachments. The second impeachment was for a violent invasion of Congress, not by a foreign power, but by right-wingers inflamed by lies instigated by Trump and amplified by many in the party. They have become willing collaborators in an attempt to sabotage free and fair elections, the rule of law, and truth itself.

    Rebecca Solnit is a Guardian US columnist. Her most recent books are Recollections of My Nonexistence and Orwells Roses


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/time-to-confront-trump-putin-network



Lots of talk in here about the far-left - and yes, Putin has his cheerleaders from that political wing, which is terrible.  However, I am struggling to remember the last far-left (Putin loving) government we had in the UK and US.  In contrast, I do remember Trump, his attempted coup, Brexit, and not to mention our current government being awash with Russian donations, as well as sitting on a report about Russian influence and delaying legislation to protect them.

Surely, the people who are closer to / in power already, are far greater an issue.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:57 pm by Red-Soldier »
reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4961 on: Today at 12:53:37 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:14 pm
Interestingly if your sad like me that there is 3 US spy planes flying around Poland and Ukraine (with one RAF looking like its returning home). Usually theres just one or two.

Are they allowed to fly over Ukraine?  I'd have thought that would be seen as an act of aggression?
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4962 on: Today at 12:55:44 pm
Gazprom shares down 97% on LSE. Now worth $250m. Had ambitions to be the most valuable company in the world.


@PjotrSauer
Gazprom now valued at the same price as Nicolas Pepe, Harry Maguire and Kepa put together
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4963 on: Today at 12:58:58 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Are they allowed to fly over Ukraine?  I'd have thought that would be seen as an act of aggression?

Doh, was supposed to be Poland and Romania! Yes, they wont/cant fly over Ukraine.
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4964 on: Today at 01:00:32 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:32:27 pm
Thats interesting. I wonder if theyre in Putins pocket (seems unlikely) or these so-called left wing parties are actually woefully ignorant of Putins true politics? They cant actually feel hes a leftist ally? 🤦‍♂️

Agree that's unlikely. They have a deep anti-nato /US ideology and for those types apparently its fine to commit genocide in Ukraine as long as it puts Nato back in their box. Ukrainians aren't real people to them.

Wallace was recently on the radio espousing the wonders of China and how well they treat their citizens, how much better they handled the pandemic etc. He's a buffoon.
flying red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4965 on: Today at 01:02:07 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 12:53:37 pm
Are they allowed to fly over Ukraine?  I'd have thought that would be seen as an act of aggression?
They keep a safe distance away from the border. The Rivet Joint has really good electronics for tapping into military comms so they don't need to encroach.

There are also 2 KC-135 Stratotankers orbiting over Romania and two Dutch A330 tankers orbiting over Poland
Riquende

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4966 on: Today at 01:06:22 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:51:51 pm
Surely, the people who are closer to / in power already, are far greater an issue.

Well, to a huge extent, yes. But they're emboldened and empowered by a fractured and weakened opposition, and funnily enough it seems to also be a lot of the Putin apologists partly-responsible for that fracturing too. That's the clever thing about the long-game that looks like it's been playing out - both 'sides' have tendrils of influence in them, being played off against each other.

Putin has pulled a Palpatine!
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4967 on: Today at 01:06:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:58:58 pm
Doh, was supposed to be Poland and Romania! Yes, they wont/cant fly over Ukraine.

No worries mate 👍
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4968 on: Today at 01:06:43 pm
@Shaun I hope you, Ana and Kitty are keeping safe and can manage to leave soon.
filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4969 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:51:51 pm
Its time to confront the Trump-Putin network

A stunning number of Trumps closest associates had deep ties to the Kremlin. The significance of this cannot be overstated


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/time-to-confront-trump-putin-network



Lots of talk in here about the far-left - and yes, Putin has his cheerleaders from that political wing, which is terrible.  However, I am struggling to remember the last far-left (Putin loving) government we had in the UK and US.  In contrast, I do remember Trump, his attempted coup, Brexit, and not to mention our current government being awash with Russian donations, as well as sitting on a report about Russian influence and delaying legislation to protect them.

Surely, the people who are closer to / in power already, are far greater an issue.

I actually agree, although I personally find the far left element more "annoying" as I have to deal with them more, there is a massive issue with Russian money in Right wing politics that isn't just confined to the UK, we had Trump in the US (and may well face that again from 2025), they have been pouring money into the far right in Italy, and no doubt many other examples as well.

lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4970 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:51:51 pm
Its time to confront the Trump-Putin network

A stunning number of Trumps closest associates had deep ties to the Kremlin. The significance of this cannot be overstated


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/time-to-confront-trump-putin-network



Lots of talk in here about the far-left - and yes, Putin has his cheerleaders from that political wing, which is terrible.  However, I am struggling to remember the last far-left government we had in the UK and US.  In contrast, I do remember Trump, his attempted coup, Brexit, and not to mention our current government being awash with Russian donations, as well as sitting on a report about Russian influence and delaying legislation to protect them.

Surely, the people who are closer to / in power already, are far greater an issue.

Here in the UK He Who Shall Not Be Named was as much a reason for where we are now as Johnson himself was.
Much of Johnsons vote was simply down to people considering He Who Shall Not Be Named as even worse.
Now we are run by Russian stooges because another Russian stooge was even more unpalatable.
Putin pretty much wrecked the UK with his money and propaganda.
Time to clear house really and Starmer is doing a fair job at that in his party already but there is little hope for the governing party as they are led by one of the worst. They would have to jettison most of the cabinet.
God only knows what Putin has got on Johnson.
Flaccid Bobby Fowler

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4971 on: Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left? Whats left to rule when your country is economically brought to its knees. He will be tried for war crimes and all sorts. He can practically never leave his bunker for the rest of his life. Whats on offer to him should he stop. Why would he stop if theres nothing left for him but death. I don't mean to to overactive here but can someone help me understand the options to him other than this all going to shit for him and he has zero options left outside of the big red button.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4972 on: Today at 01:17:07 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left? Whats left to rule when your country is economically brought to its knees. He will be tried for war crimes and all sorts. He can practically never leave his bunker for the rest of his life. Whats on offer to him should he stop. Why would he stop if theres nothing left for him but death. I don't mean to to overactive here but can someone help me understand the options to him other than this all going to shit for him and he has zero options left outside of the big red button.

What a scary thought to be honest.

Like you said nothing will go back to how it was so he has punishment for war crimes or death, or obliterate what he can before he is caught.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4973 on: Today at 01:19:15 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left?

I've wondered if he could end up in a Pinochet-type exile while being hunted for war crimes. But I doubt even the Chinese would take him now. The likes of Belarus can't protect him.
kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4974 on: Today at 01:21:28 pm
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:02:31 pm
You mean in this forum? I don't think it's that controversial to say that Corbyn is the person of note. I think if one must support him they must also acknowledge the fact that he is very blatantly anti-NATO in this conflict. It's literally on his twitter feed.
People like Corbyn and others on the far-left are so deeply entrenched in their ideology that they find it impossible to pivot, or see things any other way. They will never see NATO as anything other than a vehicle for US imperialism. The ideology always trumps rational thinking for these people, and anyone who questions them is treated with suspicion and contempt. Meanwhile they offer absolutely no solutions other than pie in the sky anti-war rhetoric. Millions of people could be suffering, but they don't care as long as they get to maintain their moral high ground and keep their noses clean.

I was avowedly against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the intervention in Libya. I had many run ins with people on here over it. I thought those actions were misguided and stupid. The western powers were still flush with success after the end of the cold war, and there was a mindset in the US especially, that they had the power to re-shape the world in their image, which was arrogant and short-sighted.

But this is a totally different situation. And anyone making comparisons between Ukraine and Iraq is missing the point entirely.
It's very simple for me. Russia poses an existential threat to western liberal democracy. They hate liberal democracy, which they see as 'decadent' and weak, and in decay. There's a long history in Russia of blaming the west for all Russia's problem. Putin's favourite fascist philosopher Ilyin, even blamed the west for the rise of bolshevism and the Soviet Union.
 
And as long as this mindset remains, they are a threat to our way of life and democratic freedoms. They'll continue to fund far-right and far-left political figures in Europe and the US, and continue to chip away at westerner's faith in their own democracies via their propaganda channels. And we've seen what this means. It means Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, Orban etc. It means increased attacks on marginalized groups like the LGBTQ community and a rise in white supremacist thinking. It means anti-vax conspiracies and Qanon. It means increased polarization between moderate left and right wing people. And it means more and more social disorder in our streets.

And I don't know how an Owen Jones anti-war column in the Guardian is going to stop this. Endless whataboutery around Iraq and Libya only plays right into Putin's hands. So if anyone has a better option than military and economic power being implemented to defend free countries like Ukraine, then I'd love to hear it. Because this wont stop at Ukraine. If Ukraine goes, they will only be emboldened to go further. And god forbid, if Trump gets re-elected, it's not too hard to imagine a scenario down the line where Europe gets isolated and is let fend for itself.

This penny has already dropped in Germany, where we've seen a massive sea-change in their foreign policy, not seen in our lifetime. Even Switzerland is getting off the fence, which was unthinkable only a few weeks ago. These are huge moments for European history and anyone who values their democratic freedoms, be they on the left or right, needs to start getting on board to defend those freedoms, and never take them for granted again.
lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4975 on: Today at 01:21:42 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left? Whats left to rule when your country is economically brought to its knees. He will be tried for war crimes and all sorts. He can practically never leave his bunker for the rest of his life. Whats on offer to him should he stop. Why would he stop if theres nothing left for him but death. I don't mean to to overactive here but can someone help me understand the options to him other than this all going to shit for him and he has zero options left outside of the big red button.

That's what terrifies me.
He is getting to the point he has no way back.
As far as I can see the only way out now which avoids global conflict and MAD is one of his inner circle removing him (permanently)
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4976 on: Today at 01:22:42 pm
Dominic King
@DominicKing_DM
·
36m
Everton are suspending ties and all commercial links - with immediate effect - with USM, Megafon and Yota, the companies with which Alisher Usmanov is closely involved.
filopastry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4977 on: Today at 01:23:05 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left? Whats left to rule when your country is economically brought to its knees. He will be tried for war crimes and all sorts. He can practically never leave his bunker for the rest of his life. Whats on offer to him should he stop. Why would he stop if theres nothing left for him but death. I don't mean to to overactive here but can someone help me understand the options to him other than this all going to shit for him and he has zero options left outside of the big red button.

This thread s worth a read on the Russian nationalist view on how this all plays out.

https://twitter.com/y_akopov/status/1498923100653633536
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4978 on: Today at 01:23:22 pm
How about a message from Biden to the Russian people saying how sad it is that such courageous people should be killing women, children and each other over a cause that only one person believes in.

We should use drones to make the Berlin airlift look like a soup kitchen.

Precision drop meds, supplies, food (only for the Ukes). 

This could become the Warsaw Ghetto on steroids.

Ivan doesn't have a chance.
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4979 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm
Quote from: Flaccid Bobby Fowler on Today at 01:15:05 pm
Where does he go now - Putin? I mean if the war ended tomorrow, he's fucked. What has he left? Whats left to rule when your country is economically brought to its knees. He will be tried for war crimes and all sorts. He can practically never leave his bunker for the rest of his life. Whats on offer to him should he stop. Why would he stop if theres nothing left for him but death. I don't mean to to overactive here but can someone help me understand the options to him other than this all going to shit for him and he has zero options left outside of the big red button.

He needs the agreement of his generals to kill themselves and all their families. It's not as simple as pushing a button thankfully.
Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4980 on: Today at 01:26:14 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:23:22 pm
How about a message from Biden to the Russian people saying how sad it is that such courageous people should be killing women, children and each other over a cause that only one person believes in.

The question is how does said message get to those people.

Also a US President is never going to be the person to reach Russians...
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4981 on: Today at 01:29:31 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 01:26:14 pm
The question is how does said message get to those people.

Also a US President is never going to be the person to reach Russians...

If he says it in a press statement it's everywhere.
Andy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4982 on: Today at 01:33:14 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:29:31 pm
If he says it in a press statement it's everywhere.

Except in Russia.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4983 on: Today at 01:34:32 pm
Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4984 on: Today at 01:34:46 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:51:51 pm
Its time to confront the Trump-Putin network

A stunning number of Trumps closest associates had deep ties to the Kremlin. The significance of this cannot be overstated


https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/mar/02/time-to-confront-trump-putin-network



Lots of talk in here about the far-left - and yes, Putin has his cheerleaders from that political wing, which is terrible.  However, I am struggling to remember the last far-left (Putin loving) government we had in the UK and US.  In contrast, I do remember Trump, his attempted coup, Brexit, and not to mention our current government being awash with Russian donations, as well as sitting on a report about Russian influence and delaying legislation to protect them.

Surely, the people who are closer to / in power already, are far greater an issue.

To be fair there has been a lot of talk about both. Hence the claim there is a 'horse-shoe' where men like Trump and Carlson meet men like Corbyn and Pilger. NATO is their common enemy. Putin is someone to be broadly admired.

And certainly, as Nobby has been pointing out for ages now, the current Conservative administration is deeply intertwined with Russian capitalism. Now that Starmer's Labour party has been cleansed of its Putinist elements, it ought to be better able to point out how much the Right in the UK has been/is in hoc to the oligarchs.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4985 on: Today at 01:39:00 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:23:22 pm
How about a message from Biden to the Russian people saying how sad it is that such courageous people should be killing women, children and each other over a cause that only one person believes in.



That should be part of the package of measures deployed - venerate the Russian people; tell them the world will be forever grateful for their courage in breaking the back of the Wehrmacht in The Great Patriotic War. Tell them that their leader is taking them into a war killing women and children, fellow Slavic women and children. That the world is against him, not against the Russian people, but that he's leading their great country into ruin - and it's them who will suffer most, not Putin with his stashed-sway billions, not the Oligarchs.

It's not going to achieve instant uprising, but it helps foster seeds of anti-Putin in the long-game.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4986 on: Today at 01:39:35 pm
What is everyone assuming happens once his troops actually overrun Ukraine?

I've heard about a puppet government being installed but how does that work?

Presumably the troops will need to stay to keep control and there'll be massive camps set up to house the remains of the Ukrainian army and other dissidents but how does the rest of the world react?

Do we just go back to shrugging our shoulders and turn our backs, with a "well we tried" attitude or will all the sanctions continue but then include Ukraine?

Won't this end up bankrupting the western world in terms of crashing the economies and uncontrollable inflation?

It's all well asking where does Putin go but where does the west go?

Unable to touch Putin.  Totally reliant on China for goods and similar to the middle East for oil.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4987 on: Today at 01:40:57 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:34:46 pm

One thing's for sure.

The money's dried up.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4988 on: Today at 01:46:03 pm
BBC interview with an Egyptian student bombed out of his Uni.  Lived in Ukraine for 6 years.  If he can't get home he's going back to fight.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4989 on: Today at 01:46:42 pm
I just caught up with PMQs. So, the bill on Monday will grandfather-in ownership of property in the UK for 18 months, allowing plenty of time for Russian oligarchs to divest their interests in the British property market and move the proceeds away to safe havens. Quelle surprise.

I suspect that the PM (and some others) are frightened to act because of what the oligarchs have on them. I must assume that Johnson was considered a security risk by MI5 for good reason.
Riquende

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4990 on: Today at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:21:28 pm
People like Corbyn and others on the far-left are so deeply entrenched in their ideology that they find it impossible to pivot, or see things any other way. They will never see NATO as anything other than a vehicle for US imperialism. The ideology always trumps rational thinking for these people, and anyone who questions them is treated with suspicion and contempt. Meanwhile they offer absolutely no solutions other than pie in the sky anti-war rhetoric. Millions of people could be suffering, but they don't care as long as they get to maintain their moral high ground and keep their noses clean.

I was avowedly against the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the intervention in Libya. I had many run ins with people on here over it. I thought those actions were misguided and stupid. The western powers were still flush with success after the end of the cold war, and there was a mindset in the US especially, that they had the power to re-shape the world in their image, which was arrogant and short-sighted.

But this is a totally different situation. And anyone making comparisons between Ukraine and Iraq is missing the point entirely.
It's very simple for me. Russia poses an existential threat to western liberal democracy. They hate liberal democracy, which they see as 'decadent' and weak, and in decay. There's a long history in Russia of blaming the west for all Russia's problem. Putin's favourite fascist philosopher Ilyin, even blamed the west for the rise of bolshevism and the Soviet Union.
 
And as long as this mindset remains, they are a threat to our way of life and democratic freedoms. They'll continue to fund far-right and far-left political figures in Europe and the US, and continue to chip away at westerner's faith in their own democracies via their propaganda channels. And we've seen what this means. It means Brexit, Trump, Le Pen, Orban etc. It means increased attacks on marginalized groups like the LGBTQ community and a rise in white supremacist thinking. It means anti-vax conspiracies and Qanon. It means increased polarization between moderate left and right wing people. And it means more and more social disorder in our streets.

And I don't know how an Owen Jones anti-war column in the Guardian is going to stop this. Endless whataboutery around Iraq and Libya only plays right into Putin's hands. So if anyone has a better option than military and economic power being implemented to defend free countries like Ukraine, then I'd love to hear it. Because this wont stop at Ukraine. If Ukraine goes, they will only be emboldened to go further. And god forbid, if Trump gets re-elected, it's not too hard to imagine a scenario down the line where Europe gets isolated and is let fend for itself.

This penny has already dropped in Germany, where we've seen a massive sea-change in their foreign policy, not seen in our lifetime. Even Switzerland is getting off the fence, which was unthinkable only a few weeks ago. These are huge moments for European history and anyone who values their democratic freedoms, be they on the left or right, needs to start getting on board to defend those freedoms, and never take them for granted again.

Great post. RE: the bolded bit, I think a lot of people (not speaking about on here, I'm thinking about conversations I've had in the last month) haven't been connecting the dots these last few years and are caught in constant states of shock around previously unthinkable events happening, as if the world itself has spontaneously gone mad, instead of being pushed in that direction.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4991 on: Today at 01:49:38 pm
What does Putin want?

Europe.

Not to own it.  But be in it.
Walshy nMe®

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4992 on: Today at 01:51:53 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:49:38 pm
What does Putin want?

Europe.

Not to own it.  But be in it.


Putin = Everton. Never going to happen.
jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4993 on: Today at 01:53:28 pm
Quote from: Walshy nMe® on Today at 01:51:53 pm

Putin = Everton. Never going to happen.

Abso.

Him and his crew have to step down and allow proper elections.

And he has to admit he's a c*nt.
blert596

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4994 on: Today at 01:57:01 pm
Would be fitting
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4995 on: Today at 02:00:31 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:39:35 pm
What is everyone assuming happens once his troops actually overrun Ukraine?

I've heard about a puppet government being installed but how does that work?

Presumably the troops will need to stay to keep control and there'll be massive camps set up to house the remains of the Ukrainian army and other dissidents but how does the rest of the world react?

Do we just go back to shrugging our shoulders and turn our backs, with a "well we tried" attitude or will all the sanctions continue but then include Ukraine?

Won't this end up bankrupting the western world in terms of crashing the economies and uncontrollable inflation?

It's all well asking where does Putin go but where does the west go?

Unable to touch Putin.  Totally reliant on China for goods and similar to the middle East for oil.


Honestly, I don't think anyone has the answer.

But fear is the greatest driver for inaction. I keep myself up to date with what's going on over there, and it puts my stomach in knots watching all the gut wrenching footage. However, I do think as a citizen of this world that I have a responsibility to keep myself in the know with things like this, because it will make a difference. The more people keep themselves imbued with information, the less likely they are susceptible to misinformation. It was the same with COVID, it will be the same for this.

We all have a responsibility to pull the discourse back to the centre, at the very least it is the minimum we should do to make sure the world does not fall into the abyss.
Caligula?

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4996 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm
More than 2,000 civilians killed according to Ukrainian emergency services. For fucks sake.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4997 on: Today at 02:01:30 pm
This is from TASS so could just be bullshit propaganda, but if true, and it could be taken at face value, it's a positive.

Quote
Russian President Vladimir Putins view of how Ukraines borders were drawn within the Soviet Union doesnt apply to other former Soviet countries, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No, it doesnt apply," he said in response to a question.
.....

The Russian head of state has repeatedly said that Ukraines current territory was completely cobbled together by the Soviet authorities, carved out largely from Russias historic lands. He emphasized, however, that Russia "accepted the new geopolitical reality" and facilitated the establishment of an independent Ukraine.


https://tass.com/politics/1415037


I think 'the West' and Ukraine need to consider possible end points, in order to agree on keeping an 'off ramp' available to Putin. That may need to include the international recognition of Crimea as Russian, along with the Donbas areas currently under Russian control (since 2014) being recognised as 'independent' states. Far form ideal to be effectively rewarding aggression, but if it secures peace, ends bloodshed, saves lives and prevents an escalation, then the compromise would be a necessary evil.
redmark

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4998 on: Today at 02:03:03 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:35:01 am
I won't derail the thread but the last few years has convinced me that many people support a party/leader regardless of their policy's. it's the ideology or image that party/leader has that matters, plenty of examples of this in UK+US. this maybe the reason the left still give Russia unconditional support.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 12:32:27 pm
Thats interesting. I wonder if theyre in Putins pocket (seems unlikely) or these so-called left wing parties are actually woefully ignorant of Putins true politics? They cant actually feel hes a leftist ally? 🤦‍♂️
If your world view sees unbridled capitalism as the fundamental problem, which both feeds and is propped up by US military supremacy/western imperialism/military-industrial complex, then it's not too much of a stretch to reach a position in which all demonstrations of that power must be opposed and any opposition or threat to that power must (logically) be supported, even if only indirectly. In this (warped) logic, while Putin's invasion of Ukraine is a wrong (and will result in many deaths and much suffering), in the long view - they believe - it would reduce overall suffering by limiting and restricting the power of the 'greater evil', that is us - and the US.

There are/were people involved in Stop the War who genuinely hate all war and violence. There are/were also some who prioritise the challenge to western supremacy to the extent that any opposition - including terrorist attacks and the deaths of US/UK - is welcomed (but not, of course, openly).
