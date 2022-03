It seems to be a permanent feature of the political scene on the Left. The Right cuddles up to its own dictators too, but we expect that. There is a long tradition in conservative thought going back to de Maistre (at least) which is quite open about the need for the Strong Man at the top. Hobbes too I suppose. But the Left is meant to invest its faith in the people and to distrust power simply for power's sake. And yet in practice the Left has been just as liable as the Right to get its kicks from seeing Strong Men in action. Pilger has been mentioned, rightly, as an example. Check out his fawning interview with Hugo Chavez from a few years back. It's a terrible thing to see ANY journalist - let alone a 'dissenting' one - genuflecting like Pilger does before an autocrat and telling him how wonderful he is. Puke.Nobby says that part of the Left-wing love affair with Putin is a legacy from the years of Soviet Communism. I'm sure that's true. There's a terrific book by David Caute from years ago ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fellow-Travellers-Intellectual-Friends-Communism/dp/0300038755 ) which documented and analysed the fascination that many western socialists had for the Soviet Union during the period of the Show Trials, the Gulag, the Great Famine and the Purges. But what also comes across is how attached many of these fellow-travellers were to the absolutism of Stalin. They didn't deceive themselves that they were witnessing communism in action. They simply fell in love with 'Uncle Joe' who was able to act like the Tsar.At Liverpool we sing the Virgil Van Dijk song to 'Dirty old Town' by Ewan MacColl. It's a great song. But here is one of his earlier ones. The man absolutely loved Stalin and wanted us all to know it when he wrote these slavish lyrics:His descendants are now slavering over V Putin and getting off on the fact that he's a 'Mafia Boss'. They love it.