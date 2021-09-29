« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 196145 times)

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 782
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4920 on: Today at 11:33:42 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:50:49 am
The more i think about this the less i believe it  ;D Ana had to go, you say, right...

I'd bet anything that cat never left your grasp and you just told her he wouldn't leave you alone (and she spotted the deception instantly on your return and just pretended she believed you cause she wanted it that way too).

 :lmao

any way the story goes, the cats Karma, bro. im telling you. You'll both be totally safe as long as you've got that cat. Any normal pissup woulda fell outta the tree and the cat woulda fled leaving claw marks down his face, and his ass and phone broken. This one sat in your hand and karma force-fielded you back down to the ground. Gold.

Seriously, happened exactly as I said. Because it was the afternoon when we took him back and she already had classes taken (penalty if you cancel them) she had to go back home. I sat on a fence of half tyres near his tree and he wandered into a cellar place under a block of apartments then came back out and wouldn't leave my feet. Lots of other cats around - the locals forever supply them with bowls of food/water - but none showed interest in him, neither he in them.

Eventually had to make a decision - one that had Ana beaming as I walked in the door.

And the rest is that for about 16 months now (including a couple of essential vet visits and the obligatory flea annihilation), the forever growing, big ball of fur is one of us.

If/when we go anywhere, he's with us.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4921 on: Today at 11:35:01 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:10:38 am

I can understand leftist people having a level of support for the USSR for being 'communist' (ignoring the oppression and brutality of the Soviet state) in a world where capitalism creates so much economic inequality.

But Putin has turned modern Russia into a kind of modern take on a feudal system, with feudal lords (kleptocratic Oligarchs) creaming fortunes off of the labours of the serfs, who remain subjugated and denied personal freedoms and human rights, whilst a king (Putin) sits astride it all growing fat and rich by skimming from the feudal lords.

The inequality such a system creates is greater than in the western-capitalist systems, and is as anti-left as system as you can get, yet there's still that cold-war mindset amongst some leftists to instinctively support Russia and blame 'the West'.

There's a multitude of topics where 'the West' can justifiably be hugely criticised, and the hypocrisy of the 'the West' - the USA in particular - over foreign affairs is staggering.

But on many issues, 'the West' is actually the good guy and the opposing parties are the evil twats. By never accepting this, people like Pilger (who I usually have a lot of respect for) don't just lose personal credibility, but it perpetuates a negative impression of 'leftists' amongst ordinary people, so is counter-productive for the leftist movement.
I won't derail the thread but the last few years has convinced me that many people support a party/leader regardless of their policy's. it's the ideology or image that party/leader has that matters, plenty of examples of this in UK+US. this maybe the reason the left still give Russia unconditional support.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4922 on: Today at 11:36:29 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:32:49 am
I must say I am surprised how far down the rabbit hole Russell Brand has now gone.
He may as well work on FOX news now.
Maybe the pandemic left him financially stretched and a friendly Russian stepped in to help out?

I mean Russell Brand has never been a particularly positive figure...

That said - a quick google of him just refers to him begging Declan Rice not to leave West Ham. Dare I ask what he's said here...
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4923 on: Today at 11:37:51 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:24:33 am
Sounds like a likely puppet, but completely useless. Who would regognise that government?

The problem is going to be that Ukraine is a sovereign state recognized by more than 200 countries and Yanukovich is a citizen eligible for the presidency. Legally speaking, that he is a Russian puppet will make little difference if he assumes the office. Pretending that Juan Guaido is the Venezuelan president didn't go very far for the US now did it? This is not like appointing a new president of Abkhazia or the Donetsk PR.

Obviously he will have almost everyone in Ukraine against him at this stage and will not have been legitimately elected, but when the sitting president of Ukraine drops the country's claim to Crimea in exchange for merging with Donetsk and Luhansk under a new pro-Russian government along with building a border fence towards the EU - what exactly could NATO do? Basically nothing except supporting a resistance movement I suppose. From a realistic standpoint a regime change would be extremely hard to pursue.
Logged
Linudden.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4924 on: Today at 11:37:59 am »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:31:56 am
Putin is crazy for thinking invading Ukraine would be a good idea, however its no different from what America and its allies (including the UK) have done to countless other countries since WW2 ended. They practically destroyed Libya and Iraq, and if I'm not mistaken, both of these invasions were declared illegal by the UN.

But there was no worldwide ban or an embargo on the US or the UK. We even rewarded Tony Blair with a Knighthood! For killing innocent children and destroying a country!

So why all the double standards?

Might is right, eh? Your post is a really troublesome echo of the kind of things Russian trolls farms are producing. In this instance, because thats what this thread is about, what would you have the rest of the non-Putin world do?

Im sure you could make your grievances about the hypocrisies & shames of US & UK histories elsewhere.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4925 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 11:36:29 am
I mean Russell Brand has never been a particularly positive figure...

That said - a quick google of him just refers to him begging Declan Rice not to leave West Ham. Dare I ask what he's said here...

He was always fairly left wing but now appears to be endorsing much of the far right conspiracy theories.
Check out his you tube channel. Something changed during the pandemic, I'm guessing his bank balance...
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,296
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4926 on: Today at 11:39:53 am »
It seems to be a permanent feature of the political scene on the Left. The Right cuddles up to its own dictators too, but we expect that. There is a long tradition in conservative thought going back to de Maistre (at least) which is quite open about the need for the Strong Man at the top. Hobbes too I suppose. But the Left is meant to invest its faith in the people and to distrust power simply for power's sake. And yet in practice the Left has been just as liable as the Right to get its kicks from seeing Strong Men in action. Pilger has been mentioned, rightly, as an example. Check out his fawning interview with Hugo Chavez from a few years back. It's a terrible thing to see ANY journalist - let alone a 'dissenting' one - genuflecting like Pilger does before an autocrat and telling him how wonderful he is. Puke.

Nobby says that part of the Left-wing love affair with Putin is a legacy from the years of Soviet Communism. I'm sure that's true. There's a terrific book by David Caute from years ago (https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fellow-Travellers-Intellectual-Friends-Communism/dp/0300038755) which documented and analysed the fascination that many western socialists had for the Soviet Union during the period of the Show Trials, the Gulag, the Great Famine and the Purges. But what also comes across is how attached many of these fellow-travellers were to the absolutism of Stalin. They didn't deceive themselves that they were witnessing communism in action. They simply fell in love with 'Uncle Joe' who was able to act like the Tsar.

At Liverpool we sing the Virgil Van Dijk song to 'Dirty old Town' by Ewan MacColl. It's a great song. But here  is one of his earlier ones. The man absolutely loved Stalin and wanted us all to know it when he wrote these slavish lyrics:

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/ewan-maccoll-ballad-stalin-lyrics.html

His descendants are now slavering over V Putin and getting off on the fact that he's a 'Mafia Boss'. They love it.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4927 on: Today at 11:40:21 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:35:01 am
I won't derail the thread but the last few years has convinced me that many people support a party/leader regardless of their policy's. it's the ideology or image that party/leader has that matters, plenty of examples of this in UK+US. this maybe the reason the left still give Russia unconditional support.

I pray for the day when the centrists voice can drown out those on the ideological fringes. We are kind of seeing that now with this conflict.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4928 on: Today at 11:43:13 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:38:35 am
He was always fairly left wing but now appears to be endorsing much of the far right conspiracy theories.
Check out his you tube channel. Something changed during the pandemic, I'm guessing his bank balance...

Brand, Jimmy Dore, the Grayzone and the likes are more aligned with anarchist thoughts than actual socialism. They're at loggerheads with your kinds of leftists all the time. It's a mistake to conflate the two camps. What those guys want is for the governments to regulate the financial markets, tax rich people out of existence and provide healthcare then everything else be damned. A debate on immigration between any right winger and these anarcho-leftists would turn into a shouting match quickly though since these guys are totally for open borders. Calling them right wing is incredibly silly as a label since they oppose the core tenants of what that means.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:45:06 am by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,033
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4929 on: Today at 11:44:47 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:31:48 am
I'm reminded of how in 1939 Poland fought against the combined forces of Nazi Germany and the USSR for three weeks before succumbing.

Ukraine are doing admirably, but I can't see them winning a war of attrition. This war won't be won on the battlefield - it will end when someone finally realizes that the economic and political cost is too high.

That person will not be the creature Putin.

I tend to agree, a humanitarian disaster is going to build  in Ukraine, supermarkets are already empty in major cities, Putin won't care, he will in fact welcome it.

660k estimated people displaced so far, that number will increase hugely, which once again probably suits Putin's goals.

Not sure the West really has any further way of escalating the measures taken either, beyond steps which people will not be willing to take.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4930 on: Today at 11:47:22 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 11:43:13 am
Brand, Jimmy Dore, the Grayzone and the likes are more aligned with anarchist thoughts than actual socialism. It's a mistake to conflate the two camps. What those guys want is for the governments to regulate the financial markets, tax rich people out of existence and provide healthcare then everything else be damned. A debate on immigration between any right winger and these anarcho-leftists would turn into a shouting match quickly though since these guys are totally for open borders.

He definitely seems to be targeting the anti-vax, anti EU, anti Biden demographics now. I'm guessing its the money.
Logged

Offline Max100

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 72
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4931 on: Today at 11:49:56 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:37:59 am
Might is right, eh? Your post is a really troublesome echo of the kind of things Russian trolls farms are producing. In this instance, because thats what this thread is about, what would you have the rest of the non-Putin world do?

Im sure you could make your grievances about the hypocrisies & shames of US & UK histories elsewhere.

So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?

War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.
Logged

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,814
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4932 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 11:47:22 am
He definitely seems to be targeting the anti-vax, anti EU, anti Biden demographics now. I'm guessing its the money.

I tend to believe it's his general views that have always been like this. He opposes anything he sees as capitalism no matter what others define it. When the topics change, perceptions of what people believe change too.

I'm not saying he's good or bad, I don't listen to him, but I think it's always a stretch to say that people don't believe what they're saying and that it's impossible for people to change their view on something as years go by.
Logged
Linudden.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4933 on: Today at 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 11:40:21 am
I pray for the day when the centrists voice can drown out those on the ideological fringes. We are kind of seeing that now with this conflict.
I know what you mean but I think the ideology here is Anti-West. this is the image that keeps the unconditional support.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,164
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4934 on: Today at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 11:37:51 am
The problem is going to be that Ukraine is a sovereign state recognized by more than 200 countries and Yanukovich is a citizen eligible for the presidency. Legally speaking, that he is a Russian puppet will make little difference if he assumes the office. Pretending that Juan Guaido is the Venezuelan president didn't go very far for the US now did it? This is not like appointing a new president of Abkhazia or the Donetsk PR.

Obviously he will have almost everyone in Ukraine against him at this stage and will not have been legitimately elected, but when the sitting president of Ukraine drops the country's claim to Crimea in exchange for merging with Donetsk and Luhansk under a new pro-Russian government along with building a border fence towards the EU - what exactly could NATO do? Basically nothing except supporting a resistance movement I suppose. From a realistic standpoint a regime change would be extremely hard to pursue.


I can't see "the west" recognising a new government installed under these circumstances. Ukraine will be hit with the same sanctions Russia is being hit with, without it ending anytime soon.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,033
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4935 on: Today at 11:56:52 am »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?

War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.

Probably going to regret engaging on this but as far as I remember the military action by NATO in Libya was to enforce a UN Security Council resolution
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,844
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4936 on: Today at 11:57:59 am »
Sberbank and Gazprombank avoid EU SWIFT removal. The following removed from SWIFT:

Bank Rossiya
VEB
Otkritie
Novikombank
Promsvyazbank
Sovcombank
« Last Edit: Today at 12:10:06 pm by rafathegaffa83 »
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4937 on: Today at 12:02:31 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:53:52 am
I know what you mean but I think the ideology here is Anti-West. this is the image that keeps the unconditional support.

You mean in this forum? I don't think it's that controversial to say that Corbyn is the person of note. I think if one must support him they must also acknowledge the fact that he is very blatantly anti-NATO in this conflict. It's literally on his twitter feed.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,669
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4938 on: Today at 12:02:33 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:56:52 am
Probably going to regret engaging on this but as far as I remember the military action by NATO in Libya was to enforce a UN Security Council resolution

Google says United Nations Security Council Resolution 1973
Logged

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4939 on: Today at 12:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?

War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.


Putin is no Idiot, he's an evil  calculating psychopath. He's, committed atrocities in Chechnya, Syria, and Ukraine. And that's leaving out the numerous murders at home and abroad. This guy is a modern Hitler who's appetites won't be fulfilled just by crushing Ukraine.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,302
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4940 on: Today at 12:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?

War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.


It's absolutely hypocrisy. And you'll find many/most people in this thread condemning Putin & Russia share at least some of your view about the actions of the US and their allies on a vast range of issues (it's shocking to see how many 'interventions in another sovereign nation' that the US has been embroiled in since WW2) and will voice that across relevant threads.

But the thread is here to discuss the current crisis in Ukraine, which is deserving of everyone's attention, not just for the human suffering that is being inflicted on innocent people by a military invasion, but for the potential of it becoming way more serious and catastrophic to the wider region/world.

So making 'whataboutery' posts about previous actions of 'the West'/NATO/US may be entirely valid, but this isn't the thread to do it in. And, given that Putin is using the 'it's NATO's fault' line to try to justify his barbarity and slaughter, other people doing likewise in this thread is never going to go down well.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,967
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4941 on: Today at 12:06:08 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm
Tory MP Bob Seely used parliamentary privilege to name lawyers helping Russian oligarchs in the UK.

Good speech this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CyVZqVNNWHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CyVZqVNNWHE</a>
Feel a bit uneasy about this, seems a bit 'enemies of the people' to me.  And everything he's reading out is in the public domain already so it's not making a huge difference to anything.

The fact is, he's representing a party that has been in power for 12 years and has had the power to close all the loopholes and make whatever reforms are necessary to stop those lawyers from using whatever tactics he is complaining about.  This feels a bit like deflection to me.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4942 on: Today at 12:08:30 pm »
Here's the Putinists left in the European Parliament who voted against resolution condemning Russia's invasion.

Mostly far left. Shamefully 2 Irish among them. Scum.


Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4943 on: Today at 12:13:51 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 12:02:31 pm
You mean in this forum? I don't think it's that controversial to say that Corbyn is the person of note. I think if one must support him they must also acknowledge the fact that he is very blatantly anti-NATO in this conflict. It's literally on his twitter feed.
Another thread maybe but not just Corbyn also Johnson, Trump+ Brexit.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4944 on: Today at 12:18:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:39:53 am
It seems to be a permanent feature of the political scene on the Left. The Right cuddles up to its own dictators too, but we expect that. There is a long tradition in conservative thought going back to de Maistre (at least) which is quite open about the need for the Strong Man at the top. Hobbes too I suppose. But the Left is meant to invest its faith in the people and to distrust power simply for power's sake. And yet in practice the Left has been just as liable as the Right to get its kicks from seeing Strong Men in action. Pilger has been mentioned, rightly, as an example. Check out his fawning interview with Hugo Chavez from a few years back. It's a terrible thing to see ANY journalist - let alone a 'dissenting' one - genuflecting like Pilger does before an autocrat and telling him how wonderful he is. Puke.

Nobby says that part of the Left-wing love affair with Putin is a legacy from the years of Soviet Communism. I'm sure that's true. There's a terrific book by David Caute from years ago (https://www.amazon.co.uk/Fellow-Travellers-Intellectual-Friends-Communism/dp/0300038755) which documented and analysed the fascination that many western socialists had for the Soviet Union during the period of the Show Trials, the Gulag, the Great Famine and the Purges. But what also comes across is how attached many of these fellow-travellers were to the absolutism of Stalin. They didn't deceive themselves that they were witnessing communism in action. They simply fell in love with 'Uncle Joe' who was able to act like the Tsar.

At Liverpool we sing the Virgil Van Dijk song to 'Dirty old Town' by Ewan MacColl. It's a great song. But here  is one of his earlier ones. The man absolutely loved Stalin and wanted us all to know it when he wrote these slavish lyrics:

https://lyricstranslate.com/en/ewan-maccoll-ballad-stalin-lyrics.html

His descendants are now slavering over V Putin and getting off on the fact that he's a 'Mafia Boss'. They love it.
I've posted this before. It is on the money and hilarious too.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/30M6szckb68" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/30M6szckb68</a>
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,816
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4945 on: Today at 12:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 11:49:56 am
So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?

War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.

I actually meant you could air your grievances in another thread, Mods allowing. At the moment you are indulging in the kind of whataboutery the Putin trolls use to spread disinformation. And you didnt say what you would have other nations do in response to the current emergency.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,896
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4946 on: Today at 12:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 11:43:13 am
Brand, Jimmy Dore, the Grayzone and the likes are more aligned with anarchist thoughts than actual socialism. They're at loggerheads with your kinds of leftists all the time. It's a mistake to conflate the two camps. What those guys want is for the governments to regulate the financial markets, tax rich people out of existence and provide healthcare then everything else be damned. A debate on immigration between any right winger and these anarcho-leftists would turn into a shouting match quickly though since these guys are totally for open borders. Calling them right wing is incredibly silly as a label since they oppose the core tenants of what that means.
Extremists (Left or Right) are necessarily illiberal. This is why they are essentially the same in (at least) the Liberal/Authoritarian axis.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,844
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4947 on: Today at 12:22:01 pm »
I think we're now going to find out how much influence Tsihanouskaya and Navalny have in Belarus and Russia respectively. Within an hour or so of each other, both have called for widespread protests.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,768
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4948 on: Today at 12:22:16 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:13:51 pm
Another thread maybe but not just Corbyn also Johnson, Trump+ Brexit.

I just think that the largest conflict in Europe since World War 2 has huge reprocussions for us all across the world. I hope people could just set aside the politics to see this for what it is.

A good summary of this from Caspian Report.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kLN7fQc8lGg
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,346
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4949 on: Today at 12:22:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:02:56 pm

It's absolutely hypocrisy. And you'll find many/most people in this thread condemning Putin & Russia share at least some of your view about the actions of the US and their allies on a vast range of issues (it's shocking to see how many 'interventions in another sovereign nation' that the US has been embroiled in since WW2) and will voice that across relevant threads.

But the thread is here to discuss the current crisis in Ukraine, which is deserving of everyone's attention, not just for the human suffering that is being inflicted on innocent people by a military invasion, but for the potential of it becoming way more serious and catastrophic to the wider region/world.

So making 'whataboutery' posts about previous actions of 'the West'/NATO/US may be entirely valid, but this isn't the thread to do it in. And, given that Putin is using the 'it's NATO's fault' line to try to justify his barbarity and slaughter, other people doing likewise in this thread is never going to go down well.

Its very simple, Iraq was wrong by the US and UK, but two wrongs dont make a right and whats going on in Ukraine is very wrong.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4950 on: Today at 12:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:08:30 pm
Here's the Putinists left in the European Parliament who voted against resolution condemning Russia's invasion.

Mostly far left. Shamefully 2 Irish among them. Scum.





Our very own Clare Daly and Mick Wallace. Quelle Surprise.
Pair of fucking weapons.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,885
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4951 on: Today at 12:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:08:30 pm
Here's the Putinists left in the European Parliament who voted against resolution condemning Russia's invasion.

Mostly far left. Shamefully 2 Irish among them. Scum.




First time in 6 years I've been glad we're out. As lets be brutally honest - were the UK still in that list would be much, much longer and mostly us.
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,221
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4952 on: Today at 12:29:10 pm »
Ukrainians defacing road signs....


Logged
Pages: 1 ... 119 120 121 122 123 [124]   Go Up
« previous next »
 