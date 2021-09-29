So because I don't conform to what your line of thought is, I should take my grievances elsewhere? Do you know if I know someone who lost several family members when his house in Tripoli was hit by a bomb dropped by an American plane?



War is bad, and there's generally no justification for it, so please don't tell me where I can or can not take my grievances. Putin is an idiot and has got this completely wrong, but then so did George W. Bush and Tony Blair. Treating one like a pariah (which he deserves) and then lauding the others for doing the same thing, just smacks of hypocrisy and sets a dangerous precedent.



It's absolutely hypocrisy. And you'll find many/most people in this thread condemning Putin & Russia share at least some of your view about the actions of the US and their allies on a vast range of issues (it's shocking to see how many 'interventions in another sovereign nation' that the US has been embroiled in since WW2) and will voice that across relevant threads.But the thread is here to discuss the current crisis in Ukraine, which is deserving of everyone's attention, not just for the human suffering that is being inflicted on innocent people by a military invasion, but for the potential of it becoming way more serious and catastrophic to the wider region/world.So making 'whataboutery' posts about previous actions of 'the West'/NATO/US may be entirely valid, but this isn't the thread to do it in. And, given that Putin is using the 'it's NATO's fault' line to try to justify his barbarity and slaughter, other people doing likewise in this thread is never going to go down well.