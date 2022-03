There are a few Western journalists on the anti - NATO page, and for whom there is, if not outright support, certainly sympathy for Putin.



Judged by his recent tweets, John Pilger is one (I cannot find the means to link it, but he’s suggesting Putin offered ‘peace’ last Thursday in return for assurances NATO gave no assistance to Ukraine).



Here’s another: https://consortiumnews.com/2022/02/28/the-consequences-of-humiliating-russia/



Wow. It's hard to know where to start with that. So many bizarre takes and omissions. Based on that defence of Putin he would no doubt have had no trouble defending Hitler's wars of aggression and genocide.No mention of what happened before Yeltsin. Decades of Russian oppression of its own people and subjugation of countries it saw as in its sphere of influence. The years of terror under Stalin, 3.5 million Ukrainians dead in the Holodomor...No link between Putin and the oligarchs. Putin is the noble, principled leader who restored pride after Yeltsin. You'd be forgiven for thinking Yeltsin wasn't actually the Russian leader.And the entire fucking narrative about not humiliating a mafia boss. You fucking what? Call me naive, but isn't it the 'Mafia boss' part the problem rather than the humiliation?