« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122] 123   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 193958 times)

Offline "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,525
  • blazed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4840 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
He was a kitten up a tree I climbed pissed one night. Surprisingly didn't back away when I got up there, but was crying for help. I managed to bring him down one-handed somehow and as much as he sat in my hand, he took to Ana as I passed him to her.
We took him home (again no resistance, and 5 minutes away) then after scrabbling around trying to make litter tray things and get food, he settled. The next day we thought we'd take him back and made printed colour posters and asking people if they knew him.

Ana had to go back home to teach online classes so I sat with him for about 2 hours to see what he was going to do. The foot of the same tree.

He wouldn't leave me alone, so we decided to keep him.

I don't know why I'm telling this story really, just that - long-story-short - he doesn't have a name. She calls him 'Kitty' and he turns his head, but I call him 'Little Man' and 'Eyes.'

He's now a big fat bastard. All black and furry, with beautiful big eyes, and he talks a lot, oh, and he ruined a 600 Euro sofa that didn't belong to us. So we paid for it and didn't care.

That's our cat.

Wish you, Ana and your lovely cat all the luck in returning home safe and sound. Stay safe and keep posting when you can.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,500
  • YNWA
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4841 on: Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
I'm not sure this is true. It's going to hurt a lot, and look at Covid - the 1st lockdown everyone was well up for, even going into lockdown before it was mandated.... the second one not so much and then even just imposing light restrictions was completely ignored. The west is implementing massive sanctions because the public is hugely in favour of it despite the costs.

People will put up with things for noble reasons if they think it is a one off..... if it starts to become a pattern though, not so much.

I don't think cutting off Russia is going to hurt 90% of people in Western counties all that much.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,018
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4842 on: Yesterday at 09:34:52 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 08:04:48 pm
OK thanks Elmo.Is it really, I had no idea.I don't bother with those, they are full of themselves   :)

Drink vodka Finlandia, that's the only vodka worth drinking it.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Offline Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 410
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4843 on: Yesterday at 09:40:10 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm
That is one of the stupidest threads I've ever read. Utterly clueless.
I was referring to the military situation in Ukraine. The map shows how the Russian progress slowed down after the first day of the aggression.


Logged

Offline Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,031
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4844 on: Yesterday at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:33:41 pm
I don't think cutting off Russia is going to hurt 90% of people in Western counties all that much.

We'll see. It will take longer for effects to be noticeable and it helps we are coming out of winter but Biden and Von Der Leyen have been very keen to impress how much the sanctions and the pain they will cause are necessary. Similar sanctions on China would have a much bigger effect.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,176
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4845 on: Yesterday at 09:44:45 pm »
I know that the Bald and Bankrupt thread on RAWK got locked ages ago due to the sexual behaviour of said vlogger, but I think his video yesterday of his attempts to leave Ukraine is worth watching, its eye-opening and humbling at the same time, the behaviour of the Ukraine people shown is impeccable

https://youtu.be/hzBxFH_hEwA
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4846 on: Yesterday at 09:45:04 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:23:39 pm
I'm not sure this is true. It's going to hurt a lot, and look at Covid - the 1st lockdown everyone was well up for, even going into lockdown before it was mandated.... the second one not so much and then even just imposing light restrictions was completely ignored. The west is implementing massive sanctions because the public is hugely in favour of it despite the costs.

People will put up with things for noble reasons if they think it is a one off..... if it starts to become a pattern though, not so much.

And that, is exactly what Putin has in mind. Hes been shocked by the initial reaction but hes now just waiting fir us all to look at pictures of kittens on til tok again

There is a man threatening us with Nuclear warfare if we stop him doing whatever the fuck he wants and were going to just be glad if Ukraine gets taken and he gets what he wants. You can already feel that wisp of self interest in the air

Theres no vaccine for this guy and the KGB cronies hes surrounded himself with. Lets just hope he goes away isnt going to work

We cant afford to become as decadent as Ancient Rome now.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4847 on: Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:18:29 pm
Unfortunately cutting off Russia is a totally different kettle of fish than cutting off China.

Sure Russia provides certain raw materials but in reality it's relatively easy for most places to switch to different sources for these.

However China has built up such a unique manufacturing economy that it's not such an easy, and certainly not quick, switch to cut them off. There would be significant, massively significant, disruption to the western world which there just isn't going to be by doing the same to Russia.

However, in saying that, hopefully what it has shown to China is that when called upon the West will all gather together and act as one in such sanctions, and once it's been done once it's easier and more likely a second could happen if and when needed.

Completely, the point I was getting at similar to your last paragraph is what China doesnt want is to be caught up in a Western backlash against those regimes that didnt do more, that we cant trust these people and we dont want to stay dependent on them. It would take years to ween ourselves off Chinese imports because there so much no on else makes anymore, but it should be giving the Chinese food for thought that the longer this carries on in Ukraine the more the current world order that they profit so much from will be questioned and start changing.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4848 on: Yesterday at 10:16:08 pm »
Tory MP Bob Seely used parliamentary privilege to name lawyers helping Russian oligarchs in the UK.

Good speech this.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CyVZqVNNWHE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CyVZqVNNWHE</a>
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4849 on: Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm »
Looks like Ukrainians and Chinese are talking at least, from the BBC:

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, have discussed the conflict engulfing the eastern European nation in a call.

Wang told Kuleba he "deeply regrets" the conflict and is "paying extreme attention to the harm suffered by civilians", according to the AFP news agency quoting Chinese state media.

He also called for both sides to "find a way to resolve the issue through negotiations", the same source reported.

In the call, which marks the first between the two men since Russia's invasion on Thursday, Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to help halt the invasion, the Reuters news agency said.

Wang is said to have offered to make every effort to end the violence diplomatically, the agency wrote.

Last week, defying expectation from experts, China abstained from a UN Security Council vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Some analysts had expected Beijing to join Russia in voting against the motion.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4850 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 08:47:54 pm
Map of the conflict:

https://twitter.com/kamilkazani/status/1498692916511924232/photo/1

The fact responses to that tweet include one from Dominic Cummings referring to NATO invoking a no fly zone as an act of war and a prelude to a nuclear war says it all about that.  Think he lived in Russia before heading up the Brexit campaign.
Logged

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,856
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4851 on: Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm »
So what does the West do when things escalate even further and we start seeing greater shelling and really heavy civilian casualties? They won't implement a no-fly zone and they've already brought in sanctions, what else do they have left?
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4852 on: Yesterday at 10:41:47 pm »
Just to add my voice to the good wishes for Shaun, Ana and of course the cat.

The very best of luck to you all.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,118
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4853 on: Yesterday at 10:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
So what does the West do when things escalate even further and we start seeing greater shelling and really heavy civilian casualties? They won't implement a no-fly zone and they've already brought in sanctions, what else do they have left?

Burst Putin's testicles,
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4854 on: Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
So what does the West do when things escalate even further and we start seeing greater shelling and really heavy civilian casualties? They won't implement a no-fly zone and they've already brought in sanctions, what else do they have left?

Positive

Nothing publicly Amd something we/Usa/NATO deny all knowledge of

Time for whatever inspired Ian Fleming to get to work


Negative

Nothing. Let it happen. They take eastern Ukraine and another wall goes up
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline RF

  • Are we there yet?... is it open?... where are we?... what's that?...it's a lazy twat! Is my card marked?.. Yes it is?
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 676
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4855 on: Yesterday at 10:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
So what does the West do when things escalate even further and we start seeing greater shelling and really heavy civilian casualties? They won't implement a no-fly zone and they've already brought in sanctions, what else do they have left?
The lack of time to grow a pair.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4856 on: Yesterday at 10:58:32 pm »
So earlier we were talking about the ex Warsaw Pact countries donating their ex-Soviet planes (which the Ukrainians will be familiar with) to Ukraine, but by the looks of it (thanks Wikipedia) the Poles particular have hundreds of Soviet era tanks, APCs, anti-aircraft systems, howitzers etc still in their armed services
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,841
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4857 on: Yesterday at 10:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:39:24 pm
So what does the West do when things escalate even further and we start seeing greater shelling and really heavy civilian casualties? They won't implement a no-fly zone and they've already brought in sanctions, what else do they have left?

I think the game plan is that by that point, we're going to start seeing Russia having to fight a war on two fronts: one in Ukraine; one at home. They might be even fighting on additional fronts if things go south for their pro-Putin leaders in Georgia and Belarus.  With so many companies exiting the Russian market, and no way for most people to actually leave Russia, I'd assume the expectation is that something is going to kick off domestically. If not on the level of the ordinary Russian, then potentially in the form of some sort of oligarch led coup.
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4858 on: Yesterday at 10:59:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 10:20:16 pm
Looks like Ukrainians and Chinese are talking at least, from the BBC:

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and and his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, have discussed the conflict engulfing the eastern European nation in a call.

Wang told Kuleba he "deeply regrets" the conflict and is "paying extreme attention to the harm suffered by civilians", according to the AFP news agency quoting Chinese state media.

He also called for both sides to "find a way to resolve the issue through negotiations", the same source reported.

In the call, which marks the first between the two men since Russia's invasion on Thursday, Kuleba asked Beijing to use its ties with Moscow to help halt the invasion, the Reuters news agency said.

Wang is said to have offered to make every effort to end the violence diplomatically, the agency wrote.

Last week, defying expectation from experts, China abstained from a UN Security Council vote condemning the invasion of Ukraine.

Some analysts had expected Beijing to join Russia in voting against the motion.

these c*nts will play both sides. that what they do. sneaky fuckers.
Logged

Offline Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,743
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4859 on: Yesterday at 11:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:54:39 pm
That is one of the stupidest threads I've ever read. Utterly clueless.

How so Alan? I thought it was a really interesting take. What in particular do you object to?
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,060
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4860 on: Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm »
Sky is dumping the Russian channel RT within the next 24 hours. So will no longer be available through Sky
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4861 on: Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm »
I cannot believe the level of Evil in the Russian media

Watching newsnight and them showing state tv and their disgusting presenters explaining Ukraine is committing terrorist attacks. Showing the damage theyve made as Ukrainian and Russia peacekeepers are being attacked

These people are satanic.

I cant believe this is happening in Russia. Weve been fucking sleeping
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,221
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4862 on: Yesterday at 11:15:49 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:53:48 pm
Positive

Nothing publicly Amd something we/Usa/NATO deny all knowledge of

Time for whatever inspired Ian Fleming to get to work


Negative

Nothing. Let it happen. They take eastern Ukraine and another wall goes up

Aye, send in Samie's Deniable Op's balaclava mob!
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,389
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4863 on: Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm »
There are a few Western journalists on the anti - NATO page, and for whom there is, if not outright support, certainly sympathy for Putin.

Judged by his recent tweets, John Pilger is one (I cannot find the means to link it, but hes suggesting Putin offered peace last Thursday in return for assurances NATO gave no assistance to Ukraine).

Heres another: https://consortiumnews.com/2022/02/28/the-consequences-of-humiliating-russia/
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4864 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 11:18:22 pm
There are a few Western journalists on the anti - NATO page, and for whom there is, if not outright support, certainly sympathy for Putin.

Judged by his recent tweets, John Pilger is one (I cannot find the means to link it, but hes suggesting Putin offered peace last Thursday in return for assurances NATO gave no assistance to Ukraine).

Heres another: https://consortiumnews.com/2022/02/28/the-consequences-of-humiliating-russia/

I just cant look. The propaganda is the worst of it all, because it makes it possible

It allowed Jews to be systematically murdered in the 40s, in fact it allowed the entire war truth be told

and now its rumbling again. Russian TV, media and its entire communication muting has to be attacked
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,342
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4865 on: Yesterday at 11:24:25 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:15:39 pm
I cannot believe the level of Evil in the Russian media

Watching newsnight and them showing state tv and their disgusting presenters explaining Ukraine is committing terrorist attacks. Showing the damage theyve made as Ukrainian and Russia peacekeepers are being attacked

These people are satanic.

I cant believe this is happening in Russia. Weve been fucking sleeping

Goebbels would be proud.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,513
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4866 on: Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:24:25 pm
Goebbels would be proud.
Whose manual they are probably using.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,485
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4867 on: Yesterday at 11:36:40 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 11:06:34 pm
Sky is dumping the Russian channel RT within the next 24 hours. So will no longer be available through Sky


Fair enough, the 20 minutes or so I watched was a real education as to how insidious modern day media management and propaganda are managed. You can still see through it but it's moved on from Lord Haw Haw and Joseph Goebbels.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4868 on: Yesterday at 11:41:05 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
Whose manual they are probably using.

And then some

I can only console myself with the fact he eventually saw his arse and the world found out in the end.

It takes a lot longer for the handiwork to leave though. There are still to this day Holocaust deniers. Footage, recorded proof, admissions

Nope. Didnt happen.

Thats what Russians are getting implanted into them now and its beyond tragic
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,293
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4869 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:26:20 pm
Whose manual they are probably using.

Indeed. If Ukraine really was a Nazi state, as the Russian media are loyally stating, then of course Russia would be extremely happy. They want Nazis as their neighbours because they are Fascists themselves.

None of this is lost on Ukrainians. Just as the Russian artillery attacks on residential districts in the name of 'brotherhood' will never be forgotten.

Both of which mean that the idea (occasionally floated by appeasers in the West like Owen Jones and John Pilger and John Mearsheimer) that Ukraine should eventually become a 'buffer state' will not happen. Unless of course everyone decides that the wishes of the Ukrainians themselves do not count.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4870 on: Yesterday at 11:57:49 pm »
Ex-Liverpool man Andriy Voronin makes gun vow in war with "son of a b****" Vladimir Putin
The former Reds and Ukraine forward has been forced to leave his role as assistant boss of Dynamo Moscow amid the ongoing advancement into his native country from Putin's forces
ByMark JonesSports Features Editor
15:59, 1 Mar 2022UPDATED16:29, 1 Mar 2022

Former Liverpool forward Andriy Voronin says he's willing to take up arms and fight with the Ukrainian armed forces against "son of a b****" Vladimir Putin's ongoing invasion of the country.

Voronin, a 75 times capped Ukraine international, has been forced to leave his job as assistant manager of Dynamo Moscow as Russian forces continue to advance on Kyiv and surrounding areas of the country.

Having fled Russia, Voronin and his family are now safe in Germany, with the 42-year-old telling German publication Bild that: "I could no longer work in the country that is bombing my homeland."

Voronin made 40 appearances for the Reds between 2007 and 2010, but played the majority of his career in Germany for Borussia Moenchengladbach, Mainz, Cologne, Bayer Leverkusen and Hertha Berlin.

When asked by Bild what Germany can do to help Ukraine, he added: "Stop that son of a b**** Putin, help the refugees. And send weapons so we can defend ourselves.

"I'm so proud of our country. We have beautiful cities, great people.

"We will keep fighting. And we will win. But the price is so high. All the dead...

"We live in the year 2022, and not in World War II..."

Voronin went on to detail how he left Russia alongside his family.

"We got out of Moscow before it was completely blocked," he said.

"We couldn't land in Dusseldorf so we flew via Amsterdam. My father, my mother-in-law, my wife and my children are here now.

"I've been unwell for four days. Really bad. When I see all the pictures from my homeland. When I see the news. It's all as unreal as a movie. But a horror film.

"I just want to help. With money. Whatever... And I don't know if I should say it: But if I were in Ukraine right now, I'd probably have a gun in my hand too."

Lokomotiv Moscow's German coach Markus Gisdol has also left his role in the Russia capital because of the war.

"For me, football coaching is the best job in the world," he said.

"I cannot pursue my calling in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression.

"That is not in line with my values, which is why I have resigned from my position as coach of Lokomotiv Moscow with immediate effect.

"I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow, train the players, demand professionalism and a few kilometers away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire people.

"That is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of it.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/russia-ukraine-war-voronin-putin-26359061
Logged
Succinct.

Offline kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,062
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4871 on: Today at 12:05:36 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:20:54 pm
Thank you so much for the kind messages and best wishes. I'll show Ana later and she'll be made up. (Currently on phone again.)

The cat will just try to bite me when I say 'read these' and jump down near to his food bowl, looking all inconvenienced.

Seriously, it means a lot. Thank you. Every single one of you.

Now let's beat Norwich.

Hey mate, love your positivity, thinking of you all. You are right, we are the lucky ones. YNWA
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,178
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4872 on: Today at 12:18:34 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 06:20:54 pm
Thank you so much for the kind messages and best wishes. I'll show Ana later and she'll be made up. (Currently on phone again.)

The cat will just try to bite me when I say 'read these' and jump down near to his food bowl, looking all inconvenienced.

Seriously, it means a lot. Thank you. Every single one of you.

Now let's beat Norwich.

Best wishes to you and the Mrs mate (and the moggy)

Stay safe and chin up
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4873 on: Today at 12:18:43 am »
US News
Did a Ukrainian newspaper dox 120,000 Russian soldiers?
Mikael Thalen - 4h ago

A Ukrainian media outlet claims to have leaked a list containing the personal details of more than 120,000 Russian soldiers amid the ongoing conflict between the two nations.

In an article on Tuesday, the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda released what it alleged to be the names, registration numbers, and place of service for Russian servicemen fighting in Ukraine.

Examination of the data, however, shows that date of births, addresses, passport numbers, and even phone numbers are present as well.

The alleged leak highlights the continued escalation of information warfare coinciding with the kinetic conflict on the ground. As noted by Thomas Rid, Professor of Strategic Studies at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, such leaks have been repeatedly used throughout history in order to demoralize an opposing force.

"What's the practical effect? We know from history that a leak of personnel names has a powerful psychological effect on the organization in question," Rid stated. "It creates an acute sense of vulnerability, in a very personal way, for those in charge, and for those exposed."

But given the digital fog of war, Rid as well as other experts, have urged the public to wait for further verification.

Dr. Ian J. Stewart, Executive Director of the Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Washington, D.C., also noted that comparing the names of two Russian troops captured by Ukrainian forces to the list produced no matches.

"Ukrainian forces have been posting pics of captured / killed Russians in telegram channels," Stewart wrote. "I picked two of those at random and searched for them on this list. I could not find matches. More work needed, but grounds to be hesitant about authenticity till confirmed."

Since more than 120,000 troops have amassed on Ukraine's border, it's possible that the list is incomplete. But other questions have been raised given potential inconsistencies in the list's metadata.

Rid revealed that the allegedly leaked data looked to have been created or modified between April and June 2021. One file's metadata suggested it had been created as far back as 2006.

While the list could very well be genuine in terms of the information listed, the claim that all the soldiers are tied to the current conflict is murky at best.

"Alternative hypothesis: we're looking at older, generic (and probably genuine) Russian army lists not directly linked to the invasion," Rid added.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/did-a-ukrainian-newspaper-dox-120-000-russian-soldiers/ar-AAUtG6o?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Succinct.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,841
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4874 on: Today at 12:22:25 am »
WSJ reporting the U.S. will close its airspace to Russia, possibly within the next 24 hours
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4875 on: Today at 12:23:24 am »
^

there ya go. Just when things look grim a totally left field solution presents itself.


All we need to do is call the mothers of those soldiers and tell them whats going on.  ;D  Putin will be out on his ass in 5 mins and the kids will be dragged home by the ear.

dont f with moms everyone knows that. 5000 volunteer phone calls from 60 country's we can do it in an afternoon. 




Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,902
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4876 on: Today at 12:50:49 am »
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 08:42:35 pm
He was a kitten up a tree I climbed pissed one night. .

Ana had to go back home to teach online classes so I sat with him for about 2 hours to see what he was going to do. The foot of the same tree.

He wouldn't leave me alone, so we decided to keep him...

That's our cat.

The more i think about this the less i believe it  ;D Ana had to go, you say, right...

I'd bet anything that cat never left your grasp and you just told her he wouldn't leave you alone (and she spotted the deception instantly on your return and just pretended she believed you cause she wanted it that way too).

 :lmao

any way the story goes, the cats Karma, bro. im telling you. You'll both be totally safe as long as you've got that cat. Any normal pissup woulda fell outta the tree and the cat woulda fled leaving claw marks down his face, and his ass and phone broken. This one sat in your hand and karma force-fielded you back down to the ground. Gold. 
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,841
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4877 on: Today at 12:51:28 am »
Imagine if the bolded part turns out to be true

Quote
Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council chief Oleksiy Danilov announced during a briefing Tuesday that Ukrainian forces had foiled an assassination plot against President Volodymyr Zelensky

[...]

According to the Telegram message, Danilov said that a unit of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, had been behind the plot and had subsequently been "eliminated."
   
Ukrainian authorities had been tipped off about the plot by members of Russia's Federal Security Service who do not support the war, he added.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4878 on: Today at 02:13:35 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:51:28 am
According to the Telegram message, Danilov said that a unit of elite Chechen special forces, known as Kadyrovites, had been behind the plot and had subsequently been "eliminated."
Referenced in the video of the Ukranian soldier goading the Russians about their General being killed.
Logged
Succinct.

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,339
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4879 on: Today at 06:08:22 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 02:13:35 am
Referenced in the video of the Ukranian soldier goading the Russians about their General being killed.
Was the Chechen commander killed in that drone strike video? (which I won't be linking to).
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 117 118 119 120 121 [122] 123   Go Up
« previous next »
 