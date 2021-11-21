I'm in Ukraine. It's pretty bloody scary and I thank God we are in the West of the place. But you think that's an easy route out? Think again.



My girlfriend and I nipped to the train station the other day - just to see the lay of the land, and hopeful that Poland will at least accept our cat. We had plans at least, to simply get across the border, then who knows. Maybe hang around in Krakow or wherever and get the cat properly chipped for international travel.



The train station was bedlam and unsafe. You don't need tickets and getting on a train is first-come-first-served. It was downright dangerous and chaos doesn't come near to describing it. So we went back home and decided to sit tight.



But the Russians keep escalating things and the numbers trying to escape keep getting bigger. And selfishly, because I'm not Ukranian but soldiers at the border are holding back Ukranians, I will feel a little like that guy who sneaks on the boat with all the women and children in the film Titanic, IF ever I see the border.



But I'm scared. I only came here to be with my girlfriend, and was secretly happy that Covid restrictions in both countries prevented me going home.



Now I am in limbo and the situation is worse by the day. At least I don't have family here. The lady is on the phone with her relatives every day as they are between Kyiv and the east. Bless her, she's rallying around collecting medicines and food for the soldiers, and tomorrow she goes back to the train station to put a voluntary shift in for Red Cross, delivering food.



Me - I'm trying to distract myself by doing classes (we are both online ESL teachers) so today I thought I'd book some and give it a go. It was ok after nearly a week of cancelled classes and reading shitty news.



But the fuckers are coming - I can feel it. And I've heard 4 air raid sirens now - not a noise I would wish on anyone who is a free-thinking person. And my country (and the rest) keep saying words, just words. My least favourite is 'sanctions.'



Stay well all, and as shit as the UK can be (and I know it can be and often is) just be happy you're not here right now. Some places are worse.



Peace and love,

Shaun, Ana and our beautiful cat.





