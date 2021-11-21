« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 188660 times)

Online RJH

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4680 on: Today at 02:36:26 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:22:46 pm

Crocodile tears.

MI6 considered him a security risk for his links to the Putin regime (and they were concerned about Bozo's chumminess toward him), but it was widely reported that the Cabinet Office ordered the security services to remove him as a security risk, freeing up Bozo to give him a Life Peerage.





And it was only a few years ago that Boris ditched his security detail to go party it up with him in Italy, not long after thr Salisbury poisonings had happened.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jul/18/boris-johnson-refuses-to-answer-questions-over-party-in-lebedev-mansion

We dont know who the other guests were. Maybe his ex-KGB dad invited some mates as well?
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4681 on: Today at 02:37:31 pm »
Quote
Democracy Now!
@democracynow
·
29m
Historian Timothy Snyder rejects the claim that NATO expansion is a primary cause of the Ukraine crisis. "The world isn't just about Washington and Moscow. It's also about other sovereign states and other peoples who can express their desires and have their own foreign policies."

https://twitter.com/democracynow/status/1498660961837887489

Hopefully this will help get through to some of the left-wing 'NATO=western imperialism' numpties.
Offline redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4682 on: Today at 02:38:02 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:13:59 pm
I'm in Ireland mate. When I say 'we', I mean the west.

At least you have a chance of handing out "EU passports"....
Offline Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4683 on: Today at 02:42:23 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:38:02 pm
At least you have a chance of handing out "EU passports"....

I'd love one of those :(
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4684 on: Today at 02:45:37 pm »
@VeraMBergen
Ukraine's Ambassador to the UN read out text messages between a Russian soldier and his mother moments before he was killed. He read them in Russian.

Translation:



https://twitter.com/VeraMBergen/status/1498329378907992068
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4685 on: Today at 02:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:45:37 pm

https://twitter.com/VeraMBergen/status/1498329378907992068

Heartbreaking.

And an answer.

Bomb the Russians with leaflets telling them what their mates are being ordered to do.  Find a way to funnel their deserters if they won't begin a long march back on their own.  Other armies have done similar.  Just say, en mass, fuck this for a game of soldiers, I'm off.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4686 on: Today at 03:05:16 pm »
How the fuck can one man do all this. One individual, in this day and age. Madness
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 03:07:02 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:05:16 pm
How the fuck can one man do all this. One individual, in this day and age. Madness
Autocrat.

Imagine Trump?
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 03:09:23 pm »
We've got ex-servicemen in here.

Put yourself in their situations.  What would you and your mates have done?
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 03:18:54 pm »
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 01:31:38 pm
Yeah, it was mostly designed for a2a combat.

They will have to neutralize Russias air dominance first or the S25s will become easy targets for their Sukhois.

Trying to search any info on what planes the Russians have deployed. I wonder if they have already deployed the 'heavy guns' like the Su 35 and Mig 31 (for air superiority).



I suspect they thought it would be so easy were deploying IL2 Sturmovicks, but my guess is that it wasnt their most cutting edge planes like the SU 35s and they have held those back and used their older models like the SU 27 for Air Superiority and the SU 25 for A2G
Offline jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 03:26:41 pm »
Who's running the show for the Allies?

Biden/Blinken.

Not budging an inch.  Ratcheting, ratcheting.  No aggressive response, only lend lease.  Letting Ukraine lead from the front knowing the world has their back.

Putin has played almost all his cards and is sitting on a busted flush.

With the State of the Onion address tonight, Putin wants an ugly day today.

Offline KurtVerbose

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 03:27:05 pm »
Not being anti Everton here but how come the EU has frozen Usmanov's assets but the British government hasn't?
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 03:34:01 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:26:41 pm
Who's running the show for the Allies?

Biden/Blinken.

Not budging an inch.  Ratcheting, ratcheting.  No aggressive response, only lend lease.  Letting Ukraine lead from the front knowing the world has their back.

Putin has played almost all his cards and is sitting on a busted flush.

With the State of the Onion address tonight, Putin wants an ugly day today.



That must be one important vegetable :D
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 03:38:28 pm »
Raab, the guy who doesn't believe in human, social or economic rights took money from a Russian donor even Prince Charles foundation wouldn't touch.
Johnson's cabinet are a bunch of Putin's stooges.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 03:40:44 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:27:05 pm
Not being anti Everton here but how come the EU has frozen Usmanov's assets but the British government hasn't?
The answer lies in your question.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 03:40:54 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:20:47 pm
@spignal
Marine Le Pen's party is binning its 8-page electoral tract, which features a picture of her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin. Apparently that's not a vote-winner any more! 1.2 million copies had been printed.




Hopefully recycled. Though keeping one or two copies for the debates.

Putin is loving himself there, thinking here's another one in the pocket, this is all so easy.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 03:45:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:40:54 pm
Putin is loving himself there, thinking here's another one in the pocket, this is all so easy.

He probably did at the time, but lets be honest hes blown it now. Hes made himself and Russia so toxic now that anything or one even slightly connected to him will find it a lot tougher to buy influence now.
Offline RedInside

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 03:47:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 01:39:31 pm
Russia announcing they are about to hit Ukrainian intelligence buildings and technological centres in Kyiv and warning people to leave them (how considerate of them....).
Important to mention that many (most?) Ukrainians don't even know where these buildings and centres are
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 03:47:53 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 02:36:26 pm


And it was only a few years ago that Boris ditched his security detail to go party it up with him in Italy, not long after thr Salisbury poisonings had happened.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2019/jul/18/boris-johnson-refuses-to-answer-questions-over-party-in-lebedev-mansion

We dont know who the other guests were. Maybe his ex-KGB dad invited some mates as well?

Bunga bunga mountain in Umbria.
He visited on more than one occasion both as mayor and as foreign secretary.
Not one but two mansions on the mountain owned by Oligarchs, one very close to Putin.
The fact its called Bunga Bunga mountain tells you all you need to know about what goes on there.
MI6 & his PM Theresa May were concerned about the potential for blackmail at the very least.
Unfortunately all the stink went away once he became king of the UK.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 03:49:00 pm »
Apologies for quoting TASS, but they are stating the following as the Russian demands in the talks:

Quote
It said that Russia allegedly demanded Ukraine commit to paper its off-bloc status at the parliamentary level and organize a referendum on this matter. Apart from that, the Russian side demanded Ukraine recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples Republics in the administrative borders of the corresponding regions and drop its demand that Crimea should be returned to Ukraine.

https://tass.com/politics/1414163

Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 03:52:11 pm »
Tory voters showing their cuntishness:

Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 03:52:35 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:27:05 pm
Not being anti Everton here but how come the EU has frozen Usmanov's assets but the British government hasn't?

Because we have a corrupt government that has been taking Russian money for years!
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 03:54:49 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 03:45:10 pm
He probably did at the time, but lets be honest hes blown it now. Hes made himself and Russia so toxic now that anything or one even slightly connected to him will find it a lot tougher to buy influence now.

Just commenting on his incredibly smug look in the picture really. I hope he is finished.
I worry he is crazy enough to try to take us all with him though. Fingers crossed one of entourage do us a solid and double tap him.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 03:55:33 pm »
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 03:27:05 pm
Not being anti Everton here but how come the EU has frozen Usmanov's assets but the British government hasn't?


And others, this government needs to be properly called out. This makes Barnard castle and the Downing street parties as nothing.


A real abdication of moral leadership
Offline Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 03:58:20 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 01:20:47 pm
@spignal
Marine Le Pen's party is binning its 8-page electoral tract, which features a picture of her shaking hands with Vladimir Putin. Apparently that's not a vote-winner any more! 1.2 million copies had been printed.




Hopefully recycled. Though keeping one or two copies for the debates.

Hopefully the shills on the far right and far left are gone for good now.
Offline kennedy81

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 03:59:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 03:40:54 pm
Putin is loving himself there, thinking here's another one in the pocket, this is all so easy.
It was so easy. Trump, Le Pen, Frottage, Orban... like shooing fish in a barrel.
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 04:01:25 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:11 pm
Tory voters showing their cuntishness:



Priti Patel answered that poll 47 times
Online lobsterboy

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:58:20 pm
Hopefully the shills on the far right and far left are gone for good now.

Unfortunately the shills here are all still running the UK
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 04:03:01 pm »
Our allies in Saudi Arabia have said they wont be increasing oil production and will stick to their planned output.
Online Tommy_W

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 04:07:51 pm »
Online lionel_messias

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 04:12:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:26:41 pm
Who's running the show for the Allies?

Biden/Blinken.

Not budging an inch.  Ratcheting, ratcheting.  No aggressive response, only lend lease.  Letting Ukraine lead from the front knowing the world has their back.

Putin has played almost all his cards and is sitting on a busted flush.

With the State of the Onion address tonight, Putin wants an ugly day today.



Been a suggestion Biden is playing this quite well behind the scenes however, things will only get uglier as atrocities ratchet up.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 04:14:53 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:03:01 pm
Our allies in Saudi Arabia have said they wont be increasing oil production and will stick to their planned output.


I despise these terrorism-funding, journalist-murdering, human rights-denying, misogynist walking turds.

Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4712 on: Today at 04:19:07 pm »
Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia did not tell some troops sent into Ukraine that they would be going into combat, per senior U.S. defense official. Some of the troops are conscripts, the official said, and the U.S. has seen large Russian surrenders in certain instances.

Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia's 40-mile long military convoy of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery is "not moving at great speed," per senior US defense official. Satellite photos showed the convoy 17mi outside of Kyiv. US is seeing Russian columns "literally out of gas," the official said.


Online Red-Soldier

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4713 on: Today at 04:28:16 pm »
Reckon that Wlad started to believe his own propaganda, in the build up to this.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4714 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:19:07 pm
Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia did not tell some troops sent into Ukraine that they would be going into combat, per senior U.S. defense official. Some of the troops are conscripts, the official said, and the U.S. has seen large Russian surrenders in certain instances.

Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia's 40-mile long military convoy of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery is "not moving at great speed," per senior US defense official. Satellite photos showed the convoy 17mi outside of Kyiv. US is seeing Russian columns "literally out of gas," the official said.




As good as that is, eventually they will refuel and start moving again.
Online Ray K

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4715 on: Today at 04:32:29 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:19:07 pm
Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia's 40-mile long military convoy of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery is "not moving at great speed," per senior US defense official. Satellite photos showed the convoy 17mi outside of Kyiv. US is seeing Russian columns "literally out of gas," the official said.

'Eh, nice convoy you have there at the exact following coordinates, Ivan.  Be an awful shame if something happened to it. Yep, a real shame'.
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4716 on: Today at 04:36:22 pm »
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 04:07:51 pm
They've really got some bollocks these Ukrainians!

https://twitter.com/huidneprodym/status/1498641832623890439?s=20&t=ba-w8Mcr6GPYC6_gnxk7sw

 I was listening to a senior military commander on the radio last week, and he said that among many truths about war a highly motivated and brave people fighting on their own turf, and primarily in defensive positions, are worth so much more man for man than the people facing them. He predicted that the Russian's would meet none of their initial objectives in the immediate short term and he was clearly right. Ukranians seem to be incredibly brave and ferocious. Incredible people who I have enormous amount of respect for, as does the rest of the world.
