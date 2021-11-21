Jack Detsch@JackDetsch
NEW: Russia did not tell some troops sent into Ukraine that they would be going into combat, per senior U.S. defense official. Some of the troops are conscripts, the official said, and the U.S. has seen large Russian surrenders in certain instances.
NEW: Russia's 40-mile long military convoy of tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery is "not moving at great speed," per senior US defense official. Satellite photos showed the convoy 17mi outside of Kyiv. US is seeing Russian columns "literally out of gas," the official said.