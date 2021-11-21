They've really got some bollocks these Ukrainians!



I was listening to a senior military commander on the radio last week, and he said that among many truths about war a highly motivated and brave people fighting on their own turf, and primarily in defensive positions, are worth so much more man for man than the people facing them. He predicted that the Russian's would meet none of their initial objectives in the immediate short term and he was clearly right. Ukranians seem to be incredibly brave and ferocious. Incredible people who I have enormous amount of respect for, as does the rest of the world.