Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 185465 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4560 on: Today at 08:55:41 am »
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4SCs6g27tJGboLZ1GsF77U?si=j7FhYWr4RzqA1bIh7sxc2w

Short podcast on the history of Ukraine if anyone is interested.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4561 on: Today at 08:56:47 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:44 am
Not sure whats going on here

https://mobile.twitter.com/RhonddaBryant/status/1498554991904276480?cxt=HHwWgIC-jer098spAAAA


He can just stand up in Parliament and say the same thing right?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4562 on: Today at 08:59:53 am »
Quote
Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven said they would contest the spurious and unfounded basis of European Union sanctions imposed for Russias invasion of Ukraine.

The EU on Monday sanctioned both Fridman and Aven, along with dozens of other prominent Russians, Reuters reported.

The EU said Aven is one of Vladimir Putins closest oligarchs and that Fridman had been referred to as a top Russian financier and enabler of Putins inner circle.

Mikhail Fridman and Petr Aven  are profoundly shocked by the demonstrably false allegations made in the EU regulation purporting to justify the basis on which they have been sanctioned, the businessmen said, adding:

    Mr Fridman and Mr Aven will contest the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions  vigorously and through all means available to them to reverse unwarranted and unnecessary damage to the livelihoods and prosperity of their many employees, customers, partners and stakeholders and the businesses that they and their partners have built up over the past 25 years.

Aven said it was wrong of the EU to say that he was an especially close personal friend of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Fridman said it was untrue that he had cultivated strong ties to the administration of Vladimir Putin.

They both said it was untrue to state they were unofficial emissaries for the Russian government or that they had supported or benefited from Russian decision-makers responsible for the destabilisation of Ukraine.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/mar/01/ukraine-russia-latest-news-live-updates-war-vladimir-putin-kyiv-kharkiv-russian-invasion-update


Putin? Never heard of him, never met him in my life.....

Alas lads, I think the days of people falling for that kind of bullshit are over.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4563 on: Today at 09:04:26 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:27:22 am
Thousands of tanks, Thousands of trucks.

Let 'em in.  Blockade the way out.  Surround them with sniping locals.  Starve them,  Then make them walk back to Russia.
That's similar to what Israel did in the Yom Kippur war with Egypt.

Defeated the Egyptians In the Sinai desert, Israel made them walk home back to Egypt, they lost a massive chunk of their invading force dying on that harsh walk without water, Israel wiped out most of a enemies military without firing a bullet and got loads of modern Soviet military hardware for free.

Egypt called for peace a few years later, their military never recovered.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4564 on: Today at 09:08:29 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:51:14 am
Putin has made his enemy, whose support was steadily falling over the last couple of years, the most popular leader in Europe.

Another strategic triumph...

There was a report yesterday that the Kremlin looked at polling data that showed Zelenskyy and his govt were unpopular, and figured that the Ukrainians wouldn't fight to support them.

In the immortal words of Rick Perry - Oops...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4565 on: Today at 09:11:08 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:10:44 am
Not sure whats going on here

https://mobile.twitter.com/RhonddaBryant/status/1498554991904276480?cxt=HHwWgIC-jer098spAAAA


Putin set the nukes to combat ready, based on what one dick head MP said in a TV interview. I am not surprised they are checking in advance what an MP will be about to say.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4566 on: Today at 09:14:06 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:11:08 am
Putin set the nukes to combat ready, based on what one dick head MP said in a TV interview. I am not surprised they are checking in advance what an MP will be about to say.

At least Putin still intimidates Britain. Now if only those pesky Ukrainians were afraid of him and his cronies he'd be alright.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4567 on: Today at 09:14:16 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:08:29 am
There was a report yesterday that the Kremlin looked at polling data that showed Zelenskyy and his govt were unpopular, and figured that the Ukrainians wouldn't fight to support them.

In the immortal words of Rick Perry - Oops...

He clearly thought they'd welcome their Russian saviours with open arms.  ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4568 on: Today at 09:20:26 am »
So Nato et all cannot get involved in a ground fight with Russia. What about sending air support? is that off the cards too? a few good runs over that 40km column of tanks approaching.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4569 on: Today at 09:21:14 am »
Well well well..The Abramovich thing yesterday about helping to negotiate peace was made up.

What. A. Shock.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4570 on: Today at 09:24:10 am »
Quote from: mrchimps on Today at 09:20:26 am
So Nato et all cannot get involved in a ground fight with Russia. What about sending air support? is that off the cards too? a few good runs over that 40km column of tanks approaching.

If any NATO nation fires upon a Russian or vice versa, it's WW3 time. Our only hand is the sanctions really - hoping that it puts pressure on him to pull back.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4571 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Was listening to 5live and they had an expert discussing the 40 mile convoy. Still don't understand why you wouldn't be attacking it now to slow it down? If its too big to attack now, then there's very little hope if they manage to take an airport.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4572 on: Today at 09:41:22 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 09:39:22 am
Was listening to 5live and they had an expert discussing the 40 mile convoy. Still don't understand why you wouldn't be attacking it now to slow it down? If its too big to attack now, then there's very little hope if they manage to take an airport.

I've absolutely no idea. Somebody smart needs to explain it to me. They know they're there, they're not exactly flexible vehicles. They look like sitting ducks and yet... nothing.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4573 on: Today at 09:50:32 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:41:22 am
I've absolutely no idea. Somebody smart needs to explain it to me. They know they're there, they're not exactly flexible vehicles. They look like sitting ducks and yet... nothing.
I mean, if they are meant to be carrying fuel with them, surely that has to be the first target?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4574 on: Today at 09:51:39 am »
I assume because it's such a big convoy it would have air support, anti-air vehicles plus maybe jamming vehicles to limit what drones etc can do. Only speculating though.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4575 on: Today at 09:56:29 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 09:11:08 am
Putin set the nukes to combat ready, based on what one dick head MP said in a TV interview. I am not surprised they are checking in advance what an MP will be about to say.

She is a dickhead but theres no way that Russia did that solely in response to a comment from Truss, who they have ridiculed and dismissed,

You dont put the world on the brink of nuclear war because of something Liz Truss says.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4576 on: Today at 09:59:07 am »
Guess they dont have the means to attack that convoy via military drones as its not as if we are handing over the few we have. Such a pity as they could hammer the shyte out of the first mile of that convoy and the last mile then they be fecked.

Watching the Breakfast News this morning where a child around 13 years of age who should be more worried about meeting her friends after school today eloquently stated why the EU should be helping her home country as her greatest fear today is there will be no Ukraine soon where her grandparents live. Brought me to tears as another 12 year old girls pic was displayed as she was killed with her parents yesterday. Images of that girl in a red coat in Schlinders List as its happening right now where children are holding onto their teddy bear for comfort as they say goodbye to their fathers and even grandfathers who are fighting to protect them.

Possible War Crimes?? Are they fecking kidding as Putin will be lucky to be sitting in a court eventually to answer for his madness. I be more than happy to hand him over so he could be hung off a pole in the middle of a square.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4577 on: Today at 09:59:20 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:56:29 am
She is a dickhead but theres no way that Russia did that solely in response to a comment from Truss, who they have ridiculed and dismissed,

You dont put the world on the brink of nuclear war because of something Liz Truss says.

100%. Putin knows nuclear weapons are all he's got left to scare people with since his army has shown itself to actually be quite shit. Truss was just an easy person to blame for doing so since Lavrov made it abundantly clear he doesn't like her.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4578 on: Today at 09:59:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:41:22 am
I've absolutely no idea. Somebody smart needs to explain it to me. They know they're there, they're not exactly flexible vehicles. They look like sitting ducks and yet... nothing.
These forty miles of vehicles must at some point start concentrating. This will be the best moment to fire them with artillery and MLRS. With the Russian air superiority, they must remain hidden until then.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4579 on: Today at 10:00:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:41:22 am
I've absolutely no idea. Somebody smart needs to explain it to me. They know they're there, they're not exactly flexible vehicles. They look like sitting ducks and yet... nothing.

The Russians may have fighter jets providing cover from a Ukrainian air or drone attack, and the Russian numbers probably mean a full on confrontation is suicidal for the Ukrainians. The Russians wouldnt form such a large column of equipment in such an open way unless they are confident it wont be attacked.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4580 on: Today at 10:07:01 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:56:29 am
You dont put the world on the brink of nuclear war because of something Liz Truss says.
Its all part of their strategy of using any excuse to rachet up the rhetoric. There's always something to blame, Nazis, genocide anything to make it look like they are not the agressors.

I thought it was the Ukraine president who used to reel off lines from a fictional script. Turns out the best actors are in Russia!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4581 on: Today at 10:09:17 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 09:59:07 am
Guess they dont have the means to attack that convoy via military drones as its not as if we are handing over the few we have. Such a pity as they could hammer the shyte out of the first mile of that convoy and the last mile then they be fecked.

Turkey have been supplying them with drones, apparently they have a model that is cheap and been performing very well and they have had a lot of success attacking the convoys with them but I'm guessing they just don't have enough.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4582 on: Today at 10:12:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:00:40 am
The Russians may have fighter jets providing cover from a Ukrainian air or drone attack, and the Russian numbers probably mean a full on confrontation is suicidal for the Ukrainians. The Russians wouldnt form such a large column of equipment in such an open way unless they are confident it wont be attacked.

Shouldn't be too hard to log the co-ordinates for a 40 mile stretch of road into rocket launchers or long range artillery.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4583 on: Today at 10:18:35 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:08:29 am
There was a report yesterday that the Kremlin looked at polling data that showed Zelenskyy and his govt were unpopular, and figured that the Ukrainians wouldn't fight to support them.

In the immortal words of Rick Perry - Oops...

That perhaps reflects the way those in power in Russia seem to operate - where they try to tie together support for the leadership with patriotism, so that those who oppose the leaders, must hate the country.
It's a fairly common theme of the far right in general.
I always assumed there was a cynical awareness behind it, but maybe they bought into their own propaganda?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4584 on: Today at 10:19:59 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:12:47 am
Shouldn't be too hard to log the co-ordinates for a 40 mile stretch of road into rocket launchers or long range artillery.

Yeah, completely but the Russians know that and so do the Ukrainians, maybe the Ukrainians dont have the rocket launchers left to do that because the Russians have taken them out, or the Ukrainians feel there is a better time to use them. Either way, there is a reason they are not being attacked.

On a positive, the BBC have just said that Ukrainian pilots have just landed in Poland to collect those fighter jets. Maybe thats what the Ukrainians are waiting for? But it depends on what planes they are. I think I read somewhere that they are Mig 29s and if thats the case they are pretty useless against ground targets.

Edit: Quick Google search says 28 MiG-29s from Poland, 12 from Slovakia and 16 from Bulgaria, along with 14 Su-25s from Bulgaria. if they have suitable cover the SU-25s could tear through the column might be one approach as they are designed to attack ground armour, but that Russian column is so large they would need to make multiple sorties.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4585 on: Today at 10:20:53 am »
Maersk, the biggest shipping company in the world has suspended all shipments to Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4586 on: Today at 10:23:16 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:59:20 am
100%. Putin knows nuclear weapons are all he's got left to scare people with since his army has shown itself to actually be quite shit. Truss was just an easy person to blame for doing so since Lavrov made it abundantly clear he doesn't like her.

Lavrov doesnt look like he likes many people to be fair.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4587 on: Today at 10:28:41 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:12:47 am
Shouldn't be too hard to log the co-ordinates for a 40 mile stretch of road into rocket launchers or long range artillery.

The Ukrainian drones have shifted to working on destroying the Russian supply lines it looks like from the footage online. A lot of them are striking fuel tanker trucks and trains, and artillery systems.
