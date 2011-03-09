Shouldn't be too hard to log the co-ordinates for a 40 mile stretch of road into rocket launchers or long range artillery.
Yeah, completely but the Russians know that and so do the Ukrainians, maybe the Ukrainians dont have the rocket launchers left to do that because the Russians have taken them out, or the Ukrainians feel there is a better time to use them. Either way, there is a reason they are not being attacked.
On a positive, the BBC have just said that Ukrainian pilots have just landed in Poland to collect those fighter jets. Maybe thats what the Ukrainians are waiting for? But it depends on what planes they are. I think I read somewhere that they are Mig 29s and if thats the case they are pretty useless against ground targets.
Edit: Quick Google search says 28 MiG-29s from Poland, 12 from Slovakia and 16 from Bulgaria, along with 14 Su-25s from Bulgaria. if they have suitable cover the SU-25s could tear through the column might be one approach as they are designed to attack ground armour, but that Russian column is so large they would need to make multiple sorties.