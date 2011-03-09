Guess they dont have the means to attack that convoy via military drones as its not as if we are handing over the few we have. Such a pity as they could hammer the shyte out of the first mile of that convoy and the last mile then they be fecked.



Watching the Breakfast News this morning where a child around 13 years of age who should be more worried about meeting her friends after school today eloquently stated why the EU should be helping her home country as her greatest fear today is there will be no Ukraine soon where her grandparents live. Brought me to tears as another 12 year old girls pic was displayed as she was killed with her parents yesterday. Images of that girl in a red coat in Schlinders List as its happening right now where children are holding onto their teddy bear for comfort as they say goodbye to their fathers and even grandfathers who are fighting to protect them.



Possible War Crimes?? Are they fecking kidding as Putin will be lucky to be sitting in a court eventually to answer for his madness. I be more than happy to hand him over so he could be hung off a pole in the middle of a square.