Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 183830 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4520 on: Today at 12:30:44 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:48:56 pm
Thanks for posting that link! I only managed to read half-way, but I'll finish after work. It gives quite good insights, albeit one could see the author's role.

I don't believe that reconstructing Russia's pre-1991 borders is the goal, but I do think that there is a clear tilt in Russian politics to greater hegemony and an attempt to the THE leading power in the world. Hence the alliance with China and the time when the West has grown too comfortable taking democracy for granted. I don't believe that Putin would want to position Russia as an immediate neighbor to NATO bar the Baltic countries. If Russia annexes Ukraine, it will border Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. I think Putin wants to destroy Ukrainian unity and create a Belarus-type satellite state, a buffer to NATO. That's why I find the article insightful about the "perestroika" of Ukraine.

I actually think that an independent buffer state could also be in the interest of the West, as well as the Ukrainians. NATO wouldn't want to have the biggest nuclear power at the fence. And I don't think that NATO would want Ukraine as a member, as they must guarantee protection under Article 5; we'd be in WW III, if that were the case now. The Ukrainians themselves are probably split 50-50 regarding joining NATO. It's great to have the protection, but it comes at a serious political and economic cost. I'm originally from Bulgaria, and I can assure you that the years before joining NATO were some of the most uncertain ones. There was pressure from Russia through political organizations, economic impact (including the nuclear power plants)... You name it. And I am under no illusion that Bulgaria was accepted because the Bulgarians voted for it, not for a second. Bulgaria and Romania were accepted because of two reasons - (1) we were adding to European security and (2) the Russians allowed it. They will not allow allow Ukraine to join NATO.

For these reasons, I think, if you give the Ukrainians the option to give up their NATO aspirations while guaranteeing their security and independence in a different way (guaranteed neutrality), they would be more than happy to focus on the economic development and growth. This is what Macron was offering, as I understand, and Putin's first reaction was positive. But then he invaded Ukraine... so I don't know. But I think it's time for people much smarter than me to sit on the table and talk these things through, and the sooner that happens the more lives will be spared.
For the vast majority of Ukrainians, membership in NATO is the only guarantee of security. The guarantees of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty from Russia turned out to be unworthy of the paper on which they were written and led to the actual loss of Crimea and Donbas. Putin's policy is to make Ukraine dependent on Russia and to amalgamate its people in the "Russian world", not to maintain its neutrality. He is doing the same to an advanced degree with Belarus. Ukrainians do not wish to fulfill Putin's dreams.

Russia's problems with NATO are ridiculous. None of the countries on the eastern flank of the alliance has nuclear weapons that could threaten Russia. The concept of Belarus as a neutral buffer state is also a fiction. It was from there that Russia attacked Ukraine and Belarus directly assisted Russia in this attack. Moreover, it is still possible that the Belarusian army will join Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, as indicated by the recent movements of the Belarusian troops on the border and Lukashenka's rhetoric.

As for the Russian nuclear weapons on the NATO border, the neutralization of Ukraine would not change anything here. They are not there today. It is worth remembering, however, that the Russian carriers of nuclear warheads are located in the Kaliningrad district directly on the border of Poland and Lithuania. Their range covers most of the European NATO countries.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4521 on: Today at 12:37:53 am »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 12:24:31 am
He has either exiled or killed any dissenting voices and is now surrounded by loyal yes men. If he wants to invade another country I doubt many are saying no or that the army isn't good enough

Another problem is that their economy is run on grift and bribes. Even if they spent a lot on defence by the time a lot is creamed off by the top brass, arms manufacturers and politicians I doubt there is actually much to spend on equipment or a well paid reserve of troops

I read an interesting article about the Russian armed services yesterday, basically your right. There was a lot of people with their hands in the cookie jar in the defence sector once upon a time. Those two generals who Putin was giving the orders to about stepping up nuclear readiness, one of them who looked Asian/almost slightly Oriental in appearance, so that fellas predecessor did a lot to clean things up, make them more efficient, clamp down on the corruption and the bribery but pissed off too many people in doing that so was forced out. The Asian looking fella took his place, because he isnt an ethnic Russian no one sees him as a threat for a power grab because he wont command much support because of his ethnicity, and everything went back to how it was and the corruption and bribery came right back under him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4522 on: Today at 12:44:47 am »
The BBC are saying the Russian column is 40 miles long now  :'(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4523 on: Today at 12:44:52 am »
Thread by Tim Snyder, is if hasn't been posted already:

https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1498356805805789191
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4524 on: Today at 12:54:32 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:47 am
The BBC are saying the Russian column is 40 miles long now  :'(

When World War II began, Zinoviy Kolobanov already had serious military experience. For example, he fought in the Finnish War of 1939-1940, during which he escaped from a burning tank three times.

In 1941, Kolobanov commanded a tank unit during the German advance toward Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). Near the village of Voskovitsy, Kolobanovs unit got the order to defend the road leading to the town of Krasnogvardeysk (now Gatchina, 26 miles outside Leningrad). With only 5 heavy KV-1 tanks at his disposal, Kolobanov moved his unit to an important crossroads where he ordered two tanks to block the two roads to Krasnogvardeysk. Meanwhile, he strategically parked his tank 300 meters away in a hull-down position, such that it was barely visible.

As the German tanks approached their troops were overly confident, some even sitting on the hulls with hatches open. Clearly, they didnt spot Kolobanovs tank in a hull-down. Andrey Usov, Kolobanovs ace gunner, destroyed the first and the last of the 22 tanks in the enemy column, effectively blocking them on a narrow road surrounded by swamp. The rest of the tanks were all lined up before Kolobanovs tank just like in a shooting range.

Amid the turmoil, some of the enemy tanks ammunition exploded, while others slid into the swamp, rendering them motionless, yet they fired fiercely. Fortunately, KV-1 tanks proved almost invincible to German guns. After the battle, there were over 100 hit marks on the hull of Kolobanovs tank, but none had pierced the armor. Kolobanov destroyed 22 enemy tanks, and his entire unit destroyed 48 in total, stopping the German forces.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4525 on: Today at 12:55:47 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:47 am
The BBC are saying the Russian column is 40 miles long now  :'(

So if they know they're in a column why aren't they droning the hell out of it?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4526 on: Today at 12:58:21 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:44:52 am
Thread by Tim Snyder, is if hasn't been posted already:

https://twitter.com/TimothyDSnyder/status/1498356805805789191
I wasn't aware of his thread but it is nice to know that the greater mind read the Russian article the same way as I did it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4527 on: Today at 01:00:11 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:44:47 am
The BBC are saying the Russian column is 40 miles long now  :'(

Lined up nicely for a long bombing run hopefully
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4528 on: Today at 01:01:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:55:47 am
So if they know they're in a column why aren't they droning the hell out of it?

My thoughts exactly. They're like sitting ducks. So many countries are providing Ukraine with heavy weaponry but has nobody given them drones? Don't they have any? Can't the US supply them through backwater channels?

It seems absolutely inconceivable that this huge Russian convoy that's getting larger by the hour is going to just roll into Kyiv unapposed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4529 on: Today at 01:02:23 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 01:01:12 am
My thoughts exactly. They're like sitting ducks. So many countries are providing Ukraine with heavy weaponry but has nobody given them drones? Don't they have any? Can't the US supply them through backwater channels?

It seems absolutely inconceivable that this huge Russian convoy that's getting larger by the hour is going to just roll into Kyiv unapposed.

Parlour.  Spider.  Fly?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4530 on: Today at 01:03:39 am »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 11:32:09 pm
Maybe Roman can get him whacked, or offed. Or whacked off, that might help as well

I think that something like this is now a serious possibility. A palace coup. Too many powerful Russians are now losing money and markets. You can imagine the discussions about Putin which are now taking place behind closed doors. If not a bullet to the back of the head, or nerve agent in his tea, then an arrest and detainment of some sort.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4531 on: Today at 01:06:31 am »
A mate spent 366 nights in Vietnam.

An Army sergeant commanding an armoured carrier, he spent every night in the vehicle after losing 18 men in 2 weeks to snipers.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4532 on: Today at 01:11:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:55:47 am
So if they know they're in a column why aren't they droning the hell out of it?

The Russian Highway of Death
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4533 on: Today at 01:13:21 am »
USA TODAY
Poor planning, low troop morale and a fierce Ukrainian resistance. Why Russia is getting bogged down
Tom Vanden Brook, USA TODAY - 1h ago

WASHINGTON  Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in its fifth day Monday, has been stymied by a fierce, creative resistance and apparently poor planning by the Russian military, U.S. Defense officials and experts say.

The combination has left the Russian force charged with assaulting Kyiv about 15 miles from the capital city's center, according to a senior Defense Department official. That force entered Ukraine from Belarus shortly after the war started.

Meanwhile, some Russian combat vehicles have been abandoned, out of fuel, while others have been reduced to smoking husks by Ukrainian attacks. And the Russians, despite a vastly better air force, have not achieved control of Ukraine's air space.

Experts attribute some of the missteps to hubris inside Russian President Vladimir Putin's military leadership. They failed to bring along enough supplies, assuming quick capitulation by Ukrainian forces and speedy collapse of the government in Kyiv. Other issues dogging the Russians: an operation spread too thin, poor equipment and low morale among the troops.

"They planned their logistics on a blitzkrieg," said James Townsend, an adjunct senior fellow in the Center for a New American Security's Transatlantic Security Program, referring to the concept of overwhelming an adversary quickly with superior force.

"When they started getting bogged down, they started running into logistics problems," Townsend said. "They've got a long logistics tail. Fuel has been a bit of a big deal and that makes them targets for Ukrainian soldiers going in there with anti-tank weapons."

The Defense official, who was not authorized to speak publicly about intelligence assessments, said Russian vehicles have been running out of gas. According to Pentagon assessments, the Russians either didn't anticipate their re-supply problems or their troops are failing to execute the war plan properly.

The Ukrainian fighters have ambushed Russian convoys and destroyed a key bridge that slowed the Russian advance, the official said.

However, the Russians are expected to adjust, the official said. They still have significant advantages in weaponry. And there are indications the Russians plan to lay siege to Ukrainian cites, surrounding them and possibly firing rockets with poor accuracy into city centers.

That is an urgent concern, the official said, because of the potential for civilian casualties and devastating damage to infrastructure.

Retired Gen. Peter Chiarelli, who served as the Army's vice chief of staff and spent several years in Iraq, praised the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the tenacity of the Ukrainian resistance.

'Erratic'? 'Delusional'?: Lawmakers question Putin's stability as he puts nuclear forces on alert

Chiarelli said the Russians made a major tactical mistake by dividing their forces along three main routes of attack. Doing so, Chiarelli said, requires three separate efforts to supply its troops.

"I really fault the initial plan of this," Chiarelli said. "It's war on seemingly all fronts, rather than a main effort to capture Kyiv and then move on to some some other objectives. It doesn't seem they have the ability to be able to do that. It's extremely difficult when you have so many different locations to support your your soldiers."

At least some of the Russian military equipment, despite years of investment by Putin, appears to be second-rate, Townsend said. It appears that shoulder-fired Javelin anti-armor missiles supplied to Ukrainian forces have destroyed a number of Russian vehicles.

"Some of their older vehicles didn't look very upgraded to me," Townsend said. "Our assumptions about the Russian equipment wears off in the sense that while some that is more modern, not all of it is."

The longer the war grinds on, morale among Russian troops will likely erode, Chiarelli said. He noted that the Russian build up of more than 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders was underway for months before the invasion began, leaving some forces in the field during harsh winter weather.

Ukrainian military vehicles move past Independence square in central Kyiv on Feb. 24, 2022.
The mood among troops could get worse. Urban combat in Kyiv, against a motivated and well-armed population, could lead to many deaths and injuries among Russian troops. If the Russian military can't evacuate casualties quickly, morale will plummet, he said.

"There is nothing that will impact the morale of the force more than taking casualties and not seeing those casualties taken care of," Chiarelli said.

"Believe me, if they move into the urban areas, they're going to take a lot of casualties," he added. "Not all (are) going to be deaths. There are going to be wounded. Arms, legs blown off."

An even worse outcome, Chiarelli fears, is that Russian forces will opt instead to encircle Kyiv and other cities and lay siege to them, a brutal tactic the Germans used against the Soviet Union in World War II.

"If their casualties are too great, one thing that they could do is back off, surround the city and cut it off," Chiarelli said. "The Germans tried to do that to many cities in the Soviet Union. Starve them and shoot rockets and artillery in the city."

That makes it imperative for the U.S. and European allies to speed supplies to Ukraine in coming days, Chiarelli said.

"Humanitarian supplies and ensuring that as much of that as possible gets into the city, so people have food and the basic essentials they need to live, is critical," he said.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/poor-planning-low-troop-morale-and-a-fierce-ukrainian-resistance-why-russia-is-getting-bogged-down/ar-AAUr8A8?li=BBnb7Kz
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4534 on: Today at 01:54:11 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 12:30:44 am
For the vast majority of Ukrainians, membership in NATO is the only guarantee of security. The guarantees of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty from Russia turned out to be unworthy of the paper on which they were written and led to the actual loss of Crimea and Donbas. Putin's policy is to make Ukraine dependent on Russia and to amalgamate its people in the "Russian world", not to maintain its neutrality. He is doing the same to an advanced degree with Belarus. Ukrainians do not wish to fulfill Putin's dreams.

Russia's problems with NATO are ridiculous. None of the countries on the eastern flank of the alliance has nuclear weapons that could threaten Russia. The concept of Belarus as a neutral buffer state is also a fiction. It was from there that Russia attacked Ukraine and Belarus directly assisted Russia in this attack. Moreover, it is still possible that the Belarusian army will join Russia in the invasion of Ukraine, as indicated by the recent movements of the Belarusian troops on the border and Lukashenka's rhetoric.

As for the Russian nuclear weapons on the NATO border, the neutralization of Ukraine would not change anything here. They are not there today. It is worth remembering, however, that the Russian carriers of nuclear warheads are located in the Kaliningrad district directly on the border of Poland and Lithuania. Their range covers most of the European NATO countries.
I hear what you are saying, and our interpretations of the situation seem very similar. But to have any agreement of any kind, all sides have to agree. I think that interpreting Putin's view of the NATO thread as "ridiculous" epitomizes to a large extent our ignorance in the West. We have to find a solution that looks acceptable through his prism without judging whether his perception is right or wrong. If people saw things the same way, the whole world would be one big happy place, but sadly that's not the case...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4535 on: Today at 02:18:56 am »
Slate
No, Youre Not Imagining It: Russias Army Is Inept
Fred Kaplan - 6h ago

After four days of fighting, the Russian military is bogged down in Ukraine. In part this is due to the valiant resistance of Ukraines army and civilian defense forces. But its also due to the fact that the Russian army just isnt very good.

News reports, tweets, videos, and emails from the battlefields show Russias armored vehicles abandoned for lack of fuel, its soldiers foraging for food, its transport planes shot out of the sky, its various military elementstanks, infantry, aircraftunable to coordinate their aims.

Michael Kofman, a military analyst at CNA, an Arlington, Va.-based think tank, who has been following the battle closely, tweeted Sunday late afternoon, Its taken me a while to figure out what [the Russian military is] trying to do, because it looks so ridiculous and incompetent. B.A. Friedman, a military historian and tactician, went further: This isnt a good army executing a bad plan. It isnt a good army executing outdated or out-of-context tactics. Its a bad army!

None of this should be overstated. Four days of fighting might seem an eternity when viewed through the prism of round-the-clock cable news, but, in retrospect, a month from now, it will seem like the blink of an eye. Even the best armies take a while to get going. That said, Russias invasion of Ukraine has been particularly sluggish and flawed.

In one sense, this was predictable. Over the past decade, the Russian armed forces have greatly improved, especially in its numbers of troops and quality of weapons. However, some of their age-old weaknesses havent been fixed at all.

The Russian army has always been bad at setting up and sustaining supply lines. The British general Omar Bradley once said about different types of military officers, Amateurs talk strategy, professionals talk logistics. In that sense, Russians are amateurs. This is well known. It is why Ukrainian soldiers explicitly attacked the Russian supply lines. Its why so many tanks and other vehicles have been spotted stuck on the side of a road.

This weakness might not matter so much if an army makes rapid progress at the start of its offensive. Its troops could plunder the places they conquer for fuel, food, and other supplies. But the Russian army isnt cut out for lightning strikes. Troops are trained in rote set-pieces, with no time devoted to improvising if things dont go as planned. One reason for this is that junior officers are not allowed to take initiative. This is deliberate; its part of the top-down command system dating back to Soviet times, if not earlier. In politics and in warfare, the small elite on top doesnt want subordinates to get too creativeif they did, they might take over.

And so, as the Russian invaders met resistance, they didnt quite know what to do. Military operations designed to take place sequentiallyStep 1, then 2, then 3, etc.fell apart, catastrophically. If Step 2 hit a big obstacle, the by-the-book soldiers moved on to Step 3 anyway. Therefore, large troop-transport planes tried to land, even though the airport hadnt been completely secured and Ukrainian air-defense systems hadnt been destroyed. As a result, two Il-76 transport planes, each carrying 100 airborne troops, were shot down.

Similarly, tanks arent supposed to roll through hostile territory all alone. They need to be escorted by infantry troops alongside or by combat planes from above, to avoid getting ambushed. Yet, in this invasion, Russian tanks are rolling all on their own or providing protection for reconnaissance scouts, but getting no protection for themselves. So, as might be expected, lots of Russian tanks are getting ambushed.

Nor have the Russians established air superiority, even though their air force far outnumbers Ukraines. As a result, Ukrainian drones have been picking off Russian convoys with impunity.

There is a larger factor here: the Russian army is comprised, by and large, of one-year conscripts, who are poorly trained (even within the confines of Russian military training), badly treated, and uninspired by ideology or any other motivating spirit. Hence the stories of captured Russian troops who had no idea why they were in Ukraine. At least a few didnt even know that they were in Ukrainethey thought they were still doing exercises in Belarus.  Others have reportedly been found knocking on village doors for food or, in one case, asking a local police station for fuel.

All this aside, it is still possibleeven likelythat, if the fighting goes on much longer, the Russians will overtake the Ukrainians, capture Kyiv, and possibly oust the current government. Theyve sent in only about two-thirds of the troops and weapons that had been poised on the Ukrainian border. Convoys of tanks are rolling inhowever slowlyfrom the north, west, and south. They are joined, or are about to be joined, by Belarusian troops and Chechen special forces. As the resistance mounts and as the Russians offensive is thwarted, Putin and his generals can be expected to turn up the heat, shellingand, recently, bombingcities, destroying whatever they can destroy, for destructions sake.  This is what the Russian military has done elsewhere, notably in Chechnya, when its officers feel frustrated. At some point, superior firepower will win out, at least in the short run.

But this doesnt mean they will win in the long run. The resistance will continue, especially now that practically every nation in NATO is supplying Ukraine with weapons. Putins invasion has rallied Ukrainian nationalism, stiffened the Wests spine, and sent his own economy into a tailspin. Chaotic destructiveness can only go so far. It is not a winning technique for the long run against organized defenses. And the more Putin resorts to chaotic destructiveness, the more organized the defenses become.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/no-you-re-not-imagining-it-russia-s-army-is-inept/ar-AAUqQkD?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4536 on: Today at 02:54:37 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:54:11 am
I hear what you are saying, and our interpretations of the situation seem very similar. But to have any agreement of any kind, all sides have to agree. I think that interpreting Putin's view of the NATO thread as "ridiculous" epitomizes to a large extent our ignorance in the West. We have to find a solution that looks acceptable through his prism without judging whether his perception is right or wrong. If people saw things the same way, the whole world would be one big happy place, but sadly that's not the case...

And what's the solution? Becoming a puppet state? Because that's the only solution Putin will accept, and the only solution that ukrainians won't accept. Ukrainian people are not against the West, they want to join EU, that's their orientation. That's what irritates Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4537 on: Today at 03:33:58 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:54:11 am
I hear what you are saying, and our interpretations of the situation seem very similar. But to have any agreement of any kind, all sides have to agree. I think that interpreting Putin's view of the NATO thread as "ridiculous" epitomizes to a large extent our ignorance in the West. We have to find a solution that looks acceptable through his prism without judging whether his perception is right or wrong. If people saw things the same way, the whole world would be one big happy place, but sadly that's not the case...

There's a lot to dissect in both of your posts, but I think it's worth zeroing in on the Crimea situation. In the future, Ukraine needs to be in a situation to defend against a hostile force simply annexing part of it's country unopposed. If all sides agree, what is a way to achieve that?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4538 on: Today at 04:14:29 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 03:33:58 am
There's a lot to dissect in both of your posts, but I think it's worth zeroing in on the Crimea situation. In the future, Ukraine needs to be in a situation to defend against a hostile force simply annexing part of it's country unopposed. If all sides agree, what is a way to achieve that?
There are a lot smarter people than me out there and I'm not a politician or a strategist. I don't know what the right solution would be. But I am convinced that if the West, Russia and Ukraine all agree to something, whatever that may be, it would be long-lasting. My hopes are with Macron, because Putin responded (initially) positively, so there may be something he's seeing as valuable. Just before Macron spoke with Putin before the invasion, he consulted with Ukraine. So Ukraine also saw something of value. Call me naive, but I think there is hope.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4539 on: Today at 04:17:58 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 02:54:37 am
And what's the solution? Becoming a puppet state? Because that's the only solution Putin will accept, and the only solution that ukrainians won't accept. Ukrainian people are not against the West, they want to join EU, that's their orientation. That's what irritates Putin.
The ignorance in your post is astonishing. You pretend to know what Ukrainians want, what Putin will accept, you know as a fact that the two are mutually exclusive... You leave no room for discussion.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4540 on: Today at 04:28:12 am »
Imo, Putin will withdraw from Ukraine for acceptance of Crimea and the 2 breakaways, with only Crimea as final offer. Kick the EU/NATO stuff down the road (not on his watch).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4541 on: Today at 04:38:29 am »
Really informative thread from an actual expert on the current situation. 25 tweets long but worth it:

https://twitter.com/kofmanmichael/status/1498381975022940167?s=21

Tl;dnr version:
Good news:
-Russia has made some epic and costly military blunders
-Most Russian troops appear to not be very willing to fight and kill their Slavic neighbors
-Ukraine has fought exceedingly well
-Ukraine has won the propaganda/information war

Not so good news:
-Russia is showing signs of adjusting their tactics
-Theres a lot more troops and equipment they havent yet committed
-Most of their Air Force and artillery has sat on the sidelines
-Things are probably about to get a whole lot worse for the Ukrainian people and Ukrainian armed forces
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4542 on: Today at 05:18:56 am »
I had this bookmarked for a while and hadn't found the time to listen to it, but again, it's an eye opening lecture at Yale. The video is long, but if time is scarce for you, skip to where Vladimir Pozner starts talking (just after 6:00) to about 40:20. Absolutely worth the listen, whatever you interpretation is. The discussion is great too. As in my previously posted link to another lecture, you'd see a perspective not presented by the media and he points to that.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8X7Ng75e5gQ

Disclaimer: Those who prefer getting their news quickly from social "mainstream" media (especially Twitter) may find this a waste of time.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4543 on: Today at 05:21:32 am »
Andrey Kurkov: To Ukranians, freedom is more important than stability.  Russians are the opposite.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4544 on: Today at 05:22:59 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:18:56 am

I've never been able to stand him.  Is he still bullshitting?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4545 on: Today at 05:25:03 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 04:17:58 am
The ignorance in your post is astonishing. You pretend to know what Ukrainians want, what Putin will accept, you know as a fact that the two are mutually exclusive... You leave no room for discussion.

You've got no clue, mate. Absolutely way off the mark.
