« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 182776 times)

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4480 on: Today at 10:17:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:09:58 pm
Well you can see on flight tracker that there are American spy lanes constantly circling in Romania and Poland near the Ukrainian border, Uncle Sam is watching.

I'm talking insider Shin Bet shit.
Logged
Succinct.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4481 on: Today at 10:18:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:15:39 pm
Macron is becoming Putins Chamberlain.

Doubt it.  Conductor perhaps.
Logged
Succinct.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4482 on: Today at 10:19:25 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 10:17:01 pm
I'm talking insider Shin Bet shit.

More Mossad surely? But yeah, Id be very surprised if the CIA isnt floating around somewhere in Ukraine
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,825
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4483 on: Today at 10:19:37 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 04:34:21 pm
Someone needs to put a bullet in his head before he destroys endless lives.
Goes against the grain to endorse the taking of a human life but I would definitely take this option. End him before he causes irreparable damage to the world.
Logged

Offline Port_vale_lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4484 on: Today at 10:21:15 pm »
Whatever happens now(hopefully a bullet with putins name on it) russias fecked for years to come methinks.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4485 on: Today at 10:25:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:19:25 pm
More Mossad surely? But yeah, Id be very surprised if the CIA isnt floating around somewhere in Ukraine
Shaback are under Putin's table, in his closet and within his circle.


The Hill
US expels 12 Russian diplomats for 'espionage activities'
Rebecca Beitsch - 1h ago

The Biden administration on Monday announced it would be revoking diplomatic privileges for a dozen Russian spies accused of carrying out espionage under the cover of diplomacy.

"The U.S. has informed the Russian Mission that we are beginning the process of expelling 12 intelligence operatives from the Russian Mission who have abused their privileges of residency in the U.S. by engaging in espionage activities that are adverse to our national security," said Olivia Dalton, spokeswoman for the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.

While Dalton said the move to expel the operatives from their U.N. diplomatic posts had been in process for months, it falls amid heightened tensions with Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Asked about the Russian ambassador to the U.S. characterizing the step as hostile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the move was a direct response to Russian activity.

"I think the hostile act is committing espionage activities on our own soil," she said.

Russia expelled the No. 2 diplomat from the U.S. from Moscow earlier this month, revoking privileges for Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman.

"We consider this an escalatory step," the State Department said at the time.

The U.S. and Russia have had an ongoing spat over diplomatic privileges.

Russia in December last year ordered all U.S. embassy staff that had been in the country for more than three years to leave after the U.S. removed privileges for 27 Russian diplomats and their families after imposing a three-year timeline for diplomats.

The U.S. also has a history of nixing diplomatic privileges for those it believes to be using diplomatic ties as a cover for spying.

President Obama booted 35 Russian spies after Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and the U.S. in 2018 expelled 60 Russian spies in response to the poisoning of a former Soviet spy on British soil.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/us-expels-12-russian-diplomats-for-espionage-activities/ar-AAUqRsV?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Succinct.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,200
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4486 on: Today at 10:28:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:09:58 pm
Well you can see on flight tracker that there are American spy lanes constantly circling in Romania and Poland near the Ukrainian border, Uncle Sam is watching.

Hope you're not a Trainspotter too? I remember when I was a Student and outside the Student Union office they were advertising for people to join a club:-

'Unusual hobbies Club, anybody welcome to discuss ideas apart from Trainspotters'.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4487 on: Today at 10:35:08 pm »
BBC News
'There are no dollars - I don't know what to do!'
1h ago

"If I could leave Russia right now, I would. But I can't quit my job," says Andrey.

He won't be able to afford his mortgage in Moscow now interest rates have been hiked.

Millions of Russians like him are starting to feel the effect of Western economic sanctions designed to punish the country for invading neighbouring Ukraine.

"I am planning to find new customers abroad asap and move out of Russia with the money I was saving for the first instalment," says the 31-year-old industrial designer.

"I am scared here - people have been arrested for speaking against 'the party line'. I feel ashamed and I didn't even vote for those in power."

Like other interviewees for this article we are not using his full name or showing his face for security reasons. Some names have been changed.

Western sanctions are in support of Ukraine which Russia's army invaded last week.

The sanctions now hitting Russia are being described as economic war - they aim to isolate the country and create a deep recession there. Western leaders hope the unprecedented measures will bring about a change in thinking in the Kremlin.

Ordinary Russians face seeing their savings wiped out. Their lives are already being disrupted.

The sanctions against some Russian banks include cutting them off from Visa and Mastercard, and consequently Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Daria, 35, a project manager in Moscow, said this meant he'd been unable to use the metro.

"I always pay with my phone but it simply didn't work. There were some other people with the same problem. It turned out that the barriers are operated by VTB bank which is under sanctions and cannot accept Google Pay and Apple Pay.

"I had to buy a metro card instead," he told the BBC. "I also couldn't pay in a shop today - for the same reason."

On Monday Russia more than doubled its interest rate to 20% in response to the sanctions after the rouble plunged to record new lows. The stock market remains closed amid fears of a massive share sell-off.

The Kremlin says it has enough resources to weather the sanctions, but this is debatable.

Over the weekend the central bank appealed for calm amid fears of a run on the banks, which happens when too many people try to withdraw money.

"There are no dollars, no roubles - nothing! Well, there are roubles but I am not interested in them," said Anton (name changed), who is in his late 20s and was queuing at an ATM in Moscow.

"I don't know what to do next. I am afraid we are turning into North Korea or Iran right now."

Buying foreign currency costs Russians about 50% more than it did a week ago - if they can get hold of it at all.

At the start of 2022 one dollar traded for about 75 roubles and a euro for 80. But the war has helped set new records - at one point on Monday a dollar cost 113 roubles and a euro, 127.

In the 1990s following the collapse of the Soviet Union, the dollar was the only hard currency Russians kept their savings in - the safest bet was under the mattress.

When President Boris Yeltsin's government defaulted on its debt in 1998 those who'd been sleeping on their money felt vindicated.

However, over the following decade various central bank measures helped reassure Russians about the rouble. Deposits placed in Russian currency began to grow and so did the amount of money Russians invest in the stocks of Russian companies.

Nevertheless, any time there's uncertainty Russians always run to the nearest ATM to withdraw dollars.

This time has been no different.

As soon as war was unleashed on Ukraine last week, Russians flocked to cashpoints, remembering lessons learnt in previous crises.

Ilya (name changed), who is in his early 30s, has just finished paying off his mortgage in Moscow. He says he is unable to relocate "any time soon".

"When the operation in Donbas started I went to the ATM and withdrew the savings I had in Sberbank in dollars. Now I literally keep them under my pillow.

"The rest of my savings are still in the banks: half in dollars and the rest in roubles. If things get worse, I'll withdraw the lot. I am scared because I expect a wave of burglaries. But it is what it is."

Images on social media have shown long queues forming at ATMs and money exchanges around the country in recent days, with people worried their bank cards may stop working or that limits will be placed on the amount of cash they can withdraw.

Dollars and euros began running out within a couple of hours of the invasion. Since then, very limited amounts of those currencies have been available and there is a cap on how many roubles you can withdraw.

"Everyone I know is anxious. Everyone is stressed. I have no doubt life will get worse. War is horrible.

"I think all the countries employ double standards and now 'big countries' are measuring each other's strengths, deciding which one is cooler. And everyone is suffering."

Marat, 35, said: "Today is the first day I decided to withdraw money, and did not experience any troubles. I withdrew roubles just in case.

"I am not great at forecasting but I suspect our life will get worse. Time will tell."

The cash problem is not limited to Moscow: people have been rushing around Perm, Kostroma, Belgorod and other provincial cities to get dollars or euros, BBC Russian reports.

An anonymous IT-specialist even created a Telegram bot that automatically requests if there are euros or dollars in the ATMS of Tinkoff, a popular private bank, and if so, shares the location with subscribers.

Many have been trying to pre-order cash via their banking apps, a feature of Russia's advanced banking system.

On Sunday evening, when sanctions against Russian central bank reserves were announced, you could still use an app to order a dollar for up to 140 roubles, and a euro for up to 150.

But by Monday customers of Russia's biggest state-backed bank, Sberbank, told BBC Russian they could not order cash via the app at all - they had to go to its office and sign a form to do so.

The banks deny there's a liquidity shortage - and analysts agree it is more likely the shortage of cash in ATMs reflects an attempt to prevent a run on the banks.

The Kremlin has said Russia expected these latest sanctions and is ready for them, although it has not said whether businesses will be given extra help, as they were during the pandemic.

But ordinary Russians, many of whom get their information from state-controlled television which repeats many of the Kremlin's lines, are expected to start noticing differences to their lives soon.

Already residents in Moscow are reporting some queues in food stores as people buy goods they think will be in short supply due to price rises or trade restrictions.

Russian companies could end up cutting hours or stopping production as sanctions bite. As well as their savings falling in value, many Russians are predicted to lose their jobs as the economy reels from being cut off from financial markets in the West.

For Russians this all brings back memories of what happened when President Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 and people queued for hours to get cash.

Currency offices had to hastily buy new five-digit exchange rate boards when the old ones ran out of space.

Back then a dollar normally cost 30-35 roubles - an unthinkable amount these days.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/there-are-no-dollars-i-don-t-know-what-to-do/ar-AAUr0zl?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Succinct.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4488 on: Today at 10:38:02 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:28:26 pm
Hope you're not a Trainspotter too? I remember when I was a Student and outside the Student Union office they were advertising for people to join a club:-

'Unusual hobbies Club, anybody welcome to discuss ideas apart from Trainspotters'.
 ;D

Well, I spent the first 35 years of my life living a mile away from Heathrow airport under the main flight path (close enough that plane vortices took tiles off the roof) and spent the last 16 years working for Transport for London, so the potential is there for either plane or train spotting! :D
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,820
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4489 on: Today at 10:42:12 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:27:47 pm
Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?

That's my thought also. Seems more like a crime family with the lieutenants jockeying for position. I reckon everyone is waiting for somebody else to make the first move if their boss falls.

Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:33:21 pm
3 envelopes.

;D

On a more serious note, Putin's - shall we say, removal? - will leave a power vacuum. Most of his subordinates will likely have just as dirty and bloody hands as their boss, and they'll be taking over a country on it's knees and rapidly sinking; where almost every country on the planet will feel extremely hostile towards them.

Best thing we can do in that situation is offer as much help as we can, if only to stop China stepping in. Concessions will be demanded, and the authors of this bloody farce will be wanted in The Hague. Which might be a problem if the new guy in town is one of them.

Worst case scenario is some kind of power struggle developing as apparent heirs throw each other under the bus or are outright assassinated. I'd really not like to see a nuclear power devolve into a civil war.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:50:12 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,167
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4490 on: Today at 10:44:14 pm »
Russians have upped the ante in the artillery

After a good start by Ukraine I think reality is about to set in.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4491 on: Today at 10:45:08 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:15:39 pm
Macron is becoming Putins Chamberlain.

Fool me once...
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,200
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4492 on: Today at 10:51:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:38:02 pm
Well, I spent the first 35 years of my life living a mile away from Heathrow airport under the main flight path (close enough that plane vortices took tiles off the roof) and spent the last 16 years working for Transport for London, so the potential is there for either plane or train spotting! :D

Just seen the AWACS, assume it is US, flying a racetrack circuit over southern Poland and a US Army Chinook in the area too. Another interesting sighting is a couple of Typhoons just south of Cyprus after flying up from Israel who look like they are refuelling from a KC2 Voyager.
 :P 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,827
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4493 on: Today at 10:51:39 pm »
Monaco is placing sanctions on Russia and freezing assets
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4494 on: Today at 10:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:51:27 pm
Just seen the AWACS, assume it is US, flying a racetrack circuit over southern Poland and a US Army Chinook in the area too. Another interesting sighting is a couple of Typhoons just south of Cyprus after flying up from Israel who look like they are refuelling from a KC2 Voyager.
 :P 

Careful, its addictive!
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,820
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4495 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:04:40 pm
I know, Im almost longing for 2021

I find myself longing for the days where the only thing we had to worry about was a global pandemic.

Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4496 on: Today at 10:58:49 pm »
Really touching scenes on Newsnight, the plight of the women and children arriving in Poland on trains, the humanity of Poles offering to drive them on to Warsaw, Krackow, Prague for free, and then queues of Ukrainian men who live in Poland and near by waiting to get on the train to return to Ukraine and fight.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,802
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4497 on: Today at 11:05:35 pm »
I just read a long interview in Swedish with our former ambassador to Russia (1994 to 2004) who still has a lot of contacts in Moscow and he claims that Putin is under great pressure to end this incursion and come to some sort of agreement due to the sanctions and the damage being done to Russia's economy. Hopefully that is the case.

He also claims that part of what's happening now is a backlash and revenge for not being given visa-free travel and free trade with the European Union and that Russians are 'bitter' about not being considered European. This in turn as contributed to the paranoia rising in Kreml lately.

He also said that Putin knows exactly which red lines he can't cross with regards to not bringing the Americans in. That would be moving beyond an intra-Slavic conflict within the old empire.

My personal take on what he means is that the four states often mentioned were either outside of the empire or non-Slavic. So is Uralic Finland of course, even though they descend from what's Russia today they're historically and culturally tied to Sweden and not Russia where the Swedes were seen as friends and the Russians as enemies to the Finnish population. The hundred years colonized by Russia was what created Finnish nationalism in the first place since previously Finnish identity was joined at the hip with being an autonomous culture within the Swedish state where the two populations frequently roamed across the landmasses and mixed a lot. Most people in the rural forest regions in Sweden are of Finnish descent from the 'forest Finns' who moved there in the 1600s to work in the woods. Almost certainly myself included considering which municipalities my ancestors came from.

Either way, he also pointed out that the Russophone Baltic residents are much happier with the status quo than Donbas residents are since they are wealthier than other Russian nationals who live at home.

Interesting take for sure.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:30 pm by Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan »
Logged
Linudden.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,827
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4498 on: Today at 11:11:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:58:49 pm
Really touching scenes on Newsnight, the plight of the women and children arriving in Poland on trains, the humanity of Poles offering to drive them on to Warsaw, Krackow, Prague for free, and then queues of Ukrainian men who live in Poland and near by waiting to get on the train to return to Ukraine and fight.

A colleague at work has retired relatives in Poland that are pretty much doing that everyday now. Driving to the border, picking up families, taking them to centres that have been set up for refugees, then driving back to the border.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 399
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4499 on: Today at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:58:49 pm
Really touching scenes on Newsnight, the plight of the women and children arriving in Poland on trains, the humanity of Poles offering to drive them on to Warsaw, Krackow, Prague for free, and then queues of Ukrainian men who live in Poland and near by waiting to get on the train to return to Ukraine and fight.
Over 300,000 refugees from Ukraine have come to Poland in recent days. Everyone is welcomed friendly and so far they have found a place to stay and assistance. They do not have to pay for train tickets either.

Many of them plan to go further to other European countries.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:18:24 pm by Perkinsonian »
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,739
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4500 on: Today at 11:24:51 pm »
The Washington Post
Ukraine invasion opens faint, but once unthinkable, fissures between Putin and Russian oligarchs
Greg Miller - 22m ago

LONDON  Fissures appear to be forming between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the oligarch class who made billions of dollars while showing fealty to the autocratic leader but now see their fortunes threatened by Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

The cracks are faint and fall short of suggesting any groundswell of oligarchic opposition to Putin, according to experts and Western officials. But expressions of unease that weeks ago seemed unthinkable have surfaced repeatedly in recent days.

After an earlier social media post calling for peace talks as fast as possible, Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska followed up on Sunday with a veiled shot at Putins stewardship of the economy, issuing a statement that said, It is necessary to change the economic policy, it is necessary to end all this state capitalism.

A second oligarch, Mikhail Fridman, said in a letter to subordinates that the Ukraine crisis will cost lives and damage two nations who have been brothers for hundreds of years, according to Reuters, which said that it had seen portions of the message.

Fridman said that he was born in Ukraine and that his parents still reside in the western part of the country. While a solution seems frighteningly far off, he wrote, I can only join those whose fervent desire is for the bloodshed to end.

Even the daughter of Putins principal spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, voiced opposition to the invasion by posting a black square on her Instagram account with a caption, No to war! It was an apparently a message of solidarity with protesters in Russia even while her father defended arrests of thousands who have turned out for rallies that he said were not allowed by the law.

Sanctions experts and former U.S. officials said that while the signs of dissent remain tepid, they represent a more palpable fraying of relations between Putin and the ranks of elite loyalist than has been observed in years.

The splintering of the regime is visible, said Daniel Fried, a former State Department official who helped lead the sanctions response to Russias previous military incursions into Ukraine.

This is not to say somebody is going to overthrow Putin or that hes going to fall, Fried said, noting that when Peskovs daughter posts support for Ukraine, you know there is a split. He described the spate of messages as the most significant expression of dissent by Russian elites since the Soviet period.

Fried and others emphasized that no member of Putins inner circle or Russias oligarch class has come close to condemning the Russian leader, faulted the decision to launch the invasion or called for the Kremlin to reverse course.

The motivations behind the messages are not clear. To some, they are signs of misgiving with a war that is not unfolding the way Putin expected. Others see self-serving, if not cynical, poses of conscience struck in hopes of avoiding the crosshairs of sanctions. Sanctions advocates described the distinction as irrelevant, saying the message adds to the pressure on Putin regardless of the motivation.

None of these guys has broken with Putin yet, but the fact is they are speaking up against the invasion of Ukraine, said Jamison Firestone, a New York attorney who works with the Anti-Corruption Foundation led by jailed Russian dissident Alexei Navalny.

Roman Abramovich, a Russian billionaire considered by experts and officials to be among the most prominent sanctions targets, has yet to take a public position on the invasion but was reportedly in Belarus on Monday to take part in talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. Abramovich has made a series of moves in recent days interpreted by experts as signs of anxiety over sanctions.

Over the weekend, he announced that he was turning over operational control, though not ownership, of the Chelsea soccer team in England he owns to a charity affiliated with the club. Days earlier, his private jet, a palatial Boeing 787, departed an airport near Monte Carlo and landed in Moscow, according to online aircraft tracking services.

I highly suspect the threat of sanctions is responsible for Mr. Abramovichs interest in peace, Firestone said. I dont care. We need to motivate more people like that.

The United States, the European Union and Britain have signaled that dozens of oligarchs and senior Russian officials are likely to be named as sanctions targets in the coming weeks. These are in addition to broader measures advanced over the weekend, including sanctions blocking Russian central bank access to billions of dollars in foreign reserves that sent the countrys currency tumbling.

Fried and others cited the pained expressions on the faces of top Russian economic and finance officials meeting with Putin on Monday as further sign of the strain on elites, whose children, many of whom have become accustomed to luxurious lives in Western countries, have in some cases been more pointed in their voicing of opposition to the war than their parents.

Abramovichs daughter, Sofia, a horse-riding aficionado who has lived in London, said in a social media post last week that the biggest and most successful lie of the Kremlins propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin.

A granddaughter of former Russian President Boris Yeltsin attended an antiwar rally in London, according to a report in the British newspaper the Independent. A Russian billionaire who owns that newspaper as well as another called the Evening Standard used the front page of the latter publication on Monday to issue an appeal to Putin.

I plead with you to use todays negotiations to bring this terrible conflict in Ukraine to an end, wrote the publisher, Evgeny Lebedev, who holds a royal title in the United Kingdom and whose father was an officer in the KGB.

There have also been signs of countervailing pressures on those registering their opposition to the invasion. The No to war! message posted by the daughter of Putins spokesman, for instance, remained online only briefly before it was taken down.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/ukraine-invasion-opens-faint-but-once-unthinkable-fissures-between-putin-and-russian-oligarchs/ar-AAUr8ca?ocid=msedgntp
Logged
Succinct.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,820
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4501 on: Today at 11:29:02 pm »
I don't see a way out of this for Putin. Even if he defeats and occupies Ukraine. And I don't see how he can call it off, either - it would be a personal humiliation.

This will get harder and harder, and the Russian army will resort to increasingly blunt tactics.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4502 on: Today at 11:32:09 pm »
Maybe Roman can get him whacked, or offed. Or whacked off, that might help as well
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,804
  • 27 Years...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4503 on: Today at 11:32:52 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:19:37 pm
Goes against the grain to endorse the taking of a human life but I would definitely take this option. End him before he causes irreparable damage to the world.
I'm the same, but in certain circumstances and with certain individuals I'm for it. I won't even use fly spray to get rid of flies. I'd rather take ages trying to get one to fly out of an open window. I'd be ok with personally putting a magnum bullet through Putin's head, though.

Ridding the world of one deranged sociopath in order to save countless lives and livelihoods is something I'd be ok with.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,476
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4504 on: Today at 11:36:16 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:53:17 pm
Careful, its addictive!


Why so few flights over Belarus (and Moldova and Poland for that matter)?
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,630
  • Boom!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4505 on: Today at 11:38:26 pm »
They cannot occupy a Country of the land mass size and population of the Ukraine, he does not have the man power.
Logged
Y.N.W.A.

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4506 on: Today at 11:40:36 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:44:14 pm
Russians have upped the ante in the artillery

After a good start by Ukraine I think reality is about to set in.

Of course the russians are going to win some battles, but there's no chance for them to win the war.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA UKRAINI

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4507 on: Today at 11:44:58 pm »
still cant get my head around how he felt so sure of this. to invade another country you really would have to have the utmost confidence in being successful in your objectives. something really doesnt make sense.

Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,312
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4508 on: Today at 11:47:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 11:36:16 pm

Why so few flights over Belarus (and Moldova and Poland for that matter)?

Belarus is facing a lot of the same sanctions and restrictions as Russia. And flights arent going over Poland and Moldova because they are on the way to countries you cant fly to ie Ukraine, Russia and Belarus
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,496
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4509 on: Today at 11:48:56 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 08:42:45 pm
It is difficult to negotiate any guarantees with a country that announces the conquest of Ukraine as Putin's fulfillment of the historical mission of recreating imperial Russia.

Such information was provided on the website of the Russian news agency (RIA Novosti), which is linked to the Kremlin. The Russians apparently assumed that Ukraine would be quickly conquered by their troops and by mistake published it today.

The article "The offensive of Russia and the new world" was immediately removed, but it is still available in the archive. Russian imperialism fully exposed.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220226224717/https://ria.ru/20220226/rossiya-1775162336.html

Thanks for posting that link! I only managed to read half-way, but I'll finish after work. It gives quite good insights, albeit one could see the author's role.

I don't believe that reconstructing Russia's pre-1991 borders is the goal, but I do think that there is a clear tilt in Russian politics to greater hegemony and an attempt to the THE leading power in the world. Hence the alliance with China and the time when the West has grown too comfortable taking democracy for granted. I don't believe that Putin would want to position Russia as an immediate neighbor to NATO bar the Baltic countries. If Russia annexes Ukraine, it will border Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. I think Putin wants to destroy Ukrainian unity and create a Belarus-type satellite state, a buffer to NATO. That's why I find the article insightful about the "perestroika" of Ukraine.

I actually think that an independent buffer state could also be in the interest of the West, as well as the Ukrainians. NATO wouldn't want to have the biggest nuclear power at the fence. And I don't think that NATO would want Ukraine as a member, as they must guarantee protection under Article 5; we'd be in WW III, if that were the case now. The Ukrainians themselves are probably split 50-50 regarding joining NATO. It's great to have the protection, but it comes at a serious political and economic cost. I'm originally from Bulgaria, and I can assure you that the years before joining NATO were some of the most uncertain ones. There was pressure from Russia through political organizations, economic impact (including the nuclear power plants)... You name it. And I am under no illusion that Bulgaria was accepted because the Bulgarians voted for it, not for a second. Bulgaria and Romania were accepted because of two reasons - (1) we were adding to European security and (2) the Russians allowed it. They will not allow allow Ukraine to join NATO.

For these reasons, I think, if you give the Ukrainians the option to give up their NATO aspirations while guaranteeing their security and independence in a different way (guaranteed neutrality), they would be more than happy to focus on the economic development and growth. This is what Macron was offering, as I understand, and Putin's first reaction was positive. But then he invaded Ukraine... so I don't know. But I think it's time for people much smarter than me to sit on the table and talk these things through, and the sooner that happens the more lives will be spared.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,896
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4510 on: Today at 11:49:42 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:47:12 pm
Belarus is facing a lot of the same sanctions and restrictions as Russia. And flights arent going over Poland and Moldova because they are on the way to countries you cant fly to ie Ukraine, Russia and Belarus

I think Moldova actually closed its airspace when it all began a few days ago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 108 109 110 111 112 [113]   Go Up
« previous next »
 