Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm »
 ;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:03:30 pm
Because it cant choose a side so they issue a blanket ban. There are non-NATO members currently doing far more than Turkey as things stand. Hardly surprising though.

Theres actually a document called the Montreux Convention that says Turkey are obliged to block the straits in a time of war to all warships except the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which are already there. Te Turkish defence minister said that they interpret the Russian invasion as an act of war, so they will fulfill their obligation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 08:22:28 pm »
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:22:28 pm
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.

Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 08:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:16:44 pm
;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.



Galloway is a monumental idiot. He no doubt thought that was a brilliant argument when composing it. ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:16:44 pm
;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.




It's really not as broad a front of people as George thinks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 08:22:28 pm
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.

3 envelopes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 08:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 08:03:30 pm
Because it cant choose a side so they issue a blanket ban. There are non-NATO members currently doing far more than Turkey as things stand. Hardly surprising though.

Thank the US for alienating Turkey. First they refused to sell them the patriot air defence system. Then they threw a hissy fit when Turkey decided to purchase the S-400, the best air defence system out there and threatened CAATSA sanctions. Then they threw them out of the F-35 programme, despite Turkey's significant investment.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Geekwire
Microsoft detected destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine hours before Russian invasion
Todd Bishop - 2h ago

Microsoft says it began detecting destructive cyberattacks directed against Ukraines digital infrastructure several hours before the Russian military began launching missiles or moving tanks into the country last week.

The disclosure Monday, part of a larger blog post about Ukraine by Microsoft President Brad Smith, provides a glimpse of how cyber-warfare is being used as part of the ongoing invasion. The company says it is giving ongoing guidance to the Ukrainian government about cyberthreats as the situation unfolds.

Smith also outlined the companys efforts to combat state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, ensuring that its platforms are not displaying or distributing any content or apps from Russias state-sponsored RT and Sputnik news organizations, in line with a recent European Union decision.

He wrote that theres a well-orchestrated battle ongoing in the information ecosystem where the ammunition is disinformation, undermining truth and sowing seeds of discord and distrust, he wrote.

The cyberattacks, for their part, include a new malware package, which Microsoft calls FoxBlade. Its a trojan that can surreptitiously use a victims PC for distributed denial of service attacks. Microsoft says it updated its Windows Defender anti-malware service to protect against FoxBlade within three hours of the discovery.

The attacks have been precisely targeted, not as widespread as in the 2017 NotPetya attacks against the country, Smith wrote. However, he added, Microsoft is especially concerned about cyberattacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, in areas including financial services, agriculture, emergence response, humanitarian aid, and the energy sector.

These attacks on civilian targets raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention, and we have shared information with the Ukrainian government about each of them, Smith wrote. We have also advised the Ukrainian government about recent cyber efforts to steal a wide range of data, including health, insurance, and transportation-related personally identifiable information (PII), as well as other government data sets.

Smith wrote that Microsoft is sharing appropriate information with NATO officials in Europe and America. The company has unique insights into cybersecurity threats due to the global scale of its technology, and its Microsofts Threat Intelligence Center operations.

One of our principal and global responsibilities as a company is to help defend governments and countries from cyberattacks, he wrote. However, he added, its important to note that we are a company and not a government or a country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/microsoft-detected-destructive-cyberattacks-against-ukraine-hours-before-russian-invasion/ar-AAUqkqk?ocid=msedgntp


How can you win a war fighting Microsoft?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 08:42:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:30:24 pm
These are all good points. I personally think that the Ukrainians would be willing to give Crimea if their unity, security, independence and economic development are guaranteed. The Crimean history is quite complex, and I would think that they may chose to go that route. The gas fields are a different story, but they follow under the economic route argument.
It is difficult to negotiate any guarantees with a country that announces the conquest of Ukraine as Putin's fulfillment of the historical mission of recreating imperial Russia.

Such information was provided on the website of the Russian news agency (RIA Novosti), which is linked to the Kremlin. The Russians apparently assumed that Ukraine would be quickly conquered by their troops and by mistake published it today.

The article "The offensive of Russia and the new world" was immediately removed, but it is still available in the archive. Russian imperialism fully exposed.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220226224717/https://ria.ru/20220226/rossiya-1775162336.html
« Last Edit: Today at 08:47:57 pm by Perkinsonian »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:27:47 pm
Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?
Imo, every one of the vassal states will have its own revolution.  Few of the fuckers will go quietly.  Maybe a couple will grab some loot and fly to Cost Rica.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:02:26 pm by jambutty »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 08:45:15 pm »
Very hard to watch the people fleeing in absolute fear to Poland and beyond. People crammed onto trains and buses in an absolute panic.

If there's any justice at all may someone insides Putin's inner circle step up and take him out with the blessing of others close to him asap.

Fucking 2022 and this shit is going on  :butt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4452 on: Today at 08:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:30:03 pm
It's really not as broad a front of people as George thinks.


A bunch of c*nts who hate personal freedoms and human rights.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4453 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm »
Re: discussion about Liz Truss's comments which have been used by Russia to justify upping their nuclear alert level (or whatever they call it).

This short article describes several elements which seem to factor into this.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/feb/28/russian-invasion-is-no-time-for-uk-ministers-clumsy-messaging
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4454 on: Today at 09:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 08:45:15 pm

Fucking 2022 and this shit is going on  :butt

I know, Im almost longing for 2021
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4455 on: Today at 09:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:16:44 pm
;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.




If Ukraine decided to be a puppet state like Belarus, that means NATO is on the border with Russia, without Ukraine being part of NATO.

NATO is always going to be on the border with Russia either way  :wave
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4456 on: Today at 09:10:58 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 08:17:00 pm
Theres actually a document called the Montreux Convention that says Turkey are obliged to block the straits in a time of war to all warships except the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which are already there. Te Turkish defence minister said that they interpret the Russian invasion as an act of war, so they will fulfill their obligation.

Its been a good week for international agreements!

The text message from a dead Russian soldier read out in the UN today is grim, indoctrinated to think theyd be welcomed as heroes by the Ukrainians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4457 on: Today at 09:27:10 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:35:32 pm
Shes been there from last week.  When Orla turns up head for the hills.

Lyce Doucet is another harbinger of doom.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4458 on: Today at 09:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:16:44 pm
;D

@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.



Galloway, like Frottage has quite obviously been a Russian asset for years.

The only question is whether hes a paid one or just an idiot (almost certainly paid like Nigel).

Reminds me of a line about Seumas Milne and the Russians being amazed they got him for free.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4459 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:32:56 pm
Galloway, like Frottage has quite obviously been a Russian asset for years.

The only question is whether hes a paid one or just an idiot (almost certainly paid like Nigel).

Reminds me of a line about Seumas Milne and the Russians being amazed they got him for free.

At least Cummings got a job out of his stint there.

What a bunch of twats, the lot of them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4460 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 08:41:30 pm
Geekwire
Microsoft detected destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine hours before Russian invasion
Todd Bishop - 2h ago

Microsoft says it began detecting destructive cyberattacks directed against Ukraines digital infrastructure several hours before the Russian military began launching missiles or moving tanks into the country last week.

The disclosure Monday, part of a larger blog post about Ukraine by Microsoft President Brad Smith, provides a glimpse of how cyber-warfare is being used as part of the ongoing invasion. The company says it is giving ongoing guidance to the Ukrainian government about cyberthreats as the situation unfolds.

Smith also outlined the companys efforts to combat state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, ensuring that its platforms are not displaying or distributing any content or apps from Russias state-sponsored RT and Sputnik news organizations, in line with a recent European Union decision.

He wrote that theres a well-orchestrated battle ongoing in the information ecosystem where the ammunition is disinformation, undermining truth and sowing seeds of discord and distrust, he wrote.

The cyberattacks, for their part, include a new malware package, which Microsoft calls FoxBlade. Its a trojan that can surreptitiously use a victims PC for distributed denial of service attacks. Microsoft says it updated its Windows Defender anti-malware service to protect against FoxBlade within three hours of the discovery.

The attacks have been precisely targeted, not as widespread as in the 2017 NotPetya attacks against the country, Smith wrote. However, he added, Microsoft is especially concerned about cyberattacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, in areas including financial services, agriculture, emergence response, humanitarian aid, and the energy sector.

These attacks on civilian targets raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention, and we have shared information with the Ukrainian government about each of them, Smith wrote. We have also advised the Ukrainian government about recent cyber efforts to steal a wide range of data, including health, insurance, and transportation-related personally identifiable information (PII), as well as other government data sets.

Smith wrote that Microsoft is sharing appropriate information with NATO officials in Europe and America. The company has unique insights into cybersecurity threats due to the global scale of its technology, and its Microsofts Threat Intelligence Center operations.

One of our principal and global responsibilities as a company is to help defend governments and countries from cyberattacks, he wrote. However, he added, its important to note that we are a company and not a government or a country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/microsoft-detected-destructive-cyberattacks-against-ukraine-hours-before-russian-invasion/ar-AAUqkqk?ocid=msedgntp


How can you win a war fighting Microsoft?

Can Microsoft remotely trigger blue screens of death in all Russian devices using their software? They can significantly set the Russian military back, whilst retaining plausible (even probable) deniability.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4461 on: Today at 09:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:39:37 pm
Can Microsoft remotely trigger blue screens of death in all Russian devices using their software? They can significantly set the Russian military back, whilst retaining plausible (even probable) deniability.
You mean, will windows operate as normal?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4462 on: Today at 09:46:19 pm »
Business Insider
The Kremlin ordered 400 Russian mercenaries in Kyiv to hunt and kill Ukraine's president, report says
wbostock@businessinsider.com (Bill Bostock) - 8h ago

The Kremlin ordered hundreds of Russian mercenaries in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv to assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, The Times of London reported.

Between 2,000 and 4,000 mercenaries with the Wagner Group  a private army believed to be owned by the Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin  entered Ukraine through Belarus in January, The Times reported.

Some 400 of them were deployed to Kyiv, while others were sent to the pro-Kremlin regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, the newspaper reported.

Zelenskyy's name tops the Wagner Group kill list of 23 senior Ukrainian figures that includes Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, The Times reported.

The Kremlin offered what The Times described as "hefty bonuses" to wipe out Zelenskyy's government. The exact amount of the bounty is unclear.

Ukrainian intelligence learned of the order on Saturday morning, and Kyiv subsequently declared a 36-hour "hard" curfew so that the city could be swept for Russian agents, the report said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday and began shelling major cities, but Moscow's forces have since faced spirited resistance from Ukrainians on the ground.

The US, UK, and EU announced harsh economic and logistical sanctions against Russian individuals and entities in the wake of the invasion.

In response, Putin ordered Russia's nuclear deterrent to be to high alert on Sunday, a move that the UK said was simply an attempt at distraction.

Ukraine said Sunday that it had agreed to hold talks with Russia at the Belarus border on Monday. The talks were ongoing at time of publication.

However, according to The Times, the Wagner Group mercenaries have been told that Putin does not intend to negotiate with Ukraine at all.

The meeting is just "smoke and mirrors," a source close to the group told The Times.

Zelenskyy also said in a Sunday video message: "I will say frankly, as always: I do not really believe in the result of this meeting, but let them try. So that no citizen of Ukraine would have any doubt that I, as president, did not try to stop the war when there was even a small chance."

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-kremlin-ordered-400-russian-mercenaries-in-kyiv-to-hunt-and-kill-ukraine-s-president-report-says/ar-AAUpzq7?ocid=msedgntp
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4463 on: Today at 09:46:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:18 pm
You mean, will windows operate as normal?

 ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4464 on: Today at 09:51:04 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:40:18 pm
You mean, will windows operate as normal?

Precisely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4465 on: Today at 09:51:14 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:46:19 pm
Business Insider
The Kremlin ordered 400 Russian mercenaries in Kyiv to hunt and kill Ukraine's president, report says
wbostock@businessinsider.com (Bill Bostock) - 8h ago



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-kremlin-ordered-400-russian-mercenaries-in-kyiv-to-hunt-and-kill-ukraine-s-president-report-says/ar-AAUpzq7?ocid=msedgntp

They're a bit shit for mercenaries then.  Been there since January and they've still not got one of them 🤷
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4466 on: Today at 09:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 09:39:37 pm
Can Microsoft remotely trigger blue screens of death in all Russian devices using their software? They can significantly set the Russian military back, whilst retaining plausible (even probable) deniability.
They use Astra Linux, a Russian Linux-based computer operating system developed to meet the needs of the Russian army, other armed forces and intelligence agencies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astra_Linux
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4467 on: Today at 09:53:02 pm »
The damage is done: Russians face economic point of no return

Shoppers and business people express despair and disillusion as sanctions cause run on rouble

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/28/the-damage-is-done-russians-face-economic-point-of-no-return

This quote in particular jumped out at me.

For many Russians, who felt themselves to be European by the food they ate and the way they lived, its clear that Monday marked a moment when the war came home.

I think people are going to feel scared to spend money, said the entrepreneur who owns restaurants and tourism companies. We have left communism 30 years ago, we got accustomed to having a lot of comforts that are also seen in the West. All of that progress can be gone. We are no longer a member of the international community.

 :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4468 on: Today at 09:54:03 pm »
Isn't a key factor here that the 'Allies' have the best intelligence?

We must know every move Putin is considering as soon as he dictates it. 

Factor in the fact that whilst he is willing to go down in flames, and the Mob is not, methinks they will find a way for him to 'leave'.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4469 on: Today at 09:56:01 pm »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 09:52:09 pm
They use Astra Linux, a Russian Linux-based computer operating system developed to meet the needs of the Russian army, other armed forces and intelligence agencies.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Astra_Linux

Dang. They're well-prepared.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4470 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:51:14 pm
They're a bit shit for mercenaries then. Been there since January and they've still not got one of them 🤷

Be these lads, they'll get there eventually.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4471 on: Today at 10:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:58:04 pm
Be these lads, they'll get there eventually.



😂😂 Yep something like that mate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4472 on: Today at 10:02:54 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:27:47 pm
Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?

For me, I think an oligarch will take over. Which one is debatable and I do not for one bit doubt that there will be a massive power struggle, perhaps involving members of the military, FSB or other shady figures.  The problem I see is that it would be incredibly naive to assume if he goes, Russia suddenly turns into this thriving democracy. There's a number of things he's repressed that the lid will blow off once he's gone (i.e. separatist regions). I'd be surprised if there was no violence. That said, I think the fact that more Russians are exposed to and have lived accustomed to western media, products, travel etc. than in 1989, the genie is out of the bottle in terms of someone even more repressive coming in. It wouldn't surprise me if there is an exodus of middle class, Russian professionals moving to the West in the wake of this

It wouldn't surprise me if Putin himself ends up going the Pinochet route of living somewhere in exile with the authorities after him. I'd be stunned if there was a Ceausescu or Winter Palace moment. He'll be well away from the action in the Urals. Some oligarchs + members of the military will likely have him removed. There's a lot of money involved now. And not just the Russian economy being utterly smashed five days after an invasion, but a lot of personal fortunes and lifestyles that have been impacted, as well as probably a decade's worth of damage to Russia's national reputation and economy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4473 on: Today at 10:07:02 pm »
Lebedev's made his call.

Spoiler
[close]

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4474 on: Today at 10:07:51 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:53:02 pm

I think people are going to feel scared to spend money, said the entrepreneur who owns restaurants and tourism companies. We have left communism 30 years ago, we got accustomed to having a lot of comforts that are also seen in the West. All of that progress can be gone. We are no longer a member of the international community.[/b][/i]

I don't think enough analysts have hammered this point home. If you are a Russian under the age of 35 you have no memory or experience of the Cold War, your entire life has enabled you access to western goods, media, travel, education opportunities and all that's gone in less than a week. 26% of their population is under the age of 25. Most weren't even alive during the 1998 financial crisis in Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4475 on: Today at 10:09:58 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 09:54:03 pm
Isn't a key factor here that the 'Allies' have the best intelligence?

We must know every move Putin is considering as soon as he dictates it. 

Factor in the fact that whilst he is willing to go down in flames, and the Mob is not, methinks they will find a way for him to 'leave'.

Well you can see on flight tracker that there are American spy lanes constantly circling in Romania and Poland near the Ukrainian border, Uncle Sam is watching.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4476 on: Today at 10:10:00 pm »
Macron claims Putin has agreed to stop strikes on civilians
Brigid Kennedy - 4h ago

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday and urged him on behalf of the international community to cease his country's attack on Ukraine, Reuters reports.

The French president also implored Putin to halt all strikes on civilian targets in Ukraine, "preserve the civilian infrastructure, and provide safe access to key roads, especially south of Kyiv," Reuters writes, per Macron's office.

According to the Elysee, "President Putin confirmed his willingness to commit on these three points." The two leaders then agreed to keep in touch over the coming days.

Interestingly, Putin apparently claimed during the call that Russian forces are not a threat to Ukrainian civilians, CNN reports. As of Sunday, Ukraine reported at least 352 civilians dead.

Meanwhile, however, per CNN, a senior U.S. official on Monday told reporters that Russian forces are "causing civilian harm and they are striking civilian targets," but it is not yet clear "whether it's intentional and directed."

Following his 90-minute call with Putin, Macron then spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/macron-claims-putin-has-agreed-to-stop-strikes-on-civilians/ar-AAUqAhh?li=BBnbfcL


Putin to Macron: "There's Something 'Bout You Baby I Like!"
« Last Edit: Today at 10:12:32 pm by jambutty »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4477 on: Today at 10:10:58 pm »
Shell join BP

Nick Riccardi@NickRiccardi
LONDON (AP)  Shell says it will exit Russian oil and gas investments, following a day after rival BP.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4478 on: Today at 10:14:19 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:07:51 pm
I don't think enough analysts have hammered this point home. If you are a Russian under the age of 35 you have no memory or experience of the Cold War, your entire life has enabled you access to western goods, media, travel, education opportunities and all that's gone in less than a week. 26% of their population is under the age of 25. Most weren't even alive during the 1998 financial crisis in Russia.

A 50 year old wouldve only been at school during the dying decade of the cold war and also lived life in democracy

Putin is 69. Hes coming to the end of his life and is getting nostalgic. What hes put up with for years hes finally acting on

The resistance hes been met with will make him that more furious

He really needs taking out ASAP.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4479 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:07:51 pm
I don't think enough analysts have hammered this point home. If you are a Russian under the age of 35 you have no memory or experience of the Cold War, your entire life has enabled you access to western goods, media, travel, education opportunities and all that's gone in less than a week. 26% of their population is under the age of 25. Most weren't even alive during the 1998 financial crisis in Russia.
Certainly, the long queue at the ATM is more appealing to them than the anti-war demonstration in the street.
