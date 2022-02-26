« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 181284 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4440 on: Today at 08:16:44 pm »
 ;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.


Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4441 on: Today at 08:17:00 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum
Because it cant choose a side so they issue a blanket ban. There are non-NATO members currently doing far more than Turkey as things stand. Hardly surprising though.

Theres actually a document called the Montreux Convention that says Turkey are obliged to block the straits in a time of war to all warships except the Russian Black Sea Fleet, which are already there. Te Turkish defence minister said that they interpret the Russian invasion as an act of war, so they will fulfill their obligation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4442 on: Today at 08:22:28 pm »
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.
Popcorn's Art

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4443 on: Today at 08:27:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.

Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4444 on: Today at 08:28:34 pm »
Quote from: Libertine
;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.



Galloway is a monumental idiot. He no doubt thought that was a brilliant argument when composing it. ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4445 on: Today at 08:30:03 pm »
Quote from: Libertine
;D


@IanDunt
You're all broadly c*nts, that's for sure.




It's really not as broad a front of people as George thinks.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4446 on: Today at 08:33:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry
I guess another reason nobody's offed the creature yet is knowing someone will have to take his place, and that someone is going to have to own this mess.

3 envelopes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4447 on: Today at 08:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum
Because it cant choose a side so they issue a blanket ban. There are non-NATO members currently doing far more than Turkey as things stand. Hardly surprising though.

Thank the US for alienating Turkey. First they refused to sell them the patriot air defence system. Then they threw a hissy fit when Turkey decided to purchase the S-400, the best air defence system out there and threatened CAATSA sanctions. Then they threw them out of the F-35 programme, despite Turkey's significant investment.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4448 on: Today at 08:41:30 pm »
Geekwire
Microsoft detected destructive cyberattacks against Ukraine hours before Russian invasion
Todd Bishop - 2h ago

Microsoft says it began detecting destructive cyberattacks directed against Ukraines digital infrastructure several hours before the Russian military began launching missiles or moving tanks into the country last week.

The disclosure Monday, part of a larger blog post about Ukraine by Microsoft President Brad Smith, provides a glimpse of how cyber-warfare is being used as part of the ongoing invasion. The company says it is giving ongoing guidance to the Ukrainian government about cyberthreats as the situation unfolds.

Smith also outlined the companys efforts to combat state-sponsored disinformation campaigns, ensuring that its platforms are not displaying or distributing any content or apps from Russias state-sponsored RT and Sputnik news organizations, in line with a recent European Union decision.

He wrote that theres a well-orchestrated battle ongoing in the information ecosystem where the ammunition is disinformation, undermining truth and sowing seeds of discord and distrust, he wrote.

The cyberattacks, for their part, include a new malware package, which Microsoft calls FoxBlade. Its a trojan that can surreptitiously use a victims PC for distributed denial of service attacks. Microsoft says it updated its Windows Defender anti-malware service to protect against FoxBlade within three hours of the discovery.

The attacks have been precisely targeted, not as widespread as in the 2017 NotPetya attacks against the country, Smith wrote. However, he added, Microsoft is especially concerned about cyberattacks against civilian targets in Ukraine, in areas including financial services, agriculture, emergence response, humanitarian aid, and the energy sector.

These attacks on civilian targets raise serious concerns under the Geneva Convention, and we have shared information with the Ukrainian government about each of them, Smith wrote. We have also advised the Ukrainian government about recent cyber efforts to steal a wide range of data, including health, insurance, and transportation-related personally identifiable information (PII), as well as other government data sets.

Smith wrote that Microsoft is sharing appropriate information with NATO officials in Europe and America. The company has unique insights into cybersecurity threats due to the global scale of its technology, and its Microsofts Threat Intelligence Center operations.

One of our principal and global responsibilities as a company is to help defend governments and countries from cyberattacks, he wrote. However, he added, its important to note that we are a company and not a government or a country.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/microsoft-detected-destructive-cyberattacks-against-ukraine-hours-before-russian-invasion/ar-AAUqkqk?ocid=msedgntp


How can you win a war fighting Microsoft?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4449 on: Today at 08:42:45 pm »
Quote from: farawayred
These are all good points. I personally think that the Ukrainians would be willing to give Crimea if their unity, security, independence and economic development are guaranteed. The Crimean history is quite complex, and I would think that they may chose to go that route. The gas fields are a different story, but they follow under the economic route argument.
It is difficult to negotiate any guarantees with a country that announces the conquest of Ukraine as Putin's fulfillment of the historical mission of recreating imperial Russia.

Such information was provided on the website of the Russian news agency (RIA Novosti), which is linked to the Kremlin. The Russians apparently assumed that Ukraine would be quickly conquered by their troops and by mistake published it today.

The article "The offensive of Russia and the new world" was immediately removed, but it is still available in the archive.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220226224717/https://ria.ru/20220226/rossiya-1775162336.html
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4450 on: Today at 08:43:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red
Ive asked this before but what does happen after him? Theres no obvious heir being groomed, his older daughters are pretty much out of the spotlight and it doesnt look like hes building a family dynasty, so what does come next?
Imo, every one of the vassal states will have its own revolution.  None of the fuckers will go quietly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4451 on: Today at 08:45:15 pm »
Very hard to watch the people fleeing in absolute fear to Poland and beyond. People crammed onto trains and buses in an absolute panic.

If there's any justice at all may someone insides Putin's inner circle step up and take him out with the blessing of others close to him asap.

Fucking 2022 and this shit is going on  :butt
