Wow, this video is extraordinary:



https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569



In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.



Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful



blyat = fuckpideraz = fucker/assholesuka blyat = fucking fuck/fucking bitchhe is basically swearing all the time and describing how they destroyed his street and what mess remained...incredible how Ukraine fights, everyone who remained in the country seems to be determined to fight the Russians which is remarkable, they are helping with everything possible..Ukraine are fighting for peace and future of the whole Europe right now.