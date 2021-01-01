« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

PIPA23

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4200 on: Today at 01:29:54 am
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 03:00:11 pm
Wow, this video is extraordinary:

https://twitter.com/shaunwalker7/status/1497946816087789569

In Bucha outside Kyiv, near the Hostomel airbase.

Not sure what the guy is saying, but going by the Twitter comments, his language is quite colourful  ;D

blyat = fuck
pideraz = fucker/asshole
suka blyat = fucking fuck/fucking bitch

he is basically swearing all the time and describing how they destroyed his street and what mess remained...

incredible how Ukraine fights, everyone who remained in the country seems to be determined to fight the Russians which is remarkable, they are helping with everything possible..

Ukraine are fighting for peace and future of the whole Europe right now.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4201 on: Today at 01:53:05 am
Thought provoking (long) thread on why Russia's military is losing
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1497993363076915204.html

The overall theme: the Russian army has been ill-prepared for fighting a war, has spent years engaging in smaller special operations against weaker, ill-equipped foes, and its troops lack experience and motivation.

They've also completely underestimated the recent war time experiences of the Ukranian army, its national mythology and the modernisation of its equipment
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4202 on: Today at 01:54:16 am

https://www.twitter.com/SLBenfica/status/1498021412531019784

"Ukrainian forward Roman Yaremchuk comes on for Darwin Núñez and is handed the captains armband.

 Every single Benfica supporter gives him a standing ovation, moving Yaremchuk to tears

Goosebumps. An incredibly emotional moment... 🙌"
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4203 on: Today at 01:59:10 am
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 01:54:16 am
That's bloody beautiful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #4204 on: Today at 02:17:56 am
The rouble plunged nearly 30% to an all-time low versus the US dollar on Monday as markets opened for trading on the first day after western nations announced punishing economic sanctions on Russia for its invasion.

https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/USDRUB:CUR
