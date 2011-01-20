Putin must be wondering if he has messed up badly no matter what happens in Ukraine. Russia has lost the respect of the world. the whole world is turning it's back on them. they are being treated with contempt. threats will not bring back what they've lost.



Not really sure about Putin wondering about anything. I'm very much in the camp of people thinking he has just completely lost the plot and is not thinking clearly, because if he was he'd never have attacked Ukraine in the first place. There was always just one outcome after a direct attack. There was no way the West would be just looking away while he sends his army into a sovereign state for no other reason than he wants that state to be under his rule. He has gotten away with meddling in the background and other things, but no way was it ever a possibility that he'd get away with a direct attack. There was never an endgame for this, it was clear from the start that Russia would be more or less isolated after this.