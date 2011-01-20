« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 167865 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4080 on: Today at 04:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 04:12:32 pm
You seem obsessed with nuclear war as you keep mentioning it  ::)

Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off.

I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.
Online reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4081 on: Today at 04:15:29 pm »
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.
Online Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4082 on: Today at 04:16:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:14:40 pm
Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off.

I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.

Just think it's weird you keep mentioning it that's all.

Enjoy the match
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4083 on: Today at 04:17:12 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:15:29 pm
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.

Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.
Online reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4084 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:17:12 pm
Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.

Let's hope the negotiations go well then and it all gets called off 👍
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4085 on: Today at 04:22:38 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 04:15:29 pm
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?

I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.

Well according to the Ukrainians the Russians have lost 4300 people, about 150 tanks, 50 planes and helicopters and 700 APCs and taken hundreds of prisoners who they are allowing phone home so they can tell their families whats going on. None of this verified but if its even close to being true, yes hes getting his arse well and truly whipped.
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4086 on: Today at 04:23:28 pm »
The level of incompetence in managing this invasion is stark. Either someone in Russian intelligence really dropped the ball, or everyone was too scared to tell Putin the reality, or the operation is being deliberately sabotaged from the inside.
Popcorn's Art

Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4087 on: Today at 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 04:07:14 pm
Berlin:



Prague:



Amsterdam:



London:



Fantastic pictures, quite heart warming. Loved Pargue when I went on a city break there, strange to think that I probably wouldn't have been able to visit it back in the cold war days.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4088 on: Today at 04:50:42 pm »
EU banning Russian aircraft (including oligarch owned jets) in its airspace. Sputnik and Russia Today banned as well. EU also prohibiting transactions with Russia's Central Bank and imposing new sanctions on Belarus
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4089 on: Today at 05:19:06 pm »
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4090 on: Today at 05:20:38 pm »
BP offloads its stake in Rosneft, CEO resigns.
Offline Snusmumriken

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4091 on: Today at 05:22:48 pm »
"Sweden is now proposing direct support for Ukraine's armed forces. It includes 135,000 field rations, 5,000 helmets, 5,000 body shields and 5,000 anti-tank weapons" Andersson told a news conference.
Online Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4092 on: Today at 05:29:33 pm »
Georgian sailors refused to refuel the Russian ship. They said: "Russian ship, fuck off!!!"

https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1497975134069706752?cxt=HHwWgMC-ydSc8MkpAAAA
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4093 on: Today at 05:32:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:19:06 pm
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
And Belarus
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4094 on: Today at 06:27:57 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:32:15 pm
And Belarus

Bet they're shitting their guts out. Probably thought Russia could protect them.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4095 on: Today at 06:42:54 pm »
FedEx and UPS suspending service to Russia
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4096 on: Today at 06:45:59 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:40:16 pm
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
If he does then even China would go against him, Russia would be a wildlife reserve for the next 40 thousand years.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4097 on: Today at 06:51:23 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:45:59 pm
If he does then even China would go against him, Russia would be a wildlife reserve for the next 40 thousand years.

As would Europe

pathetic the lot of them
Offline Zlen

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4098 on: Today at 06:54:27 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:42:54 pm
FedEx and UPS suspending service to Russia

More of this.
Whatever big and important western companies are operating there should face customer backlash and abort all operations in Russia.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4099 on: Today at 07:38:48 pm »
We can only hope our penalty shootout victory doesn't push him to do something even more stupid.
Online tubby

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4100 on: Today at 07:44:42 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:38:48 pm
We can only hope our penalty shootout victory doesn't push him to do something even more stupid.

Like putting Kepa in goal for the pens?
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4101 on: Today at 07:52:16 pm »
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4102 on: Today at 07:54:42 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 07:44:42 pm
Like putting Kepa in goal for the pens?

Not that bad, I was just thinking of nukes.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4103 on: Today at 07:56:10 pm »
Online oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4104 on: Today at 07:57:15 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 03:40:16 pm
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
imo. He wants the West to react with a similar sort of statement about ramping up. very much doubt the west will play along with his game.
Putin must be wondering if he has messed up badly no matter what happens in Ukraine. Russia has lost the respect of the world. the whole world is turning it's back on them. they are being treated with contempt. threats will not bring back what they've lost.
No idea what will happen but am certain there must be many rich and powerful Russians in this world holding their heads in despair at what's been thrown away by this mad old Soviet pensioner still reminiscing over the old Soviet days.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4105 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Today at 07:56:10 pm
Paywalled :/
Basically the plan is to annex their eastern side and cut off access to the sea for them.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4106 on: Today at 07:58:41 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 07:52:16 pm
March on Kyiv hides Putins real aim: Bolton

https://www.afr.com/world/europe/march-on-kyiv-hides-putin-s-real-aim-bolton-20220225-p59zoe

This headline is very confusing, I couldn't work out why the hell Putin's main aim was to capture a Lancashire town.  ;D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4107 on: Today at 08:01:23 pm »
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4108 on: Today at 08:02:08 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:01:23 pm
Looks like the Swiss are joining in on the sanctioning and asset freezing
https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/very-probable-that-swiss-will-freeze-russian-assets-president-2022-02-27/

You know you've fucked up when even Switzerland drops its neutrality.
Offline Sangria

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4109 on: Today at 08:04:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:57:20 pm
Basically the plan is to annex their eastern side and cut off access to the sea for them.

What, Rochdale?
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4110 on: Today at 08:05:19 pm »
Are they still in talks?
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4111 on: Today at 08:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:02:08 pm
You know you've fucked up when even Switzerland drops its neutrality.
So have Sweden. Theyre sending arms to Ukraine.

Online wemmick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4112 on: Today at 08:09:45 pm »
Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reportedly fired today--not yet verified by western press. I would say things are not going so well for Putin and Russia.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4113 on: Today at 08:10:35 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:09:45 pm
Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reportedly fired today. I would say things are not going so well for Putin and Russia.

He should watch his door handles.
Online stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4114 on: Today at 08:12:22 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:57:15 pm
Putin must be wondering if he has messed up badly no matter what happens in Ukraine. Russia has lost the respect of the world. the whole world is turning it's back on them. they are being treated with contempt. threats will not bring back what they've lost.

Not really sure about Putin wondering about anything. I'm very much in the camp of people thinking he has just completely lost the plot and is not thinking clearly, because if he was he'd never have attacked Ukraine in the first place. There was always just one outcome after a direct attack. There was no way the West would be just looking away while he sends his army into a sovereign state for no other reason than he wants  that state to be under his rule. He has gotten away with meddling in the background and other things, but no way was it ever a possibility that he'd get away with a direct attack. There was never an endgame for this, it was clear from the start that Russia would be more or less isolated after this.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4115 on: Today at 08:13:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:10:35 pm
He should watch his door handles.

And buy a Geiger counter for his tea
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4116 on: Today at 08:14:06 pm »
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 08:09:45 pm
Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reportedly fired today--not yet verified by western press. I would say things are not going so well for Putin and Russia.

I would imagine there will be a number of sackings he's probably in a right strop at the moment.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #4117 on: Today at 08:15:09 pm »
