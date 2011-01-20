You seem obsessed with nuclear war as you keep mentioning it
Difference is I dont think he is using it. He is a typical bully in that he keeps mentioning to try to scare everyone off. I thought he had priced in lots of stuff but clearly he hasnt. Him and his army and Russia have been shown to be complete amateurs.
Is Putin getting his arse whipped after all then?I'll be honest I haven't watched any coverage today as I needed a break to enjoy the match and instead have been finding inner peace in the garden.
Wouldnt say that. Russia will probably be able to win the war but what is quite clear, after some initial scepticism, is that they havent done very well out of this at all.
It's good they are keeping the pressure on Russia.
And Belarus
The madman is cornered, and is threatening nukes now. What is the possibility?
If he does then even China would go against him, Russia would be a wildlife reserve for the next 40 thousand years.
FedEx and UPS suspending service to Russia
We can only hope our penalty shootout victory doesn't push him to do something even more stupid.
Like putting Kepa in goal for the pens?
March on Kyiv hides Putins real aim: Boltonhttps://www.afr.com/world/europe/march-on-kyiv-hides-putin-s-real-aim-bolton-20220225-p59zoe
Paywalled :/
Looks like the Swiss are joining in on the sanctioning and asset freezinghttps://www.reuters.com/world/europe/very-probable-that-swiss-will-freeze-russian-assets-president-2022-02-27/
Basically the plan is to annex their eastern side and cut off access to the sea for them.
You know you've fucked up when even Switzerland drops its neutrality.
Russian Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, reportedly fired today. I would say things are not going so well for Putin and Russia.
Putin must be wondering if he has messed up badly no matter what happens in Ukraine. Russia has lost the respect of the world. the whole world is turning it's back on them. they are being treated with contempt. threats will not bring back what they've lost.
He should watch his door handles.
