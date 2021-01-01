« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 162530 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3960 on: Today at 01:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:36:15 pm
Putin has put his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert - whatever that means. - Sky News

Hes now telling his muted, deafened people we are threatening him with nuclear missiles

Thats not a great development
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3961 on: Today at 01:39:53 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:26:58 pm
The UK already did it 2 days ago.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-60539303

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 01:30:20 pm
Thought the UK had!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60505417

Brfore France too! - So there, out bettered them!
 ;D


Thanks, I must have missed that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3962 on: Today at 01:41:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:36:15 pm
Putin has put his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert - whatever that means. - Sky News

Just trying to justify his unjustifiable decisions to people who are becoming more sceptical.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3963 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:34:49 pm
YouTube comments there are 100s of pro Russian commenters under his speeches

I really despair

My missus went to university with someone who now works for one of the social media giants, who is openly pissed that they aren't doing more to clamp down on this shit. The likes of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter could and should be doing far more. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3964 on: Today at 01:43:14 pm »
Looks like talks are set between Russia and Ukraine on the border. Tea party hosted by the mad hatter Belarus PM.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3965 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Check the bathroom cabinet for iodine tablets folks. I'm going to google up how far away Chequers is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3966 on: Today at 01:48:02 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:43:59 pm
Check the bathroom cabinet for iodine tablets folks. I'm going to google up how far away Chequers is.

Already sold out in pharmacies here..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3967 on: Today at 01:48:44 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:14 pm
Looks like talks are set between Russia and Ukraine on the border. Tea party hosted by the mad hatter Belarus PM.

I thought the Ukrainians said they wouldnt go to Belarus?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3968 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:43:14 pm
Looks like talks are set between Russia and Ukraine on the border. Tea party hosted by the mad hatter Belarus PM.

Surely there's literally no grounds for talks as long as Russia continues to attack. Hopefully Zelensky has no intention of making that trip personally
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3969 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
It makes no sense an hour ago Belarus was supposed to be joining the war effort, now it's peace talks. Yeah, whatever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3970 on: Today at 01:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:36:15 pm
Putin has put his nuclear deterrence forces on high alert - whatever that means. - Sky News

Quick somebody check on Mister Men.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3971 on: Today at 01:55:10 pm »
Associated Press are reporting protests in Moscow and other Russian cities
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3972 on: Today at 01:55:47 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:20:19 pm
yes, only thing that kept Russia in check was power. We fucked up appeasing  them, doing fuck all in 2014, anti war shite made divisions etc we looked weak and they acted on it  worrying about protesting a country to give up nukes is pathetic. If are pushing for it, wake up.

Its woke as fuck. And fuck off corbyn and co
Agree with the gist of what you're saying. But worrying about nuclear war is not 'woke'. The whole point of a nuclear deterrent is that the other side worries about getting nuked. Otherwise it's pointless even having nukes.

Also, it's clear that we're dealing with a lunatic here. I'm glad you're confident that he's not going to push the button if this escalates into a war with NATO that he can't win, because I'm not.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3973 on: Today at 01:56:29 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:50:15 pm
It makes no sense an hour ago Belarus was supposed to be joining the war effort, now it's peace talks. Yeah, whatever.

Zelenskyy has confirmed it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3974 on: Today at 01:57:20 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:56:29 pm
Zelenskyy has confirmed it.

Jesus, I am seriously hoping they have not agreed to go unarmed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3975 on: Today at 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:34:49 pm
YouTube comments there are 100s of pro Russian commenters under his speeches

I really despair
Youtube is full of right-wing knobheads who watch too much RT.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3976 on: Today at 01:59:13 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:57:20 pm
Jesus, I am seriously hoping they have not agreed to go unarmed.

I very much doubt hell go himself.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3977 on: Today at 01:59:59 pm »
The only hope here is that someone from his own government/military who doesn't want the world - including Russia - to be destroyed takes him out and takes control of the situation. Go Praetorian Guard on him.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3978 on: Today at 02:00:34 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:42:19 pm
My missus went to university with someone who now works for one of the social media giants, who is openly pissed that they aren't doing more to clamp down on this shit. The likes of Facebook, YouTube, Twitter could and should be doing far more. 
Yeah absolutely. Embarrassing from Google that they're just 'de-monetizing' RT vids and not removing them from youtube altogether. Twitter likewise.

Had some arguments with lots of Scottish Indy Ref people yesterday, who were all defending RT to the hilt, saying it's better than the BBC. Useful idiots.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3979 on: Today at 02:01:36 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:59:13 pm
I very much doubt hell go himself.

I know that. I don't really understand why any official would be going to Belarus when there are still rumours of that country becoming involved in the war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3980 on: Today at 02:02:02 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 02:00:34 pm
Had some arguments with lots of Scottish Indy Ref people yesterday, who were all defending RT to the hilt, saying it's better than the BBC. Useful idiots.

Thankfully those idiots are a tiny minority but even that is far too many.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3981 on: Today at 02:02:49 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:58:03 pm
Youtube is full of right-wing knobheads who watch too much RT.

That doesnt work though does it ?

Its the militant left or far right. I bet millions of lunatics are confused at the moment. Trump supporters for example dont know what way to turn

I think once you go so far one way or the other you end up in fascism. The horseshoe theory
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3982 on: Today at 02:03:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:01:36 pm
I know that. I don't really understand why any official would be going to Belarus when there are still rumours of that country becoming involved in the war.

What would be the point of attacking them? Killing a few delegates?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3983 on: Today at 02:03:49 pm »
It's making me nervous KH, I would put not be trusting Putin with anything especially on a day like this.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3984 on: Today at 02:04:46 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 02:02:02 pm
Thankfully those idiots are a tiny minority but even that is far too many.

Theyre as much of a threat to world security as Putin. Its got to be stamped out pronto

No time to try to split Free speech and Hate Speech
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3985 on: Today at 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:03:18 pm
What would be the point of attacking them? Killing a few delegates?

If you were going to peace talks you would normally go to a neutral venue, I would discount nothing when it comes to Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3986 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:01:36 pm
I know that. I don't really understand why any official would be going to Belarus when there are still rumours of that country becoming involved in the war.

Agreed, but if theres a chance the talks could lead to a ceasefire or something its a risk worth taking
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3987 on: Today at 02:07:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:04:55 pm
If you were going to peace talks you would normally go to a neutral venue, I would discount nothing when it comes to Putin.

Maybe. I mean he could use them as hostages but thats about it.

Its just pretty much all the predictions have come to pass. We have been briefed for a long while about Russia being set to attack including attacking Kyiv and many credible rumours have suggested he attacks and then aims to negotiate.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3988 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
The Ukrainian delegation is going to be led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tochytsky. No entry conditions. Earlier Russians demanded surrender of the Ukrainian army.

https://www.dialog.ua/ukraine/247169_1645968628
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3989 on: Today at 02:10:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:04:55 pm
If you were going to peace talks you would normally go to a neutral venue, I would discount nothing when it comes to Putin.

Theyre not actually entering Belarus, theyre meeting near the Prypiat river which is along the Belarus-Ukraine border.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3990 on: Today at 02:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 02:10:05 pm
Theyre not actually entering Belarus, theyre meeting near the Prypiat river which is along the Belarus-Ukraine border.

Okay, that sounds more sensible.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3991 on: Today at 02:11:34 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:03:49 pm
It's making me nervous KH, I would put not be trusting Putin with anything especially on a day like this.

When they spoke of Belarus originally i thought it was a joke, all I could think of was the scene in Braveheart with all the Scottish nobles hanged in the barn.

a location scrambled zoom call would do it for me if such a thing exists. The hell id send anybody i cared about to meet that lot.
