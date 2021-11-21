Not being able to secure that Western flank could prove fatal for the Russians and I'm surprised that wasn't a priority. The fact that they haven't secured air supremacy suggests to me that the Ukrainian Air force must be operating from Air bases in the West of the region. It also sounds like plenty of supplies are pouring in from that direction, so it could actually become a stronghold area and even a place to fall back to. The Russians would need to significantly increase their forces to take the Western flank now.



So this is where it gets a bit confusing for me, what can be transferred to the Ukrainians and what cant? The west is sending over stingers for example, which are an anti-aircraft missile but its limited in its capability as its an over the shoulder systems, can we send over something more advanced like a proper SAM system? Where is the line drawn?