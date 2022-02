Dip your toe into social media & you’ll see the bots & troll farms are out in full force: most playing up Russia as the victim. Being clear that the world is against Russia not Putin. The fact is that Putin is terrified of successful (nominal?) democracies on his border, that’s why he wants to put the soviet empire. He’d rather have Nato bases on the borders of Poland or Ukraine than on his own border. The Russian people need to rise up & Gaddafi him. Easier said than done of course.