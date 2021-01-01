« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 157108 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 12:10:05 am
Wouldn't it make more sense for them to capture them in tact and use the oil themselves given that it sounds like they are running out of gas? Perhaps I'm just being a simpleton here, but just thinking about places like Stanlow where you see dozens of petrol tankers leaving everyday to distribute fuel.

Considering their vehicles appear to be running out of fuel daily you may have a point. No idea whether this was an intended target or not. But they have been targeting infrastructure type targets the last couple of nights. I get the impression this is out on its own so it must have been purposely hit.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:05 am

I'm watching it now, apparently the damage is being caused by the Ukranians, they shelled a kindergarten apparently and hit their own tower block. If only the Ukrainians stopped killing their own people and just gave in. They are saying the Ukrainians are behaving like 'Terrorists'.
They need to be shut down asap. I realise it could be a slippery slope in terms of government getting rid of free speech etc

But this is a platform used by the enemy of the world. If this was a tv station run by hitler, would be allow it to be aired? Of course not. They are spreading propaganda.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?


I think it's important that we see this propaganda.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?

Wouldn't it be better to keep it up? Perfectly illustrates what a completely state run media acts like.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:04:47 pm
I dont know who that bloke is to be honest, I thought it was a comedy sketch at first! Until I saw her come on stage.

He is the vile little nazi white power fucker on Louis Theroux last week. A really, really nasty piece of work.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:15:03 am
Saw a tweet earlier that Ukraine caught a few Russian soldiers aged 19 who seemed very inexperienced and poorly armed. They were given the chance to phone their parents, who were in shock. Putin will never live this down, wouldn't be surprised if he's assassinated somewhere down the line.

Get the impression that many of first troops to go in are basically Putin's cannon fodder. Again, its just awful stuff, young lads being sent to their deaths.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:21:41 am
Why doesn't the British Government take RT off the air in the UK?

The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:24:14 am
Wouldn't it be better to keep it up? Perfectly illustrates what a completely state run media acts like.


If it were less obvious that this was propaganda I would say take it off but I would suggest they are so obvious it helps understand why Russian people are not seeing this as we do.


They are now talking about "democracy" and "free speech", laughable


RT anchorman Sean Thomas, from Indiana


"International news anchor, correspondent, children's author, illustrator and voice artist trying to get through life with class, enthusiasm and integrity. Currently with RT based in Moscow, Russia."A sort of modern day Lord Haw Haw
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:21:57 am
Considering their vehicles appear to be running out of fuel daily you may have a point. No idea whether this was an intended target or not. But they have been targeting infrastructure type targets the last couple of nights. I get the impression this is out on its own so it must have been purposely hit.
invading another country in the middle of the Winter where the weather impacts what you do. has some great irony.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:25:19 am
The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).
Russia have total control over what is said over there, if there is even a hint of truth in bbc Russia they will be taken off air.

As social media has shown, it only takes one post to spread to thousands upon thousands - never mind having a channel dedicated to it.

We need to shut down this propaganda asap.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Women and children making Molotov cocktails, plumbers and chippys signing up

I know we cant get involved but I wonder if the Ukraine arent successful what well do

This is a pivotal few nights in history. Its possible the Ukrainian people arent just fighting for the Ukraine
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:25:19 am
The argument is that is RT is taken off, the Russians will stop BBC broadcasting there. The RT audience in the UK is tiny apparently (and they can still reach the gullable through youtube).

What's Frottage going to watch now that Palace have played for the weekend?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:57:26 pm
https://twitter.com/liz_cheney/status/1497613102765907968?s=21

This cant be real surely? Surely?

These clowns are the side of people who criticise 'woke liberalism'. This is where it ends up.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:34:17 am
These clowns are the side of people who criticise 'woke liberalism'. This is where it ends up.

No,it ends when he is able to remove the female vote.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
AMD, intel and a TSMC have all stopped shipments to Russia. Russia are going into the dark ages, and the Russian people will feel it very soon and will surely place the blame on one man.

This conflict will only end if the Russian people end it. Although I personally think putin will escalate and attack nato, he is a mad man currently. Back in 2014 he said to remove Russia from swift would be a decoration  of war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
https://twitter.com/KremlinRussia_E?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Laughable twitter havent banned putin to be honest 😂 guess invading a country isnt against twitter rules.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:37:26 am
No,it ends when he is able to remove the female vote.

You must know hes viewed as a joke there though? Alex Jones has more credibility and hes basically an accidental comedian
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote
Under Biden, Russia invaded Ukraine. I stand as the only president of the 21st century on whose watch Russia did not invade another country, Donald J Trump

That's because he never felt threatened having you in his pocket you clown.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:55:58 am
https://twitter.com/KremlinRussia_E?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor

Laughable twitter havent banned putin to be honest 😂 guess invading a country isnt against twitter rules.

If only Trump had of made posts like that then he would have stayed online.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:19:05 am

I'm watching it now, apparently the damage is being caused by the Ukranians, they shelled a kindergarten apparently and hit their own tower block. If only the Ukrainians stopped killing their own people and just gave in. They are saying the Ukrainians are behaving like 'Terrorists' and shelling Russian territory.


How do these people (they seem like Americans) sleep at night

Modern day lord haw haws in their multiples

They need holding to account when this is done aswell.

Its all so very clear now how much evil there was lying dormant. Now theyve all come out like its Halloween
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Many brave Russians are somehow able to see through the Putin state propaganda machine and are taking to the streets. Some of these interviews are great.

https://twitter.com/RFERL/status/1497625291350581254
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:30:00 am
This is a pivotal few nights in history. Its possible the Ukrainian people arent just fighting for the Ukraine

They could quite possibly be fighting for the future of democracy itself. A fairy tale outcome of this is for Ukraine to hold out longer than expected, and the combination of a military quagmire and sanctions result in Putin being removed from power. That could - and again, I'm talking about a fairy tale here - theoretically deal a huge blow to the recent shift toward authoritarianism we've been seeing all over the place.

Disclaimer: I have no idea what I'm talking about.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 10:51:29 pm
For all the (reasonable) criticism, Germany is moving at remarkable speed.


@torstenriecke#Germany  is a different country tonight. 🇩🇪 has learned more in 48 h than in last 33 yrs. Almost every pillar of German foreign policy has been shattered: Ostpolitik, Wandel durch Handel, restrict. arms export, softpower only, pacifism as ideology. Whats next?

https://twitter.com/torstenriecke/status/1497650475541450762
That is actually a lot of hyperbole. What is done now is out of necessity and rightly so. It does not make e.g. "Ostpolitik" wrong, which relates to a completely different setting. It would lead too far to discuss all of this here and now, but German politics in the decades after WW II sure played a part in what happened with the fall of the Berlin wall and the subsequent crumbling of the Iron Curtain. Remind me (not @Libertine personally) again why going the military way is preferable to "Wandel durch Handel" (change through trade) and trying to take a peaceful route?

Delivering weapons is never a cause for celebration, nor does what has been decided in this situation right now mean everything that came before did not work. That tweet basically says that main pillars of German policies after WW II and the fall of the Soviet Union were wrong, which is really a bit of nonsense the more you think about it.

Also it's not like German politicians were the only ones cozying up to Putin at a point when more caution would probably have been advisable - but then hindsight often makes things clearer. And it's not like after various points in time when Putin showed his evil face all the rest of the world condemned and shunned him and only Germany stuck by him. Crimea, assassinations on foreign soil, cyberwar, meddling in Brexit, US elections, the list goes on. That did not keep Trump from praising him or the world still trading with Russia or having big sport events there or whatever.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:19:03 am
https://twitter.com/RihoTerras/status/1497537193346220038

I saw this earlier. It sounds positive, but it's also the word of an Estonian MP reporting on an unnamed Ukrainian intel officer reporting on a super-secret meeting of oligarchs in "Putin's Lair". It all just sounds a bit "Bond infiltrating SMERSH/Spectre" to me to believe the rest outright without more confirmation.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:27:39 am
I saw this earlier. It sounds positive, but it's also the word of an Estonian MP reporting on an unnamed Ukrainian intel officer reporting on a super-secret meeting of oligarchs in "Putin's Lair". It all just sounds a bit "Bond infiltrating SMERSH/Spectre" to me to believe the rest outright without more confirmation.
It doesn't sound legit at all though, I read the "transcript". A tell-tale sign is measuring the loss in $ not rubles. Plus, Russia makes about$1bn in gas and oil every day, so 20bn is not a lot for them.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:00:33 pm
Germany has a large armed forces too,

https://www.globalfirepower.com/country-military-strength-detail.php?country_id=germany

16th biggest according to this, would Putin male good on his threat against anyone in the West that "interfered"?
The German army is not in the best of conditions - years of budget cuts mean that out of three helicopters only one is ready to go. Or along those lines anyway. There have been repeated discussions about this for the past decade at least. Pretty much in the vein of this recent post regarding the state of things in the British military:
Quote from: reddebs on February 24, 2022, 09:40:29 pm
My niece's husband is a submariner though thankfully not at sea at the moment. 

Due to all the Tory cutbacks they barely have a fully functioning sub, never mind a fleet.

They are so short staffed he now spends 9 months away instead of the regulation 3. 

Let's hope they never need to be called upon to actually do anything for more than the obvious reasons.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Good to see they are finally targeting some of the things that will have a negative effect on Putin's cronies: their western properties, luxury items, money in western banks, the ability for their kids to go to schools in the West, passports for cash. Taking away their material gains should have been done the second the Russian military stepped foot in Ukraine. These measures should be extended to Belarus too. They are as much complicit here.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:49:21 am
Good to see they are finally targeting some of the things that will have a negative effect on Putin's cronies: their western properties, luxury items, money in western banks, the ability for their kids to go to schools in the West, passports for cash. Taking away their material gains should have been done the second the Russian military stepped foot in Ukraine. These measures should be extended to Belarus too. They are as much complicit here.
Sanctions are preemptive actions. I think they should have started when there were troops amassed in large numbers on the East border. The Belarus border troops could have escapes through "military exercise" pretext, but there was absolutely no reason for troops on the eastern border behind Russian-held territories for years. Intimidation. That's what the sanctions should have been for. If they dispersed the troops later, drop the sanctions. If one waits for the invasion to begin to impose sanctions, they are utterly useless.

As for Belarus, I'm not sure if they had a choice. They a signatories to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (sort of analogous to NATO). They may have a choice of not sending troops (Kazakhstan who are also signatory to that and didn't send troops), but I don't think they can refuse the Russians their territory. (Not that their leader isn't in bed with Putin, but just saying).
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:49:54 pm
I'm not sure, the fact that there has been demonstrations over there means that people are getting some news from elsewhere.
Earlier today a German reporter in Moscow said that they were having trouble getting people on the street voicing an opinion about the situation, because many did not dare to openly speak up in front of a camera. They showed one guy who said he hopes the situation ends soon and will not cost too many lives, but you could see that he took care of not directly criticising Putin's actions. And then they had a woman in her forties or fifties (hard to tell as she was wearing heavy winter clothes and a shawl/mask so only half her face was visible) and she went all out: Said, we were fighting the fascists and now I wake up and I find that we are the fascists. She had quite a rant from what they translated and at the end she had tears in her eyes and looked at the camera and said "I want to say to every single person in Ukraine that I am sorry and ashamed about what my country is doing".
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
I spoke today to my best friend and his wife, who is Ukrainian from Luhansk. (He studied in Voroshilovgrad then, got married and the rest is history.) Her mother is on the Russian side of the separatists. A major water pipeline was destroyed in the first day and people only have enough water to drink. Electricity is deficient too. Regular people are suffering. But the issues are very, very complex... Reading through most of the posts in this thread it's clear that many people have no clue what's been going on in Ukraine since 2008, but the thread is full of strong opinions. Isn't that the order of the day...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:08:57 am
I spoke today to my best friend and his wife, who is Ukrainian from Luhansk. (He studied in Voroshilovgrad then, got married and the rest is history.) Her mother is on the Russian side of the separatists. A major water pipeline was destroyed in the first day and people only have enough water to drink. Electricity is deficient too. Regular people are suffering. But the issues are very, very complex... Reading through most of the posts in this thread it's clear that many people have no clue what's been going on in Ukraine since 2008, but the thread is full of strong opinions. Isn't that the order of the day...


Enlighten everyone. Your post is high on criticism but devoid of anything constructive.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Sounds like Monday is going to be absolute chaos for Russia's financial markets and banking system. Not sure how on earth you disguise that to the average Russian, when their purchasing power, savings, retirement is in tatters compared to a few weeks ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 02:16:17 am

Enlighten everyone. Your post is high on criticism but devoid of anything constructive.
Perhaps the link to a U of Chicago lecture I posted earlier would explain quite a bit. If you are willing to devote an hour of your time, you might find it enlightning:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JrMiSQAGOS4
If you decide to do that, keep in mind that this lecture was given 7 years ago. It would seem that he is talking to today's development of events, doesn't it?

I am by no means an expert on Ukraine or the conflict, I'm not Ukrainian either, but I've learned a lot through my personal life connections, a lot of things that opened my eyes. I'm surprised that Ukrainians here (I'm sure there must be many of them considering out fan base) don't weigh in whichever side they are on. I wish I could read that! The story I know is one-sided. My best friend's wife is ethnic Ukrainian from the Luhansk area. Her whole family is Ukrainian. But they don't speak Ukrainian, they speak Russian. (The languages are not that different, I can understand both, but they are different nonetheless.) One of the mistakes the Ukrainian nationalists in Kiiv did was to repel the minority official language recognition. Now, imagine you are Ukrainian, speaking Russian; where do you belong? You couldn't go to the movie theater with Russian translation or subtitles. Anyway. Her mother has worked her entire adult life under the communist USSR system, you work for peanuts and the government gives you a pension (it's not the same system as in the West). When the Russian separatists took over areas of Luhansk and Donetsk, she ended up being on the Russian side, some 15 km (10mi) in. The Ukrainian government then refused to give her a pension because she was a "separatist"!... You worked for that country all your life and you have no penny to survive on when you are 72yo and alone!... Fuck me! She survived on Russian subsidies. Her daughter has not been seen her in 13 years... Even now, their family is split. One daughter is in Poland, the other in Bulgaria, the mother in the Russian-held territory. Her mother prefers the Russians to be in power as she can live on that pension; it's meager money, but it's something. The daughters prefer the Ukrainian rule, but these same people prevented them from seeing their mother. So, there you go. All I'm saying is that the Ukrainian government are not the angels people portray them to be, far from it!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Solid reply. I'll try get around to that video but I'm doing an impression of work.
I know a few Ukrainians and have been there a couple of times. They're fiercely proud of their freedoms and their country. A good number died for those freedoms in recent times. It was a fantastic place to visit (past tense unfortunately) but also still has problems.

I don't think however that it matters currently that their government weren't angels (no government ever was..). What matters now is that a psychopathic war criminal has invaded a sovereign nation and is killing men, women and children as I write this.

I can't help wonder if those proud, forward looking young Ukrainians I've met are now standing, guns in hand with the bright future they aspired too about to be taken from them by a monster.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Appreciate that farawayred,  but this sort of thing,  wherever you are,  has to take circumstances into account.  You need time,  stability,  peace to iron out issues such as that lady's pension. I have no delusions about racism against blacks,  Asians,  non whites in places where the majority are white either,  such as Ukraine.  Still,  you look at where the people,  the politicians are at,  are they trying to improve matters,  with demographic changes and availability of information do things look to improve or go backwards?  From an outsider's perspective,  Ukraine looks worth fighting for even with their issues, unlike say the Republican party's KKK element.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:46:56 am
Sounds like Monday is going to be absolute chaos for Russia's financial markets and banking system. Not sure how on earth you disguise that to the average Russian, when their purchasing power, savings, retirement is in tatters compared to a few weeks ago.

Part of the reason for the recovery in the MOEX after the initial crash (Moscow Index top 50) was the initial wave of sanctions not being as significant as feared.  With the latest announcements on SWIFT among other measures, that should change. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:57:51 am
Solid reply. I'll try get around to that video but I'm doing an impression of work.
I know a few Ukrainians and have been there a couple of times. They're fiercely proud of their freedoms and their country. A good number died for those freedoms in recent times. It was a fantastic place to visit (past tense unfortunately) but also still has problems.

I don't think however that it matters currently that their government weren't angels (no government ever was..). What matters now is that a psychopathic war criminal has invaded a sovereign nation and is killing men, women and children as I write this.

I can't help wonder if those proud, forward looking young Ukrainians I've met are now standing, guns in hand with the bright future they aspired too about to be taken from them by a monster.

I think the important thing too is that one has to distinguish between a Yanukovich, Tymoshenko, Poroshenko, or Zelenskyy run Unkraine. Thats why Im against anti-Russian protests, in that it is a terrible thing to do to paint a narrative of an entire people with one brushstroke.

Has Ukraine have problems? Sure. But it is the promise of the Maidan, and the current leaders struggles against corruption and oligarchy that we really need to take notice of. People should really have a read of Rinat Akhmetov and all he represents to have a good idea what the alternative is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:06:34 am
Appreciate that farawayred,  but this sort of thing,  wherever you are,  has to take circumstances into account.  You need time,  stability,  peace to iron out issues such as that lady's pension. I have no delusions about racism against blacks,  Asians,  non whites in places where the majority are white either,  such as Ukraine.  Still,  you look at where the people,  the politicians are at,  are they trying to improve matters,  with demographic changes and availability of information do things look to improve or go backwards?  From an outsider's perspective,  Ukraine looks worth fighting for even with their issues, unlike say the Republican party's KKK element.
Oh, I agree. No nation should live under fear of invasion. But what's lost by and large on the West is that Ukraine is Putin's Red Line. And these are not just words, he would have no hesitation to act on it. And he did. Putin (or whoever is the head of Russia in years to come) would never let Ukraine join NATO, and that's what NATO encouraged in an official declaration in 2008 when Bulgaria and Romania joined. Why are we "ticking the tail of the dragon?" (to quote Feynman with respect to the atomic bomb). I had high hopes when Macron offered the "Finland model" for Ukraine, neutrality, and Putin seemed to be receptive, but I don't know what changed after that, or maybe it came too late...

The poor Ukrainian people, on whichever side their allegiances lie, are the victims here. But I fear that if this issue is not resolved in an acceptable way for both the West and Russia, it is just the beginning of an avalanche. Ukraine can be broken into pieces with NATO and Russia within a stone throw of each other. Next could be Taiwan, then the South China Sea, Korea unified under the North... It's fucking scary to think of all this... The buck has to stop here!
