Appreciate that farawayred, but this sort of thing, wherever you are, has to take circumstances into account. You need time, stability, peace to iron out issues such as that lady's pension. I have no delusions about racism against blacks, Asians, non whites in places where the majority are white either, such as Ukraine. Still, you look at where the people, the politicians are at, are they trying to improve matters, with demographic changes and availability of information do things look to improve or go backwards? From an outsider's perspective, Ukraine looks worth fighting for even with their issues, unlike say the Republican party's KKK element.