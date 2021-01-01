For all the (reasonable) criticism, Germany is moving at remarkable speed.





@torstenriecke#Germany is a different country tonight. 🇩🇪 has learned more in 48 h than in last 33 yrs. Almost every pillar of German foreign policy has been shattered: Ostpolitik, Wandel durch Handel, restrict. arms export, softpower only, pacifism as ideology. Whats next?



That is actually a lot of hyperbole. What is done now is out of necessity and rightly so. It does not make e.g. "Ostpolitik" wrong, which relates to a completely different setting. It would lead too far to discuss all of this here and now, but German politics in the decades after WW II sure played a part in what happened with the fall of the Berlin wall and the subsequent crumbling of the Iron Curtain. Remind me (not @Libertine personally) again why going the military way is preferable to "Wandel durch Handel" (change through trade) and trying to take a peaceful route?Delivering weapons is never a cause for celebration, nor does what has been decided in this situation right now mean everything that came before did not work. That tweet basically says that all German policies after WW II were wrong, which is really a bit of nonsense the more you think about it.Also it's not like German politicians were the only ones cozying up to Putin at a point when more caution would probably have been advisable - but then hindsight often makes things clearer. And it's not like after various points in time when Putin showed his evil face all the rest of the world condemned and shunned him and only Germany stuck by him. Crimea, assassinations on foreign soil, cyberwar, meddling in Brexit, US elections, the list goes on. That did not keep Trump from praising him or the world still trading with Russia or having big sport events there or whatever.