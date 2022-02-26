« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:15:52 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:11:42 pm
Best case scenario we have at the moment is this ends like the last days of Ceaușescu

Information got to the people then and that was 1989

Only problem is Putin is far far more powerful and Russians are far more scared than Romanians were

Considering he's apparently so paranoid of getting COVID no one get within ten feet of him, I think the oligarchs or a military coup is the only way he goes. If the Russian people were to demand change, he'd probably be somewhere in the Urals
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:16:07 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:10:44 pm
I imagine countries all over the world are feeding Ukraine intelligence on Russian troop movements, potential battle scenarios etc. They just need to keep one step ahead of the Russian military.  They probably should consider abandoning Kyiv if it's at all possible, but it's a major population and industrial centre. :(

They are in a middle of an attack in Kyiv at the moment, we just have to hope they make it through this night once again. They have been turning power supplies off as well, as a load of civilians were moved to another shelter before. I guess they will consider things tomorrow after everything becomes clearer.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:17:05 pm
Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:17:48 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:14:06 pm
Let me just caution again that anything said by any entity traceable back to one side or the other during an active shooting war, notwithstanding that we all understand that the Russians are the aggressors and the Ukrainians are simply defending themselves against an unprovoked attack by a monster......

Inside that parameter, though, understand that any communication from either side is purposely designed to paint the other side in the worst possible light, exaggerate or fabricate victory's large and small, and minimize or discredit any reversal or non optimal result.

Statements from a kviv newspaper attributed to the Ukrainian defence ministry clearly fall directly into that category.

Information at this point is part of the battlefield. Just be aware that in much of what you read or hear from ANYBODY the grain of truth and the needle in the haystack may be kissing cousins. Make your own judgements, but with wide open eyes.

Im not taking the russian side, ok, im just telling you to be aware that truth is the first casualty of war.

I think we can read between the lines a little bit and say it's not going as well as Russia would expect. I imagine Putin and his mates would've been expecting to be conversing with a new President by now.
Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:19:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:15:52 pm
Considering he's apparently so paranoid of getting COVID no one get within ten feet of him, I think the oligarchs or a military coup is the only way he goes. If the Russian people were to demand change, he'd probably be somewhere in the Urals
I wonder if he is scared of coming into contact with something a little more lethal.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:23:25 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:14:06 pm
Let me just caution again that anything said by any entity traceable back to one side or the other during an active shooting war, notwithstanding that we all understand that the Russians are the aggressors and the Ukrainians are simply defending themselves against an unprovoked attack by a monster......

Inside that parameter, though, understand that any communication from either side is purposely designed to paint the other side in the worst possible light, exaggerate or fabricate victory's large and small, and minimize or discredit any reversal or non optimal result.

Statements from a kviv newspaper attributed to the Ukrainian defence ministry clearly fall directly into that category.

Information at this point is part of the battlefield. Just be aware that in much of what you read or hear from ANYBODY the grain of truth and the needle in the haystack may be kissing cousins. Make your own judgements, but with wide open eyes.

Im not taking the russian side, ok, im just telling you to be aware that truth is the first casualty of war.




Absolutely

The biggest battlefield is communication now and the worlds biggest hope in my eyes is the people of Russia learning whats happening

Im not sure why youd need to disclaim that you arent supporting Russia though.

Russia are the aggressor as you say. That is the square root truth theres no denying

CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:25:56 pm
BBC...

The EU, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States have just released a co-ordinated statement condemning the Russian invasion.

"As Russian forces unleash their assault on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, we are resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies," they say.

Measures to be implemented in coming days include removing "selected Russian banks from the Swift messaging system".

"This will ensure that these banks are disconnected from the international financial system and harm their ability to operate globally."

Swift is the global financial artery that allows the smooth and rapid transfer of money across borders.
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:26:16 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:14:06 pm
Let me just caution again that anything said by any entity traceable back to one side or the other during an active shooting war, notwithstanding that we all understand that the Russians are the aggressors and the Ukrainians are simply defending themselves against an unprovoked attack by a monster......

Inside that parameter, though, understand that any communication from either side is purposely designed to paint the other side in the worst possible light, exaggerate or fabricate victory's large and small, and minimize or discredit any reversal or non optimal result.

Statements from a kviv newspaper attributed to the Ukrainian defence ministry clearly fall directly into that category.

Information at this point is part of the battlefield. Just be aware that in much of what you read or hear from ANYBODY the grain of truth and the needle in the haystack may be kissing cousins. Make your own judgements, but with wide open eyes.

Im not taking the russian side, ok, im just telling you to be aware that truth is the first casualty of war.

This
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:26:19 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:17:48 pm
I think we can read between the lines a little bit and say it's not going as well as Russia would expect. I imagine Putin and his mates would've been expecting to be conversing with a new President by now.

That in itself shows how far out of touch with reality he is and what year it is
rafathegaffa83

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:27:09 pm
Going after Russia's Central Bank now too

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russias central bank.   This will freeze its transactions.   And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:33:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:27:09 pm
Going after Russia's Central Bank now too

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russias central bank.   This will freeze its transactions.   And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets.

Let's see if the Chinese open up their Cross-Border International Payments System (CIPS) as a work around for the Russians.

If they don't (and I think they won't) then it's a very clear stance from them and Russia will be a financial basket-case. If they do, we're in a new era of a major Chinese/Russian alliance.
Bobinhood

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:33:42 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:17:48 pm
I think we can read between the lines a little bit and say it's not going as well as Russia would expect. I imagine Putin and his mates would've been expecting to be conversing with a new President by now.

Well its day 3 and kviv may or may not fall tonight. That's actually stunningly fast.

the Ukrainians have been heroic no question but this concept thats seemingly taken hold that toppling the government of a country of 40 million people is a 24 hour job and anything longer means Putins plan is about to fail is a little sketchy.

again, id love the russians to fail badly, id love the ukranians to dig in and tough it out, it just doesn't seem likely based on the differences in pure military power. All the western reporting on how great the Ukrainians are outperforming is being measured against a baseline of immediate collapse and governmental replacement.

I dont know if thats the right baseline or if it matters at all. Putins likely to get his regime change and then the Ukrainians are going to get their turn. Putin will hopefully end up in the Hague and then swinging from a rope.

anyway, i was just trying to say not to believe anything verbatim the first time you hear it, that's all.

TSC

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:36:47 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:27:09 pm
Going after Russia's Central Bank now too

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
First, we commit to ensuring that a certain number of Russian banks are removed from SWIFT. It will stop them from operating worldwide and effectively block Russian exports and imports.

Ursula von der Leyen@vonderleyen
Second, we will paralyse the assets of Russias central bank.   This will freeze its transactions.   And it will make it impossible for the Central Bank to liquidate its assets.

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/eu-announces-new-russia-sanctions-with-us-others-including-swift-2022-02-26/
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:38:40 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:33:42 pm
Well its day 3 and kviv may or may not fall tonight. That's actually stunningly fast.

the Ukrainians have been heroic no question but this concept thats seemingly taken hold that toppling the government of a country of 40 million people is a 24 hour job and anything longer means Putins plan is about to fail is a little sketchy.

To be fair, a lot of the reactions on this are based on the assessment of military experts. And they seem to be clear that, so far at least, it's going how the Russians would have planned. Still early days of course, and Putin can still do a lot of damage. But on all fronts he's clearly facing a tougher challenge than he envisaged.
TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:39:34 pm

Dark humour

But it reminds me that Putin used chemical weapons in our country. And we did nothing (indeed some claimed it wasnt him).

Let us not say we didnt have fair warning.
Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:41:17 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:38:40 pm
To be fair, a lot of the reactions on this are based on the assessment of military experts. And they seem to be clear that, so far at least, it's going how the Russians would have planned. Still early days of course, and Putin can still do a lot of damage. But on all fronts he's clearly facing a tougher challenge than he envisaged.

https://twitter.com/bazaarofwar/status/1497408494995218432?t=m8t44Vvzn214PhIgFUio-A&s=19

Lot of spin from western media for obvious reasons. It's actually incredible how fast they are progressing unfortunately

Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:42:15 pm
Can somebody please direct me to 24*7's post on how to donate?  Thanks.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:42:28 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:38:40 pm
To be fair, a lot of the reactions on this are based on the assessment of military experts. And they seem to be clear that, so far at least, it's going how the Russians would have planned. Still early days of course, and Putin can still do a lot of damage. But on all fronts he's clearly facing a tougher challenge than he envisaged.

He was maybe banking on the Ethnic Russians to be helping his forces, but that does not appear to have happened. It seems they have stayed on the Ukrainian side so far, perhaps going back to Putin isn't so attractive even for them, now they've tasted freedom.
CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:43:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:34 pm
But it reminds me that Putin used chemical weapons in our country. And we did nothing (indeed some claimed it wasnt him).

Let us not say we didnt have fair warning.

Was talking to someone about this the other day. I found it absolutely bizarre at the time, and the actions of late have no doubt (in part) been encouraged by the total lack of action for him sending spies into our country to poison not just a Russian target but UK civilians.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:44:25 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:42:15 pm
Can somebody please direct me to 24*7's post on how to donate?  Thanks.

If you back to page 86 the details are there.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:44:43 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:42:15 pm
Can somebody please direct me to 24*7's post on how to donate?  Thanks.

Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:12:16 pm
Medical and Humanitarian relief
https://www.facebook.com/donate/337101825010055/

Support hospitals in Ukraine
https://4agc.com/fundraiser_pages/e9aca7e4-13d5-4e67-b6bd-548f94822793#.YhgBg5PMKLq

Voices of Children
https://voices.org.ua/en/

Emergency humanitarian fund for Ukraine
https://www.facebook.com/donate/1377108372718149/10223897993132638/

Red Cross Ukraine
https://redcross.org.ua/en/donate/

Russian Red Cross for refugees from LNR and DNR
https://xn--b1agazb5ah1e.xn--p1ai/

UN Crisis Relief for Ukraine
https://crisisrelief.un.org/t/ukraine

Help Ukraine Emergency Appeal
https://www.gofundme.com/f/helpukraine?fbclid=IwAR0Wf9o13hm8we8wDKXhNqzW-DD1yLRz6SQ_p5S_KGxt8L80NL7k7RvKv-A

Additionally, I'm attaching a Press Release from my friends at the 'Let's Do It World' (World Cleanup Day) movement's representative from Ukraine.
Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:45:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:44:25 pm
If you back to page 86 the details are there.

Thanks to you and Elmo.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:47:31 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:43:35 pm
Was talking to someone about this the other day. I found it absolutely bizarre at the time, and the actions of late have no doubt (in part) been encouraged by the total lack of action for him sending spies into our country to poison not just a Russian target but UK civilians.

We didnt respond strongly enough to the Litvenenko poisoning either;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poisoning_of_Alexander_Litvinenko
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:48:28 pm
Musk is sending starlink terminals to Ukraine, pretty important if critical infrastructure is down.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:48:45 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:42:28 pm
He was maybe banking on the Ethnic Russians to be helping his forces, but that does not appear to have happened. It seems they have stayed on the Ukrainian side so far, perhaps going back to Putin isn't so attractive even for them, now they've tasted freedom.

But isn't Putin suppose to be liberating them from the drug taking, Nazi rulers of the Ukraine who are committing some sort of persecution of them?

According to one of the CNN reporters based in Moscow, all the TV coverage is focused on the contested areas in the East and that the Russians are up against terrorist actions with local greeting them in the streets.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:50:24 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:48:45 pm
But isn't Putin suppose to be liberating them from the drug taking, Nazi rulers of the Ukraine who are committing some sort of persecution of them?

According to one of the CNN reporters based in Moscow, all the TV coverage is focused on the contested areas in the East and that the Russians are up against terrorist actions with local greeting them in the streets.

Fits in with the theory that he wants a part of Ukraine, not all of it. Even months ago there were predictions that he escalates and then tries to negotiate from there.
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:51:29 pm
For all the (reasonable) criticism, Germany is moving at remarkable speed.


@torstenriecke#Germany  is a different country tonight. 🇩🇪 has learned more in 48 h than in last 33 yrs. Almost every pillar of German foreign policy has been shattered: Ostpolitik, Wandel durch Handel, restrict. arms export, softpower only, pacifism as ideology. Whats next?

https://twitter.com/torstenriecke/status/1497650475541450762
cptrios

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 10:53:31 pm
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 10:33:42 pm
Well its day 3 and kviv may or may not fall tonight. That's actually stunningly fast.

the Ukrainians have been heroic no question but this concept thats seemingly taken hold that toppling the government of a country of 40 million people is a 24 hour job and anything longer means Putins plan is about to fail is a little sketchy.

again, id love the russians to fail badly, id love the ukranians to dig in and tough it out, it just doesn't seem likely based on the differences in pure military power. All the western reporting on how great the Ukrainians are outperforming is being measured against a baseline of immediate collapse and governmental replacement.

I dont know if thats the right baseline or if it matters at all. Putins likely to get his regime change and then the Ukrainians are going to get their turn. Putin will hopefully end up in the Hague and then swinging from a rope.

anyway, i was just trying to say not to believe anything verbatim the first time you hear it, that's all.

Regardless of whether that 24-hour idea was reasonable or not, the fact that the invasion has gone this slowly (and with several major viral embarrassments for Russia) is a big deal. Putin likes being seen as a Bond villain, and the fact that this invasion has made more of the World view him as evil won't bother him at all. Egg on his face militarily, however? That hurts. It's just a shame everyone inside Russia is probably seeing nothing but reports of massive success.
