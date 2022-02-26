I think we can read between the lines a little bit and say it's not going as well as Russia would expect. I imagine Putin and his mates would've been expecting to be conversing with a new President by now.



Well its day 3 and kviv may or may not fall tonight. That's actually stunningly fast.the Ukrainians have been heroic no question but this concept thats seemingly taken hold that toppling the government of a country of 40 million people is a 24 hour job and anything longer means Putins plan is about to fail is a little sketchy.again, id love the russians to fail badly, id love the ukranians to dig in and tough it out, it just doesn't seem likely based on the differences in pure military power. All the western reporting on how great the Ukrainians are outperforming is being measured against a baseline of immediate collapse and governmental replacement.I dont know if thats the right baseline or if it matters at all. Putins likely to get his regime change and then the Ukrainians are going to get their turn. Putin will hopefully end up in the Hague and then swinging from a rope.anyway, i was just trying to say not to believe anything verbatim the first time you hear it, that's all.