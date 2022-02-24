« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3600 on: Today at 07:55:48 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 07:50:02 pm
Wasn't he summoned back to Moscow recently to see his pal? I think a few of them went back and were photographed with Putin. I'm guessing they've been told to stay out of the spotlight for now.
His yacht is hit footing it to Russia as well.


Wonder why?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3601 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3602 on: Today at 08:02:16 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:38:00 pm
Get it now. ;D
Très drôle, Mrs Sartre, très drôle 😂
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3603 on: Today at 08:02:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:48 pm
His yacht is hit footing it to Russia as well.


Wonder why?

There you go.  ::)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3604 on: Today at 08:02:34 pm
The Russians will sustain no major loss of life. Or at least the Russians won't know about it.
https://nypost.com/2022/02/24/russia-has-mobile-crematoriums-that-evaporate-the-dead-report/
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3605 on: Today at 08:03:53 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:11:30 pm
Abramovich has given up care and stewardship of the Chelsea FC to a supporters trust

Government should seize his assets and ban him permanently from the UK.  Wont hold my breath on Johnsons cabal doing anything.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3606 on: Today at 08:06:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:55:48 pm
His yacht is hit footing it to Russia as well.


Wonder why?
Hmm. Which route might it take....
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3607 on: Today at 08:14:31 pm
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 07:58:54 pm
Russian helicopter downed.

https://twitter.com/mil_in_ua/status/1497652334809305095?cxt=HHwWjsC-1aK33cgpAAAA

This whole thing is just really sad. Feel absolutely gutted for the Russian families losing their sons and daughters too because of this absolute prick. I just hope they rise up against him and take him out sooner rather than later
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3608 on: Today at 08:17:04 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:06:23 pm
Hmm. Which route might it take....

Well it won't be going via Ukraine, there's been no shipping there today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3609 on: Today at 08:17:10 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:06:23 pm
Hmm. Which route might it take....

It was in Hamburg so most likely it's coming right past you anytime now heading back to St. Petersburg  ;)
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3610 on: Today at 08:17:34 pm
Light hearted moment between Russian soldiers in broken down convoy and a Ukranian citizen asking if they want to be towed back to Russia.

https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1497507453491105799?s=20&t=L2fr8xF9gfPxcZLNZSkFPg
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3611 on: Today at 08:20:44 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:17:10 pm
It was in Hamburg so most likely it's coming right past you anytime now heading back to St. Petersburg  ;)
Funny that, got a direct view of the ferry route from Tallinn to Helsinki. If only the yacht would meet a bloody big ferry saying oops soz mate didn't see ya...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3612 on: Today at 08:21:43 pm
I also have mixed feelings, but without this kind of videos, no one in Russia will know that their sons are dying in Ukraine and will not protest against the perpetrator of this great tragedy.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3613 on: Today at 08:22:43 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 08:14:31 pm
This whole thing is just really sad. Feel absolutely gutted for the Russian families losing their sons and daughters too because of this absolute prick. I just hope they rise up against him and take him out sooner rather than later

I was torn about such things yesterday, today I say fuckem, each and every Russian servicemen in Ukraine, the more helicopters, planes, tanks blown up and Russians cooked alive the better.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3614 on: Today at 08:23:26 pm
This sounds very disturbing.

Spoiler
The Kyiv Independent@KyivIndependent·7m⚡️Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems.
[close]
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3615 on: Today at 08:24:02 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:22:43 pm
I was torn about such things yesterday, today I say fuckem, each and every Russian servicemen in Ukraine, the more helicopters, planes, tanks blown up and Russians cooked alive the better.
Every death saddens me. Except when Putin and Lavrov are put against the wall.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3616 on: Today at 08:26:03 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:17:10 pm
It was in Hamburg so most likely it's coming right past you anytime now heading back to St. Petersburg  ;)
Its destination was Königsberg.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3617 on: Today at 08:31:21 pm
Quote from: Tommy_W on Today at 08:14:31 pm
This whole thing is just really sad. Feel absolutely gutted for the Russian families losing their sons and daughters too because of this absolute prick. I just hope they rise up against him and take him out sooner rather than later

Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:26 pm
This sounds very disturbing.

Spoiler
The Kyiv Independent@KyivIndependent·7m⚡️Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems.
[close]

There are degrees of sadness.

The "sons and daughters" are the ones firing missiles are childrens hospitals.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3618 on: Today at 08:40:02 pm
Quote from: Cruiser on Today at 08:17:34 pm
Light hearted moment between Russian soldiers in broken down convoy and a Ukranian citizen asking if they want to be towed back to Russia.

https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1497507453491105799?s=20&t=L2fr8xF9gfPxcZLNZSkFPg
Ha ha, they don't know where they are going, they say... For sure...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3619 on: Today at 08:52:47 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 08:20:44 pm
Funny that, got a direct view of the ferry route from Tallinn to Helsinki. If only the yacht would meet a bloody big ferry saying oops soz mate didn't see ya...

That would be such a "oh I'm so sorry, I didn't see you there" moment  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3620 on: Today at 08:52:50 pm
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 08:31:21 pm
There are degrees of sadness.

The "sons and daughters" are the ones firing missiles are childrens hospitals.

Touched on this yesterday

I absolutely agree.

Just following orders in 1945 was horrific enough

In 2022 its absolutely flabbergasting
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3621 on: Today at 08:55:09 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:26 pm
This sounds very disturbing.

Spoiler
The Kyiv Independent@KyivIndependent·7m⚡️Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems.
[close]
So much for tactical/targeted shelling.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3622 on: Today at 08:57:09 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:22:43 pm
I was torn about such things yesterday, today I say fuckem, each and every Russian servicemen in Ukraine, the more helicopters, planes, tanks blown up and Russians cooked alive the better.
Aren't most of the Russian servicemen conscripts? And, according to some media reports, at least some of them thought there were on a training exercise.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3623 on: Today at 08:59:26 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:23:26 pm
This sounds very disturbing.

Spoiler
The Kyiv Independent@KyivIndependent·7m⚡️Russian artillery fire has struck Kyiv's children's cancer hospital Okhmadyt, killing one child and wounding two, along with two adults, TSN reported.

Eyewitnesses reported that the city is under fire from multiple-launch rocket systems.
[close]

The main accomplishment must now be for this info to get to Russian eyes and ears

The fact some of them are sat in Russia truly believing Putin is a hero is possibly the worst part of it all
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3624 on: Today at 09:00:34 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:57:09 pm
Aren't most of the Russian servicemen conscripts? And, according to some media reports, at least some of them thought there were on a training exercise.

That's right. Many of these kids will be pig ignorant about what is happening and why they are there in Ukraine.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3625 on: Today at 09:02:42 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:57:09 pm
Aren't most of the Russian servicemen conscripts? And, according to some media reports, at least some of them thought there were on a training exercise.

So when theyre killing real innocent people in front of them they think what? Theyre crash test dummies ?

It sounds like the media are trying to save the future if world peace I guess. But it has to end pretty soon, they can only stick it all on Putin for so long

More and more images and stories are putting Russia back decades at a time 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3626 on: Today at 09:04:05 pm
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:34 pm
That's right. Many of these kids will be pig ignorant about what is happening and why they are there in Ukraine.

You can't completely excuse it, they've been targeting civilian areas since the first day of attack. Even kids will have an idea that children will be getting hurt.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3627 on: Today at 09:04:17 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:57:09 pm
Aren't most of the Russian servicemen conscripts? And, according to some media reports, at least some of them thought there were on a training exercise.

We were only following orders Weve heard that one before.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3628 on: Today at 09:04:44 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:04:05 pm
You can't completely excuse it, they've been targeting civilian areas since the first day of attack. Even kids will have an idea that children will be getting hurt.

I wont be excusing 1% of it personally
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3629 on: Today at 09:11:42 pm
Best case scenario we have at the moment is this ends like the last days of Ceaușescu

Information got to the people then and that was 1989

Only problem is Putin is far far more powerful and Russians are far more scared than Romanians were
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3630 on: Today at 09:16:57 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:11:42 pm
Best case scenario we have at the moment is this ends like the last days of Ceaușescu

Information got to the people then and that was 1989

Only problem is Putin is far far more powerful and Russians are far more scared than Romanians were

It didn't stop the young people coming out on the streets the other night complaining about the war. They are still the biggest hope. I know Russia has started messing with facebook and twitter and are trying to stop their people getting anything from outside. Facebook this morning said they were doing their best to stop them, as long as some of the news is getting through the demonstrations could well continue to happen and begin becoming more widespread. Although once the Russian dead start coming back that could change things as well. 
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3631 on: Today at 09:17:23 pm
Realistically what's it going to take to stop Putin?, how long does NATO and the EU persist with economic sanctions?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3632 on: Today at 09:21:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:17:23 pm
Realistically what's it going to take to stop Putin?, how long does NATO and the EU persist with economic sanctions?

To stop them attacking Ukraine? NATO are doing nothing and rightly so.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3633 on: Today at 09:21:54 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:16:57 pm
It didn't stop the young people coming out on the streets the other night complaining about the war. They are still the biggest hope. I know Russia has started messing with facebook and twitter and are trying to stop their people getting anything from outside. Facebook this morning said they were doing their best to stop them, as long as some of the news is getting through the demonstrations could well continue to happen and begin becoming more widespread. Although once the Russian dead start coming back that could change things as well. 

Absolutely

I hope they keep it up. Its ok me saying it here with a coffee in my hand I dont know how brave Id be with what is essentially the Stazi beating people into vans

In 89 in Romania it was European and American Radio and word of mouth. Its fair to say we have far better communications now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3634 on: Today at 09:23:14 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:02:42 pm
So when theyre killing real innocent people in front of them they think what? Theyre crash test dummies ?

It sounds like the media are trying to save the future if world peace I guess. But it has to end pretty soon, they can only stick it all on Putin for so long

More and more images and stories are putting Russia back decades at a time
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:04:05 pm
You can't completely excuse it, they've been targeting civilian areas since the first day of attack. Even kids will have an idea that children will be getting hurt.
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:04:17 pm
We were only following orders Weve heard that one before.
Do you believe all Russian conscripts are committing war crimes? Most of them? Or some of them? What about the ones who are not and are forced to be there? They deserve no sympathy? Or do you feel that they should  be able to magically take themselves out of the situation. This 'just following orders' shite is probably not relevent to most of them since it is probably safe to assume that most of them are not committing war crimes and they certainly have no say about about not being there.

And, NONE of this is a defense of those who have committed war crimes. It is just that although I accept that Ukraine must fight and kill Russian soldiers, I, for one, will take no pleasure in it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3635 on: Today at 09:23:24 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:17:23 pm
Realistically what's it going to take to stop Putin?, how long does NATO and the EU persist with economic sanctions?

The best answer to the first question would be the people of Russia growing sick of him. I said in the earlier post once the dead Russian soldiers start arriving back that could change the mood dramatically. You would hope someone would take him out beforehand. Of course, if the Ukrainians win and drive the Russians out then his reputation will take a huge hit and that could make anything possible. It would be a huge embarrassment to Russia internationally. The sanctions will certainly disrupt things for the Russians, but more than anything the outside world needs to keep arming the Ukrainians and hope this proves to be a huge miscalculation by Putin.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3636 on: Today at 09:23:30 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:21:12 pm
To stop them attacking Ukraine? NATO are doing nothing and rightly so.
Well actually NATO are helping, the US and Germany are sending weapons and armour.
