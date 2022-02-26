« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 149262 times)

Offline RainbowFlick

  • The Test Ticket Tout
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,292
  • Twitter me bro
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3440 on: Today at 12:46:31 pm »
Logged
YNWA.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3441 on: Today at 12:47:50 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:41:02 pm
https://news.err.ee/1608513350/estonian-mp-calls-for-ukraine-to-become-eu-candidate-country

Estonian MP calls for Ukraine to become EU candidate country

Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, said Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu (Parliament of Estonia) Marko Mihkelson on Friday.

Speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Conference on the Common Foreign and Security Policy and the Common Security and Defence Policy in Paris today he called on member states to do everything possible so that unity and solidarity turn into real support. 

"Each delay may be a threat to the freedom of the whole Europe," Mihkelson pointed out.

He invited his colleagues to say yes to the 70 per cent of the Ukrainians who wanted to see their country in the European Union. "Ukraine is welcome to become a member of the European Union," he said.

Mihkelson emphasized in his speech that the free world must put an end to the unpunished war crimes committed by the leadership of the Russian Federation.

"No crime against humanity must remain unpunished," Mihkelson underlined.

Mihkelson called on all Member States of the EU to protect freedom of speech and find ways to stop broadcasting Russia's war propaganda channels in Europe. Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have all closed Russian channels in recent days.

The members adopted a joint declaration condemning Russia's military aggression in Ukraine and expressed solidarity.
Well they get my vote. Oh, I forgot, we haven't got a vote anymore.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,256
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3442 on: Today at 12:48:09 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 12:35:27 pm
Personally I prefer the idea of a few PoWs being paraded on world television. The fewer deaths we have overall, the better.

Also, I can't help but remember the scene from Saving Private Ryan where they make sticky bombs to take out the tank tracks. There's an inevitability of casualties from malfunctioning home-made explosives that is distinctly uncomfortable to consider. That said, if the bastards were invading my neighbourhood, I'd likely be doing the same and accepting the risk. Sad all round though.

Isn't that against the Geneva Conventions Jim?

Film references are inevitable I think. Yesterday, hearing the 'Go fuck yourself Russian warship' audio I thought of the scene in Bondarchuk's 'Waterloo' where Christopher Plummer (as Wellington) has surrounded the last fighting unit of the Napoleonic Old Guard with British cannon. He tells them they have fought well and there is no disgrace in now surrendering. There's a few moments where you hear the Old Guard muttering to each other and then one shouts "Merde!" Plummer sighs and then the  cannonade starts. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,708
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3443 on: Today at 12:48:35 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:26:32 pm
A very clear-eyed and forceful statement from Bernie Sanders. Not just on Putin's unprovoked aggression, but his corruption and despotism too.

https://twitter.com/SenSanders/status/1497028266967945217
I'm sure Bernie is the Russian people's most respected Yank pol.
Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3444 on: Today at 12:49:25 pm »
May e I am being optimistic but it very much seems that the Ukrainian resistance to Russia was greatly underestimated, Russian military strength was greatly overestimated, the will from both sides to fight was miscalculated, and the reaction from the West is somewhat more cohesive than expected (and allies sticking by Russia not quite going as expected).

Early days but maybe Putin believed his hand was stronger than it actually is.

I don't know how much stability he has for a prolonged war (I assume a fair bit but then again a lot of noise from Russia cannot be fully believed and there are some signs of people coming out saying he isn't as popular as appears) but hopefully it is as such that he either gets ousted at home, or has to go back with his tail between his legs, humiliated as a loser (I don't wish to use to flippant language but to that egomaniac Putin being called a loser surely hurts more than any number of his troops dying).

It is going to take a lot of work from everyone though, I have no doubt Ukraine will fight like Spartans, just need the West to properly support them, and those within Russia to mount the pressure (and the likes of China and India to, while not acting against Putin, to be still as stand-offish as they currently seem to be)
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3445 on: Today at 12:49:42 pm »
This is a new video from Mark Felton about how Ukrainians joined the Germans in WWII to fight the communists. The Germans didn't treat them so well and switched them over to the Western Front. Result - they killed their German commanders and switched to the Free French.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bQTXaWTmQE4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bQTXaWTmQE4</a>
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3446 on: Today at 12:52:30 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:49:25 pm
May e I am being optimistic but it very much seems that the Ukrainian resistance to Russia was greatly underestimated, Russian military strength was greatly overestimated, the will from both sides to fight was miscalculated, and the reaction from the West is somewhat more cohesive than expected (and allies sticking by Russia not quite going as expected).

Early days but maybe Putin believed his hand was stronger than it actually is.

I don't know how much stability he has for a prolonged war (I assume a fair bit but then again a lot of noise from Russia cannot be fully believed and there are some signs of people coming out saying he isn't as popular as appears) but hopefully it is as such that he either gets ousted at home, or has to go back with his tail between his legs, humiliated as a loser (I don't wish to use to flippant language but to that egomaniac Putin being called a loser surely hurts more than any number of his troops dying).

It is going to take a lot of work from everyone though, I have no doubt Ukraine will fight like Spartans, just need the West to properly support them, and those within Russia to mount the pressure (and the likes of China and India to, while not acting against Putin, to be still as stand-offish as they currently seem to be)

I think the worry is Putin isnt prepared to lose, and he does win but not in the conventional sense but because hes turned Kiev into Grozny or Aleppo.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3447 on: Today at 12:52:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Isn't that against the Geneva Conventions Jim?

Film references are inevitable I think. Yesterday, hearing the 'Go fuck yourself Russian warship' audio I thought of the scene in Bondarchuk's 'Waterloo' where Christopher Plummer (as Wellington) has surrounded the last fighting unit of the Napoleonic Old Guard with British cannon. He tells them they have fought well and there is no disgrace in now surrendering. There's a few moments where you hear the Old Guard muttering to each other and then one shouts "Merde!" Plummer sighs and then the  cannonade starts.

And werent the huge swathes of extras from the Ukrainian wing of the Red Army?
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3448 on: Today at 12:53:12 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Today at 12:28:26 pm
Spoiler
https://tsarizm.com/news/eastern-europe/2022/02/26/video-civilians-in-kyiv-stopping-russian-bmp-with-molotov-cocktails/
[close]

Apparently Ukrainians using molotov cocktails against russian armor. Warning as it is quite graphic

Seen somewhere else that the footage posted is from 2014
Logged

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,101
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3449 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:49:25 pm
May e I am being optimistic but it very much seems that the Ukrainian resistance to Russia was greatly underestimated, Russian military strength was greatly overestimated, the will from both sides to fight was miscalculated, and the reaction from the West is somewhat more cohesive than expected (and allies sticking by Russia not quite going as expected).

Early days but maybe Putin believed his hand was stronger than it actually is.

I don't know how much stability he has for a prolonged war (I assume a fair bit but then again a lot of noise from Russia cannot be fully believed and there are some signs of people coming out saying he isn't as popular as appears) but hopefully it is as such that he either gets ousted at home, or has to go back with his tail between his legs, humiliated as a loser (I don't wish to use to flippant language but to that egomaniac Putin being called a loser surely hurts more than any number of his troops dying).

It is going to take a lot of work from everyone though, I have no doubt Ukraine will fight like Spartans, just need the West to properly support them, and those within Russia to mount the pressure (and the likes of China and India to, while not acting against Putin, to be still as stand-offish as they currently seem to be)

I personally believe that if it drags on and goes badly there will be a palace coup. The high ups will remember the 1991 coup attempt and how the population responded. They won't want to be on the receiving end of that.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 367
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3450 on: Today at 12:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 12:40:36 pm
Saw that floating around but it may be old footage - many suggesting 2014. However it does show how they can be deployed.
It is also my impression. One of the nights at Kiyv Maidan in 2014.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,564
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3451 on: Today at 12:59:53 pm »
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,210
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3452 on: Today at 01:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:48:09 pm
Isn't that against the Geneva Conventions Jim?
Is it? In that case I retract. Point stands that the fewer deaths we have on either side the happier our souls will be......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,762
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3453 on: Today at 01:05:46 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:52:30 pm
I think the worry is Putin isnt prepared to lose, and he does win but not in the conventional sense but because hes turned Kiev into Grozny or Aleppo.

Reading what Bend it like Aurellio said about the salient to the north of Kyiv, you have to assume the Russians have either bogged down or are awaiting replenishment before attempting to press on. Either way, if progress is not made in short order, I do indeed worry that Putin will seek to escalate matters.

All of a sudden he seems weakened, angry and flustered. Desperate men do desperate things.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3454 on: Today at 01:06:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:11:49 pm
Many countries are doing good things. Unfortunately certain posters will usually only criticise one and give others a pass.

Im sure they are

you asked about a list of countries including Ireland, I only had the answer on Ireland not the rest. so thats why I mentioned them.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,256
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3455 on: Today at 01:08:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:06:11 pm
Im sure they are

you asked about a list of countries including Ireland, I only had the answer on Ireland not the rest. so thats why I mentioned them.

I know mate, my comment wasnt aimed at you
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,777
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3456 on: Today at 01:16:36 pm »
Molotov cocktails can do a lot of damage as we see here in 2014.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ft8ACcThTuk&amp;t=3s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ft8ACcThTuk&amp;t=3s</a>
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3457 on: Today at 01:20:01 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:52:30 pm
I think the worry is Putin isnt prepared to lose, and he does win but not in the conventional sense but because hes turned Kiev into Grozny or Aleppo.
I think things are not going the way Putin anticipated. of course he expected outrage, he expected sanctions as well. all from politicians, he anticipated a strong resistance by the Ukrainians but the one thing he never anticipated was the outrage from people around the world. especially in Europe.
I don't think people in Europe will allow things to go back to where they were before the invasion, they are pissed off with their own politicians for conceding so much power to Russian influence in their country. Russian billionaires dirty money, Russian propaganda influencing their politics. there's going to be a lot of pissed off powerful people in Russia. pissed off with Putin for f.. up a good thing.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,458
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3458 on: Today at 01:20:25 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 12:39:03 pm
They're going to be a great addition to NATO. And the EU.

Will NATO allow them to join? I hope they do, but I still have my doubts at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3459 on: Today at 01:20:56 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:08:28 pm
I know mate, my comment wasnt aimed at you

Thanks babes x
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,256
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3460 on: Today at 01:20:59 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:52:31 pm
And werent the huge swathes of extras from the Ukrainian wing of the Red Army?

That was certainly true of his 'War and Peace'. I believe that there were as many Red Army extras used in his re-enactment of the Battle of Borodino as actual troops who fought there in 1812. (ie 300,000). But maybe it was also true of his 'Waterloo'.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,679
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3461 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,401
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3462 on: Today at 01:33:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:25 pm
Will NATO allow them to join? I hope they do, but I still have my doubts at the moment.

No chance.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3463 on: Today at 01:34:45 pm »
The absolute scruffs at Stop the West doing a No to NATO March today (no mention of Russia/Putin).

Like the Brexit Party - they should be proscribed.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3464 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:20:59 pm
That was certainly true of his 'War and Peace'. I believe that there were as many Red Army extras used in his re-enactment of the Battle of Borodino as actual troops who fought there in 1812. (ie 300,000). But maybe it was also true of his 'Waterloo'.
Who will be in the film of this current crisis. Arnie as the Klitschko brothers, Danny de Vito as you know who. George Burns as Biden, or is he dead (Burns that is). Ben Stiller as Zelenskyy.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,833
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3465 on: Today at 01:35:43 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:31:18 pm
Im always sceptical about unverified reports - Could they be Ukrainian vehicles? - but they seeme to be carrying bridging equipment so they probably are Russian.
Russians are unlikely to be positioned behind ad hoc barricades throwing Molotov cocktails.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3466 on: Today at 01:37:52 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 01:20:59 pm
That was certainly true of his 'War and Peace'. I believe that there were as many Red Army extras used in his re-enactment of the Battle of Borodino as actual troops who fought there in 1812. (ie 300,000). But maybe it was also true of his 'Waterloo'.

Just checked, it was filmed in Ukraine so maybe I assumed the soldiers used were of Ukrainian origin.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3467 on: Today at 01:37:54 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 01:20:25 pm
Will NATO allow them to join? I hope they do, but I still have my doubts at the moment.

I wanted to ask this, I'm sure I've heard/read somewhere they've already tried and got rejected?
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3468 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:35:43 pm
Russians are unlikely to be positioned behind ad hoc barricades throwing Molotov cocktails.

???

I doubt that degree of damage was caused by Molotov cocktails. It looked like an air strike or artillery barrage to cause so much damage.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,197
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3469 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 01:37:54 pm
I wanted to ask this, I'm sure I've heard/read somewhere they've already tried and got rejected?
I don't think this would be allowed until the Russians are no longer in the Ukraine, including Crimea.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3470 on: Today at 01:42:16 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:28:41 pm
https://www.businessinsider.com/helmets-germany-offered-ukraine-en-route-days-after-russian-invasion-2022-2

Thank fuck for that.

Im sure that they will be very well engineered helmets though Vorsprung Durch Technik and all that.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3471 on: Today at 01:43:00 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 01:40:44 pm
I don't think this would be allowed until the Russians are no longer in the Ukraine, including Crimea.

No I mean in the past, I heard they tried ?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 82 83 84 85 86 [87]   Go Up
« previous next »
 