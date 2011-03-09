« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

GreatEx

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3320 on: Today at 04:59:19 am
Guys, I feel like chatting about baseball today. Can anyone recommend an appropriate dwarf porn forum?
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3321 on: Today at 05:01:45 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:24:13 am
Wait, weren't the Chechens opposed to Russia and brutally beaten down in the early 2000s? When did this switch happen?
Which is why Kadyrov was installed to power.
https://www.dailypioneer.com/2022/trending-news/chechen-special-forces-given-orders-to-kill-ukrainian-officials.html
It will be a bloodbath.

The Russians don't want to conquer Ukraine, I believe. They want an obedient buffer state between them and NATO. As obedient as Belarus.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3322 on: Today at 05:06:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:02 am
24hr drone coverage of Kyiv to document every tank firing and skirmish as proof for future war crime trials would be useful.

Most murderers hate witnesses.

I'd put volunteer old ladies sitting in chairs on the sidewalks taking cell phone video on all the streets.
That's very brave of you. ::)
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3323 on: Today at 05:07:20 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:06:29 am
That's very brave of you. ::)

Jambutty is Wayne Rooney.  ::)
Lone Star Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3324 on: Today at 05:11:10 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:02 am
24hr drone coverage of Kyiv to document every tank firing and skirmish as proof for future war crime trials would be useful.

Most murderers hate witnesses.

I'd put volunteer old ladies sitting in chairs on the sidewalks taking cell phone video on all the streets.

Make it stop.  Please!

Can we at least keep him off this thread?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3325 on: Today at 05:13:37 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:32:21 am
An interesting tweet from Marco Rubio: Tonight and for weeks to come #Ukraine has a few Welcome to #Kyiv surprise gifts for their uninvited guests. I think its probably safe to say at this point that NATO is well in this fight. Russia may win the battle in the end, but at what cost if NATO is supplying weapons and intel?
It's already a proxy war, people are extremely naive if they think there aren't Special Forces/Black Ops from western nations already in the fight, or private military contractors, it's covert, rather than overt.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3326 on: Today at 05:17:59 am
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3327 on: Today at 05:22:12 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:53:09 am
NBC reporting that Kazakhstan is denying a request from Russia for its troops to join the offensive in Ukraine and they are refusing to recognize the breakaway republics in Ukraine.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/russia-ukraine-live-updates-n1289976/ncrd1289985#liveBlogCards
Brilliant. I wondered what support (or refusal of support) would come from the southern Republics. I expected that there would be requests for troops. The fact that there has been a refusal means there must have been a request. And that there has been a request rather suggests that Russia is struggling to supply enough troops itself. I hope I am not reading too much into this.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3328 on: Today at 05:28:18 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:22:12 am
Brilliant. I wondered what support (or refusal of support) would come from the southern Republics. I expected that there would be requests for troops. The fact that there has been a refusal means there must have been a request. And that there has been a request rather suggests that Russia is struggling to supply enough troops itself. I hope I am not reading too much into this.
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something?
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3329 on: Today at 05:29:01 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:56:42 am
Reports of a Chechen battalion in the East entering with orders to execute everyone on a given list. If true, which is quite in Putins style, Russians wont be the ones doing the killings of Ukrainians. Instead, they we killing Chechens who were opposing the Putin ally leader, and are getting repaid in blood.
Can you reword that. I don't understand. Maybe it is me - I am not properly awake.
didi shamone

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3330 on: Today at 05:34:39 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:31:06 am
So should we go with Matip or Konate on the weekend?

Are they westerners? Neither of them is white so I'm not surre if that disqualifies them.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3331 on: Today at 05:42:17 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:13:37 am
It's already a proxy war, people are extremely naive if they think there aren't Special Forces/Black Ops from western nations already in the fight, or private military contractors, it's covert, rather than overt.
Source? And what do you think Russia would make and do with such an operative when captured?
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3332 on: Today at 05:42:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:29:01 am
Can you reword that. I don't understand. Maybe it is me - I am not properly awake.
Chechens were causing terrorist havoc in Russia (remember the Moscow theater hostages). Putin helps Kadyrov to power. The radical Chechens are kept in check by Kadyrov, whose methods don't differ too much from Hitler's. Now Russia invades Ukraine with the goal (IMHO) to install a puppet government and uses the massacre in the East (which was true) as a pretext. Putin doesn't want to kill Ukrainian civilians, as he would never retain the country. But he wants a payback for the killings in Luhansk and Donetsk. So he calls on his favor from Kadyrov, who sends an elite Chechen battalion to do the dirty work. And for the Chechens who'd have to do the deed, it's just killing infidels.

Putin is not stupid. He is very calculating and knows within good parameters what the West would do and is using it. He's got a long-term alliance with Xi, and with both having each other's backs, the resolve of the West is just beginning to be tested.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3333 on: Today at 05:46:28 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:28:18 am
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something?
I really do not know. But either way, the 'refusal' of support is very interesting and helpful.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3334 on: Today at 05:53:28 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:42:25 am
Chechens were causing terrorist havoc in Russia (remember the Moscow theater hostages). Putin helps Kadyrov to power. The radical Chechens are kept in check by Kadyrov, whose methods don't differ too much from Hitler's. Now Russia invades Ukraine with the goal (IMHO) to install a puppet government and uses the massacre in the East (which was true) as a pretext. Putin doesn't want to kill Ukrainian civilians, as he would never retain the country. But he wants a payback for the killings in Luhansk and Donetsk. So he calls on his favor from Kadyrov, who sends an elite Chechen battalion to do the dirty work. And for the Chechens who'd have to do the deed, it's just killing infidels.
Thank you for posting the clarification.
Quote
Putin is not stupid. He is very calculating and knows within good parameters what the West would do and is using it. He's got a long-term alliance with Xi, and with both having each other's backs, the resolve of the West is just beginning to be tested.
I am not sure about any of that. I think Putin is increasingly deranged; I am not sure of he has judged the mood of the West correctly; I am not convinced that Putin and Xi are operating in lockstep; and - even if more slowly than I'd like - I think the West is actually becoming more cohesive in its response.
farawayred

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3335 on: Today at 05:54:16 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:28:18 am
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something? {/b]
Yes. The same one which was used to quash the unrest in Kazakhstan, who are signatory to the same pact.

"Collective Security Treaty Organization"
rodderzzz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3336 on: Today at 06:06:34 am
Anybody using the protests in Canada as an example is a fuckin moron, who has no idea whats going on here.
The North Bank

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3337 on: Today at 06:12:25 am
Zelensky , proper leader. Hes getting to that legendary status whereby Ukrainians would never bow to Putin if hes killed. I think Putin was banking on him being in Poland by now.
Last night and the next 2 will be brutal , street fights in Kiev.
masher

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3338 on: Today at 06:28:48 am
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:30:10 am
India is leaning towards Putin-like authoritarianism. I think that's another reason why they refuse to condemn Russia besides the arms deals. Modi uses a lot of Putin's playbook (media control, made-up domestic enemies, online troll armies, surveillance of opposition). Democracy is not dead in India but it is definitely in a bad place.

India too has had criticism for human rights from the UN and foreign agencies under Modi. They probably don't want to lose support from other authoritarian regimes that abuse human rights within UN.

Even if the opposition was in power India would have abstained from the vote given our own security paradigm. However the language in justification given for abstaining is critical of Russias military adventurism.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3339 on: Today at 06:42:21 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:42:17 am
Source? And what do you think Russia would make and do with such an operative when captured?
They'll be under the guide of "military advisors", Britain and the US have had "advisors" in Yemen since the start of the conflict, it's not tinfoil hat conspiracy theory, that's how wars work.
Alan_X

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3340 on: Today at 06:50:13 am
Im sure you just joined for the Cup Final but youre behaving like a Russian bit. Fuck off.
BarryCrocker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3341 on: Today at 06:53:14 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 06:42:57 am
I'm sure there are, nowhere to be seen on this thread unfortunately

They'll only educate those who are open to it.

You've yet to answer any of my questions about football (Matip v Konate) or why you suggested I had a racist white opinion when you don't what colour my skin is.
Alan_X

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3342 on: Today at 06:58:51 am
Locked for a clear up. If some random prick turns up with no posts about football and pushes a pro-Russian point of view please dont engage - just report to mod.

