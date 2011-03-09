Can you reword that. I don't understand. Maybe it is me - I am not properly awake.



Chechens were causing terrorist havoc in Russia (remember the Moscow theater hostages). Putin helps Kadyrov to power. The radical Chechens are kept in check by Kadyrov, whose methods don't differ too much from Hitler's. Now Russia invades Ukraine with the goal (IMHO) to install a puppet government and uses the massacre in the East (which was true) as a pretext. Putin doesn't want to kill Ukrainian civilians, as he would never retain the country. But he wants a payback for the killings in Luhansk and Donetsk. So he calls on his favor from Kadyrov, who sends an elite Chechen battalion to do the dirty work. And for the Chechens who'd have to do the deed, it's just killing infidels.Putin is not stupid. He is very calculating and knows within good parameters what the West would do and is using it. He's got a long-term alliance with Xi, and with both having each other's backs, the resolve of the West is just beginning to be tested.