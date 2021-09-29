Its nothing about the western media, this is a false narrative. To discredit anyone is to say where they got their information is incorrect and untrue. I am here to tell you now that is how discord is being sown across the world. And you are part of the problem.



The first part of your post I have no issue with.However for the part I have quoted, I am here to tell you that it has a huge part to do with Western media. Post 1945 in the post-colonial and post WW2 era there was a information and power vaccum which was filled by America and then Western Europe came under their umbrella.They discredit anyone who doesn't agree with them as 'fascist', 'nationalist', 'extremist', 'bots' and what not and use subliminal messaging to drive their agenda. They actively edit speeches to change the context of what is being said and then cry surprise. They push and push and then act surprised when they push beyond a red line. They are agents of Western imperialism, cultural expansion and even White supremacy.I am here to tell you that they are a core part of the problem and if you cannot see this then the only other alternative is one where emerging non-western nations take a hardline stance and seek to demolish themThe 'free' western media :