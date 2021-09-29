« previous next »
Indiccivilization

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3320 on: Today at 04:50:07 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:48:40 am
But your opinion isnt a valid one, it is one meant for sowing discord and unrest, which is exactly whats wrong with the internet today.


Who are you to decide whether my opinion is a valid one or not? I gain nothing by sowing "Discord and unrest" in the West.
BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3321 on: Today at 04:50:51 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:45:51 am
Because in my naivety I wondered if this war would lead people to stop and reflect as to how we got here. Imagine my surprise when all I see are people doubling down on their stance and dismissing opposing views.

Like I said, with this sort of attitude a larger war in 10-20 years that encompasses two or three continents is inevitable.

Try attacking the argument instead of the man and maybe you'll get somewhere

Are you a Liverpool fan? I'm just curious.

Also, you said I had white racist mentality on the China Thread. I asked why you assumed I'm white to which you have yet fashioned a response.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3322 on: Today at 04:52:08 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:50:07 am
Who are you to decide whether my opinion is a valid one or not? I gain nothing by sowing "Discord and unrest" in the West.

'In the West'. So there's a chance you're not based in London as per your profile.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Indiccivilization

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3323 on: Today at 04:52:44 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:23:35 am
So who is going to ban the UK from SWIFT for occupying the Chagos islands? Or who would have banned USA from SWIFT during the illegal Iraq invasion?

Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:30:14 am
Just for interest, how much money do you make posting stuff like this on the internet? Seen you folk on YouTube a lot these days.

Just to be clear, raising a question as to who will be objectively decide who SWIFT should or should not eject from its systems is "not valid" and "sowing discord".  ::)
Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,723
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3324 on: Today at 04:57:49 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 04:50:07 am
Who are you to decide whether my opinion is a valid one or not? I gain nothing by sowing "Discord and unrest" in the West.

Do you not gain anything? I mean youre saying youre trying to be enlightening, but all I can see here is argumentative posts and nothing constructive at all. They are all tropes, meant not to promote thinking, but only anger and resentment.
GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 6,122
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3325 on: Today at 04:59:19 am
Guys, I feel like chatting about baseball today. Can anyone recommend an appropriate dwarf porn forum?
Indiccivilization

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3326 on: Today at 05:01:19 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 04:57:49 am
Do you not gain anything? I mean youre saying youre trying to be enlightening, but all I can see here is argumentative posts and nothing constructive at all. They are all tropes, meant not to promote thinking, but only anger and resentment.

The question is meant to promote critical thinking. The OP said SWIFT should kick anyone out anyone who invades another country.

I pointed out that SWIFT can never do that to Western nations which means SWIFT is not an objective system and cannot be treated as such.

If you see my stance as combative then it is born out of dominance of Western media which seeks to assert it's viewpoint as the objective truth. This is the world we live in now and it is time to deal with it
farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,439
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3327 on: Today at 05:01:45 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:24:13 am
Wait, weren't the Chechens opposed to Russia and brutally beaten down in the early 2000s? When did this switch happen?
Which is why Kadyrov was installed to power.
https://www.dailypioneer.com/2022/trending-news/chechen-special-forces-given-orders-to-kill-ukrainian-officials.html
It will be a bloodbath.

The Russians don't want to conquer Ukraine, I believe. They want an obedient buffer state between them and NATO. As obedient as Belarus.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3328 on: Today at 05:06:29 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:02 am
24hr drone coverage of Kyiv to document every tank firing and skirmish as proof for future war crime trials would be useful.

Most murderers hate witnesses.

I'd put volunteer old ladies sitting in chairs on the sidewalks taking cell phone video on all the streets.
That's very brave of you. ::)
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3329 on: Today at 05:07:20 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:06:29 am
That's very brave of you. ::)

Jambutty is Wayne Rooney.  ::)
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,723
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3330 on: Today at 05:09:50 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 05:01:19 am
The question is meant to promote critical thinking. The OP said SWIFT should kick anyone out anyone who invades another country.

I pointed out that SWIFT can never do that to Western nations which means SWIFT is not an objective system and cannot be treated as such.

If you see my stance as combative then it is born out of dominance of Western media which seeks to assert it's viewpoint as the objective truth. This is the world we live in now and it is time to deal with it

The simple fact is that governments are responding to an actual invasion with real weapons that kill real people with tools at hand without putting more humans with weapons in their hands to kill more people. I suppose the argument is that what choice do the Ukrainians have of having their country invaded?

Its nothing about the western media, this is a false narrative. To discredit anyone is to say where they got their information is incorrect and untrue. I am here to tell you now that is how discord is being sown across the world. And you are part of the problem.
Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,086
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3331 on: Today at 05:11:10 am
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:25:02 am
24hr drone coverage of Kyiv to document every tank firing and skirmish as proof for future war crime trials would be useful.

Most murderers hate witnesses.

I'd put volunteer old ladies sitting in chairs on the sidewalks taking cell phone video on all the streets.

Make it stop.  Please!

Can we at least keep him off this thread?
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,322
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3332 on: Today at 05:13:37 am
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 03:32:21 am
An interesting tweet from Marco Rubio: Tonight and for weeks to come #Ukraine has a few Welcome to #Kyiv surprise gifts for their uninvited guests. I think its probably safe to say at this point that NATO is well in this fight. Russia may win the battle in the end, but at what cost if NATO is supplying weapons and intel?
It's already a proxy war, people are extremely naive if they think there aren't Special Forces/Black Ops from western nations already in the fight, or private military contractors, it's covert, rather than overt.
ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 9,337
  Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3333 on: Today at 05:17:59 am
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3334 on: Today at 05:22:12 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 01:53:09 am
NBC reporting that Kazakhstan is denying a request from Russia for its troops to join the offensive in Ukraine and they are refusing to recognize the breakaway republics in Ukraine.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/russia-ukraine-live-updates-n1289976/ncrd1289985#liveBlogCards
Brilliant. I wondered what support (or refusal of support) would come from the southern Republics. I expected that there would be requests for troops. The fact that there has been a refusal means there must have been a request. And that there has been a request rather suggests that Russia is struggling to supply enough troops itself. I hope I am not reading too much into this.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Indiccivilization

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3335 on: Today at 05:25:02 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:09:50 am
Its nothing about the western media, this is a false narrative. To discredit anyone is to say where they got their information is incorrect and untrue. I am here to tell you now that is how discord is being sown across the world. And you are part of the problem.


The first part of your post I have no issue with.

However for the part I have quoted, I am here to tell you that it has a huge part to do with Western media. Post 1945 in the post-colonial and post WW2 era there was a information and power vaccum which was filled by America and then Western Europe came under their umbrella.

They discredit anyone who doesn't agree with them as 'fascist', 'nationalist', 'extremist', 'bots' and what not and use subliminal messaging to drive their agenda. They actively edit speeches to change the context of what is being said and then cry surprise. They push and push and then act surprised when they push beyond a red line. They are agents of Western imperialism, cultural expansion and even White supremacy.

I am here to tell you that they are a core part of the problem and if you cannot see this then the only other alternative is one where emerging non-western nations take a hardline stance and seek to demolish them

The 'free' western media :
https://prospect.org/politics/congress-proposes-500-million-for-negative-news-coverage-of-china/
Last Edit: Today at 05:28:45 am by Indiccivilization
Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 10,322
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3336 on: Today at 05:28:18 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:22:12 am
Brilliant. I wondered what support (or refusal of support) would come from the southern Republics. I expected that there would be requests for troops. The fact that there has been a refusal means there must have been a request. And that there has been a request rather suggests that Russia is struggling to supply enough troops itself. I hope I am not reading too much into this.
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something?
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3337 on: Today at 05:29:01 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 03:56:42 am
Reports of a Chechen battalion in the East entering with orders to execute everyone on a given list. If true, which is quite in Putins style, Russians wont be the ones doing the killings of Ukrainians. Instead, they we killing Chechens who were opposing the Putin ally leader, and are getting repaid in blood.
Can you reword that. I don't understand. Maybe it is me - I am not properly awake.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

BarryCrocker

  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 12,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3338 on: Today at 05:31:06 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 05:25:02 am

The first part of your post I have no issue with.

However for the part I have quoted, I am here to tell you that it has a huge part to do with Western media. Post 1945 in the post-colonial and post WW2 era there was a information and power vaccum which was filled by America and then Western Europe came under their umbrella.

They discredit anyone who doesn't agree with them as 'fascist', 'nationalist', 'extremist', 'bots' and what not and use subliminal messaging to drive their agenda. They actively edit speeches to change the context of what is being said and then cry surprise. They push and push and then act surprised when they push beyond a red line. They are agents of Western imperialism, cultural expansion and even White supremacy.

I am here to tell you that they are a core part of the problem and if you cannot see this then the only other alternative is one where emerging non-western nations take a hardline stance and seek to demolish them

The 'free' western media :
https://prospect.org/politics/congress-proposes-500-million-for-negative-news-coverage-of-china/

So should we go with Matip or Konate on the weekend?
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,217
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3339 on: Today at 05:34:39 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 05:31:06 am
So should we go with Matip or Konate on the weekend?

Are they westerners? Neither of them is white so I'm not surre if that disqualifies them.
Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,723
  Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3340 on: Today at 05:36:04 am
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 05:25:02 am

The first part of your post I have no issue with.

However for the part I have quoted, I am here to tell you that it has a huge part to do with Western media. Post 1945 in the post-colonial and post WW2 era there was a information and power vaccum which was filled by America and then Western Europe came under their umbrella.

They discredit anyone who doesn't agree with them as 'fascist', 'nationalist', 'extremist', 'bots' and what not and use subliminal messaging to drive their agenda. They actively edit speeches to change the context of what is being said and then cry surprise. They push and push and then act surprised when they push beyond a red line. They are agents of Western imperialism, cultural expansion and even White supremacy.

I am here to tell you that they are a core part of the problem and if you cannot see this then the only other alternative is one where emerging non-western nations take a hardline stance and seek to demolish them

But the world is not as black and white as you make it out to be, it exists in different shades of gray. When you say things like Western imperialism and subliminal messaging means that you are driving at singular wedges that are ideological in nature only and serves only to inflame and nothing else.

I dont refer to media or news of any kind as western or mainstream, monikers like that are only used for exploitative purposes. I read everything and make my own mind up. Thats the way it should be.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3341 on: Today at 05:42:17 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:13:37 am
It's already a proxy war, people are extremely naive if they think there aren't Special Forces/Black Ops from western nations already in the fight, or private military contractors, it's covert, rather than overt.
Source? And what do you think Russia would make and do with such an operative when captured?
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 22,439
  Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3342 on: Today at 05:42:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:29:01 am
Can you reword that. I don't understand. Maybe it is me - I am not properly awake.
Chechens were causing terrorist havoc in Russia (remember the Moscow theater hostages). Putin helps Kadyrov to power. The radical Chechens are kept in check by Kadyrov, whose methods don't differ too much from Hitler's. Now Russia invades Ukraine with the goal (IMHO) to install a puppet government and uses the massacre in the East (which was true) as a pretext. Putin doesn't want to kill Ukrainian civilians, as he would never retain the country. But he wants a payback for the killings in Luhansk and Donetsk. So he calls on his favor from Kadyrov, who sends an elite Chechen battalion to do the dirty work. And for the Chechens who'd have to do the deed, it's just killing infidels.

Putin is not stupid. He is very calculating and knows within good parameters what the West would do and is using it. He's got a long-term alliance with Xi, and with both having each other's backs, the resolve of the West is just beginning to be tested.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Indiccivilization

  Kemlynite
  • **
  Posts: 23
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Reply #3343 on: Today at 05:43:55 am
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 05:36:04 am

I dont refer to media or news of any kind as western or mainstream, monikers like that are only used for exploitative purposes. I read everything and make my own mind up. Thats the way it should be.

You are correct that the way it should be is that people read a diverse array of sources and make their own mind up. It is however not like that as the vast majority get bite sized snippets and dismiss the other side as 'propaganda'. America is a real life example of this.

If by attacking Western media houses as hypocrites and two faced (which they are) they are forced to become more objective then this is a net positive and not just for 'exploitative purposes'.

This in conjunction with non-Western media houses increasing their reach and influence will provide a more holistic media landscape.
Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3344 on: Today at 05:46:28 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:28:18 am
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something?
I really do not know. But either way, the 'refusal' of support is very interesting and helpful.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3345 on: Today at 05:53:28 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 05:42:25 am
Chechens were causing terrorist havoc in Russia (remember the Moscow theater hostages). Putin helps Kadyrov to power. The radical Chechens are kept in check by Kadyrov, whose methods don't differ too much from Hitler's. Now Russia invades Ukraine with the goal (IMHO) to install a puppet government and uses the massacre in the East (which was true) as a pretext. Putin doesn't want to kill Ukrainian civilians, as he would never retain the country. But he wants a payback for the killings in Luhansk and Donetsk. So he calls on his favor from Kadyrov, who sends an elite Chechen battalion to do the dirty work. And for the Chechens who'd have to do the deed, it's just killing infidels.
Thank you for posting the clarification.
Quote
Putin is not stupid. He is very calculating and knows within good parameters what the West would do and is using it. He's got a long-term alliance with Xi, and with both having each other's backs, the resolve of the West is just beginning to be tested.
I am not sure about any of that. I think Putin is increasingly deranged; I am not sure of he has judged the mood of the West correctly; I am not convinced that Putin and Xi are operating in lockstep; and - even if more slowly than I'd like - I think the West is actually becoming more cohesive in its response.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,439
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3346 on: Today at 05:54:16 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:28:18 am
If Russia are trying to rally support from other former USSR satellite nations.......does this suggest that their Invasion might not be as straightforward as they had anticipated?, why are Belarus providing them with assistance too?, I'm not very well read on Geopolitics, but do they have a mutual defence treaty or something? {/b]
Yes. The same one which was used to quash the unrest in Kazakhstan, who are signatory to the same pact.

"Collective Security Treaty Organization"
« Last Edit: Today at 06:04:44 am by farawayred »
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3347 on: Today at 05:54:48 am »
Quote from: Indiccivilization on Today at 03:51:51 am
LOL, According to the West? Who the hell appointed them the arbiters of democracy?  No matter how much they screech it was invented in Greece the truth will come out eventually



You seriously starting your arguments with "lol"? Are you like 15yr old?
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,133
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3348 on: Today at 06:06:34 am »
Anybody using the protests in Canada as an example is a fuckin moron, who has no idea whats going on here.
