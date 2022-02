Not seeing the 'most likely'. We're getting info in real time how the calculation, actions of every party opposed against Russia invading a sovereign nation is hampered by Russia's nukes.



If you want to be treated fairly, then either no one has them or everybody has them imo. Right now we're caught in no man's land, and countries like Russia have an unfair advantage. The agreements to respect sovereignty if you unilaterally disarm are not worth the time signing them. All this, is again, real time info, not theory.



This isn't about nuclear deterrent. This is about Ukraine being a sovereign nation.Quite easily when you think about it. Ukraine looking for NATO security, after that it is easily EU membership. Then you have western companies licking their lips for cheap land and most of all, cheap labor.Imagine what putin advisors saying to him that when in 10-15 years it will be russians crossing the boarders to ukraine to have a better life.This is the main reason. Ukrainians are fighting for their their life