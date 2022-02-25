« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 143583 times)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3240 on: Today at 12:41:50 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:23 am
Its hard to know how to feel, part of me feels very happy about it, part of me wonders if the people on that plane ever really wanted to be there themselves.
I think they knew the occupational risk when they got on the plane to fight Ukrainian soldiers. I once spoke with a former Soviet airborne soldier who said that statistically their expected lifetime after being dropped behind the front lines was counted in minutes.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3241 on: Today at 12:43:53 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
They also still use a lot of coal I believe
Energy mix UK (2019): 39.7% Oil, 36.1% Gas, 14.1% Renewables 6.4% Nuclear, 3.3% Coal
Mix Germany (2019): 35.3% Oil, 25% Gas, 17.9% Coal, 14.7 Renewables, 6.4% Nuclear, 0.7% Other

There are different mixes, so figures vary depending on what you look at (primary energy consumption by fuel type is the above for the UK and I hope I am comparing the correct German numbers). And luckily for the UK it is an island with lots of gas and oil around its shores and Norway not too far away also with lots of oil and gas. In 2021 renewables in Germany were up considerably, while gas is down. Within this mix almost half of the German gas imports come from Russia with possibly more once Nord Stream 2 is (now read: would have been) active. However, according to all experts it is actually not that difficult to supplement all Russian gas from other sources (apparently there is enough of the stuff available worldwide), but it is a question of cost.

Anyway, enough of the energy side trip. All of this to say that the whole Russia energy debate is a political thing almost more than it is an actual supply issue, i.e. half of Europe would not be plunged into darkness if Putin cut off gas tomorrow. It would become a question of which other countries can it be sourced from and when and at what price (there is already talk here about state subsidies for poor income households if costs rise next winter). At the same time Putin would then receive zero dollars for zero gas.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3242 on: Today at 12:49:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:28:34 am
Id rather make that comment stop

Do we have to blame Obama and Merkel on this thread?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3243 on: Today at 12:51:47 am »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-europe-60525996

Wouldn't want to be in an argument with this woman  ;D Excellent stuff.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3244 on: Today at 12:54:37 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:28:23 am
Its hard to know how to feel, part of me feels very happy about it, part of me wonders if the people on that plane ever really wanted to be there themselves.

Most soldiers are just pawns. Russia still has conscription. Paratroopers could be some elite professional unit though. Loss of life is nothing to celebrate. Unfortunately, due to decisions made by a megalomaniac, we will see plenty more of it.  :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3245 on: Today at 01:00:45 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:49:44 am
Do we have to blame Obama and Merkel on this thread?
No, but it shows a certain frame of mind that can be tackled head on when it shows itself. Were mistakes made by Obama and Merkel when it comes to Putin? You bet, and again this is a discussion that goes way beyond this thread right here and right now at least. It can be talked about when later in time and history we look at the path Putin has taken and the forks in the road that led him to certain conclusions and decisions.

But thinking Trump was better suited? Thinking along that line it nuts. If he still were President of the US he either would have handed Ukraine to Putin on a plate including congratulating him or we would now be in the midth of a nuclear war.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3246 on: Today at 01:01:25 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 12:54:37 am
Most soldiers are just pawns. Russia still has conscription. Paratroopers could be some elite professional unit though. Loss of life is nothing to celebrate. Unfortunately, due to decisions made by a megalomaniac, we will see plenty more of it.  :(

I will probably be in a severe minority when I say the waving off of Blame on soldiers is way off

This is a murderous maniac. Theyre carrying out his commands. They arent stupid, it isnt 1945

Its quite frankly extremely disappointing thousands of them are all trotting along for a spot of murder and war in 2022
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3247 on: Today at 01:02:39 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:49:44 am
Do we have to blame Obama and Merkel on this thread?

There's dickheads like Jesse Waters on Fox throwing the blame at Clinton. And no, not Hillary but Bill because back in 1994 he had the Ukraine give up the nuclear missiles the Soviets left when the USSR broke up. According to Waters, Putin would never have invaded a nuclear armed country.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3248 on: Today at 01:03:55 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 12:49:44 am
Do we have to blame Obama and Merkel on this thread?

We can discuss things without asking the other to be silenced Im
Pretty sure

Wrong or right. Thats my only point
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3249 on: Today at 01:05:15 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:00:45 am
No, but it shows a certain frame of mind that can be tackled head on when it shows itself. Were mistakes made by Obama and Merkel when it comes to Putin? You bet, and again this is a discussion that goes way beyond this thread right here and right now at least. It can be talked about when later in time and history we look at the path Putin has taken and the forks in the road that led him to certain conclusions and decisions.

But thinking Trump was better suited? Thinking along that line it nuts. If he still were President of the US he either would have handed Ukraine to Putin on a plate including congratulating him or we would now be in the midth of a nuclear war.
I didnt say trump is/was better suited - he isnt obviously! The guy is a nut job.

I simply stated policies of the past have contributed to allowing and giving Putin the confidence to do this.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:39 am
There's dickheads like Jesse Waters on Fox throwing the blame at Clinton. And no, not Hillary but Bill because back in 1994 he had the Ukraine give up the nuclear missiles the Soviets left when the USSR broke up. According to Waters, Putin would never have invaded a nuclear armed country.

i hate and dont watch Fox News, but is he not right? No country would actively attack a nuclear armed country unless provoked. Ukraine themselves in the past few days have mentioned their regret on giving up their nukes under false promises.

Wars like this dont happen overnight, and it can take decades of bad decisions to eventually come to this point.

Like I said previously, you cant just blame any one person (Apart from Putin obviously) for shit foreign policy decisions - my overall point though is there seems to be a tendency to just blame trump or Johnson, when in reality the so called smarter leaders of the  past have had a greater effect on appeasing Russia and giving them the ability and confidence to do this today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3250 on: Today at 01:08:49 am »
China abstained.  That's a win.
« Reply #3251 on: Today at 01:09:29 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:01:25 am
I will probably be in a severe minority when I say the waving off of Blame on soldiers is way off

This is a murderous maniac. Theyre carrying out his commands. They arent stupid, it isnt 1945

Its quite frankly extremely disappointing thousands of them are all trotting along for a spot of murder and war in 2022
What could single soldiers accomplish - they would have to say no to commands in huge numbers and majority. For any dissent to have an effect it would have to come from middle and top ranks, and not just single ones either. I found this interesting:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/21/uk-says-serious-doubts-exist-within-russian-military-about-invading-ukraine
It might now show now, but if the whole operation does not go as successful as planned (even in the mid to long term), who knows. Anyway, good night to all for today, as good as they can be with those dreadful news at all hours now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3252 on: Today at 01:11:30 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:08:49 am
China abstained.  That's a win.
I saw a journalist claim that - don't get it. China can freely abstain (and maintain an image of neutrality, not to mention protecting economic interests with Ukraine in the event it actually survives in some form), because a second veto is redundant. The abstentions of India and UAE were much bigger losses for the international community.
« Reply #3253 on: Today at 01:11:34 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:39 am
There's dickheads like Jesse Waters on Fox throwing the blame at Clinton. And no, not Hillary but Bill because back in 1994 he had the Ukraine give up the nuclear missiles the Soviets left when the USSR broke up. According to Waters, Putin would never have invaded a nuclear armed country.
There were international agreements in place which Putin broke, let's not forget that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3254 on: Today at 01:12:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:02:39 am
There's dickheads like Jesse Waters on Fox throwing the blame at Clinton. And no, not Hillary but Bill because back in 1994 he had the Ukraine give up the nuclear missiles the Soviets left when the USSR broke up. According to Waters, Putin would never have invaded a nuclear armed country.

Even blind squirrels find nuts occasionally. You have to believe there's merit in that statement. Nuclear weapons make countries like Russia think twice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3255 on: Today at 01:15:10 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:11:30 am
I saw a journalist claim that - don't get it. China can freely abstain (and maintain an image of neutrality, not to mention protecting economic interests with Ukraine in the event it actually survives in some form), because a second veto is redundant. The abstentions of India and UAE were much bigger losses for the international community.

If nothing else, it shows no approval for their ally's actions.  China on the fence is better than on Putin's side.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3256 on: Today at 01:16:46 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:57 am
Even blind squirrels find nuts occasionally. You have to believe there's merit in that statement. Nuclear weapons make countries like Russia think twice.

Do you really think anyone is going to go that far?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3257 on: Today at 01:17:48 am »
Quote from: lamad on Today at 01:09:29 am
What could single soldiers accomplish - they would have to say no to commands in huge numbers and majority. For any dissent to have an effect it would have to come from middle and top ranks, and not just single ones either. I found this interesting:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/feb/21/uk-says-serious-doubts-exist-within-russian-military-about-invading-ukraine
It might now show now, but if the whole operation does not go as successful as planned (even in the mid to long term), who knows. Anyway, good night to all for today, as good as they can be with those dreadful news at all hours now.

Well you asked and then answered !

I said Id be in a minority, but wanting huge numbers of soldiers not to be conquering murderers I believe isnt that much to ask really. Too scared of Putin I better just kill. Not and never will have it

It still makes me ill there are gernan soldiers after the war who are treated like our soldiers. Sorry, not for me

But as I say thats just me, no need for anyone else to come Amd tell me how unfair I sound. Just my opinion and it wont change
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3258 on: Today at 01:19:18 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:16:46 am
Do you really think anyone is going to go that far?

As unsavoury as it is nuclear weapons work as a deterrent. I certainly don't believe Ukraine is in this situation if they didn't give them up 20 odd years ago.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3259 on: Today at 01:19:18 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:57 am
Even blind squirrels find nuts occasionally. You have to believe there's merit in that statement. Nuclear weapons make countries like Russia think twice.

You give every other country nukes, then they too can bully their neighbours with minimal consequences. They can have dictators that go unchallenged. Not to mention that then all other countries in the region would also want nukes.

Not saying Ukraine would have ended up like that, but it's hard to predict.

It's all alt-history over here. If Ukraine had nukes, Russia would have invaded in 2014 and crushed the revolution most likely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3260 on: Today at 01:20:13 am »
Fuvk. imagine being given a gun and told to make petrol bombs..  how fucking insane is the world? All i want is enough money to pay my bills and enough time to spend with my kids.  Dont we all just want peace and tranquility?
 One day you are walking the kids to school, the next taking up arms to defend your city. Cant get my head round it.

Shit.

As you were . Back to the politics
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3261 on: Today at 01:22:01 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:11:30 am
I saw a journalist claim that - don't get it. China can freely abstain (and maintain an image of neutrality, not to mention protecting economic interests with Ukraine in the event it actually survives in some form), because a second veto is redundant. The abstentions of India and UAE were much bigger losses for the international community.

I know India are buying arms off Russia; but is that enough
for a democratic country to abstain?
Maybe I should say; how is that enough?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3262 on: Today at 01:23:32 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:05:15 am
I didnt say trump is/was better suited - he isnt obviously! The guy is a nut job.

I simply stated policies of the past have contributed to allowing and giving Putin the confidence to do this.
i hate and dont watch Fox News, but is he not right? No country would actively attack a nuclear armed country unless provoked. Ukraine themselves in the past few days have mentioned their regret on giving up their nukes under false promises.

Wars like this dont happen overnight, and it can take decades of bad decisions to eventually come to this point.

Like I said previously, you cant just blame any one person (Apart from Putin obviously) for shit foreign policy decisions - my overall point though is there seems to be a tendency to just blame trump or Johnson, when in reality the so called smarter leaders of the  past have had a greater effect on appeasing Russia and giving them the ability and confidence to do this today.

Sorry, got the Trump thing mixed up (it actually came from an offline source, not you), please accept my apologies for that. Still, saying Obama and Merkel were just as bad is not right. And there were agreements in place regarding Ukraine and their giving up their nuclear arsenal. It was one part of why they got their independence. It was not a false promise, it has become a broken one.
Under your assumption no country could ever enter into negotiations with another and get to an agreement and sign it, regardless of the subject matter. You can never be one hundred percent sure if the other side honours the agreement down the line, does that mean you will never agree on anything with anybody? When you have a work contract and tomorrow your employer decides he won't pay you anymore, then what - consequently you never enter into another work contract ever again with anybody? It is a generally accepted system the world over, big or small. You negotiate, you sign agreements, whenever one side decides to break it everyone is in trouble (albeit varying from slight inconveniences to the madness we are witnessing now). And now I am off for tonight.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3263 on: Today at 01:23:37 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:11:30 am
I saw a journalist claim that - don't get it. China can freely abstain (and maintain an image of neutrality, not to mention protecting economic interests with Ukraine in the event it actually survives in some form), because a second veto is redundant. The abstentions of India and UAE were much bigger losses for the international community.

Its not surprising with India, historically although it was non-aligned during the Cold War it probably leaned a bit more towards Russia and Pakistan more towards the Americans, and even now India co-operates a lot with Russia in weapons development and procurement.

The one that really surprised me is the UAE considering theirs and the wider Gulf countries frictions with Iran where the US supports them and Russia is a longstanding friend of the Iranians. That one really perplexed me.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3264 on: Today at 01:24:15 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:12:57 am
Even blind squirrels find nuts occasionally. You have to believe there's merit in that statement. Nuclear weapons make countries like Russia think twice.

You could blame Reagan for the break-up of the USSR which resulted in Ukraine becoming independent. You don't have to invade a country that you already control.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3265 on: Today at 01:24:59 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 01:15:10 am
If nothing else, it shows no approval for their ally's actions.  China on the fence is better than on Putin's side.
China is unfortunately the biggest winner as it can sit and watch. Russia becomes completely dependent on China, and the burden of the conflict in Ukraine will fall to the West.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3266 on: Today at 01:25:02 am »
24hr drone coverage of Kyiv to document every tank firing and skirmish as proof for future war crime trials would be useful.

Most murderers hate witnesses.

I'd put volunteer old ladies sitting in chairs on the sidewalks taking cell phone video on all the streets.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3267 on: Today at 01:27:02 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:25:26 am
sorry mate, Im pissed and gutted for the people of Ukraine and Im gutted our response has been to sit back and watch. I think I need to get offline for a bit.

Hopefully I wake up and the c*nt has been assassinated.   
Hell still be alive tomorrow. For your own sanity, stay away from the constant news of the frontline. Take a breather.

I did today, couldnt do another day of keeping up with the back and forth. Youll fell much better for it if you step away from the rolling news for a bit.

Pick a reputable news source, follow that for the a day, ignore everything else especially social media.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3268 on: Today at 01:28:06 am »
Ive seen people up and including to a week ago thinking Putin was this strong but fair leader

I wish ours were like himetc

I work with a lad who thinks hes a political genius. Hes one of them

Even this morning with literally going oh Putin knows what hes doing it was all he could say, it was desperate and embarrasing for him. He now knows hes been wrong for 15 years. He wont be on his own either

At least now the world can be in no doubt what this charismatic mysterious no nonsense Russian leader is
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3269 on: Today at 01:28:55 am »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 01:20:13 am
Fuvk. imagine being given a gun and told to make petrol bombs..  how fucking insane is the world? All i want is enough money to pay my bills and enough time to spend with my kids.  Dont we all just want peace and tranquility?
 One day you are walking the kids to school, the next taking up arms to defend your city. Cant get my head round it.

Shit.

As you were . Back to the politics
Welcome to the north of Ireland in the 70s & 80s under (and I'm guessing) your government.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3270 on: Today at 01:30:10 am »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:22:01 am
I know India are buying arms off Russia; but is that enough
for a democratic country to abstain?
Maybe I should say; how is that enough?

India is leaning towards Putin-like authoritarianism. I think that's another reason why they refuse to condemn Russia besides the arms deals. Modi uses a lot of Putin's playbook (media control, made-up domestic enemies, online troll armies, surveillance of opposition). Democracy is not dead in India but it is definitely in a bad place.

India too has had criticism for human rights from the UN and foreign agencies under Modi. They probably don't want to lose support from other authoritarian regimes that abuse human rights within UN.
« Reply #3271 on: Today at 01:31:09 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:17:48 am
Well you asked and then answered !

I said Id be in a minority, but wanting huge numbers of soldiers not to be conquering murderers I believe isnt that much to ask really. Too scared of Putin I better just kill. Not and never will have it

It still makes me ill there are gernan soldiers after the war who are treated like our soldiers. Sorry, not for me

But as I say thats just me, no need for anyone else to come Amd tell me how unfair I sound. Just my opinion and it wont change
I have to finish this reply: I think I get your point and I hope by God if I were a soldier and a command like this would come I would have the guts to say no even if it meant being shot or court martialed. I think every single German soldier held a responsibility and basically 99.9999% of them failed morally. But the reality is that even those that don't fall for the brainwashing and might harbour doubts rarely act on them. Not saying it's right, far from it, but it is what it is.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3272 on: Today at 01:31:15 am »


Both Italy and possibly Germany now open to blocking Russia from SWIFT.  With the US saying it's on the table,  if this happens,  it's a move with teeth against all levels of Russia,  putting pressure on removing Putin. 

https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/italy-open-banning-russia-swift-system-foreign-minister-2022-02-25/

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3273 on: Today at 01:32:38 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:01:25 am
I will probably be in a severe minority when I say the waving off of Blame on soldiers is way off

This is a murderous maniac. Theyre carrying out his commands. They arent stupid, it isnt 1945

Its quite frankly extremely disappointing thousands of them are all trotting along for a spot of murder and war in 2022

Agree and those in 1945 or WW1 weren't stupid either but there is a reason why ALL military adverts target the "lost" people... "from Middlesborough and fucked up your life well then give it to us.."
