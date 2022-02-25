They also still use a lot of coal I believe



Energy mix UK (2019): 39.7% Oil, 36.1% Gas, 14.1% Renewables 6.4% Nuclear, 3.3% CoalMix Germany (2019): 35.3% Oil, 25% Gas, 17.9% Coal, 14.7 Renewables, 6.4% Nuclear, 0.7% OtherThere are different mixes, so figures vary depending on what you look at (primary energy consumption by fuel type is the above for the UK and I hope I am comparing the correct German numbers). And luckily for the UK it is an island with lots of gas and oil around its shores and Norway not too far away also with lots of oil and gas. In 2021 renewables in Germany were up considerably, while gas is down. Within this mix almost half of the German gas imports come from Russia with possibly more once Nord Stream 2 is (now read: would have been) active. However, according to all experts it is actually not that difficult to supplement all Russian gas from other sources (apparently there is enough of the stuff available worldwide), but it is a question of cost.Anyway, enough of the energy side trip. All of this to say that the whole Russia energy debate is a political thing almost more than it is an actual supply issue, i.e. half of Europe would not be plunged into darkness if Putin cut off gas tomorrow. It would become a question of which other countries can it be sourced from and when and at what price (there is already talk here about state subsidies for poor income households if costs rise next winter). At the same time Putin would then receive zero dollars for zero gas.