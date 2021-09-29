Bit of a reductive way to frame what I said? Let's imagine Putin was a supplier of uranium for Germany - could he give a public address threatening to leave Germans with no power from tomorrow?



I can see it's an emotive time and it's going to be tough to continue this discussion, and I have huge respect for you and your posts. So I'll stop espousing the benefits of nuclear power here now, and keep the thread on track. Good night mate!



A possible threat to withhold power tomorrow would not leave European countries without power the next day. For now there is sufficient power storage to see Germany straight through to autumn and beyond to some extent (don't know about other places, but I suppose Italy, the Netherlands etc. also have emergency storage that will last at least a few months) and further plans have been set into motion weeks and months ago.Talking about nuclear power is a beast of a discussion, which we won't solve - or even scratch the top of - in this thread or forum. Same about Nord Stream 2 (of which I wasn't a huge fan to be honest), because there are no easy answers in any of this. *sigh* But thanks for being respectful, which usually all posters on here are, even if things get heated sometimes. It's one of the reasons I value coming here reading and posting (apart from the obvious, i.e. the football, which at least curently gives all of us huge joy).