Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!

lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:24:43 pm
Exactly, he's isolated now. His only potential get out of jail card is Russia's natural resources and the wests dependence on it i.e pipeline to Germany etc.

Genuinely think he'd be so brazen and desperate if it comes to it, to do some horrid shite
That pipeline is dead for the foreseeable future, that has been made clear in the past two days. They actually used a bit of a bureaucratic trick to stop it, because the company that runs it is Swiss and they might think of suing the German state in regards to investment rules being broken.
Bobinhood

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:46:00 pm
RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 11:07:14 pm
Crazy times and events really let some people sink or swim, Zelenskyy will be on the right side of history and has really rose up to the occasion. Brass balls. Same for the Klitschko brothers

Could you imagine Boris doing the same, not a hope in hell

the whole ukranian people are pretty ballsy i must say, and those guys totally represent.


Your boris comment caused an entire impressionist monty python sketch of boris running for his life and babbling into the camera to flash through my brain  :lmao It was quite hilarious really. 
harryc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
west_london_red on Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
Definitely have loads of oil, gas is usually found near by but cant say that with certainty.

On the list of oil producers 8th so not critical I would say to global supplys but probably more about the dodgy money floating around UAE from the oligarchs rather than the oil and gas argument.
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:49:46 pm
lamad on Yesterday at 11:45:55 pm
That pipeline is dead for the foreseeable future, that has been made clear in the past two days. They actually used a bit of a bureaucratic trick to stop it, because the company that runs it is Swiss and they might think of suing the German state in regards to investment rules being broken.
the pipeline has already been built sadly, they have just withdrawn the certification.

give it a year or so and once the dust has settled Im sure they it will be up and running.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm
CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Historian and author Timothy Snydor mentions Dugin's work in his book `On Tyranny`. Worth a read and everything becomes clear about Putin's vision and the chaos he has caused in Western countries by splitting between left and right.

I see a lot of folks calling Putin a madman etc. He is very smart and is great at geopolitics. Its countries like USA and UK who elected incompetent leaders like Johnson and Trump.
Oh, brother.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
stevensr123 on Yesterday at 10:16:20 pm
only 5% thankfully. But we have allowed them to use London as a safe heaven for their cash.

Germany are the truly pathetic ones in this though, NS2 would have put them on the path of 70(!!) reliance on Russia. I cant believe they wilfully allowed this to happen. No wonder they only offered helmets.

That's true but it's because the Germans took lots of Nuclear offline & are in the process of moving to renewables.
jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Yesterday at 11:52:24 pm
CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Historian and author Timothy Snydor mentions Dugin's work in his book `On Tyranny`. Worth a read and everything becomes clear about Putin's vision and the chaos he has caused in Western countries by splitting between left and right.

I see a lot of folks calling Putin a madman etc. He is very smart and is great at geopolitics. Its countries like USA and UK who elected incompetent leaders like Johnson and Trump.

There is nothing smart about that war criminal and this will be the beginning of the end for him, and your post will be even more idiotic.
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:52:27 pm
harryc on Yesterday at 11:49:20 pm
On the list of oil producers 8th so not critical I would say to global supplys but probably more about the dodgy money floating around UAE from the oligarchs rather than the oil and gas argument.

Yup, its definitely a haven for dodgy characters.
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:54:02 pm
CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Historian and author Timothy Snydor mentions Dugin's work in his book `On Tyranny`. Worth a read and everything becomes clear about Putin's vision and the chaos he has caused in Western countries by splitting between left and right.

I see a lot of folks calling Putin a madman etc. He is very smart and is great at geopolitics. Its countries like USA and UK who elected incompetent leaders like Johnson and Trump. 
Johnson and trump are idiots to the eye , but the policies of the likes of Merkel and Obama make me believe they are the just as bad. Like I said, this has been in the pipeline for a good 15-20 years, and the policies of the likes of Merkel and Obama made this far more likely to happen.  Situations like today dont happen over night. The response in 2014 was crucial.
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
The only chance we have to going back to normal is now a total uprising in Russia removing the lot of them. That at the moment seems extremely far away from reality 

People in the past had less to lose and more balls

The storming of the bastille for example would simply not happen today. Theyd go on a March and post memes
stevensr123

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:50:49 pm
That's true but it's because the Germans took lots of Nuclear offline & are in the process of moving to renewables.
they arent moving to renewables, they are moving towards dependency on a dictatorship. You shouldnt  take away your energy independence to go renewable until its completely viable.

rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:57:03 pm
CalgarianRed on Yesterday at 11:41:09 pm
Historian and author Timothy Snydor mentions Dugin's work in his book `On Tyranny`. Worth a read and everything becomes clear about Putin's vision and the chaos he has caused in Western countries by splitting between left and right.

I see a lot of folks calling Putin a madman etc. He is very smart and is great at geopolitics. Its countries like USA and UK who elected incompetent leaders like Johnson and Trump. 

Jesus Christ man

Have you been watching him on the news at all?

You cant have been
west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:58:13 pm
stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
they arent moving to renewables, they are moving towards dependency on a dictatorship. You shouldnt  take away your energy independence to go renewable until its completely viable.



They also still use a lot of coal I believe
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:58:27 pm
stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:54:02 pm
Johnson and trump are idiots to the eye , but the policies of the likes of Merkel and Obama make me believe they are the just as bad. Like I said, this has been in the pipeline for a good 15-20 years, and the policies of the likes of Merkel and Obama made this far more likely to happen.  Situations like today dont happen over night. The response in 2014 was crucial.
Evidentially, we are from different universes. That makes absolutely no sense to me.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Yesterday at 11:59:59 pm
stevensr123 on Yesterday at 11:56:21 pm
they arent moving to renewables, they are moving towards dependency on a dictatorship. You shouldnt  take away your energy independence to go renewable until its completely viable.
And, now, we are back in the same universe! ;D
rushyman

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:01:08 am
Russians are in Kiev
lamad

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
Today at 12:01:25 am
Classycara on Yesterday at 11:26:59 pm
Bit of a reductive way to frame what I said? Let's imagine Putin was a supplier of uranium for Germany - could he give a public address threatening to leave Germans with no power from tomorrow?

I can see it's an emotive time and it's going to be tough to continue this discussion, and I have huge respect for you and your posts. So I'll stop espousing the benefits of nuclear power here now, and keep the thread on track. Good night mate!
A possible threat to withhold power tomorrow would not leave European countries without power the next day. For now there is sufficient power storage to see Germany straight through to autumn and beyond to some extent (don't know about other places, but I suppose Italy, the Netherlands etc. also have emergency storage that will last at least a few months) and further plans have been set into motion weeks and months ago.

Talking about nuclear power is a beast of a discussion, which we won't solve - or even scratch the top of - in this thread or forum. Same about Nord Stream 2 (of which I wasn't a huge fan to be honest), because there are no easy answers in any of this. *sigh* But thanks for being respectful, which usually all posters on here are, even if things get heated sometimes. It's one of the reasons I value coming here reading and posting (apart from the obvious, i.e. the football, which at least curently gives all of us huge joy :)).
