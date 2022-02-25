The media tit-for-tat continues.Russian federal agency Roskomnadzor has blocked ERR's Russian language portal within the country's territory after it reported Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) emailed ERR (Estonian Public Broadcasting) on Thursday saying the article must be taken down or it would ban the website in Russia.As of Friday night, the rus.err.ee portal could not be read in Russia.The article quoted Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba saying Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of the country.Roskomnadzor said the article "contains false messages about terrorist attacks or other kind of information of public concern disseminated under the guise of reliable information that threatens life and (or) health of citizens, their property, or poses a threat to public order and public security or constitutes a threat of interference or termination of the operations of welfare facilities, transport and social infrastructure, credit organizations, objects of power, industry, and communications (hereinafter disseminated in violation of the law)."At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months."