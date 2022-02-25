« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!  (Read 137921 times)

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3000 on: Today at 05:24:21 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:14:59 pm
Meanwhile the West imposes sanctions.  The major concern is that if Putin attacks a NATO member (one of the Baltic states or Poland) then there will be no choice for the rest of NATO to defend them?

Will he dare to do that?  Common sense says no he wouldn't dare but I fear that common sense and Putin are miles apart at this moment in time.

He has to be held to account for this, somehow!

Russia's geopolitical interest in Poland is much lower than in the Baltic states. This is since there's no Russian diaspora in Poland, unlike in Estonia and Latvia and it's also a very hard target. NATO mainly have to make sure the borders of the Baltic region remains watertight. The Lithuanian fence towards Belarus is definitely useful to secure their sovereignity for example.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3001 on: Today at 05:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 04:40:23 pm
Does anyone else think that Putin's problems are deeply personal?

He stands at 5 foot 1 in platformed shoes. That's tough for any bloke. The desperate way he sometimes says "Wrong! Five foot one and half!" gives the game away I think. Then there's the industrial amounts of botox he has had pumped into his unnaturally round face over the years. His piggy little eyes are now just two tiny little recessions in his curd-like head. And then there was the combover. True, that's gone now. But he sported it between the ages of 16 and 55. Tough again.

All that self-contempt he must nurture has now finally exploded into hatred for the whole world.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:41:59 pm
Is he really that short?
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:20:32 pm
Didn't know he was that short!

He could have major small man syndrome, I would assume.
;D

There have been times where a joke has flew over my head at RAWK, but even I understood this joke at first glance. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,191
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3002 on: Today at 05:29:04 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:24:21 pm
This is since there's no Russian diaspora in Poland, unlike in Estonia and Latvia and it's also a very hard target. NATO mainly have to make sure the borders of the Baltic region remains watertight.
There's a reason for that diaspora........decades, even centuries, of enforcement.

As for the 2nd part, the UK (whose navy helped break the naval blockade of Tallinn in the 1918 war of independence that saw Estonia set up its first real republic successfully) has doubled its troop presence, the US has sent 8 F-35s to the Baltics (2 landed today in Estonia) and France is sending troops, jets and weapons to Estonia as well.

https://news.err.ee/1608512663/france-sending-more-forces-to-estonia
« Last Edit: Today at 05:30:44 pm by 24∗7 »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline ljycb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,423
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3003 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:25:46 pm
;D

There have been times where a joke has flew over my head at RAWK, but even I understood this joke at first glance. ;D

I must be thick as mince.  ;D
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3004 on: Today at 05:31:11 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 05:30:12 pm
I must be thick as mince.  ;D
I'm just happy that it was not me this time. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,181
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3005 on: Today at 05:34:00 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:41:59 pm
Is he really that short?
He's the gremlin from the Kremlin.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,191
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3006 on: Today at 05:42:19 pm »

The media tit-for-tat continues.

"Russia blocks ERR's Russian portal over Ukraine invasion article:
https://news.err.ee/1608512684/russia-blocks-err-s-russian-portal-over-ukraine-invasion-article

Russian federal agency Roskomnadzor has blocked ERR's Russian language portal within the country's territory after it reported Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday.

The Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor) emailed ERR (Estonian Public Broadcasting) on Thursday saying the article must be taken down or it would ban the website in Russia.

ERR did not take down the article.

As of Friday night, the rus.err.ee portal could not be read in Russia.

The article quoted Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba saying Russia had launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

Roskomnadzor said the article "contains false messages about terrorist attacks or other kind of information of public concern disseminated under the guise of reliable information that threatens life and (or) health of citizens, their property, or poses a threat to public order and public security or constitutes a threat of interference or termination of the operations of welfare facilities, transport and social infrastructure, credit organizations, objects of power, industry, and communications (hereinafter disseminated in violation of the law)."

ERR will not take the article down.

At approximately 5 a.m. on Thursday, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine having massed tens of thousands of troops on the country's north, east and southern borders over the last several months."
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,181
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3007 on: Today at 05:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 05:20:32 pm
Didn't know he was that short!

He could have major small man syndrome, I would assume.
I'd look that picture up but I'm not sure I want to see Kohls bottom button.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Huge Cristiano Ronaldo fanboy too.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,781
  • Linudden.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3008 on: Today at 05:43:15 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 05:29:04 pm
There's a reason for that diaspora........decades, even centuries, of enforcement.

As for the 2nd part, the UK (whose navy helped break the naval blockade of Tallinn in the 1918 war of independence that saw Estonia set up its first real republic successfully) has doubled its troop presence, the US has sent 8 F-35s to the Baltics (2 landed today in Estonia) and France is sending troops, jets and weapons to Estonia as well.

https://news.err.ee/1608512663/france-sending-more-forces-to-estonia

Jag vet Jim. The Russification during the Soviet era was definitely not very helpful for the Estonian nation. Having said that, I would also suggest that a lot of the ethnic Russian population in Estonia wouldn't change living in a functioning democracy with freedom of movement inside Europe to living in a country whose small towns look like this:

https://www.google.se/maps/@48.778386,132.904274,3a,75y,35.2h,80.88t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sGuPD3dXRgHCGcYQ6FInFrA!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fpanoid%3DGuPD3dXRgHCGcYQ6FInFrA%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D113.298935%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656

Siberia, I know, but you get the point :wave Even Vyborg doesn't look that much better in some areas.
Logged
Linudden.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,218
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3009 on: Today at 05:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:23:00 pm
@maxseddon
Zelensky posts a video showing him and his top allies in the Kyiv government district.

Were defending our independence and our country, and thats how itll be.
https://twitter.com/maxseddon/status/1497258504784072708?s=20&t=mlI5a26wn9fC1KahpdhsLA

***
If I was Ukrainian, I'd go to the wall for President Zelensky.

Yup, I have to admit Im getting a serious man crush on the guy.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,394
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3010 on: Today at 05:43:40 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 04:41:59 pm
Is he really that short?

Well you have the video with him and Connor McGregor who then looks a good few inches taller than Putin. And Connor is what 5.8/9? So at max 5.5 but probably shorter than that. Cant be fun.
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,779
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3011 on: Today at 05:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 05:34:00 pm
He's the gremlin from the Kremlin.

The shortass near the Donbas.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,248
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3012 on: Today at 05:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:25:46 pm
;D

There have been times where a joke has flew over my head at RAWK, but even I understood this joke at first glance. ;D

It's not a joke JC.

I met him once. Playing golf. I accidentally clonked him on the head with a golf ball. "What the f*ck did you do that for?" he wanted to know. "What were you doing in the f"cking hole?" I replied.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,191
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3013 on: Today at 05:51:46 pm »
So, about those Russian tanks then......

https://news.err.ee/1608512402/estonia-sending-additional-weapons-aid-to-ukraine


"Estonia will send more Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-aircraft munitions to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defense said on Friday. Food and medical equipment will also be sent.


"We are providing additional arms assistance to Ukraine. 25,000 packages of dry food, medical equipment, personal equipment, ammunition, additional javelin missiles and anti-aircraft munitions," said Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm at a press conference.


Estonia has already sent Javelin missiles to Ukraine which started to arrive last week.


The Commander of the Defense Intelligence Center Lieutenant Colonel Margo Grosberg gave an overview of the situation in Ukraine.


He said the Ukrainian Army's most important task in the coming days is to keep control of the airports around Kyiv and to protect the capital.


Russia's goal is still to overthrow the Ukrainian government, Grosberg added.


"The resistance of the Ukrainians has been remarkable and good," he said."
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*) & use spoiler tags for anything graphic!
« Reply #3014 on: Today at 05:51:51 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 fan on Today at 05:43:15 pm
Jag vet Jim. The Russification during the Soviet era was definitely not very helpful for the Estonian nation. Having said that, I would also suggest that a lot of the ethnic Russian population in Estonia wouldn't change living in a functioning democracy with freedom of movement inside Europe to living in a country whose small towns look like this:

https://www.google.se/maps/@48.778386,132.904274,3a,75y,35.2h,80.88t/data=!3m7!1e1!3m5!1sGuPD3dXRgHCGcYQ6FInFrA!2e0!6shttps:%2F%2Fstreetviewpixels-pa.googleapis.com%2Fv1%2Fthumbnail%3Fpanoid%3DGuPD3dXRgHCGcYQ6FInFrA%26cb_client%3Dmaps_sv.tactile.gps%26w%3D203%26h%3D100%26yaw%3D113.298935%26pitch%3D0%26thumbfov%3D100!7i13312!8i6656

Siberia, I know, but you get the point :wave Even Vyborg doesn't look that much better in some areas.
To be frank, I've seen swellings similar to (and worse) than that in the US.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 71 72 73 74 75 [76]   Go Up
« previous next »
 