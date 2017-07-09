« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 135354 times)

Online redmark

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2880 on: Today at 01:37:20 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:31:09 pm
Just read on the BBC feed that Russia is open to talks in Minsk to discuss demilitarisation and declaring a neutral status. I sincerely hope the cracks are starting to show already and that the Russian troops on the ground have been lied to as well about the reasons for going in (i know they are lied to anyway but that it isn`t a peacekeeping mission etc)
I don't think that's a consequence of meeting resistance in Ukraine, but a subtly worded challenge to US primacy.

See also: "China... willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core." Also this.

A "common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept... with the UN at the core" is a challenge to the view of the US as sole global superpower, world policeman - and to the very idea of NATO.
Offline stoa

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2881 on: Today at 01:37:31 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:55:19 pm
Who knows? There is an interesting thought in it though. The Russian troops, apparently, couldn't understand what they were doing in Ukraine and didn't like the idea of killing Ukrainians. It's a little reminiscent of '56 and Hungary. Many of the Russian soldiers had been told that the Hungarian revolutionaries were Nazis (an old trick for Russia) and were confused, dismayed, bewildered, demoralised when they arrived in Budapest to see the truth. By the time they realised the truth the conquest was over of course. Ukraine will be different. 

Yeah, it's an interesting thought and one that for me hadn't come up. But yes, we're living in an age where everyone basically carries around a computer with an internet connection. While I have no idea what it is like for soldiers in the Russian army going into another country, it can't be that hard for them to get news and information from elsewhere or stay in contact with friends and family members, at least if you compare it for example to soldiers in WW2. And I could see it becoming an issue for morale, if Russian soldiers suddenly have that "Are we the baddies?" moment.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2882 on: Today at 01:40:03 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:35:18 pm
Before anyone else posts in this thread, I strongly recommend you watch this speech by Zelenskyy from yesterday......unless you've already seen it.

Some incredibly strong and passionate language - pretty much calling on Russians to defy Putin.

I liked this line - "If you attack, we will defend. If you attack, you will not see our backs, you will see our faces."

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/Fwzb_JX7u04" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/watch/v/Fwzb_JX7u04</a>

A lot of people think the Ukrainians have already lost. But I think the war has only just started. Don't think it is that easy for the Russians to take Kyiv without leveling it, and the Ukrainian army's morale I think is much higher than people give them credit for. Defending one's homeland, after all, is much more of a morale booster than invading with false pretenses.
Offline Qston

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2883 on: Today at 01:42:46 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:37:20 pm
I don't think that's a consequence of meeting resistance in Ukraine, but a subtly worded challenge to US primacy.

See also: "China... willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core." Also this.

A "common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept... with the UN at the core" is a challenge to the view of the US as sole global superpower, world policeman - and to the very idea of NATO.

I don't disagree with you but there is a possibility it can be both. Perhaps just wishful thinking on my part.
Offline Mighty_Red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2884 on: Today at 01:48:56 pm »
Russia are "ready for talks", basically means they can stop the war and crystallise the gains they have made with mext to zero punishment. Then they'll wait and try it again. And again, till someone actually stands up to him.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2885 on: Today at 01:49:03 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:40:03 pm
A lot of people think the Ukrainians have already lost. But I think the war has only just started. Don't think it is that easy for the Russians to take Kyiv without leveling it, and the Ukrainian army's morale I think is much higher than people give them credit for. Defending one's homeland, after all, is much more of a morale booster than invading with false pretenses.
Let us not forget too that, at 3 million, Kyiv is the 7th largest city in Europe. It won't be a cake-walk with a few tanks. This will be a bloody mess that will make Aleppo look like a playground :'(
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2886 on: Today at 01:49:20 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:37:20 pm
I don't think that's a consequence of meeting resistance in Ukraine, but a subtly worded challenge to US primacy.

See also: "China... willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept, and firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at the core." Also this.

A "common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept... with the UN at the core" is a challenge to the view of the US as sole global superpower, world policeman - and to the very idea of NATO.

As much as I hate whats gong on, I dont think thats entirely a bad idea.

The idea of having a security system for soverign nations completely decentralised and without a centralised super power, with sufficient checks and balances, should've been the agenda for the UN.
Online fenre

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2887 on: Today at 01:53:02 pm »
Just seen the videos of the Russian tank driving over a personal car with an older man inside.

No reason for such an action. A civilian in a small car.

Heartbreaking.

Online Perkinsonian

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2888 on: Today at 01:53:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 12:55:19 pm
Who knows? There is an interesting thought in it though. The Russian troops, apparently, couldn't understand what they were doing in Ukraine and didn't like the idea of killing Ukrainians. It's a little reminiscent of '56 and Hungary. Many of the Russian soldiers had been told that the Hungarian revolutionaries were Nazis (an old trick for Russia) and were confused, dismayed, bewildered, demoralised when they arrived in Budapest to see the truth. By the time they realised the truth the conquest was over of course. Ukraine will be different.
I do not believe that Russian soldiers do not know why they were sent to Ukraine. I think it is simply a text that is taught to them in the event of being captured, which makes it possible to hide their military knowledge from interrogators, for example about the purpose and tasks set for their troops in Ukraine. What are they normally asked about and what do they refuse to answer, hiding behind their supposed ignorance.
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2889 on: Today at 01:54:06 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/business-60505417

British airlines have been banned from landing at Russia's airports and from crossing its airspace, the Russian civil aviation regulator has said.

Russia said the move was a response to "the unfriendly decisions by the UK aviation authorities".


("...unfriendly..." - the fuckin nerve of that place eh.... ::) )
Offline 24∗7

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2890 on: Today at 01:54:52 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Just seen the videos of the Russian tank driving over a personal car with an older man inside.

No reason for such an action. A civilian in a small car.

Heartbreaking.
He was extricated alive, thankfully.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2891 on: Today at 01:55:48 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:49:20 pm
As much as I hate whats gong on, I dont think thats entirely a bad idea.

The idea of having a security system for soverign nations completely decentralised and without a centralised super power, with sufficient checks and balances, should've been the agenda for the UN.

Don't think that will ever work. All you have to do is look at the paralysis over the years on the security council to realize what the problems are. The only way where you will find fair and balanced is to implement a system not based on human decisions. But we all know how that ends...
Online fenre

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2892 on: Today at 01:57:46 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:54:52 pm
He was extricated alive, thankfully.

Ah, I am glad!

However, probably happening all over the place.

Offline -Willo-

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2893 on: Today at 01:58:53 pm »
Quote from: fenre on Today at 01:53:02 pm
Just seen the videos of the Russian tank driving over a personal car with an older man inside.

No reason for such an action. A civilian in a small car.

Heartbreaking.



It is truly disgusting what some humans will do given a bit of power, if this war wasn't going on the psychopath in that tank would just be going about his day to day life potentially amongst Russian citizens, we are terrible creatures largely.

Online Lotus Eater

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2894 on: Today at 01:59:52 pm »
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 01:58:53 pm
It is truly disgusting what some humans will do given a bit of power, if this war wasn't going on the psychopath in that tank would just be going about his day to day life potentially amongst Russian citizens, we are terrible creatures largely.

We have thugs everywhere
Online redmark

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2895 on: Today at 02:04:43 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on Today at 01:49:20 pm
The idea of having a security system for soverign nations completely decentralised and without a centralised super power, with sufficient checks and balances, should've been the agenda for the UN.
Of course - it sounds eminently sensible. But 'United Nations' actually means Security Council, which means that actions by any permanent members are unblockable through their veto.
Online ChaChaMooMoo

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2896 on: Today at 02:06:20 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:55:48 pm
Don't think that will ever work. All you have to do is look at the paralysis over the years on the security council to realize what the problems are. The only way where you will find fair and balanced is to implement a system not based on human decisions. But we all know how that ends...

I know mate. Wishful thinking. But clearly the UN for all its glory has been failing miserably. The so called security council is a parody and the NATO is passively being aggressive in taunting Russia. Clearly the current systems dont work.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2897 on: Today at 02:07:16 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:52:32 pm
A point the Moscow correspondent made on Sky News. Assuming Russia take control and appoint a stooge in charge. The majority of the country will be against them so that would take an awful lot of resources to keep a lid on it wouldnt it?

The rumours are that Russia will storm Kyiv, remove the government and then look to split the country into two, with their stooge controlling their half, or this new half anyway. There is no way they can control a country the size of Ukraine.
Online jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2898 on: Today at 02:07:25 pm »
CNN
China blames the US as Russia's war breaks out in Europe
By Simone McCarthy and CNN's Beijing bureau - 1h ago

As Russian missiles flew through the Ukrainian sky Thursday and world leaders decried an invasion spreading across the country, China refused to condemn Russia's move outright, while appearing to levy blame on the United States and its allies.

Beijing finds itself in a complex position as Russia's invasion of its neighbor intensifies, needing to balance a close strategic partnership with Moscow with its seemingly contradictory policy of supporting state sovereignty.

A Chinese government official Thursday sidestepped questions over whether it would condemn Russia's actions or consider it an "invasion."

Instead, China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying -- who repeated staid lines about seeking peace through dialogue and said the situation was "not what we would hope to see" -- was quick to point the finger at the US, implying that Washington was a "culprit" for "fanning up flames," referring to US warnings in recent weeks of an imminent invasion.

"China has taken a responsible attitude and persuaded all parties not to escalate tensions or incite war...Those who follow the US' lead in fanning up flames and then shifting the blame onto others are truly irresponsible," she said.

The comments echoed those made a day earlier, prior to the invasion, when Hua blamed the crisis on "NATO expansion eastward all the way to Russia's doorstep."

"Did it ever think about the consequences of pushing a big country to the wall?" she said.

The presence of Hua at the briefing both days was itself unusual, as the veteran spokeswoman had not been at the podium in such briefings since she was promoted to assistant minister for foreign affairs in October.

Her comments were widely disseminated across China's official state media and social media platforms, where talk of Ukraine dominated coverage and conversation.

'War is not funny'
But while state media reflected the official government line, top trending topics on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, included a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin with more than 360 million views, as well as others looking at how Ukrainian citizens were reacting, such as a post on people lining up to donate blood with 62 million views.

The topic "Ukraine President says Western countries completely give up on Ukraine," topped the list in the morning, raking up over 1 billion views throughout the day and tens of thousands of comments.

Many of those comments on the highly moderated platform mocked Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelensky for being "pro-West" and cheered for Russia and Putin.

But others pushed back: "War is not funny at all," wrote one user, whose post was liked over 60,000 times. "It makes me feel physically sick to see all the jokes about war."

Elsewhere online, homepages of China's major state media outlets took a measured approach, citing statements and news from both the Ukrainian and Russian side, while putting focus on sanctions leveraged by other countries against Russia.

Communist Party mouthpiece the People's Daily highlighted comments from China's Foreign Ministry pointing to how the US had been "increasing tensions and hyping up war."

A glimpse of the kind of guidance that state media may be under emerged Tuesday, when what appeared to be an internal memo from Chinese state media Beijing News directing its employees not to publish news reports "negative to Russia or pro-West" was mistakenly published on the outlet's official social media account.

The post, which was swiftly deleted, also directed employees to "filter and release proper comments." Beijing government-controlled Beijing News declined CNN's request for comment on the incident.

A relationship with 'no limits'
The Russian invasion comes on the heels of a meeting earlier this month between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin, who made a show of their strong bond with a highly publicized meeting ahead of the Beijing Olympics and declared "no limits" to their relationship.

But an outright backing of Russian moves would put China at odds with the West. It would also contradict China's usual vocal support for state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

In a phone conversation between Xi and Putin on Friday, Xi said China "decides its position based on the merits of the Ukraine issue itself," and that China supports Russia and Ukraine resolving their issue through negotiation, according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

"China is willing to work with all parties in the international community to advocate a common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security concept," Xi reportedly added.

China has denied that it was complicit in Russia's moves, but Western leaders are paying close attention to the Moscow-Beijing relationship as events in Ukraine unfold.

As Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled new sanctions against Russia Friday, he said he was "concerned at the lack of a strong response from China."

Morrison said China's move to begin importing Russian wheat -- based on an agreement made earlier this month -- was "unacceptable" as Australia, the US, Europe, the United Kingdom and Japan acted "to cut off" Russia.

China hit back at the West's decision to slap a swath of economic sanctions on Russia in recent days. In her comments Wednesday, Hua pointed to China's position that sanctions are "never" effective.

"Will the Ukraine issue resolve itself thanks to the US sanctions on Russia? Will European security be better guaranteed thanks to the US sanctions on Russia?" she asked.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/china-blames-the-us-as-russias-war-breaks-out-in-europe/ar-AAUhHpO?ocid=mailsignout&li=BBnb7Kz
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2899 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:07:16 pm
The rumours are that Russia will storm Kyiv, remove the government and then look to split the country into two, with their stooge controlling their half, or this new half anyway. There is no way they can control a country the size of Ukraine.
Its possible. Its all just dreadful really.
Online Dench57

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2900 on: Today at 02:09:57 pm »
Quote
Britain has not set up a route for Ukrainian refugees to reach UK shores, it emerged last night, as thousands headed to the border following the Russian invasion.

The UK has stopped accepting visa applications from Ukrainians stuck in the country, meaning there is no safe and legal route for them to seek asylum in Britain unless they have British relatives...
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/ukraine-war-refugees-uk-visas-b2022567.html


Online Yorkykopite

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2901 on: Today at 02:12:09 pm »
"By their friends you shall know them".

The butcher Assad has just commended the Russians on their invasion. Other supporters are China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Pakistan. No surprises there.
Online jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2902 on: Today at 02:14:45 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:12:09 pm
"By their friends you shall know them".

The butcher Assad has just commended the Russians on their invasion. Other supporters are China, Iran, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Pakistan. No surprises there.
And, sad to say, a couple of Scousers that I thought I knew.
 :-[
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2903 on: Today at 02:26:18 pm »
My wife has just been on a call with her russia/Eastern Europe team members.
They are devastated. 
Theyve been talking to their Ukrainian customers.  Most of them are going out to get guns and fight..
I can hardly imagine that

Online reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2904 on: Today at 02:33:15 pm »
Omfgg this Maria woman lecturing in Russian.....Jesus shut the fuck up you screeching banshee 😯
Online jambutty

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2905 on: Today at 02:33:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:26:18 pm
My wife has just been on a call with her russia/Eastern Europe team members.
They are devastated. 
Theyve been talking to their Ukrainian customers.  Most of them are going out to get guns and fight..
I can hardly imagine that



I think many of us would do that if putsch came to shove.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2906 on: Today at 02:33:57 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 01:28:36 pm
On the latter, I think if he had the backing of the Europeans, he probably would have closed the strait, but I imagine none have been forthcoming.
What? The EU did not wish Turkey to close The Strait - is that right? Or, was that speculation?
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2907 on: Today at 02:34:28 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:04:43 pm
Of course - it sounds eminently sensible. But 'United Nations' actually means Security Council, which means that actions by any permanent members are unblockable through their veto.


i might be missing your point here (probably am) but much of the UN's problems of weakness and intertia derive from both Russia/USSR and the US using their veto to prevent action being taken against their allies, even when those lies are acting inhumanely or wrongly.

Russia vetoed proposals to confront the Assad regime in Syria

Israel has the most number of active UN Resolutions against it, but the US has for years repeatedly blocked the UN from taking action against it for its annexation of land from its neighbours (hmmm...) and apartheid.
Online jonnypb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2908 on: Today at 02:35:29 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:33:15 pm
Omfgg this Maria woman lecturing in Russian.....Jesus shut the fuck up you screeching banshee 😯

Yep, she's just torn the sky news reporter a new hole after he asked, in the words of our PM Boris, has Russian president Putin gone "full tonto"
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2909 on: Today at 02:37:42 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:07:16 pm
The rumours are that Russia will storm Kyiv, remove the government and then look to split the country into two, with their stooge controlling their half, or this new half anyway. There is no way they can control a country the size of Ukraine.
Yes, it will become like Cyprus.
A Russian part and a Ukrainian part.
Putin wants to leave something behind when he 'retreats', for strategic reasons.
Online BlackandWhitePaul

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2910 on: Today at 02:42:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:59:54 pm
You mean that fuck off big boat that Putin has docked in Hamburg?
Canny boat that, valued at £73million.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2911 on: Today at 02:43:44 pm »
While most global powers have been roundly damning of Vladimir Putins actions in Ukraine, Indias response has been somewhat muted - a reflection of the diplomatic dilemma that the country now finds itself in: torn between Russia and the West.

As the Guardians south east Asia correspondent Hannah Ellis-Petersen writes, hours after Putins invasion began, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was among the first to call the Russian president, calling for a cessation of violence, but steering clear of directly condemning his actions. Indias top diplomat at the UN was equally evasive, expressing regret at the invasion, and calling for urgent de-escalation of tensions.

India currently relies on Russia for around 60%-70% of their arms and military hardware, which are crucial at a time when they are engaged in a frosty stand-off with China along their border. India recently purchased a missile defence system from Russia and relies on it for essential spare parts for defence machinery.

Putin made a visit to India as recently as December 2021, one of the only countries the Russian President has travelled to during the pandemic, a sign of the close ties between the two countries. India also relies on Russia for vital supplies of fertiliser, and the severe sanctions on Russia could severely impact Indian farming and industry.

On Friday, the Russian chargé daffaires in Delhi, Roman Babushkin, said that they expect our Indian partners to support Russia at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) when a resolution opposing the military Russian operation against Ukraine will come up for a vote. India is expected to abstain.

Indias relatively neutral position is likely to anger the US, another ally of the Indian government. In a call to the Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged a strong collective response.

But the request was met with derision by a ministry of information spokesperson, Kanchan Gupta, who in a mocking tweet questioned why India should back the US position when they had taken consistently anti-India positions at the UN...yet you want Indias help.

Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳
@KanchanGupta

You take consistent anti-India position at UN.
You vote for UNSC sanctions against India after 1998 nuclear tests.
You push for UN intervention on Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.
You sell military equipment to Pakistan to use against India.
Yet you want Indias help.

The Ukrainian ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, pleaded with Modi to use his influence with Russia to restrain Putins actions, calling it a moment of destiny.

Talking to India media, Polikha said:

I dont know how many world leaders Putin may listen to, but the stature of Modi makes me hopeful. We are waiting, asking, pleading for the assistance of India.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/feb/25/russia-ukraine-invasion-latest-news-live-updates-russian-war-vladimir-putin-explosions-bombing-invades-kyiv
