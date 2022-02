You do realise the Ukrainian army have tanks, warplanes and other such stuff. They aren't wandering around with Ak47's and rocks. Less of the Trump like insults please. It's a discussion forum



And Russia has more and better tanks, warplanes and other such stuff, and in that case you donít make the fight about those weapons where the Russians have an advantage, you make the fight so physically close that all the Russians have is men with AK47s and then itís a much fairer fight.