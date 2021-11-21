« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70] 71   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 132576 times)

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,508
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2760 on: Today at 10:57:13 am »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:23:01 am
The bigger problem is the very large amount of russian transaction that go via Swiss banks - and Switzerland won't freeze the accounts do to their principle of neutrality due to their long standing desire for Nazi gold and dictator cash.
FIFY
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,590
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2761 on: Today at 10:58:37 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:06:14 am
Any talk of Ukrainians not fighting to defend themselves against Russian invasion is verging on massive insult.


The poster in question is flip flopping all over the place.

The Fromola of international affairs.
Logged

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2762 on: Today at 10:59:21 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:39:02 am
I thought the club should play the Chelsea match this weekend and make a statement with Ukrainian armbands etc.. during the game. I now think we should not play the game at all and refuse to engage with Chelsea football club over the matter until the Russian gangster is removed from the club. If we are punished by the football authorities for it then so be it. This is more important than football.

If we had a few Russian players, would you want them to be suspended/sold/threw in the u21's?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2763 on: Today at 11:02:15 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:53:25 am
It is absolutely insane that countries decide to rely on certain countries for resources/imports? We've seen it with China and the middle east with oil. Trade with these countries is fine but you should never be in a position where they have leverage over your supply.

Germany is genuinely puzzling - the big beast of Europe shouldn't be beholden to Russian gas to the extent it is, not after the events over the last 8 years. I wonder how these decisions are made?

I don't see any way Putin can be stopped, the sanctions will never go far enough and they won't hurt them in the short term. He doesn't care if his people starve due to this, he'll use all tax revenues to pay for this war. Short of the world giving Ukraine a few hundred jets it's never going to be enough.

Our only hope is for Ukraine to fight long enough for Russian forces to be depleted enough that any control they take is temporary. The human cost is going to be horrific.

I suspect part of the logic was were too reliant on those crazies in the Middle East, so lets use Russia instead for our energy needs
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,593
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2764 on: Today at 11:02:21 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:51:35 am
Well, this thread has taken quite a turn - "Brexit and Trump were right all along". FFS.

All the western countries could be doing more right now, but none of that is going to make any difference in the short term. Putin is not going to retreat if they are chucked out of SWIFT or a few more oligarchs or banks are sanctioned. It may make a difference in the longer run and we should be doing everything to isolate him. They key thing now is how well the Ukrainian army can slow them down, and looks like they've been doing brilliantly so far, and how well we can support them with arms/intelligence/etc at this stage of the war and in the insurgency stage that will follow.

Latvian Prime Minister was on BBC this morning absolutely imploring for more from his European allies. Called out that too many are prioritising avoiding losing money, at the expense of additional bloodshed in Ukraine with every hour they delay. It's deplorable that it hasn't happened yet and Italy and Germany in particular should be ashamed of their political leaders (I hold them to a higher standard than Cyprus and Hungary's). Of course I should also add that the UK should begin properly sanctioning too (can scarcely call their efforts so far much of a sanction).

It's like Redmark has wisely said, even if only arsed about Ukrainian intetests they risk even wose if they aren't united in doing absolutely everything they can right now.
Logged

Online dutchkop

  • has an issue with his phlemish phalange (bunch of jackals, leave him alone).
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2765 on: Today at 11:02:49 am »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:42:45 am
Apparently Biden wanted to remove them from the swift payment system which would of hurt Russia but certain EU countries wouldnt approve it.

Besides sending in troops to help which will never happen what more can others do?

I think the SWIFT decision will change soon.
IN parallel the major Europeans that get 40% of their gas and oil from Russia are looking at ways to arrange payments with a lot of Russian companies so that allows them to also not melt down the economies.

CHina and Russia have alternatives for Swift and this can drive these economies onto these alternative platforms.

I also think people think that turning off SWIFT for Russia is a silver bullet - not so.. Check out this clip that explains how complex this is... https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow/watch/what-people-are-getting-wrong-about-how-sanctioning-russia-works-134008389880       

I think the Russian protesters 1000's in 53 diff Russian cities yesterday are a start and probably the thing that really worries Putin.
Plus a lot of Russians are not on board and soon as the casualties in Russia start mounting up and the fight becomes long and Russians start dying it could turn around .
Ukraine may lose some key airports and cities - but the insurgency could be long and dirty and they will not accept a Russian puppet government.
Putin is really scared that Ukrainian lead democracy could spread - it nearly did in Belarus. 
This is his last stand and SWIFT will not stop Putin ...... a far bigger response of people, insurgency and media support in every day Russia needs to change.. I think we need wait and see how this turns out in the days, weeks and months to come

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/QBTaAMJeoTI  - Oh My World with Hagar Chemali  she has her own Youtube channel - a bit oTT but she does explain a lot what is  happening about sanctions as this is what she did under Obama with Russia, Iran and other pariah countries in the past
Logged

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,358
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2766 on: Today at 11:04:51 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:32:49 am
Cant believe theyre in Kiev already , that is seriously fast to get there after just 2 days.

As we look on and do nothing.  I hope our leaders are feeling ashamed of themselves and how history will judge them.

The whole for evil to triumph  good men have to do nothing , is totally in play here.



Intentional. Sending troops to face Russian armored columns face on would be suicidal, like sending men into a meat grinder. Ukraine will hit them from the sides and from within the cities, if the Russians come in for urban warfare. In fact the Ukranians repelled an attack from the Russian VDV airborne troopers in their second largest airbase last night.
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,372
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2767 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:39:02 am
I thought the club should play the Chelsea match this weekend and make a statement with Ukrainian armbands etc.. during the game. I now think we should not play the game at all and refuse to engage with Chelsea football club over the matter until the Russian gangster is removed from the club. If we are punished by the football authorities for it then so be it. This is more important than football.

For your own mental health you should honestly consider logging off. Your contributions to the thread are as others have said, all over the place.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2768 on: Today at 11:09:00 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:35:38 am
We could have reduced dependency on Russian gas by producing more domestically....
Yes. And Germany should probably definitely hold off decommissioning their three remaining nuclear reactors (scheduled to close later this year). They closed down three more reactors in December - I wonder if it is possible to recommission those reactors too.

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Three-German-reactors-cease-operation

Europe needs to totally disconnect its reliance upon Russian oil and gas. Nuclear is very green and is generally secure from threats of disruption. Russia has turned off the taps before, and under less critical circumstances:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_Russia%E2%80%93Ukraine_gas_dispute

We should have learned our lesson then.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,123
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2769 on: Today at 11:09:18 am »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 10:52:37 am
Who would of thought trying to become a more democratic state would be considered a form of fascism.

Watched a report from a BBC reporter who lives in eastern Ukraine, and lived in Moscow before that. She said Putin has always called the Ukrainian revolution/maidan in 2014 a "fascist attack by the west", and had never changed that language. So when he's now talking about denazification, he's only carrying on like before.




...it's still batshit crazy, obviously.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,779
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2770 on: Today at 11:11:34 am »
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,841
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2771 on: Today at 11:11:40 am »
I'm going to log off for a while myself to be honest, just looking at some very distressing pictures in the guardian, also one of two parents with their child and dog scared and fleeing with all of their belongings, too much for me right now, making me very emotional and angry.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2772 on: Today at 11:11:45 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:39:58 am
Oh great.

Reuters saying there's an increase in radiation detected in the Chernobyl area 😔
Without knowing any details - and taking this report totally on trust - wouldn't the churning of land and the breaking of roads from many tanks cause a radiation spike? Just a guess from me.
Logged
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,671
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2773 on: Today at 11:12:41 am »
Russians preparing retaliatory sanctions, they say they know the Wests weakness.
David Lammy was on Newsnight last night talking about why he thinks Putin has done this now. Putin knows the West is going through turmoil with inflation and high energy prices. one guest said he heard Putin talking about wanting the old Soviet buffer countries back in 94.
Anyone thinking Putin has not thought this out thoroughly is mistaken, he has wanted this to happen for the last 25yrs. he has waited for the right moment to make it happen. the belief right now is we have to wait for the sanctions to hurt before Putin backs down. I imagine Putin is thinking the same about the West but he knows the Wests politicians will fear facing the anger of voters when things get really tough financially. he may feel he is the one in the strongest position right now.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:16:23 am by oldfordie »
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2774 on: Today at 11:12:49 am »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:06:07 am
For your own mental health you should honestly consider logging off. Your contributions to the thread are as others have said, all over the place.
This is good advice that I hope is taken. It could, of course, be enforced if needed......
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2775 on: Today at 11:13:31 am »
Ukrainian minister confirms Russian military convoy has entered Kiev. The Ukrainian military seems to have melted away. Seems similar to the American's rolling into Baghdad.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,021
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2776 on: Today at 11:15:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:55:39 am


Not to denigrate this, but the Uk government is being cute here, whilst imposing sanctions that may sound tough to some people, but are pretty trivial.

There was a Ukrainian woman politician on R5L this morning talking about the type of sanctions she wants to see - and the majority were related to targeting the kleptocratic oligarchs who live/hold/assets/send their kids to school or uni in Europe. Seize their assets, expel them from Europe, expel their kids from private schools/unis here. The UK is in a unique place to implement these types of sanctions - but studiously avoids doing so.

When the party in power has taken £millions in donations from these vile scum, it's impossible not to question their motivations.

But it's depressing when people buy into the bullshit that the UK is being tough, and other countries are being less so.

Its actually very true and sadly pretty clever from the govt, talk tough on things that you know other countries will block and so that you can look that you can portray aggressive action while ignoring things you could unilaterally do very easily.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,597
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2777 on: Today at 11:16:42 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 10:51:35 am
Well, this thread has taken quite a turn - "Brexit and Trump were right all along". FFS.

All the western countries could be doing more right now, but none of that is going to make any difference in the short term. Putin is not going to retreat if they are chucked out of SWIFT or a few more oligarchs or banks are sanctioned. It may make a difference in the longer run and we should be doing everything to isolate him. They key thing now is how well the Ukrainian army can slow them down, and looks like they've been doing brilliantly so far, and how well we can support them with arms/intelligence/etc at this stage of the war and in the insurgency stage that will follow.

The West have been an embarrassment.  Should have done much more since 2008, and now we're seeing the results of this inaction.

It's been terribly poor from them, no getting away from it.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2778 on: Today at 11:17:13 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:13:31 am
Ukrainian minister confirms Russian military convoy has entered Kiev. The Ukrainian military seems to have melted away. Seems similar to the American's rolling into Baghdad.
Do you know *anything* about urban warfare? When tanks roll into a city, you can't stop them with a fucking kalashnikov and a pistol. "Melt away"? The only melt here is you. Seriously mate, log off for a day. Or a month.....
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2779 on: Today at 11:19:16 am »
https://twitter.com/zakavkaza/status/1497165665467346944?t=a5LKlxnnXhb37C63SONcvA&s=1

Roman Abramovich daughter post on Instagram. Take with a huge pinch of salt, but it could give a glimpse into Putins inner circle.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online Mister men

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,685
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2780 on: Today at 11:19:33 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:17:13 am
Do you know *anything* about urban warfare? When tanks roll into a city, you can't stop them with a fucking kalashnikov and a pistol. "Melt away"? The only melt here is you.

You do realise the Ukrainian army have tanks, warplanes and other such stuff. They aren't wandering around with Ak47's and rocks. Less of the Trump like insults please. It's a discussion forum
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2781 on: Today at 11:19:39 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 11:11:40 am
I'm going to log off for a while myself to be honest, just looking at some very distressing pictures in the guardian, also one of two parents with their child and dog scared and fleeing with all of their belongings, too much for me right now, making me very emotional and angry.

Amongst all the dick swinging, and as with any conflict, it's the ordinary people on the ground who are most impacted. It's absolutely grim.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,981
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2782 on: Today at 11:19:59 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:17:13 am
Do you know *anything* about urban warfare? When tanks roll into a city, you can't stop them with a fucking kalashnikov and a pistol. "Melt away"? The only melt here is you. Seriously mate, log off for a day. Or a month.....

In fact "melting away" is likely a crucial part of urban warfare - remain hidden and rely on stealth etc to take out tanks.
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,981
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2783 on: Today at 11:20:34 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:19:33 am
You do realise the Ukrainian army have tanks, warplanes and other such stuff. They aren't wandering around with Ak47's and rocks. Less of the Trump like insults please. It's a discussion forum

Tanks are not much use if you don't have control of the skies.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2784 on: Today at 11:21:49 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:13:31 am
Ukrainian minister confirms Russian military convoy has entered Kiev. The Ukrainian military seems to have melted away. Seems similar to the American's rolling into Baghdad.
Can you provide the source of the information? I read several Ukrainian sources and I have not found anything like that there. Especially about falling defense.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2785 on: Today at 11:21:57 am »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:19:16 am
https://twitter.com/zakavkaza/status/1497165665467346944?t=a5LKlxnnXhb37C63SONcvA&s=1

Roman Abramovich daughter post on Instagram. Take with a huge pinch of salt, but it could give a glimpse into Putins inner circle.

I'm sure she'll be dead happy to give back everything she's ever owned and gained from being the daughter of a Russian criminal. Fucking Instagram posts from the safety of her massive house or yacht or wherever she is, fuck off
Logged

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,112
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2786 on: Today at 11:22:07 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:13:31 am
Ukrainian minister confirms Russian military convoy has entered Kiev. The Ukrainian military seems to have melted away. Seems similar to the American's rolling into Baghdad.

Ukraine could only fully commit once, if they lost it would be over, perhaps they are tactically withdrawing so they can mount a protracted guerrilla campaign rather than a more open engagement? I don't if that is something that would even happen, but I could understand why they may not want risk everything in one gambit
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2787 on: Today at 11:22:23 am »
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2788 on: Today at 11:22:56 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 11:22:07 am
Ukraine could only fully commit once, if they lost it would be over, perhaps they are tactically withdrawing so they can mount a protracted guerrilla campaign rather than a more open engagement? I don't if that is something that would even happen, but I could understand why they may not want risk everything in one gambit
They're blowing up their own bridges and asking residents to set fire bombs.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2789 on: Today at 11:24:06 am »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 11:19:33 am
You do realise the Ukrainian army have tanks, warplanes and other such stuff. They aren't wandering around with Ak47's and rocks. Less of the Trump like insults please. It's a discussion forum
And you're all over the place lad.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,593
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2790 on: Today at 11:24:21 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:09:00 am
Yes. And Germany should probably definitely hold off decommissioning their three remaining nuclear reactors (scheduled to close later this year). They closed down three more reactors in December - I wonder if it is possible to recommission those reactors too.

https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Three-German-reactors-cease-operation
Was always baffled by the ignorance of Germany in this decision. For so long people have held them up as sensible 'adults in the room', but this was next level stupidity seemingly placing emotion over reason.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2791 on: Today at 11:25:06 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:22:23 am
Call it Kyiv. Not Kiev.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/KyivNotKiev

Interestingly enough, I messaged a native Ukrainian in Kyiv yesterday and she referred to it as Kiev, but perhaps thats just a legacy thing where in English it always contained an E?
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2792 on: Today at 11:25:14 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 11:19:59 am
In fact "melting away" is likely a crucial part of urban warfare - remain hidden and rely on stealth etc to take out tanks.
Exactly - the post where the phrase was used reads like a capitulation, whereas the opposite is happening. They're digging in. Getting ready to defend. Not disappearing.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,786
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2793 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:02:15 am
I suspect part of the logic was were too reliant on those crazies in the Middle East, so lets use Russia instead for our energy needs

Out of the frying pan and all that! Germany went all in on Russian gas, why would you buy more than 25% of any important resource from a single (non-EU) country?

Having said that, the worst of winter is almost over, surely all govts should be able to cover gas prices in the short term?
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline 24∗7

  • "It's okay to be unreasonable; it's one of the ways you grow!" - Jim Sharman.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,170
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2794 on: Today at 11:31:20 am »
Errrr.............

(Beeb live feed)

Posted at 12:56

And here's more now from Sergei Lavrov's news conference in Moscow.

He questions the stability of the Ukrainian state - and accuses Western nations of deliberately militarising the country.

Lavrov told reporters that Ukrainian people must now have the chance to "choose their own future".



 :o ::)
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,209
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2795 on: Today at 11:33:01 am »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,457
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2796 on: Today at 11:33:20 am »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 11:31:20 am
Lavrov told reporters that Ukrainian people must now have the chance to "choose their own future".

"No, not that one. Choose again."
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online masher

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,356
  • hippie at heart
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2797 on: Today at 11:34:49 am »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 10:17:26 am
Strategically Putin has gotten this so right it's unbelievable.  Years and years of pumping dirty Russian oligarch money into mainland Europe and making much of Europe dependent on their energy has ensured that there will never be a unified response to any aggression he may decide to undertake. And that's exactly what's happened.

Yup, he has also made sure that economic sanctions dont make much of an impact to Russian economy. They are running a current account surplus, forex reserve over 600 billion and short term foreign debt is less than 10% of forex reserve.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,449
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2798 on: Today at 11:36:31 am »
So Turkey were reportedly asked by Ukraine to close the Bosphorus Strait to Russian Warships. Have they done it? Of course they fucking haven't.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,372
  • Red since '64
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2799 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:33:20 am
"No, not that one. Choose again."


Well quite.

(Appreciate your contributions Mark, you dont post enough).
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin
Pages: 1 ... 65 66 67 68 69 [70] 71   Go Up
« previous next »
 