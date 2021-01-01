« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:38:57 am
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:39:48 am
My wifes company have just cancelled every contract with Russian customers.
Big money really
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:40:56 am
UK estimates 450 Russian losses in the first day.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:41:37 am
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:31:28 am
Frances finance minister Bruno Le Maire has said cutting Russia off from the Swift global interbank payments system was a very last resort, Reuters reports.

Mid invasion, of a European country (with, I would hazard a guess, a few hundred thousand people working directly for EU or UK companies): exclusion from an international payments systems is a 'very last resort'. (The UK and others are no better, in proposing 'gradual' sanctions).

Obviously, no prospect of military intervention or full economic isolation. So long Ukraine, and thanks for all the wheat (and IT consultants). Looks like we'll have to wait for the next target to see how firm the west's resolve will be. Confidence in the integrity of the NATO treaty? Some of those on the frontline might be wondering if the opposite approach might now be safer: abandon NATO and come to an 'understanding' with the Kremlin. Just like the old days.

Cash is always king!  ;)

Although, I was reading that the US didn't think it would have that big of an impact, as China already have an alternative system ready to go, therefore it could actually aid the Chinese and boost trade in Crypto etc..
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:42:30 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:39:48 am
My wifes company have just cancelled every contract with Russian customers.
Big money really
Good on them!  That is what is needed - globally.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:42:45 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:32:49 am
Cant believe theyre in Kiev already , that is seriously fast to get there after just 2 days.

As we look on and do nothing.  I hope our leaders are feeling ashamed of themselves and how history will judge them.

The whole for evil to triumph  good men have to do nothing , is totally in play here.

Apparently Biden wanted to remove them from the swift payment system which would of hurt Russia but certain EU countries wouldnt approve it.

Besides sending in troops to help which will never happen what more can others do?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:43:20 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:32:49 am
Cant believe theyre in Kiev already , that is seriously fast to get there after just 2 days.

As we look on and do nothing.  I hope our leaders are feeling ashamed of themselves and how history will judge them.

The whole for evil to triumph  good men have to do nothing , is totally in play here.



Dont discount that as not being deliberate by the Ukrainians. If the fighting becomes street to street and close quarters its a lot more even fight then in open space where the Russians enjoy the clear advantage in technology. Dont get me wrong, it will be completely ugly in terms of death and destruction but it might be a plan.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:47:18 am
Democracies in the West need to wake the fuck up on many fronts at present in the battle with authoritarianism, and the influence of authoritarian cash flowing to the rich and powerful (and the UK is far from the only place that is an issue)

It's all "solidarity with Ukraine" followed by half assed sanctions, followed by we support you but don't think about coming here as a refugee in any significant numbers after your country turns into a puppet regime of the vile kleptocratic authoritarians.

I wouldn't be sleeping too easily if I lived in Taiwan right now, and I wouldn't be sleeping too easy in much of Europe if we end up with Trump in the White House again in 2025.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:48:21 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:42:45 am
Apparently Biden wanted to remove them from the swift payment system which would of hurt Russia but certain EU countries wouldnt approve it.

Besides sending in troops to help which will never happen what more can others do?
I know Germany was one of the I believe the 4 EU countries that blocked it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:49:15 am
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 09:42:45 am
Apparently Biden wanted to remove them from the swift payment system which would of hurt Russia but certain EU countries wouldnt approve it.

Besides sending in troops to help which will never happen what more can others do?

Would Putin have attacked if the Americans stationed themselves in the Ukraine , at least a safe zone outside Kiev. .
Im not a military strategist , but there are a million things that couldve been done to put Putin in a tough place , this sitting back and seeing a country flattened says as much about us as it does about Putin .

Instead we are debating if Russia should be kicked out of football tournaments .......
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:51:23 am
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:48:21 am
I know Germany was one of the I believe the 4 EU countries that blocked it.

How else would they receive payment for all those Mercedes from the oligarchs.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:52:20 am
Real anger coming out of Ukraine this morning over the lack of help from the west. The fact Russia aren't even being cut off from Swift is laughable. Weak pathetic leaders.

The pace Russia are taking over Ukraine is astonishing. I wonder if a lot of Ukrainian soldiers are not fighting?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:56:34 am
At the moment Putin seems to have played a blinder , gambled on the wests leaders being too weak to confront him with anything other than tough lip service. And hes been proved bang on , sadly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:57:04 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:23:56 am
What's his end goal? Take over Ukraine and run it as an extension of Russia?

Meanwhile we "sanction" a few lads and a few banks.
Not directly addressing the question, but I (re-)read it recently and there are some interesting references to Putin as heir of the imperial Russia, as much (if not more) than Soviet - chunks of the Epilogue of Sebag Montefiore's history 'The Romanovs':

When Tsarevich Alexei was told that his father had abdicated, he asked, Then whos going to rule Russia? Marx wrote that History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. This was witty but far from true. History is never repeated, but it borrows, steals, echoes and commandeers the past to create a hybrid, something unique out of the ingredients of past and present. No tsars were to rule Russia after 1917, yet each of Nicholass successors, who ruled the same empire with many of the same challenges in entirely different circumstances, channelled, adapted and blended the prestige of the Romanovs with the zeitgeist of their own times.

Lenin had lost Ukraine, the Caucasus and much else at Brest-Litovsk  and without Ukraine, Russia would cease to be a great power.

...

In 1991, the break-up of the Soviet Union was also the disintegration of the Romanov empire that Lenin and Stalin had held on to with cunning and force. The very slyness of their fifteen-republic federation rebounded on those Marxist imperialists for the republics were never intended to become independent. But Boris Yeltsin, the new leader of the Russian Federation, used the ambitions of the republics to outmanoeuvre Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev and dismantle the USSR. Millions of Russians now found themselves in new countries while sacred Slavic lands  Ukraine or Crimea  were lost to the Motherland. The decadent liberal West dared to push its influence into the new republics, Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, right up against the borders of Russia.

Yeltsin created what was  apart from the elected Constituent Assembly of 1918  the first real Russian democracy, with a free press and free market. Like the tsars before Paul I, he chose his own successor, Vladimir Putin, ex-KGB colonel turned politician, to protect his family and legacy.

Putins immediate mission was to restore Russian power at home and abroad. In 2000, his Chechen War ensured that the Russian Federation would stay together. In 2008, a war with Georgia, one of the more Westernized republics, reasserted Russian hegemony over the Caucasus. In 2014, the Wests attempt to recruit Ukraine into its economic system led Putin to launch an opportunistic war that enabled him to support a war of secession in eastern Ukraine and to annex Crimea, which he saw as our Temple Mount. His intervention in Syria in 2015 restores Russias Middle Eastern aspirations from Catherine the Great to the Cold War.

He called his ideology Sovereign Democracy, with the emphasis clearly on the sovereignty  Putinism blended Romanov authoritarianism, Orthodox sanctity, Russian nationalism, crony capitalism, Soviet bureaucracy and the fixtures of democracy, elections and parliaments. If there was an ideology, it was bitterness towards and contempt for America; nostalgia for the Soviet Union and the Romanov empire, but its spirit was a cult of authority and the entitlement to get rich in state service. The Slavophile mission of the Orthodox nation, superior to the West, and exceptional in its character, has replaced that of Marxist internationalism.

While the Orthodox Patriarch Kyril has called Putin a miracle of God for Russia, the president himself sees the Russian people as the core of a unique civilization. Peter the Great and Stalin are both treated as triumphant Russian rulers. Todays Russia is the heir of both, a fusion of imperial Stalinism and twenty-first-century digital authoritarianism, stunted and distorted by its own personal caprice, old-fashioned lawlessness, economic sclerosis and Brobdingnagian corruption, however draped by the mantle of modernity. Looking back over the four centuries of Russian history covered in this book, it is curious that each of Russias Times of Troubles  161013, 191718 and 1991 99  ended with a new version of the old autocracy, eased by the habits and traditions of its fallen predecessor, and justified by the urgent need to restore order, radically modernize and regain Russias place as a great power. Putin rules by the Romanov compact: autocracy and the rule of a tiny clique in return for the delivery of prosperity at home and glory abroad.

Alexander IIs minister Count Valuev joked there is something erotic about adventures on exotic frontiers, and that is certainly true of Russias televisually spectacular military exploits in the Middle East. But as the later tsars discovered, this gamble depends on economic success. Unlike them, however, Putin has the final resort of nuclear weapons.

In his Russian exceptionalism, imperialistic pride, domestic conservatism, personal rule and successful international aggression, Putin most resembles Tsar Nicholas I with his policies of Autocracy, Orthodoxy, Nationality. During a twenty-five-year reign, Nicholas too dominated and outmanoeuvred the Western powers. Only war  defeat in the Crimean War  stopped him. But it is Nicholas IIs father Alexander III, who ended liberal reform, with whom Putin most identifies. The secret workings of power around one man in the twenty-first-century Kremlin certainly resemble those of the Romanov emperors. There is no doubt that Putin is a skilful and opportunistic ruler who has again placed Russia at the centre of world affairs while neglecting to reform. But his autocracy naturally allows him to make the sort of swift decisions that are now impossible in the divided, tentative democracies of the West. This swagger has won him admiration from those in the West frustrated with the perceived perceived weakness of democracy: Donald Trump, who won the 2016 US Presidential election promoting himself as a sort of American tsar, declared his respect for Putins undoubted successes as world leader and ruthless autocrat. Both pride themselves on being realists, but the realities of power may test their mutual regard.

Putins entourage call him the Tsar, yet it is not the great Romanovs who keep Putin awake at night but the memories of Nicholas II. One evening in his Novo-Ogareva Palace, his chief residence near Moscow, Putin asked his courtiers who were Russias greatest traitors. Before they could answer, he replied, The greatest criminals in our history were those weaklings who threw power on the floor  Nicholas II and Mikhail Gorbachev  who allowed power to be picked up by hysterics and madmen. Putin promised, I would never abdicate. The Romanovs are gone but the predicament of Russian autocracy lives on.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:57:06 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:51:23 am
How else would they receive payment for all those Mercedes from the oligarchs.
I'm pretty sure Germany is really dependent on Russian Oil, Coal. I dont remember what the other countries where that opposed
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:59:10 am
Ukraine is lost. It's only a matter of time before Zelensky and his government flee or get arrested. Perhaps even killed. A new puppet government will be installed and that's that. Putin doesn't give two shits about any sanctions they've placed on him and Russia. An independent and sovereign nation in Europe, I repeat Europe, has just been invaded and western leaders can't even agree to kick Russia out of SWIFT?!

Yesterday I woke up with fear and trepidation that this war had finally started. Then I had some hope that something would be done. That hope evaporated into resignation which has now turned into anger.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:59:43 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:52:20 am
Real anger coming out of Ukraine this morning over the lack of help from the west. The fact Russia aren't even being cut off from Swift is laughable. Weak pathetic leaders.

The pace Russia are taking over Ukraine is astonishing. I wonder if a lot of Ukrainian soldiers are not fighting?

Ukrainian soldiers not fighting? Are you kidding? They are fighting for their lives and doing the best they can, given the numerical and technical advantage enjoyed by Russia.

What did you expect them to do?  They may have a tactical advantage if the warfare turns urban, in their cities.  The advantages of superior weaponry and numbers are negated significantly in an urban/guerilla warfare setting.  But that also means cities getting destroyed and civilians getting displaced.

The only way to stop Putin is through NATO, who can match and even beat them in terms of technical capabilities. But that doesn't look very likely.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 09:59:47 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:52:20 am
Real anger coming out of Ukraine this morning over the lack of help from the west. The fact Russia aren't even being cut off from Swift is laughable. Weak pathetic leaders.

The pace Russia are taking over Ukraine is astonishing. I wonder if a lot of Ukrainian soldiers are not fighting?
Hopefully they're keeping themselves safe and turning it into a battle whereby they won't be instantly overpowered by the dominance of the Russian air force and long-range weaponry.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:01:22 am
I guess building a massive border fence on the EU/NATO perimeter from Kirkenes in Norway to Galati in Romania is the only thing we'll be left with.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:02:35 am
At this rate im fearful Kiev will fall as soon as this weekend.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:04:00 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 10:02:35 am
At this rate im fearful Kiev will fall as soon as this weekend.

Reckon it will be by tonight. They are only a few miles away sadly.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:04:29 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:49:15 am
Would Putin have attacked if the Americans stationed themselves in the Ukraine , at least a safe zone outside Kiev. .
Im not a military strategist , but there are a million things that couldve been done to put Putin in a tough place , this sitting back and seeing a country flattened says as much about us as it does about Putin .

Instead we are debating if Russia should be kicked out of football tournaments .......

Well America were never going to put troops there, Imagine if an American soldier was killed in Ukraine this would escalate to a world war. Same mate none of us are military experts but removing them from the swift would have hurt Russia apparently but the EU bottled it.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:06:14 am
Any talk of Ukrainians not fighting to defend themselves against Russian invasion is verging on massive insult.

The only reports I'm hearing of that nature are not only contrary, but diametrically opposite.

I can't verify this but I trust the person telling me that in fact Russian conscripts are deserting, as they realise they've been 'duped' into invading Ukraine. There is one report I've seen (again, cannot confirm, but it honestly wouldn't be a surprise!) that conscripts from Eastern Russia believed they were on exercise but downed weapons and turned themselves in to locals when they realised where they were and what was going on.

Russian friends here are saying one thing, "This is Putin's war - not Russia's - we don't want it!"
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:06:31 am
On Sky they are saying the airport in Kyiv was taken by Russian Special forces - and was then retaken by the Ukrainian army - and Heavy Ukrainian resistance further north
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:09:11 am
To see how well we were prepared for the worse we didn't even agree in previous meetings of the next level of sanctions that will be implemented. The lack of care is shocking but not surprising as we watch a country getting raped as we lock our own doors hoping our tweets are enough to keep the rapists from our countries.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:09:48 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:06:14 am
Any talk of Ukrainians not fighting to defend themselves against Russian invasion is verging on massive insult.

The only reports I'm hearing of that nature are not only contrary, but diametrically opposite.

I can't verify this but I trust the person telling me that in fact Russian conscripts are deserting, as they realise they've been 'duped' into invading Ukraine. There is one report I've seen (again, cannot confirm, but it honestly wouldn't be a surprise!) that conscripts from Eastern Russia believed they were on exercise but downed weapons and turned themselves in to locals when they realised where they were and what was going on.

Russian friends here are saying one thing, "This is Putin's war - not Russia's - we don't want it!"

Completely agree, the Ukrainians are nothing short of heroic in what they are doing in standing up for themselves and their country.

If the second part of your post is true, its a glimmer of hope, I just cant see the Russians tolerating desertion particularly well.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:10:07 am
One of the clearest bits of info from all this is -  build / keep a nuclear arsenal at all costs,   the likes of North Korea,  India and Pakistan will probably take note.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:10:38 am
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 10:06:14 am
Any talk of Ukrainians not fighting to defend themselves against Russian invasion is verging on massive insult.

The only reports I'm hearing of that nature are not only contrary, but diametrically opposite.

I can't verify this but I trust the person telling me that in fact Russian conscripts are deserting, as they realise they've been 'duped' into invading Ukraine. There is one report I've seen (again, cannot confirm, but it honestly wouldn't be a surprise!) that conscripts from Eastern Russia believed they were on exercise but downed weapons and turned themselves in to locals when they realised where they were and what was going on.

Russian friends here are saying one thing, "This is Putin's war - not Russia's - we don't want it!"

Any chance of a coup orchestrated by the military to depose Putin? His power is clearly the military. If the generals turn against him, they can make him take a vacation in a remote South American country for the rest of his life at the very least.

I am struggling to think of any positive to come out of this fiasco for Russia.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:11:04 am
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:52:20 am
Real anger coming out of Ukraine this morning over the lack of help from the west. The fact Russia aren't even being cut off from Swift is laughable. Weak pathetic leaders.

The pace Russia are taking over Ukraine is astonishing. I wonder if a lot of Ukrainian soldiers are not fighting?
Thirteen Ukranian border guards on the tiny 'Snake Island' were radioed by a Russian warship and told to surrender. "Should I tell them to go fuck themselves?"... "Go fuck yourselves". All reported dead.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 10:11:06 am
Keir Starmer:



Quote
"I do think that the failure, the collective failure, of you know, the West... in relation to action hes taken in the past, so many examples - Georgia, Crimea, Donbas - have given him the sense that as I say the benefits of aggression outweigh the costs.

We have to be clear that that isnt the case here in relation to Ukraine and that that response package from the rest of the world will be so strong that it will not only isolate Russia but also cripple its ability to function."
