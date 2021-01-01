What's his end goal? Take over Ukraine and run it as an extension of Russia?



Meanwhile we "sanction" a few lads and a few banks.



Not directly addressing the question, but I (re-)read it recently and there are some interesting references to Putin as heir of the imperial Russia, as much (if not more) than Soviet - chunks of the Epilogue of Sebag Montefiore's history 'The Romanovs':When Tsarevich Alexei was told that his father had abdicated, he asked, Then whos going to rule Russia? Marx wrote that History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce. This was witty but far from true. History is never repeated, but it borrows, steals, echoes and commandeers the past to create a hybrid, something unique out of the ingredients of past and present. No tsars were to rule Russia after 1917, yet each of Nicholass successors, who ruled the same empire with many of the same challenges in entirely different circumstances, channelled, adapted and blended the prestige of the Romanovs with the zeitgeist of their own times.Lenin had lost Ukraine, the Caucasus and much else at Brest-Litovsk  and without Ukraine, Russia would cease to be a great power....In 1991, the break-up of the Soviet Union was also the disintegration of the Romanov empire that Lenin and Stalin had held on to with cunning and force. The very slyness of their fifteen-republic federation rebounded on those Marxist imperialists for the republics were never intended to become independent. But Boris Yeltsin, the new leader of the Russian Federation, used the ambitions of the republics to outmanoeuvre Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev and dismantle the USSR. Millions of Russians now found themselves in new countries while sacred Slavic lands  Ukraine or Crimea  were lost to the Motherland. The decadent liberal West dared to push its influence into the new republics, Ukraine, Georgia, Estonia, right up against the borders of Russia.Yeltsin created what was  apart from the elected Constituent Assembly of 1918  the first real Russian democracy, with a free press and free market. Like the tsars before Paul I, he chose his own successor, Vladimir Putin, ex-KGB colonel turned politician, to protect his family and legacy.Putins immediate mission was to restore Russian power at home and abroad. In 2000, his Chechen War ensured that the Russian Federation would stay together. In 2008, a war with Georgia, one of the more Westernized republics, reasserted Russian hegemony over the Caucasus. In 2014, the Wests attempt to recruit Ukraine into its economic system led Putin to launch an opportunistic war that enabled him to support a war of secession in eastern Ukraine and to annex Crimea, which he saw as our Temple Mount. His intervention in Syria in 2015 restores Russias Middle Eastern aspirations from Catherine the Great to the Cold War.He called his ideology Sovereign Democracy, with the emphasis clearly on the sovereignty  Putinism blended Romanov authoritarianism, Orthodox sanctity, Russian nationalism, crony capitalism, Soviet bureaucracy and the fixtures of democracy, elections and parliaments. If there was an ideology, it was bitterness towards and contempt for America; nostalgia for the Soviet Union and the Romanov empire, but its spirit was a cult of authority and the entitlement to get rich in state service. The Slavophile mission of the Orthodox nation, superior to the West, and exceptional in its character, has replaced that of Marxist internationalism.While the Orthodox Patriarch Kyril has called Putin a miracle of God for Russia, the president himself sees the Russian people as the core of a unique civilization. Peter the Great and Stalin are both treated as triumphant Russian rulers. Todays Russia is the heir of both, a fusion of imperial Stalinism and twenty-first-century digital authoritarianism, stunted and distorted by its own personal caprice, old-fashioned lawlessness, economic sclerosis and Brobdingnagian corruption, however draped by the mantle of modernity. Looking back over the four centuries of Russian history covered in this book, it is curious that each of Russias Times of Troubles  161013, 191718 and 1991 99  ended with a new version of the old autocracy, eased by the habits and traditions of its fallen predecessor, and justified by the urgent need to restore order, radically modernize and regain Russias place as a great power. Putin rules by the Romanov compact: autocracy and the rule of a tiny clique in return for the delivery of prosperity at home and glory abroad.Alexander IIs minister Count Valuev joked there is something erotic about adventures on exotic frontiers, and that is certainly true of Russias televisually spectacular military exploits in the Middle East. But as the later tsars discovered, this gamble depends on economic success. Unlike them, however, Putin has the final resort of nuclear weapons.In his Russian exceptionalism, imperialistic pride, domestic conservatism, personal rule and successful international aggression, Putin most resembles Tsar Nicholas I with his policies of Autocracy, Orthodoxy, Nationality. During a twenty-five-year reign, Nicholas too dominated and outmanoeuvred the Western powers. Only war  defeat in the Crimean War  stopped him. But it is Nicholas IIs father Alexander III, who ended liberal reform, with whom Putin most identifies. The secret workings of power around one man in the twenty-first-century Kremlin certainly resemble those of the Romanov emperors. There is no doubt that Putin is a skilful and opportunistic ruler who has again placed Russia at the centre of world affairs while neglecting to reform. But his autocracy naturally allows him to make the sort of swift decisions that are now impossible in the divided, tentative democracies of the West. This swagger has won him admiration from those in the West frustrated with the perceived perceived weakness of democracy: Donald Trump, who won the 2016 US Presidential election promoting himself as a sort of American tsar, declared his respect for Putins undoubted successes as world leader and ruthless autocrat. Both pride themselves on being realists, but the realities of power may test their mutual regard.Putins entourage call him the Tsar, yet it is not the great Romanovs who keep Putin awake at night but the memories of Nicholas II. One evening in his Novo-Ogareva Palace, his chief residence near Moscow, Putin asked his courtiers who were Russias greatest traitors. Before they could answer, he replied, The greatest criminals in our history were those weaklings who threw power on the floor  Nicholas II and Mikhail Gorbachev  who allowed power to be picked up by hysterics and madmen. Putin promised, I would never abdicate. The Romanovs are gone but the predicament of Russian autocracy lives on.