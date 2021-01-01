Any talk of Ukrainians not fighting to defend themselves against Russian invasion is verging on massive insult.
The only reports I'm hearing of that nature are not only contrary, but diametrically opposite.
I can't verify this but I trust the person telling me that in fact Russian conscripts are deserting, as they realise they've been 'duped' into invading Ukraine. There is one report I've seen (again, cannot confirm, but it honestly wouldn't be a surprise!) that conscripts from Eastern Russia believed they were on exercise but downed weapons and turned themselves in to locals when they realised where they were and what was going on.
Russian friends here are saying one thing, "This is Putin's war - not Russia's - we don't want it!"