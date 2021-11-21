Why cannot NATO conduct some tactical operations on a limited scale to help out Ukraine?



I know the threat of nuclear strikes by Russia is a real one, but its not like NATO does not have nukes of their own. Despite how crazy Putin's actions have appeared to us, will he risk an out an out nuclear war against NATO/America if they intervene?



I am no military tactician, but surely NATO can provide air support and prevent Russia from establishing air superiority? With the capability of US fighters to engage BVR targets from distance, they won't even need to enter Ukraine's air space to shoot down Russian fighters/bombers.



4-5 squadrons of US fighters equipped with AESA radars and BVR missiles will be able to engage the Russians from distance.



I would happily love us to tell Putin to get fucked, but we cannot engage militarily, or at least directly. Firstly, we cannot yet get consensus from our allies in terms of sanctions, what makes you think they are going to commit their own troops as part of the NATO alliance?It would effectively be the likes of USA and Britain against the Russians. The French, Germans, Italians etc. would never commit forces at this stage.Also whilst I don't want to hammer the Ukrainian president, but he for ages was telling all not to panic and nothings going to happen and now he wants us to intervene. Understandable, but it isn't happening and to be honest, it really shouldnt.