west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:29:39 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:18:02 am
Surely that goes without saying - there the ones pulling the trigger.

Am I missing something here?



If you don't deter someone like Putin, he'll just keep pushing and pushing.  You don't have to go that far back in history for other examples like this.



Having blood on your hands means you are responsible for their death, and you are saying both the West and Russia have blood on their hands. Im not sure if you can say two groups have blood on their hands without saying they are equally guilty but maybe Im getting too into semantics here.
Elzar

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:30:07 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:19:50 am
I reckon Moldova is going to be invaded next.

Regarding rushing through Nato membership - can't see that happening.

I mentioned this in the europa league thread yesterday, Transnistria is basically a Russian led unrecognised breakaway state in Moldova right on the border of Ukraine, so it's set up to be another excuse for Russia to go in should they get what they want in Ukraine.
killer-heels

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:31:55 am
Quote from: "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan! on Today at 07:59:05 am
Why cannot NATO conduct some tactical operations on a limited scale to help out Ukraine?

I know the threat of nuclear strikes by Russia is a real one, but its not like NATO does not have nukes of their own. Despite how crazy Putin's actions have appeared to us, will he risk an out an out nuclear war against NATO/America if they intervene? 

I am no military tactician, but surely NATO can provide air support and prevent Russia from establishing air superiority? With the capability of US fighters to engage BVR targets from distance, they won't even need to enter Ukraine's air space to shoot down Russian fighters/bombers.

4-5 squadrons of US fighters equipped with AESA radars and BVR missiles will be able to engage the Russians from distance.   

I would happily love us to tell Putin to get fucked, but we cannot engage militarily, or at least directly. Firstly, we cannot yet get consensus from our allies in terms of sanctions, what makes you think they are going to commit their own troops as part of the NATO alliance?

It would effectively be the likes of USA and Britain against the Russians. The French, Germans, Italians etc. would never commit forces at this stage.

Also whilst I don't want to hammer the Ukrainian president, but he for ages was telling all not to panic and nothings going to happen and now he wants us to intervene. Understandable, but it isn't happening and to be honest, it really shouldnt.
Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:32:51 am
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:29:39 am
Having blood on your hands means you are responsible for their death, and you are saying both the West and Russia have blood on their hands. Im not sure if you can say two groups have blood on their hands without saying they are equally guilty but maybe Im getting too into semantics here.

Indeed. There is plenty to criticise the West for, in past years and even with the responses now. But important to keep a sense of perspective. This is solely down to Putin - the blood is on his hands (and those of his uniformed thugs).
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:34:52 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 08:30:07 am
I mentioned this in the europa league thread yesterday, Transnistria is basically a Russian led unrecognised breakaway state in Moldova right on the border of Ukraine, so it's set up to be another excuse for Russia to go in should they get what they want in Ukraine.

Ah, I didn't even know that, even more likely then. I just think it's another ex-USSR country that isn't part of NATO. All the others are either already under Russian control, like Belarus, or in NATO. Also Putin won't have to move his troops much and can just move through.

After that  he'll have to think whether to attack a NATO member.
Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:35:38 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:13:32 am
Not sure where I said we are as guilty as the Russians..........?


We do have their blood on our hands though, make no mistake.

We did nothing about Londongrad, nothing to reduce Russian gas exports, nothing to inflict ecomic damage, hardly anything to prepare Ukraine for further invasion

We could have reduced dependency on Russian gas by producing more domestically....
Elzar

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:38:09 am
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:34:52 am
Ah, I didn't even know that, even more likely then. I just think it's another ex-USSR country that isn't part of NATO. All the others are either already under Russian control, like Belarus, or in NATO. Also Putin won't have to move his troops much and can just move through.

After that  he'll have to think whether to attack a NATO member.

Let's hope it doesn't come to that, and some kind of conclusion can be reached to this absolute insanity.
reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:39:58 am
Oh great.

Reuters saying there's an increase in radiation detected in the Chernobyl area 😔
redbyrdz

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Today at 08:40:11 am
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 08:35:38 am
We could have reduced dependency on Russian gas by producing more domestically....

Could we? I really don't know, is there capacity to increase gas extraction? What about Europe?


Personally, I think we should have done more to invest into renewables, which I've always thought offer the most economic independence.
