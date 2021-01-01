The point am making is Bush left no doubt in Russia or whoevers mind, he went on National tv and told the nation what he would do if any country tried to interfere with the US by giving refuge to the terrorists, thats the point that seems to be underestimated. Biden looked shocked when someone asked him if the US will send in troops into Ukraine, he said no that would lead to ww3. he knew where he stood when it came to how Russia would react but he also said the line in the sand is if Russia invade a NATO country, they will be met with force. he can't back down by arguing sanctions if Russia go into a NATO country, I think Putin also knows where he stands.
Agreed. Biden wont back down if Russia invades a NATO member. Congress will back him to the hilt, even on the right which will criticize him while supporting a forceful NATO response. An attack on a NATO member is an existential threat US hegemony in Europe and east Asia. Congress is very politically divided on almost all domestic policy, but much less so on foreign policy that threatens our hegemony. Congress is also very aware that China is watching closely. Ukraine is not Taiwan, but Bulgaria might be. Biden will hold the line because hell have almost unanimous support.
As a side comment, too, I think the US military wouldnt mind having a crack at the Russians in conventional warfare.