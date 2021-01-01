« previous next »
May God help Kiev tonight. Reports of massive aerial bombardment commencing.
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:10 am
Putin's just captured territory that's undergone just that. Does anyone have any idea why they went for Chernobyl?

Probably a good place to set up a command post as Ukraine wouldn't want to be blasting it with heavy artillery.
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:21 am
Its probably a little early to gob on the chips

I still believe, somewhat Naively maybe, Putin is going to lose the faith of his commorades

An even more spectacular story is to come yet.
Interesting thread on protests here (don't know the author, but his bio suggests some expertise).
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:06:27 am
That was the US old though. By the end of the year, we could have a GOP led Congress who would happily turn a blind eye to Putin and draw up the rope-bridge across the Atlantic.

At least 30% of Americans currently believe their government is illegitimate and was elected fraudulently. It's a far cry from the Bush years when most Americans were on the same page with regards the middle east and 'supporting the troops'. And both main parties shared similar foreign policy aims.
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:07:09 am
That was 20 years ago. Russia was a basket case emerging from the collapse of the Soviet Union and had struggled to overcome Chechnya. China's GDP was less than a tenth of what it is now. Prominent US political advisors had written of 'the end of history', to be replaced by the 'clash of civilisations' (with Islam as the only remaining challenge). Donald Trump was a TV personality who couldn't win the nomination of the Reform Party for the 2000 Presidential election.
The point am making is Bush left no doubt in Russia or whoevers mind, he went on National tv and told the nation what he would do if any country tried to interfere with the US by giving refuge to the terrorists, thats the point that seems to be underestimated. Biden looked shocked when someone asked him if the US will send in troops into Ukraine, he said no that would lead to ww3. he knew where he stood when it came to how Russia would react but he also said the line in the sand is if Russia invade a NATO country, they will be met with force. he can't back down by arguing sanctions if Russia go into a NATO country, I think Putin also knows where he stands.
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:17:34 am
The point am making is Bush left no doubt in Russia or whoevers mind, he went on National tv and told the nation what he would do if any country tried to interfere with the US by giving refuge to the terrorists, thats the point that seems to be underestimated. Biden looked shocked when someone asked him if the US will send in troops into Ukraine, he said no that would lead to ww3. he knew where he stood when it came to how Russia would react but he also said the line in the sand is if Russia invade a NATO country, they will be met with force. he can't back down by arguing sanctions if Russia go into a NATO country, I think Putin also knows where he stands.

Agreed. Biden wont back down if Russia invades a NATO member. Congress will back him to the hilt, even on the right which will criticize him while supporting a forceful NATO response. An attack on a NATO member is an existential threat US hegemony in Europe and east Asia. Congress is very politically divided on almost all domestic policy, but much less so on foreign policy that threatens our hegemony. Congress is also very aware that China is watching closely. Ukraine is not Taiwan, but Bulgaria might be. Biden will hold the line because hell have almost unanimous support.

As a side comment, too, I think the US military wouldnt mind having a crack at the Russians in conventional warfare.
