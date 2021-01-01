That was the US old though. By the end of the year, we could have a GOP led Congress who would happily turn a blind eye to Putin and draw up the rope-bridge across the Atlantic.



At least 30% of Americans currently believe their government is illegitimate and was elected fraudulently. It's a far cry from the Bush years when most Americans were on the same page with regards the middle east and 'supporting the troops'. And both main parties shared similar foreign policy aims.



That was 20 years ago. Russia was a basket case emerging from the collapse of the Soviet Union and had struggled to overcome Chechnya. China's GDP was less than a tenth of what it is now. Prominent US political advisors had written of 'the end of history', to be replaced by the 'clash of civilisations' (with Islam as the only remaining challenge). Donald Trump was a TV personality who couldn't win the nomination of the Reform Party for the 2000 Presidential election.



The point am making is Bush left no doubt in Russia or whoevers mind, he went on National tv and told the nation what he would do if any country tried to interfere with the US by giving refuge to the terrorists, thats the point that seems to be underestimated. Biden looked shocked when someone asked him if the US will send in troops into Ukraine, he said no that would lead to ww3. he knew where he stood when it came to how Russia would react but he also said the line in the sand is if Russia invade a NATO country, they will be met with force. he can't back down by arguing sanctions if Russia go into a NATO country, I think Putin also knows where he stands.