« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 127563 times)

Offline Spezialo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2560 on: Yesterday at 11:50:44 pm »
Not 1 nuke will be fired.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2561 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm »
Did I see a report of a Turkish warship being hit in the Black Sea?
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,718
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2562 on: Yesterday at 11:52:25 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:36:42 pm

This is not 1939, the world is completely different, from Atomic Weapons to cyber war

I never said it was 1939. Far from it in fact. If Putin loses and is facing his own personal destruction then why put a bullet in his head when he can take a big chunk of the planet with him?

We have to hope that there is someone sane enough on their side to prevent that from happening.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2563 on: Yesterday at 11:52:59 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
Did I see a report of a Turkish warship being hit in the Black Sea?

I hope so...
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,389
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2564 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:09 pm
Did I see a report of a Turkish warship being hit in the Black Sea?

Wasnt a warship.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,389
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2565 on: Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm »
Sounds like Kyiv is getting targeted tonight.
Logged

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
They may indeed disagree. I'm not an expert. But if tacitly threatening nukes if NATO intervenes in Ukraine works, why wouldn't Putin think it would work if he tries invading Latvia, or Poland, or even Germany?

The guy has lost it. Who knows what conclusions the intelligence operatives and analysts might be drawing?

Ukraine is a softer target, NATO countries are obliged to defend each other, aggression on one is aggression on all and there is no suggestion that would be ignored. NATO could not back down from that without what would tantamount to surrender and this is just Russia, China wouldn't have even committed at that point. The Ukraine not being a member country gives NATO nations an escape from a protracted, costly and bloody engagement and they may not be wrong, however it is not to be assumed the same applies to attacks on NATO members.

The west is sacrificing Ukraine to global security and to buy time, it's some perverse version of the Coventry conundrum and it is awful, but I can't wholly say it is wrong, I still hate myself for thinking that though. The cost of lives, the death toll, the misery and pain, it will be grotesque. I was very naive, I really didn't think it could  happen and  worse, I actually thought the UK, EU, US etc, were stoking old fears.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:22 am by Trim0582 »
Logged

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2567 on: Today at 12:06:03 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
Sounds like Kyiv is getting targeted tonight.

Russian forces 60 miles away from last I heard.

Is there not a temptation for Ukrainians to scuttle the country as you would a ship. Salt and contaminant the soil, take away the bread basket that caused the holodomor, make sure Putin inherits a wasteland and has not material gain.

Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,967
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:07:15 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:30:33 pm
I've seen mention of this book on twitter earlier, with people saying this is what Putin has been planning for years. It was published in 1997.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundations_of_Geopolitics

It's horrifying stuff. Especially since this part about the US has been largely coming true in recent years.

It also references the UK being 'cut off from Europe' (hello brexit).

And "the textbook advocates a sophisticated program of subversion, destabilization, and disinformation spearheaded by the Russian special services. The operations should be assisted by a tough, hard-headed utilization of Russia's gas, oil, and natural resources to bully and pressure other countries".

I noticed on Facebook, most pages that constantly are posting videos of american police brutality with tendency to turn blacks against the police, whites against black, latinos against white, are labeled as "russian state controlled media", and with a little research on Google you'll see that's correct.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:09:21 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
Sounds like Kyiv is getting targeted tonight.


I posted a few hours that I got a text from someone living there and they've been told Kiev will be bombed tonight. 
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,318
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2570 on: Today at 12:09:53 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:58:35 pm
Sounds like Kyiv is getting targeted tonight.
1300 years of culture and historical architecture at the mercy of a madman.
Logged

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2571 on: Today at 12:11:29 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 12:09:53 am
1300 years of culture and historical architecture at the mercy of a madman.

And Moscow was countryside at the time
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2572 on: Today at 12:13:16 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:03:27 pm
Don't prod the bear.
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Yesterday at 11:17:21 pm
The more I think about it....the more I think the Ukraine will simply HAVE to be yielded or sacrificed.

After this, NATO will need to start drawing some very sharp lines in the sand and begin defending those borders in the most "don't fuck with us" manner possible!!
The bear is rabid. Whether we prod it or not, it has a driving urge to rip your head off.

Much is being made of Ukraine not being a member of NATO, because if it were, NATO would resist Russian aggression. If I were Putin, I'd be a little sceptical of that. And to be clear, his ambitions in eastern Europe are less about the spread of NATO than his obsession with the resurrection of the Russian Empire.

Obviously, any resistance to a Russian invasion risks high casualties of a western opposition - and the prospect of nuclear war. Treaty or no, will the US, UK, France and Germany be any more willing to risk nuclear annihilation for the sake of - say - Bulgaria or Latvia? There'd be plenty of opposition to even putting tens of thousands of troops on the ground, let alone risking the safety of New York and London. The primary guarantor of NATO military power elected - and almost re-elected - a man who would happily have jettisoned the entire organisation. How would we respond to an invasion of Finland, who aren't members either?

Fundamentally, Mutually Assured Destruction is based on the idea that both sides are equally (or near enough) rational and cautious. If one is actually mad - or pretends to be, or is perceived as - it rather falls apart. If the west becomes convinced that Putin is prepared to take the ultimate escalation much more quickly and almost 'casually' than previously thought, the NATO Treaty seems to be on rather shaky ground.

So, the bear is rabid, carrying a mini nuke and wearing power armour (you need to play Fallout). It needs caging - not so much targeted sanctions, as full on economic blockade and isolation - with all the cost and pain to the rest of us that would entail. Because I can't see how we resist militarily, but if we don't resist somehow I can't see how this stops at Ukraine (and I'm not dismissing Ukraine, I've spent the last few months working directly with new colleagues from there).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2573 on: Today at 12:20:03 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:01:03 am
Ukraine is a softer target, NATO countries are obliged to defend each other, aggression on one is aggression on all and there is no suggestion that would be ignored. NATO could not back down from that without what would tantamount to surrender and this is just Russia, China wouldn't have even committed at that point.
Suggestion or not, it is a very real possibility. The USA will not risk nuclear annihilation for the sake of Bulgaria - if it thinks Putin will. If Biden even suggested it might, the US would be fighting a civil war with better armed, better prepared militia than any of the daytrippers who stormed the Capitol.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2574 on: Today at 12:20:21 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:06:03 am
Russian forces 60 miles away from last I heard.

Is there not a temptation for Ukrainians to scuttle the country as you would a ship. Salt and contaminant the soil, take away the bread basket that caused the holodomor, make sure Putin inherits a wasteland and has not material gain.



Its probably a little early to gob on the chips

I still believe, somewhat Naively maybe, Putin is going to lose the faith of his commorades

An even more spectacular story is to come yet.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Sangria

  • The Somme, Passchendaele, Ypres, We all make mistakes. Official Rawk Douglas Haig PR rep
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2575 on: Today at 12:24:10 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:06:03 am
Russian forces 60 miles away from last I heard.

Is there not a temptation for Ukrainians to scuttle the country as you would a ship. Salt and contaminant the soil, take away the bread basket that caused the holodomor, make sure Putin inherits a wasteland and has not material gain.

Putin's just captured territory that's undergone just that. Does anyone have any idea why they went for Chernobyl?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,351
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:26:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:10 am
Putin's just captured territory that's undergone just that. Does anyone have any idea why they went for Chernobyl?

Apparently for a strategic route to Kyiv
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2577 on: Today at 12:28:09 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:10 am
Putin's just captured territory that's undergone just that. Does anyone have any idea why they went for Chernobyl?

Purely geographical and ease of movement through
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:28:47 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:24:10 am
Putin's just captured territory that's undergone just that. Does anyone have any idea why they went for Chernobyl?
Possibly nothing more sinister than a) it was on the way and b) they don't want it accidentally (or not) becoming unstable as they advance troops through the area.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2579 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:20:03 am
Suggestion or not, it is a very real possibility. The USA will not risk nuclear annihilation for the sake of Bulgaria - if it thinks Putin will. If Biden even suggested it might, the US would be fighting a civil war with better armed, better prepared militia than any of the daytrippers who stormed the Capitol.

Speculation that the USA and NATO would not engage for Bulgaria, based on what? NATO, but more so the US, would be gelding themselves on the world stage during a global conflict against Russia, with a sleeping China looking on. They would have to engage, or essentially, publicly surrender. I guess that is possible, but I can't see why that would be the most obvious outcome.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2580 on: Today at 12:31:00 am »
Sometimes nothing happens for decades, then decades happen in weeks

Thats quite a quote
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,747
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2581 on: Today at 12:31:19 am »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 09:19:08 pm
Putin's thugs arrest an old woman for protesting the war.

https://twitter.com/Ted_Kac/status/1496937243793100808

The contrast between the bravery of the protestors and the cowardice of Putin and his goons is stark.

Indeed. One thing I'm hoping is that the domestic protests will grow in number. I think it's important to remember that if you are a Russian under the age of 35, you likely have little to no memory of the Cold War or its immediate aftermath. More than a quarter of Russia's population is under the age of 25. They've lived in a period where they have little to no restrictions on travelling and studying in the West, have access to non-state media and the ability to obtain Western goods and technologies, outside of having the financial resources to acquire them. If that is suddenly cut off, I'd like to think it would result in some internal civil dissent from the Putin-backing middle class. There is a reason the oligarchs live overseas and have their children study abroad. Having sanctions that target the oligarchs and Russian businesses is important, because in a post-1989 environment, their impact is going to trickle down to an educated middle-class who are likely key to having this end sooner than later.
Logged

Online Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,440
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2582 on: Today at 12:32:24 am »
Absolutely grim:

Zelenskiy bans Ukrainian men aged 18-60 from leaving the country after invasion
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,190
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2583 on: Today at 12:33:55 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:06:03 am
Russian forces 60 miles away from last I heard.

Is there not a temptation for Ukrainians to scuttle the country as you would a ship. Salt and contaminant the soil, take away the bread basket that caused the holodomor, make sure Putin inherits a wasteland and has not material gain.



They have started doing that to a limited degree to impede the Russians, CNN said the Ukrainians have blown up bridges and a dam
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2584 on: Today at 12:36:55 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:21 am
Its probably a little early to gob on the chips


Well yes, today it is too early, but the west isn't coming to aide with the defence of Ukraine directly, so at some point this may well become real. The entire strength of NATO is wary of Russia, for good reason, Ukraine stand alone, it is foul, but at some point is it something a country could, or should consider? The point being, when all is lost, not today, but when lost, hypothetically, what would you want to leave behind?
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2585 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:29:59 am
Speculation that the USA and NATO would not engage for Bulgaria, based on what? NATO, but more so the US, would be gelding themselves on the world stage during a global conflict against Russia, with a sleeping China looking on. They would have to engage, or essentially, publicly surrender. I guess that is possible, but I can't see why that would be the most obvious outcome.
Of course it's speculation, based on significant problems faced by any US administration in every war since Vietnam, in the face of even a few hundreds/thousands of casualties. On the fact that Trump wanted to pull out of NATO, that many of his supporters (who haven't gone away) are essentially isolationist and US cities haven't been in serious danger of direct attack for decades.

NATO had a clear function when the USSR seemed to be an existential threat to the US itself; and an easy function when post-Soviet Russia seemed to be too weak to be of any consequence. I'm not sure that holds when it becomes unpredictable and dangerous to it's neighbours, but not essentially a real competitor to the US economically - when the US has a much bigger challenge (China) to worry about.

Anyway - the point wasn't so much whether NATO would resist, as whether Putin may believe that it wouldn't.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:43:10 am by redmark »
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2586 on: Today at 12:47:32 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:40:29 am
when the US has a much bigger challenge (China) to worry about.

That point being why I believe a show of strength would be paramount to the US. If they publicly refrain from confronting or subduing Russia, they may as well give Beijing the keys to the White House.

I haven't intentionally ignored the rest of your bloody good reply, this was simply the point that I felt was most salient.

America may well capitulate, but it will be total capitulation and the end of American hegemony.
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,015
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2587 on: Today at 12:50:01 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:36:55 am
Well yes, today it is too early, but the west isn't coming to aide with the defence of Ukraine directly, so at some point this may well become real. The entire strength of NATO is wary of Russia, for good reason, Ukraine stand alone, it is foul, but at some point is it something a country could, or should consider? The point being, when all is lost, not today, but when lost, hypothetically, what would you want to leave behind?

I know mate.

Its just not being comprehended by my brain this year mate

Were essentially at war with Russia here. A phrase feared for 75 years
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2588 on: Today at 12:50:46 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:40:29 am

Anyway - the point wasn't so much whether NATO would resist, as whether Putin may believe that it wouldn't.

On this point, I give up predicting what Putin believes and I would hate to be in the position of predicting or retaliating, but no matter he believes, there must be a line in the sand and that must be invasion of a NATO country, if not, I truly think all may be lost. This is just Russian, as you said China are not even in play yet.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,711
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2589 on: Today at 12:51:06 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:26:47 am
Apparently for a strategic route to Kyiv

Putin would want a quick end to this conflict like how they did it in Georgia. The Russian forces attacked the road to Tbilisi, threatening to sever the country into two, forcing the Georgians to capitulate.

He doesnt want this to drag out, as it is already costing him a lot of money, and materiel that they could ill afford to lose. So the news that Ukraine is massing for a general mobilisation just further increases the urgency for the Russians to attack Kyiv. The quicker they can depose the government, the quicker they can end this.

In this respect, you can see what the western intelligence has done here, is to buy the Ukrainians more time to prepare, thus allowing them to prolong the conflict. Key to all this is the mobilisation efforts, and Zelenskys resolve. A large majority of the mobilisations will happen in the large cities, which also means large scale urban warfare is probably to be expected. If the Ukrainians draw out the conflict at a great cost to themselves, Putin may back down.
Logged

Online J_Kopite

  • Is he or isn't she? Cougar toy.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,141
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2590 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:11:26 pm
Alex Salmond has pulled out of his RT show. If that doesn't stop Putin I don't know what will.

:lmao
Logged

Online King Kenny 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2591 on: Today at 12:51:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:20:21 am

I still believe, somewhat Naively maybe,




Acquiescence is soo comfy. Putin loves this.


Welcome to reality Adlai
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,451
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2592 on: Today at 12:55:52 am »
Quote from: Trim0582 on Today at 12:50:46 am
On this point, I give up predicting what Putin believes and I would hate to be in the position of predicting or retaliating, but no matter he believes, there must be a line in the sand and that must be invasion of a NATO country, if not, I truly think all may be lost. This is just Russian, as you said China are not even in play yet.
I agree (there must be a line in the sand). I'm only arguing that it might as well be Ukraine*, because I'm not convinced we'd draw it for Bulgaria. Or why we shouldn't for Finland, say.

* The first line, at least, being complete economic isolation/blockade, not just a few sanctions and dithering over how many oligarchs are close enough to Putin, or whether to shut them out of 'Swift' or not.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2593 on: Today at 12:56:37 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:50:01 am
I know mate.

Its just not being comprehended by my brain this year mate

Were essentially at war with Russia here. A phrase feared for 75 years

I can't quite take it in and Putin's overt threat actually terrified me, I know he is a master of misdirection and propaganda, but who would be willing to bet their life on him not going all out?  My other half is Russian and is terrified and mortified, will there be a backlash on Russian people like we saw with Muslims post 911? She can't see her mum in ST P because is concerned she will not be allowed to leave.

Maybe America will seek to protect itself, it did in WWII until pearl harbour, but that I can face, because the UK and Europe will be swept aside without the US.

Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,669
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2594 on: Today at 12:57:46 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
They may indeed disagree. I'm not an expert. But if tacitly threatening nukes if NATO intervenes in Ukraine works, why wouldn't Putin think it would work if he tries invading Latvia, or Poland, or even Germany?

The guy has lost it. Who knows what conclusions the intelligence operatives and analysts might be drawing?
Ukraine is not a NATO country, the line in the sand is a NATO country, Putin will face the same response he is giving the west over intervening in Ukraine. keep out or you will face military action. I hope for all our sakes he knows we aren't bluffing.
Not sure if people remember Bush when he addressed the nation over 9/11. we will go into any country wherever the terrorists seek refuge, he threatened Russia, keep out of it or you will face a military response, Putin kept out of it. he understood this was no time to mess with the US.
Logged
What is the point of a quiz in Downing Street anyway; they never answer any Fu..... questions?

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,571
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2595 on: Today at 12:59:31 am »
So Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to not cut short his visit to Moscow and went ahead with his meeting with Putin while all this is going down.  :butt
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,307
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2596 on: Today at 12:59:33 am »
Quote from: King Kenny 7 on Today at 12:51:44 am



Acquiescence is soo comfy. Putin loves this.


Welcome to reality Adlai
This feels like a really serious contribution.
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Trim0582

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,111
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2597 on: Today at 01:02:30 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:55:52 am
I agree (there must be a line in the sand). I'm only arguing that it might as well be Ukraine*, because I'm not convinced we'd draw it for Bulgaria. Or why we shouldn't for Finland, say.

* The first line, at least, being complete economic isolation/blockade, not just a few sanctions and dithering over how many oligarchs are close enough to Putin, or whether to shut them out of 'Swift' or not.

I  completely see what you mean, I do understand the reluctance not to engage Russia and Ukraine being outside of NATO is a good excuse and not one I can wholly condemn, but at the same time, seeing a European nation eviscerated as we watch on, is unpalatable.

It feels like a 21st century version of the Birkenhead Drill, what are we willing to sacrifice to save the innocent?     
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 60 61 62 63 64 [65]   Go Up
« previous next »
 