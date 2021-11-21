« previous next »
Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 124975 times)

Online Father Ted

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 09:05:48 pm »


It's two-tier strategy: 1) economic sanctions 2) stern words from Kerry Kantona

Deal with that Putin.
Online oldfordie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 09:06:58 pm »
One of the biggest dangers to peace is misunderstanding your enemies intention. I think Biden has intentionally left no room for any misunderstanding of NATO/US response to the invasion of Ukraine and the response he will get if he steps one foot into a Nato country, Putin was told he would face massive sanctions if he invaded Ukraine, this has happened as we know, he was also told he would be met with force if he goes into a NATO country, Biden never left any doubt he also didn't leave himself room to backdown as this might have been seen as a bluff by Putin, Putin must know where he stands when it comes to going further than Ukraine, I doubt he will.
Online Elmo!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 09:11:26 pm »
Alex Salmond has pulled out of his RT show. If that doesn't stop Putin I don't know what will.
Online CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 09:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:11:26 pm
Alex Salmond has pulled out of his RT show. If that doesn't stop Putin I don't know what will.

Between that and Kerry Katona's warning he's likely thinking of ways to wind his neck in right this second.
Online RJH

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 09:17:53 pm »


Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:21 pm
I woudn't trust our buffoon with a crayon never mind giving order to strike with nuclear weapons.

I believe one of the first tasks of a new Prime Minister is to issue sealed instructions to the Trident Submarines (which carry the UK's nukes).
These details what actions should be taken by the subs in the event that the British leadership is wiped out.

So Boris may technically have already given orders for a nuclear strike under certain circumstances. There's a cheerful thought for you.
Offline Samie

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 09:18:06 pm »
Do we need to send Gazza in?
Online Libertine

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 09:19:08 pm »
Putin's thugs arrest an old woman for protesting the war.

https://twitter.com/Ted_Kac/status/1496937243793100808

The contrast between the bravery of the protestors and the cowardice of Putin and his goons is stark.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm »
Macron and Putin just had a chat on the phone. Thatll help.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 09:26:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Macron and Putin just had a chat on the phone. Thatll help.
Its better than not talking.
Online Red Berry

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 09:28:09 pm »
From a friend. :)

Quote
You'd be messed up also if your name sounded like bladder wee-er poo tin.

On a more serious note, if Putin has any designs on a former Soviet state that's now a NATO member, I doubt he can enact any plants immediately.

As I said earlier, it's taken Putin years to fracture and weaken Ukraine to the point an invasion became viable. Poland will be even tougher. And this isn't the Blitzkrieg of the Nazis. He might be looking for a rapid victory, but even if successful I'd guess Putin's not going to be able to just rapidly leapfrog his forces from one country to another the way Hitler did.

Unless the entirety of NATO's hierarchy is braindead, they'll already be looking to mobilise to secure the eastern borders of the most vulnerable nations.  Putin won't be able to advance any further until Ukraine is secured. The problem then becomes how long can NATO hold troops in readiness. Not indefinitely, that's for certain, and Putin will be waiting for the stand down before making his next move.

Feck, this is a depressing subject to think about. :(

Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 09:30:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:26:47 pm
Its better than not talking.

The time for talking has passed Id say.
Online CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 09:32:17 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Macron and Putin just had a chat on the phone. Thatll help.

"What have you had for dinner?"
Online TepidT2O

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 09:32:26 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:30:38 pm
The time for talking has passed Id say.
theres always time to talk.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 09:34:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:30:38 pm
The time for talking has passed Id say.

So what is the alternative? I asked this before from someone else that also seems to want a World War..?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 09:35:09 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Macron and Putin just had a chat on the phone. Thatll help.

You promised me you wouldnt invade
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 09:35:46 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 09:19:08 pm
Putin's thugs arrest an old woman for protesting the war.

https://twitter.com/Ted_Kac/status/1496937243793100808

The contrast between the bravery of the protestors and the cowardice of Putin and his goons is stark.

I saw that earlier on, it's dreadful absolute tosspots the Russian police

There seems to be a lot of uncertainty over the fate of the airport of Hostomel. At one stage it was claimed the Ukrainians had regained the airport but it seems they are still fighting with everything in the balance. But a number of people are reporting big explosions around the airport.
Online darragh85

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 09:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:34:34 pm
So what is the alternative? I asked this before from someone else that also seems to want a World War..?

the west is caught by the balls.
Online A-Bomb

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 09:38:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:30:38 pm
The time for talking has passed Id say.

I think its clear as day Putin never had any intent of walking away...talking was always a waste of time.
Online Circa1892

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 09:38:30 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:25:21 pm
Macron and Putin just had a chat on the phone. Thatll help.

It hasnt worked so far - but its become quite clear that Macron is the only credible western leader who Putin will talk to. He wont talk to Biden (or vice versa), germanys chancellor is a nobody and Britain are second tier. Therefore Macron is the obvious intermediary for West-Russia comms. And France/Russia also have an incredibly long history.
Offline Snail

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 09:40:02 pm »
Online CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 09:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:38:30 pm
It hasnt worked so far - but its become quite clear that Macron is the only credible western leader who Putin will talk to. He wont talk to Biden (or vice versa), germanys chancellor is a nobody and Britain are second tier. Therefore Macron is the obvious intermediary for West-Russia comms. And France/Russia also have an incredibly long history.

Fucking hell. Could you imagine if he had to speak to Johnson? He'd hit the red button aimed at London within seconds.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 09:40:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:28:09 pm
From a friend. :)

On a more serious note, if Putin has any designs on a former Soviet state that's now a NATO member, I doubt he can enact any plants immediately.

As I said earlier, it's taken Putin years to fracture and weaken Ukraine to the point an invasion became viable. Poland will be even tougher. And this isn't the Blitzkrieg of the Nazis. He might be looking for a rapid victory, but even if successful I'd guess Putin's not going to be able to just rapidly leapfrog his forces from one country to another the way Hitler did.

Unless the entirety of NATO's hierarchy is braindead, they'll already be looking to mobilise to secure the eastern borders of the most vulnerable nations.  Putin won't be able to advance any further until Ukraine is secured. The problem then becomes how long can NATO hold troops in readiness. Not indefinitely, that's for certain, and Putin will be waiting for the stand down before making his next move.

Feck, this is a depressing subject to think about. :(



When any large country attacks it relies on air superiority first and foremost, they take out air defences and air bases, then use their air power, and then the tanks roll in, its what happened in Afghanistan, both Iraq wars, Syria and it appears to be happening in Ukraine. That isnt really possible against NATO, they have advanced air defences, long range weapons that can inflict as much damage on the Russians as the Russian can on NATO, and NATOs fighter planes are as advanced if not more so then Russias. And with satellite technology as we are seeing now, its impossible to have a military build up and the other side not know.
Online reddebs

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 09:17:53 pm

I believe one of the first tasks of a new Prime Minister is to issue sealed instructions to the Trident Submarines (which carry the UK's nukes).
These details what actions should be taken by the subs in the event that the British leadership is wiped out.

So Boris may technically have already given orders for a nuclear strike under certain circumstances. There's a cheerful thought for you.

My niece's husband is a submariner though thankfully not at sea at the moment. 

Due to all the Tory cutbacks they barely have a fully functioning sub, never mind a fleet.

They are so short staffed he now spends 9 months away instead of the regulation 3. 

Let's hope they never need to be called upon to actually do anything for more than the obvious reasons.
Online CraigDS

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 09:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Today at 09:40:02 pm
Um...

https://twitter.com/JackDetsch/status/1496958617945317377?s=20&t=K-MnQGdbNqOKdVdNeTu30Q

Yikes.

They don't have the man power to invade Ukraine and Poland at the same time. Prob just showing they can still secure their boarders.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 09:41:07 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:32:17 pm
"What have you had for dinner?"

[/quote]"Have yer been"?
Online jillc

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 09:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:38:30 pm
It hasnt worked so far - but its become quite clear that Macron is the only credible western leader who Putin will talk to. He wont talk to Biden (or vice versa), germanys chancellor is a nobody and Britain are second tier. Therefore Macron is the obvious intermediary for West-Russia comms. And France/Russia also have an incredibly long history.

Putin is never going to back down, he'd lose too much face which would be everything for him. Also, how could the west offer him anything on the back of what he has done?
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:34:34 pm
So what is the alternative? I asked this before from someone else that also seems to want a World War..?

Im not sure where I have advocated a world war.

The alternative to talking is easy, actually doing something.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 09:47:07 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 09:38:30 pm
It hasnt worked so far - but its become quite clear that Macron is the only credible western leader who Putin will talk to. He wont talk to Biden (or vice versa), germanys chancellor is a nobody and Britain are second tier. Therefore Macron is the obvious intermediary for West-Russia comms. And France/Russia also have an incredibly long history.

Credible? Id suggest gullible.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 09:48:27 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:16:37 pm
Between that and Kerry Katona's warning he's likely thinking of ways to wind his neck in right this second.


He'll still have Nigel on his side xx
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 09:48:29 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:28:09 pm
From a friend. :)

On a more serious note, if Putin has any designs on a former Soviet state that's now a NATO member, I doubt he can enact any plants immediately.

As I said earlier, it's taken Putin years to fracture and weaken Ukraine to the point an invasion became viable. Poland will be even tougher. And this isn't the Blitzkrieg of the Nazis. He might be looking for a rapid victory, but even if successful I'd guess Putin's not going to be able to just rapidly leapfrog his forces from one country to another the way Hitler did.

Unless the entirety of NATO's hierarchy is braindead, they'll already be looking to mobilise to secure the eastern borders of the most vulnerable nations.  Putin won't be able to advance any further until Ukraine is secured. The problem then becomes how long can NATO hold troops in readiness. Not indefinitely, that's for certain, and Putin will be waiting for the stand down before making his next move.

Feck, this is a depressing subject to think about. :(

It might be permanent, basically back to the cold war days with troops based on the boarding countries, West Germany at the time. The NATO countries will have to up their defence budgets to support it. There is however obviously very good intelligence in terms of what the strength of the threat is likely to be on these boarders.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:44:34 pm
Im not sure where I have advocated a world war.

The alternative to talking is easy, actually doing something.

Ok. So again I ask you.

What do you think they should be 'actually doing'?

Online Mister men

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 09:50:18 pm »
This whole episode has exposed just how futile and weak the west has become. NATO no more than a talking shop, the EU unable to even sanction Russia properly, Ukrainians left to be murdered by Russian thugs.

Online JHova2427

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 09:50:33 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:47:07 pm
Credible? Id suggest gullible.

I don't see a point in not talking to Putin.

The invasion of Ukraine was always going to be tolerated with sanctions being the response. Putin then turns to China to make up for the difference and gains a country whose GDP is 40-50% of his own country's. Now we see how the sanctions affect them.
Online gemofabird

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 09:51:06 pm »
Didn't this war start 8 years ago?
Online JHova2427

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 09:50:18 pm
This whole episode has exposed just how futile and weak the west has become. NATO no more than a talking shop, the EU unable to even sanction Russia properly, Ukrainians left to be murdered by Russian thugs.



Ultimately, we will see. Ukraine is not part of NATO. Sanctions can be crippling.
Online fowlermagic

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2475 on: Today at 09:53:07 pm »
So based on what is been said the West are OK with Putin taking Ukraine as they sit on looking from the outside. The sanctions that were implemented 8 years ago which did not deter this madness is now kicked up several levels but any physical resistance will have to come from the locals. Unfortunately they were not strong enough to stop the annex of Crimea 8 years ago and by all accounts struggling to slow down the invasion as Russian troops will probably be marching down the streets of Kiev by next week. Crazy to see what's going on as the barrage of tweets and sanctions sure made Putin think twice. He's a mad man on a mission and don't see this ending well as he's pretty much has committed himself to a war that will spill out of Ukraine.
Online west_london_red

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2476 on: Today at 09:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 09:50:03 pm
Ok. So again I ask you.

What do you think they should be 'actually doing'?



Sanctions and aid to the Ukrainians.

What do you think we should talk to Putin about?
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2477 on: Today at 09:57:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:48:21 pm
I woudn't trust our buffoon with a crayon never mind giving order to strike with nuclear weapons.

Wouldn't necessarily be obeyed.

There is precident for this

Quote
Stanislav Yevgrafovich Petrov (Russian: Станисла́в Евгра́фович Петро́в; 7 September 1939  19 May 2017) was a lieutenant colonel of the Soviet Air Defence Forces who played a key role in the 1983 Soviet nuclear false alarm incident.[1] On 26 September 1983, three weeks after the Soviet military had shot down Korean Air Lines Flight 007, Petrov was the duty officer at the command center for the Oko nuclear early-warning system when the system reported that a missile had been launched from the United States, followed by up to five more. Petrov judged the reports to be a false alarm,[2] and his decision to disobey orders, against Soviet military protocol,[3] is credited with having prevented an erroneous retaliatory nuclear attack on the United States and its NATO allies that could have resulted in a large-scale nuclear war which could have wiped out half of the population of the countries involved. An investigation later confirmed that the Soviet satellite warning system had indeed malfunctioned. Because of his decision not to launch a retaliatory nuclear strike amid this incident, Petrov is often credited as having "saved the world".[4][5][6]
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2478 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 09:06:58 pm
Putin was told he would face massive sanctions if he invaded Ukraine, this has happened as we know,


 :o

They're far from 'massive'

They're too general, nowhere near strong enough, and leave the shitbag Oligarchs with their weakth/assets intact.

The secrecy jurisdictions that facilitate the kleptocracy remain unaffected.

In the UK, kleptocrat scum still strut round with impunity; their £multi-million properties are safe; that Lebadev twat still has his life peerage, the governing party's coffers are still bulging with dirty Kleptocrat cash (and now we can see just what it's bought...)

Seriously, the sanctions are weak as pisswater and won't cause Putin and his Oligarch allies to lose one wink of sleep.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2479 on: Today at 09:57:19 pm »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 09:51:06 pm
Didn't this war start 8 years ago?
That was just the starters. What they're doing now is the main course. And hopefully they will get their just desserts after all the smoke has cleared and their economy goes to shit.

I fear China will be taking lessons from this and go after Taiwan soon.
