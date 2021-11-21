« previous next »
Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)

Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:12:56 pm
Some videos of pretty large protests in Russia. You don't often see those.
Once the independence day dust has settled here, you can expect to see demonstrations here too - which will very likely turn violent. The enemy within effect.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2281 on: Today at 06:16:39 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:10:24 pm
The BBC have just confirmed Chernobyl has been overrun.  :(

Seems to be more about publicity, surely it isn't a strategic target?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2282 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 06:10:15 pm
I mean we supposedly live in a democracy, what's wrong with openly criticising a US-led military alliance which one could argue has outlived it's purpose?

Outlived its purpose? Its never been more purposeful.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2283 on: Today at 06:18:38 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 06:07:14 pm
Europe hasn't faced such a serious threat to peace since 1939. The continued thread content should reflect this.

I suppose that is true. And therefore it is genuinely frightening.

But it does show how we've made progress since the Cold War. After all Russia invaded a sovereign European nation in 1956 and in 1968. Russian tanks were in Budapest and Prague to put down popular rebellions against Communist rule. In both cases the revolutionaries made frantic appeals for help to the United Nations and the democracies of the world. But there was nothing they could do. The Russians had it all their own way.

It isn't as easy for them today.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2284 on: Today at 06:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 06:10:15 pm
a US-led military alliance which one could argue has outlived it's purpose?

I mean sure, you could argue that, but to do that today of all days...... I think shows a severe lack of judgement.

I'm happy to admit I have changed my mind on NATO over the years. I opposed the SNPs decision to plan for an indy Scotland to join NATO. I was wrong about that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2285 on: Today at 06:20:41 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Seems to be more about publicity, surely it isn't a strategic target?

Shortcut to Kyiv
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2286 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:18:38 pm
It isn't as easy for them today.
Definitely, yorky - my stepmother escaped Prague in 68 - many of my friends' parents and grandparents here in Estonia were not as lucky in 44 and during the subsequent years. It's why we're not shitting ourselves here (yet) - once the hangover has passed tomorrow morning, the story might be different.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2287 on: Today at 06:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:14:04 pm

I thought I was clear, but if you'd like me to spell it out I would say that siding with the imperialist invaders of Ukraine is what's wrong.




Don't understand how this is siding with anyone
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2288 on: Today at 06:21:26 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 06:10:15 pm
I mean we supposedly live in a democracy, what's wrong with openly criticising a US-led military alliance which one could argue has outlived it's purpose?

Don't tell us. Tell the Estonians and Lithuanians. Tell the Poles and the Czechs and the Slovaks. They all know what life can be like without NATO protection and a greedy Russian bear on the horizon.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2289 on: Today at 06:22:35 pm »
I never did get the hang of putting youtube video's up.  If anyone wants to watch this it's a live stream showing what's currently happening in 4 different places, Oblast, Kyiv, Dnipro and Kharkov

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZebYm-nenY
« Last Edit: Today at 06:27:28 pm by BlackandWhitePaul »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2290 on: Today at 06:22:47 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 06:16:54 pm
I thought I was clear, but if you'd like me to spell it out I would say that siding with the imperialist invaders of Ukraine is what's wrong.

Of course they're welcome to say it - not sure how you think their freedom of speech is being impeded, noone has questioned that - they're free to say what they want, just because they're being shown up as c*nts (and the MPs are being invited to leave that sinking ship) doesn't change that

Yep, their freedom of speech is not being impeded at all. They have been given the choice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2291 on: Today at 06:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Seems to be more about publicity, surely it isn't a strategic target?

Russia captures Chernobyl nuclear power plant after fierce battle, Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said.

Podolyak said:

It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.

This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.

Ukraines prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky also said the Chernobyl area near Kyiv was now under the control of Russian troops.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2292 on: Today at 06:24:48 pm »
Russia captures Chernobyl nuclear power plant after fierce battle, Ukrainian officials say
Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said.

Podolyak said:

It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.

This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.

Ukraines prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky also said the Chernobyl area near Kyiv was now under the control of Russian troops.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2022/feb/24/russia-invades-ukraine-declares-war-latest-news-live-updates-russian-invasion-vladimir-putin-explosions-bombing-kyiv-kharkiv
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2293 on: Today at 06:24:48 pm »
Those good people at the Eurovision committee have said Russia is still invited.  ;D
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2294 on: Today at 06:25:11 pm »
Look at the size of anti-war protestors in St Petersburg, Russia. Wow 

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1496905869983768581?t=HPy7qA5ARoVo6ORRQ4ScvA&s=19

God bless their courage.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2295 on: Today at 06:25:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 06:21:04 pm


Don't understand how this is siding with anyone

Thanks for adding even more disagreeable sections from their heinous (and dumb) statement.

The section you've quoted there puts forward their isolationist view that countries should not have acted to prevent the ongoing genocide in the Balkans.

I would hope that it's not something many people here agree with.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2296 on: Today at 06:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:42:10 pm
We've just been asked by our compliance team to notify them of any requests to ship anything to either Russia or Ukraine and will need their approval - not that we have any business in either country.

We were told late this afternoon that we're not allowed to ship stuff to Russia until further notice.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2297 on: Today at 06:26:00 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:20:31 pm
I mean sure, you could argue that, but to do that today of all days...... I think shows a severe lack of judgement.

I'm happy to admit I have changed my mind on NATO over the years. I opposed the SNPs decision to plan for an indy Scotland to join NATO. I was wrong about that.

It's just the double standards which is infuriating. We'll actively contribute to NATO, yet our arse is always available for the highest bidder.

Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:21:26 pm
Don't tell us. Tell the Estonians and Lithuanians. Tell the Poles and the Czechs and the Slovaks. They all know what life can be like without NATO protection and a greedy Russian bear on the horizon.

Could a democratic bloc of Nations such as the EU not serve the same purpose as opposed to a military alliance?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2298 on: Today at 06:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:21:26 pm
Don't tell us. Tell the Estonians and Lithuanians. Tell the Poles and the Czechs and the Slovaks. They all know what life can be like without NATO protection and a greedy Russian bear on the horizon.
Latvia too. At the moment, I am talking with friends from Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Russia, Ukraine and UK. Nobody is voicing anything other than condemnation and fear. That probably means I have good friends...
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2299 on: Today at 06:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:25:11 pm
Look at the size of anti-war protestors in St Petersburg, Russia. Wow 

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1496905869983768581?t=HPy7qA5ARoVo6ORRQ4ScvA&s=19

God bless their courage.


Really great and moving to see. Keep it up, Russians
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2300 on: Today at 06:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on Today at 06:26:00 pm
Could a democratic bloc of Nations such as the EU not serve the same purpose as opposed to a military alliance?

NATO does represent a bloc of democratic nations. Removing America would remove the biggest one, which doesn't make much sense!

But I'll admit that your suggestion is almost identical with Trump's suggestion. He thought Europeans should defend themselves against Russia and that America was better off out of it. I'd worry about that though. If the EU was deprived of American military support then Putin would become MORE aggressive, and MORE dangerous. That's obvious.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2301 on: Today at 06:33:20 pm »
Chernobyl is just over the border form Belarus where Russian forces are invading from.

So there may be little more to it than that.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2302 on: Today at 06:34:02 pm »
Quote from: naka on Today at 04:51:43 pm
Germany , Italy , Hungary and Cyprus blocking the financial banking swift sanction
Ffs

Well that's incredibly deflating. And sad.

Putin called the west's bluff and was right. If they can't band together at a time such as this, then when can they?

80 years ago most of the western world dropped everything and came together to stop a common enemy that threatened everyone's well being. Today that isn't so. There's too much money, greed, and personal interests at stake. The old alliances are dead.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2303 on: Today at 06:34:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:23:52 pm
Russia captures Chernobyl nuclear power plant after fierce battle, Ukrainian officials say Russian forces have captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant after a fierce battle, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak has said.

Podolyak said:

It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians.

This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.

Ukraines prime minister Volodymyr Zelensky also said the Chernobyl area near Kyiv was now under the control of Russian troops.

It isn't really a 'nuclear power plant' as it isn't operational, he's said himself that it was a 'pointless' attack. Its arguably more of a threat to the Russians on the ground next to it with the radiation risks. The final stage of the decommissioning was due this year, so I could see a bit of a problem interrupting that. A strange one for me, but its grabbed the headlines I suppose.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2304 on: Today at 06:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:34:02 pm
The old alliances are dead.
Not all of them - just too many of them :(
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2305 on: Today at 06:37:42 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Today at 06:03:48 pm
The Russians seem to be moving towards Kiev at a frightening pace. They've taken Chernobyl already.

I do hope this tweet is inaccurate

https://twitter.com/i/status/xxxxxx


It is. The video is from a different place and was initially posted by a different person earlier today (I think I saw the original tweet probably even from a link in this thread). So, if the video is fake, I wouldn't believe the message either except the part about Russian forces having taken over Chernobyl, because that seems to have been already confirmed.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2306 on: Today at 06:38:05 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:21:26 pm
Don't tell us. Tell the Estonians and Lithuanians. Tell the Poles and the Czechs and the Slovaks. They all know what life can be like without NATO protection and a greedy Russian bear on the horizon.
https://news.err.ee/1608511457/two-us-f-35-stealth-fighters-arrive-at-amari

A pair of Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multi-role combat stealth jets have touched down at Ämari Air Base, as part of a support package being provided by the United States to the Baltic States and Poland, following an announcement made by President Joe Biden earlier in the week.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Kusti Salm said Thursday that: "Two American F-35 fighters, the most powerful stealth system in the world, landed in Ämaris today. They have been sent here to strengthen the Baltic states."

"Two have arrived in Estonia, while a total of eight have been sent to Poland and the Baltic region."

In addition to the F-35s, 800 U.S. Army troops and over 30 Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters are being redeployed across Poland and the Baltic States.

The F-35 is, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) reports, the most expensive weapons system ever to have been produced, and is capable of performing the functions of a fighter jet, a reconnaissance aircraft and a tactical bomber.

President Biden said Tuesday that, given the deteriorating defense and security situation, the materiel and personnel would be sent north and east, primarily from Germany and Greece.

Ämari is home to the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission, and hosted Italian Air Force F-35s as recently as last summer.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2307 on: Today at 06:38:29 pm »
Mariupol is said to have come under heavy fire at the moment according to diplomatic sources. So Mariupol is evenly divided between Ukrainians and Russians. Do we know if Russia is using Russians who live in these areas as they're invading?
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:41 pm by jillc »
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 06:39:50 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:32:10 pm
NATO does represent a bloc of democratic nations. Removing America would remove the biggest one, which doesn't make much sense!

But I'll admit that your suggestion is almost identical with Trump's suggestion. He thought Europeans should defend themselves against Russia and that America was better off out of it. I'd worry about that though. If the EU was deprived of American military support then Putin would become MORE aggressive, and MORE dangerous. That's obvious.

Dare I say it, I think Trump was right. Europe isnt poor or technically unable, theres a lack of will thats all that stops Europe from being able to defend itself. We should be grateful for US support, but 2024 isnt far and before you know it the orange turd could be back in power and Europe is again left wondering if it can depend on the US. We should be planning for that rather then praying for the good sense of the American electorate to come through.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 06:42:45 pm »
Russian police have detained more than 700 people at anti-war protests across Russia, an independent monitor says

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-europe-60454795
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 06:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:34:21 pm
It isn't really a 'nuclear power plant' as it isn't operational, he's said himself that it was a 'pointless' attack. Its arguably more of a threat to the Russians on the ground next to it with the radiation risks. The final stage of the decommissioning was due this year, so I could see a bit of a problem interrupting that. A strange one for me, but its grabbed the headlines I suppose.

Its been noted a few times on this thread that its location provides a direct route to the Ukrainian capital for the Russians.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 06:46:30 pm »
As much as I'm vehemently opposed to violence, I don't think appeasement or sanctions are going to work on Putin, call it a hunch, the last fella that the world tried to appease after annexing a piece of another country, didn't stop his expansion attempts.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 06:48:02 pm »
Biden on now
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 06:49:08 pm »
I know they are under the NATO umbrella, but those Baltic states look incredibly vulnerable to encirclement, with Belarus and Kaliningrad. He's already proved he's a Nutter, and he'd possibly fail, but he could do a lot of damage in the process.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 06:46:30 pm
As much as I'm vehemently opposed to violence, I don't think appeasement or sanctions are going to work on Putin, call it a hunch, the last fella that the world tried to appease after annexing a piece of another country, didn't stop his expansion attempts.

The last fella didn't have a pile of nuclear weapons capable of destroying the world several times over.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 06:50:33 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 02:19:19 pm
I would be happy with us boycotting the final.
Any protest in the stadium would only end up in trouble considering the opposition and all their far right fans.

I wonder how many people 'happy to boycott the final' aren't going and haven't paid for hotels and transport down there?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 06:51:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:33:20 pm
Chernobyl is just over the border form Belarus where Russian forces are invading from.

So there may be little more to it than that.

Yea, its basically in the way on their march to Kiev.  I was there pre-pandemic. Its a straight run to Kiev now. A beautiful city about to become a war zone very shortly.
Met a lot of young Ukrainians who were massively proud of their progress post 2014 revolution. Lot's of them dreamed of visiting Europe. Heart breaking to think of where they might be now.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 06:53:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 06:49:17 pm
The last fella didn't have a pile of nuclear weapons capable of destroying the world several times over.
The last fella ended up trying to eradicate an entire religious group as well as Romani gypsies, the disabled and anyone else he declared unworthy to live.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 06:54:02 pm »
The Ukrainian flag is flying over Liverpool tonight.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 06:54:14 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 06:16:39 pm
Seems to be more about publicity, surely it isn't a strategic target?

This is purely amateurish speculation, but I would imagine it would be a good place to build a base in. If you attack us, you condemn Eastern Europe to destruction over decades. I've also heard that it's a pathway between Belarus and Ukraine.

This whole situation is fucking awful. I don't even have the words to say. My partner is Bulgarian. My co-worker is Romanian. She lives on the border and could hear the bombardment, most likely near Odessa.
