« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51] 52   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)  (Read 116120 times)

Offline Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 01:34:59 pm »
Champions League final gone and some F1 drivers will not participate in the Russian Grand Prix
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,989
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 01:35:04 pm »
Russia has history of using Biological weapons on civilians...Salisbury.

Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 01:35:48 pm »
Makes me so angry all of this so Im probably thinking emotionally but it infuriates me how, on just one example, UEFA still havent stripped the final from St Petersburg, still have Gazprom as a main sponsor and proudly had them covering all sides of the pitches last nights. I mean they are invading an independent nation and killing their civilians what the fuck is there to think about!!?? This goes for these so called hobbling sanctions too, get the fuck on with it and once youve done that get on with blocking anyone who is still dealing with them.

Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 01:34:59 pm
Champions League final gone and some F1 drivers will not participate in the Russian Grand Prix

Lets hope more sanctions and removals come quickly through the day.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,546
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 01:35:51 pm »
I mean locking them out of the worldwide payment system and sanctioning their national bank seems like it would really affect them.

Why then would it not be possible, or on the cards?

I mean for Iran, they pretty much barred any organisation or company to do business with them. Is there an appetite there to do something similar? (hopefully that would bring the Tories into disrepute)
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 01:36:22 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:28:01 pm
Does anyone here have any ammunition to shot down this thread? Or support it for that matter.
Also yes, a story full of potential truths in it can still be a manipulative post with an agenda that is different to unveiling a true story.

https://twitter.com/WarClandestine/status/1496745429672857602?s=20&t=sbnXMaYVjeGVsb8CBurkmQ


Its got Bobert, Cruz, Guiliani and other repugnant crazies on the same feed so very probably disinformation?
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,576
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 01:37:09 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:33:57 pm
Of course it has to be.

Only the Russians and Chinese are capable of anything underhand or dodgy

The West are as always squeaky clean, never get involved in such things as developing bio weapons

So the first we hear of this threat to Russia after months of build up is from some anonymous account?

Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,576
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 01:38:32 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:35:04 pm
Russia has history of using Biological weapons on civilians...Salisbury.

And aiding Assad to gas his own citizens.

But obviously not Putins fault.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 01:38:41 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:33:57 pm
Of course it has to be.

Only the Russians and Chinese are capable of anything underhand or dodgy

The West are as always squeaky clean, never get involved in such things as developing bio weapons

Look who else the twitter has on it. MAGA/Russian/anti vaxxer shite if you ask me. If you scrawl down enough you'll probably find aged urine therapy as well.
It'll work though, the crazies will lap it up.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 01:40:40 pm »
Devastating seeing innocent people dying.

The West is in such a weaker position to deal with this than 10 years ago. Weaker Europe, weak PM, weak POTUS. All burnt out from years of internal political fights. Wonder what's next after our pathetic sanctions clearly failed.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,218
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm »
Macron's speech was good.

He will surely be boosted in the presidential elections too since both Le Pen and Zemmour are fellow-travellers of Putin's Russia.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 01:40:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:35:51 pm
I mean locking them out of the worldwide payment system and sanctioning their national bank seems like it would really affect them.

Why then would it not be possible, or on the cards?

I mean for Iran, they pretty much barred any organisation or company to do business with them. Is there an appetite there to do something similar? (hopefully that would bring the Tories into disrepute)
That's a really sensitive issue. The SWIFT payment is all based on trust. The headquarters are in Belgium and they have always tried to stay apolitical.

If countries start trying to influence them then the whole system could come crashing down which would be horrendous.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
There's gonna be a whole host of misinformation in the coming days and weeks. Important to have things verified. Obviously everyone has their own vested interests, but balance of probabilities the most concerted effort will be from russian state to try to encourage Ukrainians to surrender or discourage taking up arms and engaging with russian invasion forces
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 01:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 01:40:40 pm
Devastating seeing innocent people dying.

The West is in such a weaker position to deal with this than 10 years ago. Weaker Europe, weak PM, weak POTUS. All burnt out from years of internal political fights. Wonder what's next after our pathetic sanctions clearly failed.

Our PM isn't burnt out. He is wallowing in dirty money, enjoying his chance to play at being Churchill while plotting his own Putin style grip on the UK.
Logged

Online Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 607
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 01:44:14 pm »
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,808
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 01:45:50 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:44:14 pm
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"

Typical worldwide mindset

One of the biggest reasons we're fucked
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,413
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 01:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:16:58 pm
Will be on the front line KO'ing evrey Russian fucker who comes within his grasp.

I was thinking of sending special forces and the bothers to take out Putin or maybe a Russian army double cross. Just trying to think of the best possible outcome from this,
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,953
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 01:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:44:14 pm
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"

In my office, the talk has been - albeit a bit flippantly - how this is going to help us win business........ (increased oil prices).
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 01:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:33:57 pm
Of course it has to be.

Only the Russians and Chinese are capable of anything underhand or dodgy

The West are as always squeaky clean, never get involved in such things as developing bio weapons


Well I learned from the replies that the world is run by Jewish people. I never saw that coming.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:48:29 pm by Nobby Reserve »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,915
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 01:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:45:50 pm
Typical worldwide mindset

One of the biggest reasons we're fucked
Exactly. Money is the only thing that matters.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,641
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 01:47:11 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:35:04 pm
Russia has history of using Biological weapons on civilians...Salisbury.


Novichok is a chemical agent (well a group of them anyway).
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,571
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 01:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:44:14 pm
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"

It's newsworthy at the moment (at least in the UK/Europe context) because for people on the threshold of being in poverty, dramatic changes in their costs can be the tipping point. And the number of people who meet this criteria is currently very large.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 01:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:48:17 pm
It's newsworthy at the moment (at least in the UK/Europe context) because for people on the threshold of being in poverty, dramatic changes in their costs can be the tipping point. And the number of people who meet this criteria is currently very large.

Indeed, its not the main story but it is something that people are going to notice in their every day lives sooner or later, Ukraine also a massive grain exporter, which has the potential to impact food prices down the line.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,497
  • Truthiness
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 01:51:04 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 01:19:37 pm
Ukraine. Not 'the' Ukraine. Just Ukraine.
And while we're at it, let's everyone use the Ukrainian spelling for Kyiv too.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,252
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 01:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 01:35:51 pm
I mean locking them out of the worldwide payment system and sanctioning their national bank seems like it would really affect them.

Why then would it not be possible, or on the cards?


Because very wealthy people and corporations might lose money.

And in this world, money>lives
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,737
  • Dutch Class
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 01:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:44:14 pm
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"

Not surprising. Most U.S. morning shows have been referencing the impact at the gas pump and the price of consumer goods, but that's one of several regular fixations they have.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,662
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 01:56:36 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:44:01 pm
Our PM isn't burnt out. He is wallowing in dirty money, enjoying his chance to play at being Churchill while plotting his own Putin style grip on the UK.
I meant the countries, not the PM/POTUS.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,386
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 01:58:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:36:22 pm

Its got Bobert, Cruz, Guiliani and other repugnant crazies on the same feed so very probably disinformation?

Oh if I had to bet on anything I'd be very comfortable with my bet on it being a Russian cyber warfare propaganda BS. But if that is the case I'd love that have actual facts that debunk the story.
Logged

Offline -Willo-

  • -the wisp-
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,871
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 02:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Today at 01:44:14 pm
NBC News talking about the affect on people's energy bills.

Typical US mindset, "what about my money?"

I mean its a US news outlet, why wouldn't they talk about the war in general, and also how this affect them as people.

It is also quite a big deal to poor people who are being battered every week with price hikes it seems.

Its been a terrible few years.
Logged

Online RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 02:04:08 pm »
Interesting to see if this leads to anything within Russia. Apparently a protest letter from municipial deputies from over 175 Russian cities has been published that condemns the Russian attack and asks Putin to stop. Along with that several calls for protests and several arrests have been made. Sanctions will hit those cities hard as well, curious to see how that develops domestically. Also remarkable, and predictable, is that Russian tv channels can only publish state approved news items and can therefore not contribute any of their sources and information
Logged

Online WanderingRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2029 on: Today at 02:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:48:17 pm
It's newsworthy at the moment (at least in the UK/Europe context) because for people on the threshold of being in poverty, dramatic changes in their costs can be the tipping point. And the number of people who meet this criteria is currently very large.


I mean you could argue that this whole energy price crisis was artificially created for the narrative of "increasing oil, gas & electricity prices" so the general public in the West turn a blind eye because they don't want their pockets to suffer
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,657
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm »
How has Biden not addressed the world yet?!

Is it possible to just invite Ukraine into nato now? (Which should have happened years ago if it wasnt for weak leadership)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:12 pm by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,012
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 10:32:16 pm
Been hearing that for nearly a month.

That aged well
Logged
The world is like a mirror. If people are angry or upset when they talk to you, then perhaps they are reflecting yourself. Be open and be kind. Yeah, sometimes it can make you vunerable, but sometimes that kindness can go a long way. Peace x

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,218
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 02:05:24 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 02:04:22 pm
How has Biden not addressed the world yet?!

He did. Three or four people weren't invited to listen. You must have been one of them.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,636
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 02:05:51 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:58:10 pm
Oh if I had to bet on anything I'd be very comfortable with my bet on it being a Russian cyber warfare propaganda BS. But if that is the case I'd love that have actual facts that debunk the story.

There is most likely nothing really to debunk. Trying to debunk the nonsense is what starts people down the rabbit hole.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,169
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 02:06:03 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 01:51:04 pm
And while we're at it, let's everyone use the Ukrainian spelling for Kyiv too.
Ки́їв
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,165
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2035 on: Today at 02:08:52 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 02:05:16 pm
That aged well
It did, Andy. I'd one of them feelings as soon as I wrote it, I'd jinxed it.

They had to get it right one night, I suppose.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,218
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2036 on: Today at 02:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 02:08:52 pm
They had to get it right one night, I suppose.

Don't worry, you're still ahead.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,165
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2037 on: Today at 02:11:48 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:10:28 pm
Don't worry, you're still ahead.
1 nil to the West and all that.
Logged

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Killin Grannies, Slappin Fannys Andy Fan (Lone Star Red)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,682
  • Justice for Neda
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2038 on: Today at 02:13:45 pm »
The Russian people are not happy.

Logged
Tis better to say nowt and have people think you're an arsehole, than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.

Online yellsub66

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine (*)
« Reply #2039 on: Today at 02:14:17 pm »
Should LFC boycott the League Cup final? Chelsea have been funded for years by a Russian oligarch who is close to Putin. Sanctions should extend to all Russian interests in the UK. Seize Chelsea assets (including the players) and throw them out of every competition. Would send a strong message.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51] 52   Go Up
« previous next »
 