Makes me so angry all of this so Im probably thinking emotionally but it infuriates me how, on just one example, UEFA still havent stripped the final from St Petersburg, still have Gazprom as a main sponsor and proudly had them covering all sides of the pitches last nights. I mean they are invading an independent nation and killing their civilians what the fuck is there to think about!!?? This goes for these so called hobbling sanctions too, get the fuck on with it and once youve done that get on with blocking anyone who is still dealing with them.Lets hope more sanctions and removals come quickly through the day.