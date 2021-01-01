Interesting to see if this leads to anything within Russia. Apparently a protest letter from municipial deputies from over 175 Russian cities has been published that condemns the Russian attack and asks Putin to stop. Along with that several calls for protests and several arrests have been made. Sanctions will hit those cities hard as well, curious to see how that develops domestically. Also remarkable, and predictable, is that Russian tv channels can only publish state approved news items and can therefore not contribute any of their sources and information