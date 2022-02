Champions League final gone and some F1 drivers will not participate in the Russian Grand Prix



Makes me so angry all of this so I’m probably thinking emotionally but it infuriates me how, on just one example, UEFA still haven’t stripped the final from St Petersburg, still have Gazprom as a main sponsor and proudly had them covering all sides of the pitches last nights. I mean they are invading an independent nation and killing their civilians what the fuck is there to think about!!?? This goes for these so called ‘hobbling’ sanctions too, get the fuck on with it and once you’ve done that get on with blocking anyone who is still dealing with them.Let’s hope more sanctions and removals come quickly through the day.