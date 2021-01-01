I know you'd prefer that no one mention the political support that Putin used to get from sections of the Far left in this country, but it's a legitimate part of the story unfortunately. Just like Russian money in the Tory party is. Starmer's victory has cleaned up the Labour party which is excellent news. Now we wait to see if the Tories clean up their act. If they don't I would expect the Labour party to keep reminding us (which they can do now in clear conscience).



I personally couldn't care less. Never liked Corbyn and his mates, didn't know much about him until I witnessed his terrible showing in the Brexit campaign and that was enough for me. I voted for Starmer in the leadership contest. Corbyn and Abbot are now a fringe irrelevance.I just find it a bit weird that you bring him up on a daily basis, I mean, the whole thing has been done to death on these boards. It seems to me you have a real hard-on for him and his mates. But, I guess all political writers have their hobby horses and obsessives that they just cannot get away from. Shame, as much of the other things you say are good.