I'm gutted that it keeps escalating. I was still, probably naively, hoping that Putin would pull back from the brink at the last moment.



Crimea seemed to be annexed without much response but it feels like if "the West" is going to make a stand then it's now or never. In reality the voice of the UK in that conversation is a squeak but we could start by rolling out the maximum sanctions possible without fear or favour.



This is pretty much my position. I genuinely didn't believe there'd be an actual full invasion.I'll add that Johnson thinking of himself as a Churchill figure is laughable.There are many things Churchill did in his political career that I abhore, but when it came to taking strong action against the Nazi tyranny, he was resolute.With Johnson and this government, they won't even impose moderate sanctions against Oligarchs using the UK and its territories to store their wealth, in case it damages his party's finances and disrupts the shadow financial industry based around facilitating this dirty money.Cometh the hour, cometh the weasel.