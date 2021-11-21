« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Down

Author Topic: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine  (Read 111130 times)

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1800 on: Today at 09:23:41 am »
I'm gutted that it keeps escalating.  I was still, probably naively, hoping that Putin would pull back from the brink at the last moment.

Crimea seemed to be annexed without much response but it feels like if "the West" is going to make a stand then it's now or never.  In reality the voice of the UK in that conversation is a squeak but we could start by rolling out the maximum sanctions possible without fear or favour.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,908
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1801 on: Today at 09:23:57 am »
You have to feel that Putin has all his chess pieces where he wants them before making his move, that includes the intricate web of infiltration into the top governments of the world. He always gives the impression he's about 6 steps ahead of the US and UK.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1802 on: Today at 09:24:07 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:21:25 am
So you think if Trump was still in charge and tweeted that he would nuke Russia, that would stop Putin? You are off your fucking head you lad, don't half spout some shite on here.
apart from the trump tweet (was a half joke btw), what do you disagree with?

Im guessing you liked the response the last few weeks? Was happy with the response when it came to crimea? Was happy to see our wealth, power, energy independence, manufacturing capability given up to enrich powers such as China and Russia?
« Last Edit: Today at 09:31:12 am by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,577
Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1803 on: Today at 09:26:30 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:32:25 am
It's just criminal how much power the world has given to Russia and China. I feel like this is the start of something a lot bigger down the line. They know the US and EU are too cowardly to do anything so they will run havoc any time they want.

We didn't learn our lessons from WW2.  You cannot continue to appease people like Putin and the CCCP, and not expect any dire consequences to happen.

We've been too focused on growth, material greed and capitalism. 

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,211
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1804 on: Today at 09:29:00 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 03:29:27 am
Depressingly predictable

And yet many people, including on these pages, were absolutely sure it wouldn't happen and that everything was being blown out of proportion by a bellicose NATO and the Americans.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,893
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1805 on: Today at 09:29:56 am »
NATO is holding an emergency session after Baltic nations and Poland, which border Russia, triggered Article 4 of the alliance's founding treaty that allows members to hold consultations when they feel their territorial integrity is under threat.

We have to hope to god this doesn't go beyond Ukraine. Its bad enough now, but if Russia flattens Ukraine in a matter of days Putin will not stop.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1806 on: Today at 09:30:57 am »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 09:24:07 am
apart from the trump tweet (was a half joke btw), what do you disagree with?


Trump would more likely to be Tweeting congratulations and gushing praise to Putin and calling the Ukrainians enemies of Americans (for not going along with his plan to damage Biden through his son's 'business activities' there)
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1807 on: Today at 09:32:39 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:30:57 am

Trump would more likely to be Tweeting congratulations and gushing praise to Putin and calling the Ukrainians enemies of Americans (for not going along with his plan to damage Biden through his son's 'business activities' there)

Yep. Hes already literally said Putin is a genius for his tactics here.

Heres hoping he has one too many hamburger lunches with 14 diet cokes between now and 2024
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,241
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1808 on: Today at 09:33:18 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:23:41 am
I'm gutted that it keeps escalating.  I was still, probably naively, hoping that Putin would pull back from the brink at the last moment.

Crimea seemed to be annexed without much response but it feels like if "the West" is going to make a stand then it's now or never.  In reality the voice of the UK in that conversation is a squeak but we could start by rolling out the maximum sanctions possible without fear or favour.

This is pretty much my position. I genuinely didn't believe there'd be an actual full invasion.

I'll add that Johnson thinking of himself as a Churchill figure is laughable.

There are many things Churchill did in his political career that I abhore, but when it came to taking strong action against the Nazi tyranny, he was resolute.

With Johnson and this government, they won't even impose  moderate sanctions against Oligarchs using the UK and its territories to store their wealth, in case it damages his party's finances and disrupts the shadow financial industry based around facilitating this dirty money.

Cometh the hour, cometh the weasel.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Roopy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 772
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1809 on: Today at 09:33:35 am »
Our PM in Australia has come out and said Australia will place sanctions on Russia.

No more Vegemite & Fosters exports to Russia.

Your move Putin.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1810 on: Today at 09:34:53 am »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 09:33:35 am
Our PM in Australia has come out and said Australia will place sanctions on Russia.

No more Vegemite & Fosters exports to Russia.

Your move Putin.
I dont hold a nuke mate.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,826
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1811 on: Today at 09:36:11 am »
Quote from: Roopy on Today at 09:33:35 am
Our PM in Australia has come out and said Australia will place sanctions on Russia.

No more Vegemite & Fosters exports to Russia.

Your move Putin.

Neighbours pulled from the RT schedule aswell?

To be fair thatd be a bigger sanction than the UK have bothered with.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,565
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1812 on: Today at 09:38:53 am »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 07:44:58 am
He did it in Syria. Our failure to act there was a key stepping stone to this.
Yep, inaction in Syria (at times with the falling dominoes lead by UK parliament) with things like implementing a no fly zone (to stop the Russian air force bombing civilians and hospitals) feels like it's taken away a key response option.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,155
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1813 on: Today at 09:41:08 am »
Quote from: bandu on Today at 08:34:00 am
FFS on the day we cut the gap with City to 3 points and this happens  :no

Bigger things then football my friend
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,051
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1814 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
Absolutely terrifying how the words of one sociopathic dictator can strike fear around the world.

We've always been lead to believe that nuclear weapons are a deterrent and would never in reality,be used and then Putin turns all that on its head in one statement and the world leaders quiver.

What's the solution?

Crush their economy? Cut them off from the world?  Assassinate the instigator or turn his own people against him in the hope they'll oust him?

Just my pointless thoughts on the situation 😡
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,820
  • SPQR
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1815 on: Today at 09:43:40 am »
The UK has been slowly bought out by oligarchs while the US has been too busy with its internal politics to really take any action against this murderous dictator over the last 15-20 years. This is the price for turning a blind eye.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,211
  • The first five yards........
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1816 on: Today at 09:43:52 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:38:53 am
Yep, inaction in Syria (at times with the falling dominoes lead by UK parliament) with things like implementing a no fly zone (to stop the Russian air force bombing civilians and hospitals) feels like it's taken away a key response option.

This has now come back to bite us. Same with Obama's 'red lines' which weren't red lines (over Russian/Syrian chemical warfare against Syrian civilians).
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,155
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: Russia launches invasion of Ukraine
« Reply #1817 on: Today at 09:44:29 am »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:38:53 am
Yep, inaction in Syria (at times with the falling dominoes lead by UK parliament) with things like implementing a no fly zone (to stop the Russian air force bombing civilians and hospitals) feels like it's taken away a key response option.

I think thats a tenuous link. How was anyone going to stop the Russians from getting involved in Syria? Start shooting down their planes? I dont think that would have ended well.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
Pages: 1 ... 41 42 43 44 45 [46]   Go Up
« previous next »
 