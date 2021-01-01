Hes had the upper hand all the way through, infact, everyone else is just a spectator or a victim, in Putin's game. This isnt Iraq or Afghanistan, Russia is one of the biggest and most powerful nations on earth, there wont be any US air strikes, any nuking of russia, or any assassinations, just lots of loud calls and financial penalties than mean nothing to Putin. He will press on and carve up Ukraine, connecting Russia with Crimea by land through Donbass and Luhansk. There is literally nothing viable that can be done, hes played his cards right.



I feel the world took its eye off the ball a bit, the whole Islamic terrorism thing became the new big danger, in reality the "old" dangers that are far more frightening for world peace never went away, just regrouped.