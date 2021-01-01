« previous next »
Author Topic: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)  (Read 109236 times)

Online didi shamone

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1720 on: Today at 03:59:55 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:56:08 am
Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen

There's no chance anyone will interfere. It's now just about how long it takes for him to crush resistance, and how many will die in the process. What an absolute c*nt of a man.
Offline exiledintheUSA

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1721 on: Today at 04:35:17 am »
Time for a sea of Ukrainian flags at Wembley on Sunday.
Online Umbarto

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1722 on: Today at 04:47:05 am »
In case anyone is interested in video coming in from the region...

https://www.reddit.com/r/UkraineWarVideoReport/new/
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1723 on: Today at 05:25:08 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:52:56 am
It's what Putin just said that has me worried. I think he's more or less threatened nukes on anyone who wants to step in and back up Ukraine in any military sense.

Someone should nuke the daft c*nt first!
Online Umbarto

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1724 on: Today at 05:32:06 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:25:08 am
Someone should nuke the daft c*nt first!

That's the spirit.  :duh
Offline The North Bank

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1725 on: Today at 06:05:08 am »
Hes had the upper hand all the way through, infact, everyone else is just a spectator or a victim, in Putin's game. This isnt Iraq or Afghanistan, Russia is one of the biggest and most powerful nations on earth, there wont be any US air strikes, any nuking of russia, or any assassinations, just lots of loud calls and financial penalties than mean nothing to Putin. He will press on and carve up Ukraine, connecting Russia with Crimea by land through Donbass and Luhansk. There is literally nothing viable that can be done, hes played his cards right.

I feel the world took its eye off the ball a bit, the whole Islamic terrorism thing became the new big danger, in reality the "old" dangers that are far more frightening for world peace never went away, just regrouped.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1726 on: Today at 06:10:41 am »
So Putin says it's all about Luhansk and Donetsk in the East yet Kyiv in the north is being attacked and it looks like part of the invasion is coming via Belarus.

Whatever piss weak sanctions he would have got for is incursion in the west should be jacked up massively for the attack on an independent countries capital.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1727 on: Today at 06:14:29 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:45:35 am
This is all very scary stuff...finally as we are starting to get over the covid situation,  We now have this shit to deal with.
This has been in a pipeline for a decade. Lots of work to ensure Trump destabilised the US, and Brexit/Johnson destabilised the UK/Europe. COVID has helped a great deal too.

Feel awful for the Ukrainians who will inevitability be left to deal with it themselves.
Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1728 on: Today at 06:31:28 am »
A proper economic response would be to freeze any access from anything that even could be tangibly related to the Putin regime to financial markets, take from them any Ill gotten property and freeze the assets of any obvious western Russian assets (aka whatever the Brexit Party calls itself these days).

Alas no. Putins massive investment in the west has paid off massively. Even though his asset lost the US Presidential election he still has most of the senate and will win the midterms. And the fact we had two political parties whose lead advisers were de facto agents of the Russian state in our elections is mental.

Just on Putin though. The mans clearly fucking demented. Surely to fucking goodness someone can take him out.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1729 on: Today at 06:33:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:14:29 am
This has been in a pipeline for a decade. Lots of work to ensure Trump destabilised the US, and Brexit/Johnson destabilised the UK/Europe. COVID has helped a great deal too.

Feel awful for the Ukrainians who will inevitability be left to deal with it themselves.

Yep.  The biggest deterrent in the past few decades has always been openly scrutinised,  well resourced,  competent at minimum,  governments in the US and the financially strong european countries.

From a UK angle,   you want a better world,  get your best people leading. That's it. It's a disgrace that the likes of Johnson decides the level.
Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1730 on: Today at 06:35:12 am »
Oh. And on any sanctions. At Wembley on Sunday a key long term Putin allies plaything - thats been used as a vehicle for money laundering and soft power for almost 20 years will be playing in a major cup final at our national stadium. Hell probably be there. And most of this fucking country will be cheering them on.
Online Circa1892

Re: Putin - Play Time Is Over (message to the western elites)
« Reply #1731 on: Today at 06:36:43 am »
Quote from: lfcthekop on Today at 03:56:08 am
Putin warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to consequences they have never seen

Arguably for the first time in history this isnt a bluff either.
